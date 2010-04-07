MT4 to MT5 and MT5 to MT4 Dual Copier

MT4/MT5 Dual Copier Pro: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision!

Youtube Demonstration: https://youtu.be/auW00CG386o?si=Du2axdoBzTmUJ3yp

Unlock the power of automated trade replication with Dual Copier Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual trade management and hello to effortless profitability!


What's new in 2.0 ?


Enhanced the closing logic to track all positions better even with fast or batch closures


Added an option to use Default lot size, TP and SL instead of signal's


Now copies pending limit and stop orders with an input option for order expiry , in minutes


Why Choose Dual Copier Pro?

Seamless Trade Copying Across MT4 and MT5 bridges the gap between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, allowing you to copy trades effortlessly between platforms or within the same platform. Master your strategy on one account and watch it replicate instantly on others, perfect for managing multiple client accounts or diversifying your portfolio.

Blazing-Fast Execution uses a 1-second polling mechanism, so trades are copied in near real-time, ensuring you never miss a market move. Our advanced file-based communication system guarantees reliable data transfer, even under high market volatility.

Flexible Master and Slave Modes let you operate in Master Mode to broadcast your trades or Slave Mode to receive and execute them. Run multiple Master and Slave instances with unique channel IDs to manage distinct strategies or client groups. The power is in your hands!

Reverse Trade Capability enables you to hedge or diversify by flipping BUYs to SELLs and vice versa in Slave Mode. Perfect for contrarian strategies or managing correlated accounts with opposite positions.

Universal Symbol Mapping intelligently normalizes symbols across brokers, handling variations like EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDz, and more. No matter your broker’s naming convention, our EA ensures flawless trade replication for forex, metals, crypto, and indices.

Robust Trade Tracking maintains meticulous records of open and closed trades using unique trade IDs, preventing duplicates and ensuring every trade is processed exactly once. Our smart queue system handles high trade volumes without a hitch.

MT4 and MT5 Compatibility leverages MT5’s deal history and position management while seamlessly supporting MT4’s order-based system. Switch platforms without changing your workflow, our EA adapts to you.

Comprehensive Trade Data copies every detail: symbol, volume, stop-loss, take-profit, and action BUY, SELL, or CLOSE. Our CSV-based file system ensures all trade parameters are transferred accurately, so your Slave accounts mirror the Master’s precision.

Secure and Reliable operation includes retry mechanisms for file operations and verification of written data, ensuring no trade is lost. The EA clears communication files on startup to prevent stale data, keeping your trading environment pristine.

Magic Number Support assigns unique magic numbers to Master and Slave trades for easy identification and filtering. Perfect for running multiple EAs on the same account without interference.

Key Features at a Glance

Cross-Platform Trade Copying covers MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, or same-platform replication. Real-Time Performance delivers 1-second trade updates for minimal latency. Symbol Normalization handles broker-specific symbol variations such as XAUUSD vs. XAUUSDm.

Trade Reversal Option flips trades for strategic flexibility. Robust Error Handling retries and verifies for reliable operation. Scalable Architecture supports multiple Master/Slave pairs via unique channel IDs.

Detailed Logging monitors every action in the MetaTrader Experts tab. Queue Management processes high trade volumes without overload. Clean Initialization clears old data to start fresh every session. Universal Compatibility works with forex, commodities, indices, and crypto.

Who Is Dual Copier Pro For?

Fund Managers copy trades across client accounts with precision. Prop Traders scale strategies across multiple accounts effortlessly. Retail Traders mirror winning trades to secondary accounts.

Signal Providers distribute trades to subscribers in real-time. Hedgers use reverse trades to balance risk across accounts.

Why Dual Copier Pro Stands Out

Unlike other trade copiers, Dual Copier Pro combines speed, reliability, and flexibility in a single package. Its intelligent design minimizes latency, maximizes compatibility, and adapts to any trading style. Whether you are copying a single trade or managing a portfolio of accounts, Dual Copier Pro delivers unmatched performance.

