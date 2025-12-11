N8N AI Trading Assistant for Telegram or Discord

AI Trading Assistant | Discord/Telegram → MetaTrader 5 Automation

An advanced automation framework that enables natural language trade instructions sent from Discord or Telegram to be executed automatically on MetaTrader 5 using n8n workflows and a custom Expert Advisor.

This solution integrates modern workflow automation with MetaTrader 5, allowing users to send trade instructions such as:

  • “buy EURUSD 1% risk 30 pip SL 3R TP”

  • “sell GBPUSD now 2% 20 SL 60 TP”

  • “buy limit EURUSD at 1.0850 with 1% risk 15 SL 2R”

The system interprets, processes, and routes these commands to MT5 for execution without manual intervention.

Main Features

Natural Language Command Parsing
Trade instructions are interpreted in plain English without requiring strict syntax. The parser supports common shortcuts (e.g., EU = EURUSD, GU = GBPUSD) and handles both market and limit orders.

Discord/Telegram Integration
Monitors designated channels for trade commands. Messages are classified as trade execution, inquiries, help requests, or signal management.

Signal Management
Trade signals are queued and served via HTTP endpoints. The MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor polls these endpoints and executes pending trades on reception.

Position Sizing Logic
Lot sizes are dynamically calculated based on risk percentage and stop loss pips. The system supports accurate pip handling across all major FX pairs and XAUUSD.

Execution Workflow

  • n8n workflows receive and preprocess user instructions

  • Signals are stored in a managed queue

  • The MT5 Expert Advisor polls for new signals

  • Trades execute according to risk parameters with stop loss and take profit rules

Included Components

  • n8n workflow for Discord/Telegram command capture

  • n8n signal handler for MT5 communication

  • Custom MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (MQL5)

Quick Setup

  1. Import both n8n workflows and configure API credentials.

  2. Add webhook URLs to the MT5 WebRequest whitelist.

  3. Attach the EA to an MT5 chart and enable algo trading.

  4. Use a demo account for testing before any live deployment.

Important Notes

This tool is provided as an educational automation example and is not financial advice. It is recommended for use with demo accounts to explore workflow automation and integration concepts. Users are fully responsible for validating logic, testing extensively, and ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.



Produtos recomendados
Aurum Axis
Shaba Dzonzi Kagona
Experts
AURUM AXIS EA Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping & Swing Trading Expert Advisor I am AURUM AXIS EA , a professional Gold trading robot (XAUUSD EA) designed for traders who demand precision, controlled risk, and consistency in automated trading. I combine scalping and swing trading strategies into one powerful Expert Advisor , allowing you to adapt to changing Gold market conditions with minimal input and maximum control. I was developed by a trader and software developer with over 7 years of combined tradin
IB Predator
Hristo Dimov
Experts
Inside Bar Index Predator MT5 Expert Advisor Harness the Power of Inside Bars with Automated Precision Introducing the Inside Bar Index Predator,  a cutting-edge MT5 Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on high-probability trading setups. This automated trading solution meticulously scans the market for inside bar patterns, strategically placing buy and sell stop orders to maximize profit potential. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Detection: Accurately identifies inside bar formations on you
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
Trend Risk Monitor
Kenneth Michael Chambers
Utilitários
TREND RISK MONITOR EA - USER GUIDE ---------------------------------------------------- 1. OVERVIEW The Trend Risk Monitor is not a trading robot that opens new positions. Instead, it is a sophisticated risk management utility designed to work alongside another Expert Advisor (EA) on your trading account. Its primary purpose is to actively monitor trades opened by a specific EA (identified by a "Magic Number") and provide a real-time assessment of the market risk associated with each open posit
Trading Sessions Timer
Kanwaljeet Singh
Utilitários
Active Session Timer — Key Features Real-Time Session Status Instantly see which global trading sessions (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney) are active or inactive at any given time. Start & End Countdown Timers Displays exact start and end times for each session, along with live countdowns to help you plan trades in advance. Local Time Zone Support Requires users to set their local time zone during installation for accurate and personalized session tracking across all broker servers.
FREE
OnlyPlusCloser
Oleksandr Kashyrnyi
Utilitários
OnlyPlusCloser — Feche apenas posições lucrativas. Rápido. Inteligente. O que o script faz: OnlyPlusCloser é um script inteligente para MetaTrader 5 que fecha automaticamente apenas as posições com lucro do símbolo atual. Sem filtragem manual. Sem riscos. Apenas ordens positivas — com um único clique. Benefícios para o trader: Controle total — posições com prejuízo não são tocadas Alta velocidade — todas as posições lucrativas são fechadas imediatamente Automatização de tarefas — id
FREE
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Best Correlation
Vladimir Khlystov
5 (1)
Utilitários
A script showing the correlation for three selected zones at once (TF-bar) In the parameters, select 3 options The data is displayed sorted by the first zone The script also creates a file in which it writes all the data without sorting. In this way, you can expand the number of zones to any number and perform the analysis in exsel Parameters: TF_Trade1 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor1  = 300; TF_Trade2 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor2  = 800; TF_Trade3 =PERIOD_M5; BarsCor3  = 2000; K             = 0.8; WindSize   
FREE
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
EA Smart News Trade MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The initial price is 92.25 USD, the future price is 250 USD Universal advisor with the use of economic and fundamental news " Smart News Trade ". Trading tactics are based on tracking the dynamics of the market and accelerating the price movement. Not guessing, not forecasting, only calculations with clear guidelines for the direction of positions. The work is carried out with pending orders, a stop loss is used to protect funds. A VPS server is required for smooth operation. Ease of use: Ther
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
Utilitários
Apresentamos o FX28 Trader Dashboard: Seu Gerenciador de Operações Definitivo Desbloqueie todo o potencial de sua experiência de negociação com o FX28 Trader Dashboard, um gerenciador de operações abrangente e intuitivo projetado para elevar o seu trading de Forex a novos patamares. Seja você um trader experiente ou esteja começando sua jornada financeira, esta poderosa ferramenta foi desenvolvida para simplificar suas atividades comerciais e aprimorar seu processo de tomada de decisões. Recurs
Serene no Torihiki
YIVANI KUNDAI CHITUMWA
Experts
Serene no Torihiki: The Daughter of Wisdom Where Egyptian Calm Meets Shogun Patience Born from the legendary   Kureopatora no Sakura , this free heir— Serene no Torihiki   (Cleopatra Selene II)—embodies a harmonious fusion of Pharaoh’s insight and Samurai restraint. Designed for traders seeking elegance in volatility, it transforms chaos into strategic opportunity through disciplined, serene automation. Core Mechanics: The Serene Art of War Fibonacci-Tuned Ichimoku Tactics Tenkan-sen Scouts  
FREE
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Four Hour Range Scalper EA
Ashish Maheshkumar Patel
Experts
# 4H Range Scalper EA ## Automated Trading Solution This Expert Advisor is designed for MetaTrader 5 platform and provides automated trading functionality based on time-based range analysis. ### Technical Features - Automated trade execution with integrated risk management - Time zone detection for consistent operation across different brokers - Support for multiple financial instruments including forex pairs and commodities - Built-in spread monitoring and order validation - Comprehensive
BUX Solo Lit s1 EURUSD
Andrei Sviatlichny
Experts
Um consultor especialista simples para negociação no par de moedas EUR/USD e não apenas Versão Lite do BUX SOLO Desenvolvido pelo motor BUX EA OPTAR.VAR: S1 (OPT.VER: S1) Conjunto ideal de indicadores para geração de sinal Abertura / fechamento de negociações em um sinal / sem sinal, ordens pendentes Modo Gamarra Trailing stop Virtual (não visível para o corretor) Use o testador de estratégia para testar e otimizar sua estratégia de negociação Todas as informações necessárias estão no FAQ
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.6 (5)
Utilitários
A ferramenta RenkoChart cria um símbolo personalizado com tijolos Renko diretamente no gráfico, exibindo preços precisos na respectiva data/hora de abertura para cada tijolo. Essa característica possibilita a aplicação de qualquer expert ao gráfico Renko. Além disso, esta ferramenta permite também o acesso aos dados históricos dos tijolos através de métodos nativos na linguagem de programação MQL5, como iOpen, iHigh, iLow e iClose, por exemplo. Informações Importantes: O renko gerado na inicia
FREE
Draw Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
O Draw Agent foi projetado como uma maneira bonita e inovadora de criar e gerenciar todas as suas análises de gráficos, rabiscos, anotações e muito mais. Esta ferramenta fornece um método de desenho à mão livre, para tratar o espaço do gráfico como um quadro-negro e desenhar à mão. Esta ferramenta de desenho à mão livre permite desenhar em gráficos MT4/MT5 para marcar ou destacar eventos no gráfico. É uma ferramenta útil se você gosta   de desenhar ondas de Elliott à mão, desenhar linhas no grá
Market Watch Panel
Dmitriy Skub
5 (1)
Utilitários
Introducing a compact and handy panel for watching the market and estimating multicurrency price movements. It shows main parameters for a user defined group of symbols in the form of a table. Its functionality is checked on Forex and FORTS. The following information is displayed: Financial instrument name . Last price value - can be turned off for off-exchange markets. Ask price value . Bid price value . Spread size in pips. Stop level in pips - can be turned off for off-exchange markets. Chang
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicadores
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Risk to R Ratio Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
O Risk-to-Reward Ratio Manager é uma ferramenta visual de gerenciamento de ordens e calculadora de tamanho de posição projetada para apoiar negociações disciplinadas e gestão de risco profissional. Ele permite que os traders definam visualmente os níveis de entrada, stop-loss e take-profit diretamente no gráfico, enquanto calculam automaticamente o tamanho do lote e a relação risco-recompensa antes de enviar uma ordem. A ferramenta ajuda a padronizar a preparação de negociações e garante que cad
Multiple Position Opening MT5
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
1 (1)
Utilitários
The Multiple Position Opening is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script used to open simultaneously various positions.  Risk Management   The volume used to open a position is chosen between a fixed and a variable lot size, available through the Volume and Free Margin % input parameters, respectively. If there isn't enough money in the account for the chosen volume, this is reduced to the highest possible value (corresponding to free margin). If this reduction leads to a correct volume (if the
Swing High Low MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicadores
The   Swing High Low   Indicator   is an essential tool for traders who rely on price action. It automatically marks key reversal points (swing highs in red, swing lows in green), helping you visualize trends, spot breakouts, and draw precise trendlines. By highlighting these critical levels, the indicator reveals market structure shifts—whether the trend is strengthening, reversing, or entering consolidation. Perfect for all timeframes and strategies, it turns raw price data into actionable tra
FREE
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Utilitários
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 é um poderoso Consultor Especialista para MetaTrader 5 projetado para otimizar as atividades de trading e aumentar a eficiência dos traders na plataforma MQL5. Esta ferramenta simplifica as tarefas diárias de trading com funcionalidades amigáveis, funcionando como um companheiro confiável para gerenciar negociações sem depender de lógica de trading específica. Desenvolvido para traders que buscam uma vantagem competitiva, oferece ferramentas de automação e gestão de risc
The Trend Terminator
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly. To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters: Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200). Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar. Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volati
Gold Trend EA Pro
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Experts
Introducing my powerful SMC and Moving Average-based Gold Trend EA, meticulously designed for traders seeking exceptional growth with minimal risk. This EA is ideal for small accounts, capable of handling an initial deposit as low as $500 with a lot size of 0.01. Unlike traditional martingale strategies that often risk excessive drawdowns, this EA operates with a single-trade logic, ensuring maximum capital preservation and consistent performance. Message me for the demo version. Tester data so
Empire JPY MT5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY O robô EMPIRE 15M CADJPY foi desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas CAD/JPY com base no gráfico de 15 minutos. Utilizando uma combinação de indicadores técnicos, o robô identifica pontos de entrada e saída no mercado, com foco em uma gestão eficiente de risco. Ele é indicado para traders que buscam uma abordagem conservadora, recomendando-se um saldo inicial de $300 USD. Características de Operação • Prazo: 15 minutos • Por Moedas: CAD/JPY • Saldo Inicial Recomendad
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility Gain Deeper Insights into Market Movements with Ease! The Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility is a powerful MT5 tool designed to track and analyze daily price movements, providing you with essential percentage change data at a glance. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this utility helps you understand market volatility, assess trends, and make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Real-Time Price Change Tracking – Instantly
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicadores
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Utilitários
Trade on Bybit with  MT5/MT4 EAs and indicators! GRat_BybitImport   is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency on one the most popular crypto exchanges   Bybit  24/7. Features 1. ALL Bybit instruments are available. 2. Import(automatic copying) to the specified Bybit  currency all trades (made manually or by an EA) from an MT5 account (including demo) by the specified symbol and/or magic number. 3. Import(automatic copying)   to the specified By
Telecontrol MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Utilitários
Telegram Controls (Telecontrol) — realiza a comunicação entre o bot Telegram e o terminal MetaTrader 5 . Ajuda a agregar dados de vários terminais e gerenciá-los usando um bot no Telegram . O serviço é conveniente para trabalhar em múltiplos terminais MT5, permitindo configurar individualmente cada terminal para uma exibição otimizada e melhor percepção das informações. Todos os dados dos terminais são reunidos em um único canal do Telegram, e o painel de configurações permite ajustes rápidos e
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitários
Live Forex Signals é projetado para negociação em sinais do site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parâmetro Nome de usuário e senha se você tiver uma assinatura para sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. então você deve preencher esses parâmetros com suas credenciais; se não houver assinatura, deixe os campos em branco; Comment   Comentário sobre transações abertas Risk   r
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilitários
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilitários
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilitários
Ferramenta de Trading Binance para MT5 1. Este produto inclui gráfico ao vivo via websocket, gráfico histórico, atualizações automáticas ao reiniciar o terminal MT5 para que funcione sem problemas, sem intervenção manual, permitindo-lhe negociar na Binance sem problemas. Negociação, gráfico ao vivo e dados históricos disponíveis para Spot e Futuros Recursos do gráfico: 1. Gráfico OHLC ao vivo via Websocket (WSS) 2. Atualizar histórico via API 3.º Atualizar automaticamente o histórico nos gráf
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilitários
ATENÇÃO : Para uma versão de teste gratuita, visite o meu site. Manual de instruções RiskGuard Management — O seu aliado definitivo para um trading sem compromissos. Lot Calculator — Cálculo automático do tamanho do lote. Quantum — Risco automático para maximizar os lucros e reduzir os drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Incluído e disponível para download gratuito no meu site. Automatic Screenshot — Duas capturas de ecrã: uma na abertura e outra no fecho da operação. Partial Profit — Saídas parcia
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitários
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitários
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Partial Close Expert MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilitários
O Partial Close Expert   é uma ferramenta que combina diversas funções em um sistema automatizado. Este EA pode ajudar os traders a gerenciar suas posições com mais eficiência, oferecendo diversas opções para gerenciar riscos e maximizar ganhos potenciais. Com o Partial Close Expert, os comerciantes podem definir um       fechamento parcial       nível para garantir lucros, um       parada móvel       nível para proteger lucros e limitar perdas, um       empatar       nível para garantir que a
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please DON'T BUY this product before TESTING  and watching my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilitários
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitários
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
StarseedFX Smart Trading Tool MT5
Mohamed Elsayed
4.33 (6)
Utilitários
What Exactly Is A Smart Trading Tool? Smart Trading Tool   was developed for fast and comfortable trading of the financial markets especially for   ORDER BLOCKS TRADERS .   It provides traders functionalities, such as: A Drawing Tool One-Click Trading Panel Automated Lot Sizes Calculation   based on your risk appetite & Money Management ( Watch this video , how this tool can help manage your risk per trade better!) Built in PRICE LEVELS (Fibonacci, Round Numbers, Daily hi-low, etc) Shows Trading
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
Utilitários
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilitários
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilitários
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis – AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced The AInalyzer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that leverages artificial intelligence to analyze market structures and automatically places visual objects directly on your charts. Instead of spending hours manually examining charts, you'll get a clear overview of support levels, resistance zones, trend structures, and potential trading opportunities in no time – all logically presented, visually marked, and available at you
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
Utilitários
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilitários
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilitários
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
Mais do autor
Trade Copier for VPS on MT4
Cj Elijah Garay
Utilitários
MT4 Local Trade Copier A file-based trade copying system for MetaTrader 4 that synchronizes trades between Master and Client terminals on the same computer or network. Key Features Master/Client Architecture : One Master terminal broadcasts trades, multiple Client terminals can receive and replicate them File-Based Communication : Uses shared folder system for reliable inter-terminal communication Flexible Lot Management : Copy exact lot sizes or use fixed lot sizes on client accounts Customizab
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário