Smart Position Size Pending Order Trading Tool

Risk-based position sizing utility (MT4 Script) that helps traders calculate position size and place pending orders directly from the chart.​

It let trader specifies entry price, stop loss price and a fixed cash risk; the script then calculates the appropriate lot size and sends the pending order with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) attached in a single step.​

This tool is designed for manual trading only: it does not run autonomously, does not use any built-in strategy, and executes one operation each time it is launched by the user.

Using pending orders allows you to predefine exact entry prices and risk levels, so trades only trigger according to your plan instead of impulsive clicks at the current market price.​

If you want to enter long, you can wait for price to pull back to a support level and place a pending order there, which typically allows for a tighter stop loss and a more realistic take profit distance.

Most experienced traders prefer not to enter at the raw market price, because they prioritize price quality and execution control over immediate entry.​

They use limit and stop orders to manage slippage, control trading costs, and align entries precisely with predefined strategy levels.

Benefits of this trading tool

  • Precision and planning: Set orders at specific price levels that match your analysis, improving entry quality and avoiding chasing extended moves.

  • Automation and time efficiency: Orders execute automatically when price reaches your level, so you do not need to watch the screen constantly.

  • Better discipline and risk control: Pending orders are placed with predefined SL/TP and position size, which helps reduce emotional decisions and keep risk per trade consistent.

  • Controlling price and slippage: Defining exact entry levels lets you avoid paying significantly worse prices during fast markets and helps limit slippage over many trades.

  • Managing costs and market impact: Using limit and stop orders instead of aggressive market entries can reduce trading costs, especially in volatile or thin conditions.

  • Aligning with strategy and patience: “If price reaches X, then enter” becomes executable in practice, as pending orders let the market come to your level instead of forcing you to chase price.

Note: To use a script in MT4, copy the .ex4 file into  MQL4\Scripts , restart MT4, then drag the script from Navigator → Scripts onto your chart. Next, fill in the input fields (entry price, stop loss, risk amount), click OK, and the script will run once to calculate the lot size and place a pending order with SL/TP, then stop. The default risk‑to‑reward ratio is 1:2, and you can adjust the take profit level afterwards by dragging the TP line to your desired price.