Get Started Today!

Don’t let manual trade management hold you back. Join thousands of traders who trust Dual Copier Pro to streamline their operations and boost their profits. For just a one-time investment, you’ll gain lifetime access to this game-changing tool, complete with free updates and dedicated support.

Buy Now and take control of your trading empire! Visit our website or contact us for exclusive offers. Scale your success with Dual Copier Pro, your trades, your rules, your profits!

Dual Copier Pro: Copy Smart, Trade Hard!

Key Notes

Pls note: The MT5 counterpart program is sold separately due to MQL5 restrictions. You can purchase the MT5 counterpart program under "more from author"

Produtos recomendados
Copier4Fee Advanced
Vladimir Tkach
4.75 (16)
Utilitários
The utility copies trades from the signal provider accounts (master accounts, one or multiple providers) to unlimited number of receiver accounts (slave accounts).  Attention! Y ou need to use identifiers (Provider number) of the same length if you use several master copiers. For example. 1, 2, 3 or 11, 13, 22. The copying can be set in the opposite direction. The comments with all the recently performed actions are displayed on the screen to monitor the utility actions in slave mode. To avoid p
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilitários
Copiadora comercial para MetaTrader 4. Ele copia negociações, posições e pedidos em forex de qualquer conta. É uma das melhores copiadoras comerciais  MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4  (ou MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 ). Versão MT5 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Versão da copiadora para o terminal MetaTrader 5 ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 ) -  Copylot Cli
TradeWise EA
Mark Norada
Utilitários
TradeWise EA is a compact yet powerful tool loaded with robust features. It offers a 30-trades compounding challenge , Risk-Management, Performance Tracking, Break-Even Calculation, Automated SR Zones, Trailing Stop-loss by ATR or PIPS, Automatic Risk-to Reward Ratio based on Stop-loss, Easy Order Adjustments, Calculates Total Stop Loss and Take Profit, Automatic buy and sell orders on manually placed SR Zones, and more. These features are designed to cater to both scalpers and long-term traders
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilitários
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Forex Price Alert HighLow on No of Candles 7 Pair
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilitários
Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator Overview: Forex Candle High/Low Alert Indicator, designed to provide real-time insights and alerts for major currency pairs. This custom-built tool displays key High and Low values over a chosen number of candles and time frame, ensuring you stay informed about critical price movements and trends. (The candles observed are from the 1st candle back - The amount of the chosen number of candles) Key Features: Real-Time High/Low Tracking : The indicator dynamica
Just Copier MT4
Agung Imaduddin
5 (4)
Utilitários
"Just copier" is designed to copy trading without any complicated settings. The copy can be done in one PC. One EA can be set as master (provider) or slave (receiver). The receiver lot can be set to multiple providers lots. Please also check this product at fxina.hostingerapp.com.  Any type of copy is available. MT4 -> MT5 MT4 -> MT4 MT5 -> MT5 MT5 -> MT4 If you want to copy MT4 -> MT5 or MT5 -> MT4, please purchase "Just copier" for MT4 and "Just copier" for MT5 separately. Just Copier can copy
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilitários
Níveis automáticos de ponto de equilíbrio Usando   esta   ferramenta ,   v ocê pode ativar o movimento automático do SL, quando a operação atingir um lucro desejado.  Especialmente   importante   para   traders   de   curto prazo   .   A opção de deslocamento também está disponível: algum lucro pode ser protegido. Ferramenta multifuncional : 66+ recursos, incluindo esta ferramenta  |   Contate-me  se tiver alguma dúvida  |   Versão MT5 Processo de ativação da função automática de ponto de equil
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Utilitários
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.49 (57)
Experts
Ele usa o modelo de uma estratégia famosa chamada Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - colocação alternada de pedidos pendentes com lote aumentado. A estratégia consiste em colocar duas ordens pendentes opostas. Quando o preço se move em uma determinada direção, uma ordem pendente é acionada, enquanto o tamanho do lote da outra ordem é aumentado. O EA oferece três tipos de abertura de pedidos pendentes (TypeofTrade) Abertura automática após a colocação (AutoTrade de abertura instantânea) Abertura
FREE
SimSim Control Deal
Aleksandr Tyunev
Utilitários
O utilitário abre negociações com base em sinais da série de indicadores "SimSim ARROW". Versão para MetaTrader 5 O utilitário funciona exclusivamente em conjunto com os indicadores da série " SimSim ARROW ". Cada um destes indicadores tem um parâmetro: "Negociações: Sem negociações, Compra e venda, Apenas compra, Apenas venda". Se este parâmetro for definido como: "Comprar e vender ou apenas comprar ou apenas vender", os sinais dos indicadores são enviados para o utilitário através de variáv
FREE
Equity Watcher
Gabriel Siljevinac
Utilitários
Equity Watcher: Your Ultimate Risk Management Tool --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Watcher is a must-have for traders who value precision and control over their accounts. This powerful EA monitors all trades on your account in real time, ensuring that your equity stays within safe limits. When the drawdown exceeds a user-defined threshold, Equity Watcher takes immediate action by
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilitários
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Get news
Aleksander Gladkov
Utilitários
Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL4\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer You can attach the utility to any chart with any time frame; one is enough to support indicators on a
FREE
Risk And Trade Manager
Waseem Ejaz
Utilitários
THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
Ava Dragon Pro Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
1 (1)
Indicadores
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the candlestick pattern in D1 timeframe, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the pullback of High-Low of D1 Candlestick and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on XAUUSD, timeframe D1: the indicator will detect the reversal, pullback, price action on this timeframe (for exam
FREE
Forex 4up MT4
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilitários
Quer negociar e publicar seus sinais no canal de telegramas? Então este utilitário é para você. - Negocia em seu terminal - Publica ofertas em seu canal de telegrama Seus clientes ficarão contentes em: - de 5 sinais diários - belo design de sinais Costumização Serviço -> Configurações -> Consultores especialistas -> Permitir WebRequest para os seguintes URLs: https://api.telegram.org No Telegram, vá para @BotFather e crie um bot Copie o token do bot e insira-o nos parâmetros do advisor
Smart Stop FX
Mayuran Sokkan
Utilitários
Smart Stop FX - Never let a winning trade become a losing trade, ever again. Smart Stop FX is an intelligent trade management robot that gives you the flexibility to manage your trades even when you can't be on the charts. Either sleeping, a long flight, or the myriad of other commitments that life throws our way, Smart Stop FX can give you the security that your positions won't go into unnecessary losses.  There are three ways to use Smart Stop FX.  Breakeven Mode - In this mode, Smart Stop F
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilitários
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
CopierMT4
Dmitry Fedoseev
Utilitários
Copier for the MetaTrader4 terminal. Designed to copy trade from one terminal to another. Compatible with the version for the MetaTrader5 terminal; if available, copying can be performed between different terminals (regardless of the type of accounts: hedging or netting). The number of accounts to which copying is possible is not limited (depends only on the computing power of your computer). Directions for copying the version for MetaTrader 4 together with the version for MetaTrader 5: MT5 Net
Fast Trade Copier
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Utilitários
The trade copier is designed for a fast and accurate copying of orders between the MetaTrader 4 terminals. The trade copier copies trades from the Master account to the Slave account by writing information to the total file, which is located in the common directory of the MetaTrader 4 terminals. This allows the trade copier to either customize various schemes for receiving and transmitting trade signals by changing the file name. Reading and writing the copier file is performed by timer. The tra
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT4
Prime Horizon
Utilitários
PROCURANDO A VERSÃO PARA MT5? Se você usa MetaTrader 5, clique aqui para obter a versão nativa: https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/155546 Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO — Indicador Profissional de Força das Moedas (MT4) Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 4 que mede em tempo real a força relativa das principais moedas do mercado Forex. Ele analisa até 28 pares principais, calcula a força normalizada das 8 moedas principais e exibe um pa
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
Utilitários
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Simple Automatic TP SL And BE
Michal Herda
4.5 (2)
Utilitários
Program for automatic placement of stop loss and take profit orders. Values are calculated as points distance from open price. BreakEven option is also included. all options could be applied to BUY, SELL separately or together. Enter values ​​in points in the fields on the right side of the menu and press dedicated button to aplly your settings. If in doubt, The instruction is displayed in the tooltip.
FREE
Copy MT4 copier Demo
Andriy Motuzka
1 (1)
Utilitários
Demo version of the paid product - Copy MT4 copier , limited to lot size of 0.01 Universal copier of deals from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 ( MT5<->MT5 version is available ; with both versions, you can copy MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 5<->MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4<->MetaTrader 4). Spread filter. Select the best price (start copying positions with a profit or loss). Configure the lot size, fixed or ratio-based (provider signals can be copied with an inc
FREE
Pro BTB Poursamadi Strategy Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilitários
Pro BTB (Back To Break Even) Poursamadi Strategy Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Pro BTB Strategy Indicator , developed based on the proprietary analytical methodology of Poursamadi , is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. By utilizing advanced internal calculations, this indicator detects sudden market movements known as price spikes . After analyzing price behavior, it identifies potential market reversals and displays buy and sell signals directly on the chart .
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
Assuma o controle de sua rotina de negociação sem esforço com o revolucionário Trades Time Manager. Essa ferramenta potente automatiza a execução de ordens em horários designados, transformando sua abordagem de negociação. Crie listas de tarefas personalizadas para diversas ações de negociação, desde a compra até a definição de pedidos, tudo sem intervenção manual. Guia de instalação e entradas do Trades Time Manager Se você deseja receber notificações sobre o EA, adicione nosso URL ao terminal
Order Selective Delete MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilitários
The Order Selective Delete is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to delete simultaneously various pending orders.  General Description   The Order Selective Delete   possesses   three operation modes (Intersection,   Union   and All) that control the way   as   three pending order features (symbol, magic   number   and type) are used. The modes, available through the Selection Mode input parameter, relate to the features, available through the “Select by Feature” and “Feature” input pa
FREE
SmartAlgo PanelMT4
Lungile Mpofu
Utilitários
Welcome to   Smart Algo Trade   Panel Manager MT4- the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions,   SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of ch
Smart EA Summary MT4
Abderrahmane Benali
Utilitários
Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
Trading Control Pad
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Utilitários
Trading Control Pad is a useful tool for all traders. To send BUY/SELL, pending order, modify and automatic setting SL and TP in one click by the current symbol. The Trading Control Pad can help you being comfortable and quickly trading.  Pad can help you automatic and manual partially close some lot at the target, breakeven and trailing stop. The Trading Control Pad features / Functionality Showing the currency pair, the total positions, the number of buy and sell orders. Standard tools for op
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitários
Copiadora->Interação de interface conveniente e rápida, os usuários podem usá-la imediatamente       ->>>> Recomendado para uso em computadores Windows ou VPS Windows Características: Configurações de negociação de cópias diversificadas e personalizadas: 1. Diferentes modos de lote podem ser definidos para diferentes fontes de sinal 2. Diferentes fontes de sinal podem ser definidas para negociação de cópias direta e reversa 3. Os sinais podem ser definidos com comentários 4. Se deve calibrar o
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT4:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Otimize suas negociações com   o Telegram para MT4   , o utilitário de última geração desenvolvido para copiar sinais de negociação diretamente de canais e chats do Telegram para sua plataforma MetaTrader 4 — sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução robusta garante a execução perfeita de sinais com precisão incomparável e opções de personalização, economizando seu tempo e aumentando sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilitários
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitários
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilitários
Easy Trade – Gestão de Operações Inteligente, Simples e Poderosa Easy Trade é a solução completa de gestão de operações para usuários do MetaTrader que desejam manter o risco sob controle e uma execução ultra suave. Desenvolvido do zero com base no feedback de traders reais, o Easy Trade facilita a execução, o monitoramento e a gestão de operações em vários símbolos – sem complicar o seu fluxo de trabalho. Seja você um scalper manual ou esteja gerenciando uma pequena carteira de setups, o Easy
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilitários
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitários
O MT4 to Discord Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável, projetada para enviar sinais de negociação diretamente para o Discord. Esta ferramenta transforma sua conta de negociação em um provedor de sinais eficiente. Personalize os formatos de mensagens para se adequar ao seu estilo! Para facilitar o uso, selecione entre modelos pré-desenhados e escolha quais elementos da mensagem incluir ou excluir. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Telegram ]  New: [
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT4.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5 | Versão Discord Se você quiser experime
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilitários
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilitários
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
Custom Alerts MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts: Monitore vários mercados e não perca nenhuma oportunidade importante Visão geral Custom Alerts é uma solução dinâmica para traders que desejam monitorar configurações potenciais em vários instrumentos a partir de um único local. Integrando dados de nossas ferramentas principais — como FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — o Custom Alerts notifica automaticamente sobre movimentos importantes do mercado, sem a necessidade de alternar entre diversos gráficos ou pe
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilitários
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Mais do autor
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Utilitários
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT5! Watch tutorial video here: https://youtu.be/cF8Gozo7pPw?si=U3SnEXOZKbA-Mxy5 Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT5 Expert Advi
Ultimate Drawdown Recovery MT4
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitários
The Ultimate Drawdown Recovery & Trade Protection EA for MT4! Your Trades Deserve a Second Chance. Give Them This Soldier. Struggling with floating losses or sudden drawdowns that threaten your account? Stop watching your trades drown in red and let the Ultimate Drawdown Recovery EA (UDR) recover, protect, and empower your trading strategy automatically. What Is UDR? UDR is an ultra-smart, lightning-fast MT4 Expert Advisor designed to recover drawdowns, secure break-even exits, manage trades wi
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitários
MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier: Unified Master-Slave Trade Replication for MetaTrader 5 Unlock seamless trade replication with the MT5 to MT5 Trade Copier, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, now reengineered into a single, efficient solution. This updated version combines Master and Slave functionalities into one EA, allowing you to effortlessly switch between modes with a single parameter. Whether you are mirroring trades across accounts, managing client portfolios, or sca
Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitários
Maximize your profits and protect your capital on any symbol, any broker, any digits. Demonstration video: https://youtube.com/shorts/enSPf2qCsVU?si=1LBVjmVzgFJE751C The Universal Trailing Stop and Breakeven EA is a powerful, beginner-friendly tool that automates trailing stop management across all your open trades. Whether you are scalping XAUUSD, swinging BTCUSD, or day trading EURUSD, this expert advisor ensures you are always locking in gains while minimizing risk. What's New in 2.0? Perce
FREE
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitários
MT5 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual
Risk Manager Optimum
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
5 (1)
Utilitários
RiskManagerOptimum for MetaTrader 5 – Your Ultimate Trading Safety Net! RiskManagerOptimum is the most advanced and professional trade and account risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It monitors and manages existing positions in real time to control risk, drawdown, and exposure across all symbols. The EA is designed for manual traders, algorithmic traders, and portfolio traders who require strict and automated risk control across Forex, metals, crypto, indi
MT4 to MT4 Trade Copier
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitários
MT4 to MT4 Two Way Copier: Skyrocket Your Trading Success with Seamless Precision! Unlock the power of automated trade replication with This Copier, the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to revolutionize your trading experience on MetaTrader 4  Whether you are a seasoned trader, a hedge fund manager, or a prop firm guru, this robust, feature-packed tool ensures your trades are copied with lightning-fast accuracy across multiple accounts or platforms. Say goodbye to manual trade management a
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky, a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced wo
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário