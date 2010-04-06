Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT4

This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically.

*If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility, Here!

Inputs:

1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Trailing Stop Loss if, "Use Trailing = true".

2. Trailing Steps - This is the steps value in pips for trailing the stop loss.

3. Take Profit pips - Take profit value in Pips.

4. Break Even pips - Take Profit value at which the stop loss gets moved to the break even point.

5. Break Even Offset pips - 

"Break even price offset" is where to put SL in relation to Open Price. By default it puts it on the Open Price (offset pips set to 0). If offset pips is set to 2 pips, SL will be placed at OpenPrice+2pips. But you try to do that when the price is only 3 pips above Open Price.

6. Trailing Start Pips - Trade must reach certain profit in pips first, and only then the trailing the SL could be start.

Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) orders based on fixed pips are commonly used tools in trading to manage risk and lock in profits. These orders are not dependent on market volatility or indicators like the Average True Range (ATR). Instead, traders set fixed price levels for these orders. Here's an explanation of Stop Loss and Take Profit based on fixed pips:

 

1. **Stop Loss (SL): **

   - A stop loss is an order placed by a trader to limit potential losses on a trade by specifying a fixed price level at which the position should be automatically closed.

   - When setting a stop loss based on fixed pips, the trader determines how many pips they are willing to risk on a trade.

   - For example, if a trader enters a long position (buy) at 1.2000 on a currency pair and wants to limit potential losses to 20 pips, they would set their stop loss at 1.1980 (1.2000 - 20 pips).

   - The purpose of a stop loss is to protect the trader from excessive losses in case the market moves against their position.

 

2. **Take Profit (TP): **

   - A take profit is an order placed by a trader to lock in profits by specifying a fixed price level at which the position should be automatically closed.

   - When setting a take profit based on fixed pips, the trader determines how many pips they want to make as profit before closing the trade.

   - For example, if a trader enters a long position at 1.2000 and wants to take profit at 1.2040, they would set their take profit at 1.2040 (1.2000 + 40 pips).

   - The purpose of a take profit is to ensure that the trader captures a certain amount of profit when the market moves in their favor.

Produtos recomendados
HotKeys MT4
Alexey Valeev
3 (1)
Utilitários
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
Risk Control Utility MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilitários
Risk Control Utility MT4   designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order
Close all button and by percent
Mas Khairul Araaf
3 (1)
Utilitários
This tool working You can buy or sell from the button of this tool, the lot size can be filled manually, as for the close all buy button to end all buy positions, close all sell button to end all sell positions, Close All profit button to end  All  profit position, Close All Loss button to end all loss position, Delete Pending button to delete all Pending order, close all orders to end all orders. The variable, you can use close all percent for close all orders when profit in percent, if close
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilitários
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
Drawdown Partial Closure
Jerome Thierry Francois Delobel
Utilitários
Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor Description: The Drawdown Partial Closure Expert Advisor is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 that assists traders in managing their positions during drawdown periods. It monitors the drawdown of the trading account in real-time and automatically closes a portion of losing positions when the drawdown exceeds a specified threshold. This helps traders to mitigate losses during adverse market conditions while allowing profitable positions to remain open. Featu
OneClickPlus
Can Pei Pu
Utilitários
This utility allows you to easily close profit or loss positions. You can close profit or loss positions by clicking each buttons. If profit or loss positions reaches or exceed value specified as pips, they would be closed. This panel would be placed left bottom corner of the chart. If the users want to change the placement and functions contact me. Important :  -Check allow live trading. -Enable Auto Trade trading.
AccountQuickReport 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (1)
Utilitários
The script creates account summary report in a separate window. The report can be created for all deals and for deals on selected financial instruments. It is possible to specify a time interval of calculation and save report to an htm file. Script inputs report starting date - initial report generation date. symbols selection for report - select a method of choosing tools for a report generation. allSymbol - report is generated for deals performed on all symbols. onlyCurrentSymbol - report is
Modify SELL orders
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Utilitários
Modify SELL orders v1.0    Managing Orders   During trading, you may need to modify   orders, i.e.   to change stop levels or  take profit. This can be done with one click with  the script Modify SELL orders v1.0 The script modifies all orders (market )  with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.(pip or price) If the take profit or(and) stop loss is incorrect, then the value is not changed. Parameters script : Take Profit (PIP) Stop Loss (PIP) Take Profit (price) Stop Loss (price)
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Utilitários
BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool Overview BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for   MetaTrader 4  that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by   automating stop-loss adjustments   and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function. The EA works by calculating the  average price   of all open positions and
Order Management EA
Wartono
5 (1)
Utilitários
Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
Equity Protector SL TP MT4
Yudi Sri Warsito
5 (1)
Utilitários
This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors.  If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting). How to use : attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle entry magic number '0' if you need han
ATR Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
This is a simple utility which will put automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit on every new trade based on ATR values. It also has Stop Loss Trailing and Break Even function. Whenever you open a trade, it will put ATR times Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically. Stop loss and take profit are two important tools used by traders to manage risk and set profit targets in financial markets. The Average True Range (ATR) indicator can be a valuable tool in helping traders determine appropriate levels fo
ONE CLICK CLOSE ALL PROFIT ORDERS
Cuong Pham
Utilitários
This utility tool help you to close all orders having profit immediatly with only ONE CLICK, its work is very fast. You can choose which symbol you want or close all symbols so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want it work on all symbols, you just need to leave symbol parameter blank (like in default setting). If you want it work on 1 symbol only (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its wil
StarBot
Dmitry Bondarenko
Utilitários
The StarBot utility works with open Sell and Buy orders, partially closes profit when the specified level is passed. There are three levels for partially closing the Sell and Buy orders. The utility also transfers Stop Loss to breakeven when the specified level is passed. It works on all currency pairs and timeframes. Demo version for testing can be downloaded at: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/27247 Input parameters Follow the orders - manage all orders, or select from Sell and Buy. Al
One Click Trader Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilitários
One Click Trader is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red SELL button enables you to open short market orders Red SELL STOP button e
MT4 Alert to Telegram
Heka Maju Online Trading
Utilitários
MT4 Alert to Telegram   MT4 Alert to Telegram is tool, which sends selected trades to telegram channel. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel. Tool can send multiple charts and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), and closed triggered. functions - user can custom self-sending message text even in their native language - user can send own advertisement text periodically - attach expert in one chart an
Close Asistent
Catur Sulistiyanto A Md Tem
Utilitários
metatrader 4 close asisstent install ea in any pair and run it.. Congratulations on using the ea close assistant you can get free ea by registering FBS broker through my link https://fbs.partners?ibl=621087&ibp=24536958 Button Function : Close Open Order        = function to close all open orders Close Sell                    = function to close all open sell orders Close Buy                    = function to close all open buy orders Close Profit                 = function to close all profita
Deposit defender MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilitários
The utility is designed to save funds on your trading account. There is support for three levels of minimum equity and free margin. For each level, you can set partial (by a certain percentage) or complete closing of all market orders. The partial close percentage is applied for each order separately based on its current size (i.e. the size at the time the equity or free margin reaches the appropriate level). Upon reaching the last third level, the utility can close all charts, which will make i
SimpleOrderRepeater
iDeplo, Inc.
Utilitários
本エキスパートアドバイザ（EA）は、以下の条件をすべて満たした注文が決済された場合に、自動的に同一内容の注文を再設定します。 対象となるのは指値注文または逆指値注文で、必ずテイクプロフィット（TP）とストップロス（SL）が設定されているものです。 そして、その注文がTPまたはSLによって決済された際、同じロット数・価格・TP・SL・有効期限などの条件を引き継いだ注文を自動で再発注します。 これにより、一度設定した戦略を継続的に適用でき、裁量判断なしに取引を繰り返すことが可能となります。 ただし、ブローカーによっては再注文時にスリッページが発生する場合がありますので、必ずご利用環境をご確認の上、自己責任でお使いください。
Order Reminder MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilitários
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT4 (for MT5 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit this link (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (send ev
DrawDownControl
Andrey Shvecov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed to control drawdown by the symbol it is set to. The Expert Advisor does not carry out trading operations on opening positions, only closing open positions on the symbol on which it is set under certain conditions! There are three drawdown levels implemented in the Expert Advisor. The drawdown size for each level is set in the input parameters and the profit size is assigned (it can be either positive or negative), upon reaching which the ADVISER will close all po
FastMove
Adrian Ferreyra
Utilitários
FastMove is a panel with 5 buttons, a notification area and a text entry. Its goal is to enable quick and simple execution. Buttons: MOVE - Move the interface BUY - Start of buy process SELL - Start of sell process L - Select quantity of lots % - Select quantity of percent of balance Keyboard inputs ' ESC ' - Cancels the operation or return to the previous stage. ' F ' - Lock or unlock interface to prevent accidental executions. M - Move the interface. P - Exchange between pending orders or mark
Partial Close EA
Rimantas Petrauskas
3.25 (4)
Utilitários
The most simple and easy to use Partial Close EA (by Rimantas Petrauskas ) The main idea of this EA is to apply partial close to your positions. EA will automatically find your open market positions and apply partial close according to your settings. For those who do not know what Partial Close is: it is simply an action to close only a part of your position. For example, if your trade lot size is 1.2 and you close 25% of it (which is 0.3) you will still have 0.9 lot size trade running and exist
AW Metatrader to Telegram
AW Trading Software Limited
Utilitários
Um sistema automatizado para enviar notificações para que nenhum de seus assinantes perca seus eventos de negociação do seu terminal de negociação. Um utilitário que envia notificações ao mensageiro do Telegram sobre quaisquer operações de negociação em sua conta. Instruções passo a passo para conectar o utilitário a um canal no Telegram ->   AQUI   / MT5 ->   AQUI Vantagens: Fácil configuração e instruções detalhadas, Possibilidade de enviar screenshots ajustáveis, Texto de notificação persona
Advanced Pending Orders
Fernando Jose Velasco Borea
Utilitários
This EA facilitates sending multiple orders simultaneously. It also facilitates a function designed to be executed in a specific hour, ideal to facilitate its operation during the night, allowing to schedule positions while we are not next to the graph. The system can send direct orders at the market price or pending orders, speeding up the execution of operations with multiple Take Profit as well as controlling the Slippage of each order. The parameters of the system are: •          Broker Info
Daily High Low Marker Analyzer
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitários
Daily High Low Marker Analyzer – Master the Market's Extremes! Are you a serious trader who wants to track the daily high and low price levels with absolute precision? Do you need a powerful and reliable tool to analyze market structure, support & resistance, and price behavior? If so, the Daily High Low Marker Analyzer is the perfect tool for you! This cutting-edge MT5 utility helps you: Identify the highest and lowest price of the day in real time. Plot dynamic high & low price lines directly
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilitários
Eleve sua capacidade de compartilhamento de sinais de forex com o Telegram Signal Sender MT4, uma poderosa utilidade desenhada para automatizar e simplificar o processo de envio de sinais de trading para o seu canal de Telegram, perfeita tanto para provedores de sinais iniciantes quanto estabelecidos. Amplamente elogiado em comunidades de trading como Forex Factory e Reddit’s r/Forex, e destacado em discussões no Investopedia e fóruns da MQL5 por sua eficiência na distribuição de sinais, essa fe
Global Breakeven and Trailingstop
Mikhail Zhitnev
Utilitários
Trading utilite (expert advisor) Global Breakeven and Trailingstop developed for: Automatic set StopLoss and TakeProfit for orders opened manually or by other expert advisers Transfer stoploss to breakeven Trailing stop You can setup utilite at any existing chart and it will manage all opened orders for all pairs, or just selected pairs from the list. Also, you can setup utilite for each trading chart separately, and apply the unique setting for each chart. Settings: StopLoss  - stoploss size, p
Close all Trades in One clicks MT4
Cheng Hao Min
Utilitários
A simple script that closes all current orders. Terminate once close all positions, so please don't worry about constantly closing your order. How to use : Drag the script from the navigator to the chart to activate it. Do remember to enable algo trading to use this script. There are different versions of the script that can choose whether to close all buy/sell posiitons, if you need this, do contact me in MQL5.
MT4 for Telegram Signals
Sergey Batudayev
5 (4)
Utilitários
The utility is designed to send signals from MT4 to Telegram. It has several unique features, allowing not only the sending of trade signals but also the following functionalities: Send messages directly from the terminal to Telegram Send emojis along with custom text Send text and images from Telegram All of these features enable users to manage a signal channel while focusing on trading and finding quality signals. Customizable Signal Messages You can fully customize the signal message: Specif
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitários
Auxiliar de Média - Este tipo de instrumento auxiliar de negociação ajudará você a calcular a média de suas posições anteriormente não lucrativas usando duas técnicas: média padrão hedge com posterior abertura de posições conforme a tendência O utilitário tem a capacidade   de classificar várias posições abertas em diferentes direções ao mesmo tempo, tanto para compra quanto para venda. Por exemplo, você abriu uma posição para venda e a segunda para compra, e ambas não são lucrativas, ou uma est
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Cópia Gato MT4) não é apenas um simples copiador local de operações; é uma estrutura completa de gestão de risco e execução, projetada para os desafios atuais do trading. Desde desafios de prop firms até a gestão de contas pessoais, adapta-se a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e tratamento avançado das operações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (emissor) quanto no modo Slave (receptor), sincr
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitários
O MT4 para Telegram Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais para o Telegram, transformando sua conta em um provedor de sinais. O formato das mensagens é totalmente personalizável! No entanto, para uso simples, você também pode optar por um modelo predefinido e habilitar ou desabilitar partes específicas da mensagem. [ Demonstração ]   [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Conf
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Utilitários
Veja instantaneamente o seu histórico de negociações fechadas por dia e semana, as suas negociações abertas atuais e a exposição forex num gráfico! Utilize o mapa de calor para identificar operações lucrativas e onde está o seu drawdown atual dentro do seu portfólio de negociação. Botões de fecho rápido Utilize os botões de fecho rápido para fechar todas as operações num único símbolo, fechar operações individuais por completo ou obter lucros ou perdas parciais com o clique de um botão. Chega
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilitários
Trade Copier Pro é uma ferramenta poderosa para copiar remotamente comércio entre multi-contas em diferentes locais mais internet. Esta é uma solução ideal para provedor de sinais, que querem compartilhar seu comércio com os outros no mundo todo em suas próprias regras. Um provedor pode copiar comércios de multi-receptores e um receptor pode obter comércio de multi-fornecedores também. Provedor e receptor pode gerenciar sua lista de parceiros com potência sistema de gestão de banco de dados buil
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilitários
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilitários
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilitários
Copiadora->Interação de interface conveniente e rápida, os usuários podem usá-la imediatamente       ->>>> Recomendado para uso em computadores Windows ou VPS Windows Características: Configurações de negociação de cópias diversificadas e personalizadas: 1. Diferentes modos de lote podem ser definidos para diferentes fontes de sinal 2. Diferentes fontes de sinal podem ser definidas para negociação de cópias direta e reversa 3. Os sinais podem ser definidos com comentários 4. Se deve calibrar o
Trading box Order Management
Igor Zizek
5 (35)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types   - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilitários
Este rastreador permite que você identifique ativos que estão mais do que normalmente sobrecomprados (% de crescimento) ou sobrevendidos (% de queda) dentro de um período de tempo selecionado (período de tempo). O mercado é regido por lei, compre mais barato, venda mais caro, mas sem um scanner automático será muito difícil para você identificar moedas / ações que estão sobrecompradas ou sobrevendidas mais do que o normal, digamos, na semana atual, ou o hora atual ou mês. Pode haver dezenas ou
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT4:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Otimize suas negociações com   o Telegram para MT4   , o utilitário de última geração desenvolvido para copiar sinais de negociação diretamente de canais e chats do Telegram para sua plataforma MetaTrader 4 — sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução robusta garante a execução perfeita de sinais com precisão incomparável e opções de personalização, economizando seu tempo e aumentando sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Utilitários
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 4. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Intelligent Copier Slave
Vashim Mazhar
Utilitários
This means now you can trade on multiple MetaTrader 4 accounts simultaneously, mirror the trades of any trading bot to your friends and family accounts (even if it is locked to your MT4 account number), create investment portfolios of many MT4 accounts, remove risk of unregulated Forex brokers, turn losing trading strategy into a winner and become an independent account manager immediately without the need to sign any contracts or opening expensive PAMM accounts with the broker. Reverse Trading
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilitários
Easy Trade – Gestão de Operações Inteligente, Simples e Poderosa Easy Trade é a solução completa de gestão de operações para usuários do MetaTrader que desejam manter o risco sob controle e uma execução ultra suave. Desenvolvido do zero com base no feedback de traders reais, o Easy Trade facilita a execução, o monitoramento e a gestão de operações em vários símbolos – sem complicar o seu fluxo de trabalho. Seja você um scalper manual ou esteja gerenciando uma pequena carteira de setups, o Easy
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilitários
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilitários
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance th
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT4 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. Funções do consu
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitários
O MT4 to Discord Signal Provider é uma ferramenta fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável, projetada para enviar sinais de negociação diretamente para o Discord. Esta ferramenta transforma sua conta de negociação em um provedor de sinais eficiente. Personalize os formatos de mensagens para se adequar ao seu estilo! Para facilitar o uso, selecione entre modelos pré-desenhados e escolha quais elementos da mensagem incluir ou excluir. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT5 ] [ Versão Telegram ]  New: [
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.67 (6)
Utilitários
Copie sinais de qualquer canal do qual seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT4.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do Usuário + Demonstração  | Versão MT5 | Versão Discord Se você quiser experime
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilitários
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Mais do autor
EMA Scalper 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Auto Stop Loss All Trades MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
4 (1)
Utilitários
This is a simple utility which will put Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit. It also has Trailing Stop Loss and Break Even features. The input value of the Stop Loss and Take Profit is in Pips. Whenever you open a trade it will put stop loss and take profit in pips automatically. *If you need a more practical stop loss and take profit for your trades then you may like this ATR based stop loss utility,   Here! Inputs: 1. SL and Trailing SL - This is the Stop Loss value in Pips. Also used as Trai
Trade BTN
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
T his is an ON CHART trade management panel. In other words, ON CHART Lot Size, Buy, Sell, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons! *IMPORTANT NOTE: Input settings are NOT usable. You can change or insert Stop Loss and Take Profit values only on the chart panel. (See the below video!) This one is MT5 version! BUTTONS List: 1. Lot Size - (0.01) is default click on it and insert the lot size with which you want to open a trade. 2. Stop Loss - (0.0) is default click on
FREE
EMA Martingale MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management. NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!” POINTS: 1. Martingale System 2. Works in all markets. 3. Very Risky! 4. Ha
ATR Stop Loss All Trades MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
This is a simple utility which will put automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit on every new trade based on ATR values. It also has Stop Loss Trailing and Break Even function. Whenever you open a trade, it will put ATR times Stop Loss and Take Profit automatically. Stop loss and take profit are two important tools used by traders to manage risk and set profit targets in financial markets. The Average True Range (ATR) indicator can be a valuable tool in helping traders determine appropriate levels fo
PraNik EA macd levels MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Easy to use EA designed to auto trade. Works in every market condition. It uses reliable levels of MACD indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations. *For MT4 version please go here! *If you don't like automated system and only need an alert system to help you in trading. Please check this arrow with alert system  here! FEATURES: Dangerous methods like martingale, hedge, grid or scalping are NOT used. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Positional
FREE
Modern Donchi MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
The indicator is based on the concept of price channels, which are formed by plotting the highest high and lowest low prices over a specified period of time. The Donchian Channel Indicator consists of three lines: an upper channel line, a lower channel line, and a middle channel line. The upper channel line represents the highest high over a specified period, while the lower channel line represents the lowest low. The middle channel line is the average of the two and can be used as a reference f
FREE
PraNik EA macd levels MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Easy to use EA designed to auto trade. Works in every market condition. It uses reliable levels of MACD indicator combined with unique logic to perform fully automatic trading operations. *For MT5 version please go   here! *If you don't like automated system and only need an alert system to help you in trading. Please check this arrow with alert system  here! FEATURES: Dangerous methods like martingale, hedge, grid or scalping are NOT used. Each position has Stop Loss and Take Profit. Positiona
FREE
Multi Cross 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
M ulti Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app. You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy. Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better. IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!   Indicators List: 1. MA (Cross) 2. RSI (OB/OS) 3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)
FREE
Multi Cross 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
M ulti Cross Alert! on your smartphone. Use multiple indicators to get a crossover signal on chart as well as on MetaTrader app. You can use all crossovers at the same time but it is not recommended cause your chart will look messy. Instead use combination of two indicators which will be better. IMP NOTE:- More indicators will be added in future updates. Any suggestions regarding indicators are welcome!   Indicators List: 1. MA (Cross) 2. RSI (OB/OS) 3. MACD Lines (Main Line & Signal Line Cross)
FREE
PraNik EA arrow only MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
S imple arrow with alert on chart. This is NOT an entry indicator but a direction indicator. It uses MACD signal line to show you possible future direction of a trend. Please use it with other filters or confirmations to trade properly. Recommended for scalping and short term trades. Made for EURUSD M5 but it should work on every major pair on M5 timeframe. For MT4 version please go here! *If you need fully automated trading system. Please check this EA  here! FEATURES: Very simple directional i
FREE
Trade BTN 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
This is an ON CHART trade management panel. In other words, ON CHART Lot Size, Buy, Sell, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Buy, Close Sell and Close All buttons! *IMPORTANT NOTE: Input settings are NOT usable. You can change or insert Stop Loss and Take Profit values only on the chart panel. (See the below video!) This one is MT4 version! BUTTONS List: 1. Lot Size - (0.01) is default click on it and insert the lot size with which you want to open a trade. 2. Stop Loss - (0.0) is default click on i
FREE
Modern Donchi MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
The indicator is based on the concept of price channels, which are formed by plotting the highest high and lowest low prices over a specified period of time. The Donchian Channel Indicator consists of three lines: an upper channel line, a lower channel line, and a middle channel line. The upper channel line represents the highest high over a specified period, while the lower channel line represents the lowest low. The middle channel line is the average of the two and can be used as a reference f
FREE
PraNik EA arrow only MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Utilitários
S imple arrow with alert on chart. This is NOT an entry indicator but a direction indicator. It uses MACD signal line to show you possible future direction of a trend. Please use it with other filters or confirmations to trade properly. Recommended for scalping and short term trades. Made for EURUSD M5 but it should work on every major pair on M5 timeframe. For MT5 version please go here! *If you need a fully automated trading system. Please check this EA here! FEATURES: Very simple directional
FREE
Scalper Marti 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
S imple scalping EA which uses martingale lot system. Scalping happens on candlestick pattern and candle size in pips. This is a full automatic trading system which has auto money management option too. FEATURES: 1. Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. Scalping 4. Hard Stop Loss 5. Easy Take Profit 6. Uses Candlestick Pattern Important Note : - As name suggests it is a Martingale System. Always better to use minimal/proper martingale settings and proper trading capital otherwise it can easily blow your acco
Count MACD 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Easy to use EA capable of full automatic trading. NO Martingale (Original Strategy), NO Grid, High Win Rate, Low Drawdown EA. It uses multiple signal confirmation of MACD indicator to open a trade. (Ideal Buy-Sell Count i.e. BS Count = 3)! *Important:   1. Do not use Auto Stop Out (keep it false!) if you want to get better results from this expert advisor. Because (BS Count=3) has relatively high win rate so you don't need to worry about drawdowns. 2. Do not use Martingale & Visible SL-TP. (Not
EMA Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
V ery simple EA uses the famous trend scalping i.e. EMA Crossover scalping to open trades with martingale lot system. It includes 03 EMA i.e. Exponential Moving Averages to decide which direction to trade. It also checks distance of a fast moving average from the trend moving average. After all these conditions get fulfilled it opens a position. Single position at a time with hard stop loss and take profit. Features: 1. Martingale 2. Uses trend indicators 3. Automatic Trading 4. Hard Stop Loss
Bolli Plus 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
T his EA trades with trend so it has high win percentage. Uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages. This is NO Martingale system but it uses lots multiplier to increase the gains. You can easily disable the lots multiplier by changing it to 1.   Features: 1. NO Martingale 2. NO Grid 3. High Win Rate Strategy. 4. Low Drawdown. 5. Uses STOP OUT Percent instead of usual Stop Loss. 6. But uses the usual Take Profit in pips.   Account Requirements: 1. Minimum Balance - 1000 USD
BB Scalper 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a trend scalping EA because it uses trend indicators like Bollinger Bands and Moving Average. Easy to use forex expert advisor designed for EURUSD H1 but fully capable of trading other forex pairs and other timeframes too.  Features: 1. NO Grid 2. NO Martingale 3. Smart Lot Sizing 4. Auto Take Profit in Money 5. Auto Stop Out at % of Balance 6. Minimal Inputs 7. Can trade 100 USD Account too. 8. High Win Rate 9. Positive Equity Curve Account Requirements: *Broker - Any *Account type - He
MACD Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
This is a simple arrow system based on MACD indicators Main/Base line and MACD Levels. It gives you alerts when MACD's Main Line crosses above/below certain level. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your android and ios mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!)
Engulfing Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
This is a simple arrow system based on Engulfing Candlestick Pattern. It gives you alerts on your smartphone when there is an engulfing candlestick pattern happens. Which type of alerts available? 1. It paints on chart Up/Down Arrows. 2. Popup message and sound alert in trading terminal window. 3. Push notification or Alert on your Android and IOS mobile phones (requires MT4 or MT5 app installed!) *Note: Use it on higher timeframes like H4 (4 hours), D1 (1 Day) then find trade opportunities on s
Base MACD 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
This is a modern MACD indicator based on regular MACD indicator. It also has alert system included. This indicator gives you alerts when base line of MACD indicator crosses above or below Zero level so you can look for Buy or Sell opportunity. Available Alerts: 1.          Audible Alerts on Chart / Trading Terminal window. 2.          Alerts on your email. 3.          Alerts on your mobile phone. Type of Alerts Explained: 1. Audible_Chart_Alerts   - Audible alerts and Popup message on your compu
Harami Candle Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
If you are using naked eyes to find candlestick patterns on your chart it's a good thing but it requires your time and attention and still you miss some patterns here and there. Don't worry! This indicator will help you to find "Harami Candlestick Pattern" on your chart very easily. *Note:   Default inputs are set for EURUSD H1 (1 hour) timeframe. This is an alert system which gives you alerts whenever harami candlestick pattern happens. Types of alerts it can give you are: 1. Audible Alerts   -
ICT Zone Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
This indicator uses candlesticks with large real bodies to predict possible market structure shift. Displacement is a very powerful move in price action resulting in strong selling or buying pressure. Generally speaking, displacement will appear as a single or a group of candles that are all positioned in the same direction. These candles typically have large real bodies and very short wicks, suggesting very little disagreement between buyers and sellers. Often, a displacement will occur just af
EMA Martingale MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple EA which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses fixed pips to put hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Warning! This is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. If you want to take the risk anyway then must use it with proper money and risk management. NOTE: Martingale is good for compounding the account in less time. In other words, “Grow it or Blow it!” POINTS: 1. Martingale System 2. Works in all markets. 3. Very Risky! 4. Ha
RSI Level Alert MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Indicadores
Simple alert system which will alert you on your mobile terminal, email and on the chart whenever RSI crosses below the overbought level or above the oversold level. Use this alert system, so you don’t have to watch the chart all day for the RSI levels to break. INPUTS: 1.        RSI Period- (Default is 14). Number of candles the RSI indicator will look back for the calculations. 2.        OB Level- (Default is 70). This is the Overbought level or Upper level for the RSI indicator. 3.        OS
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
ATRx Martingale EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
H1 Hedge EA 4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a very simple EA which uses distance from EMA Crossover strategy to open automatic trades. It has NO stop loss but has the take profit in money feature. This is an optional martingale system, it has a lot multiplier option if you want to use it to increase the successive trade volume. Don't trust the description, just download the demo today and test it yourself to know more about this trading robot.  (Backtest on longer periods like 5-10-20 years with 99-100% tick quality). Recommended:
BB Martingale EA MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
Warning! This is a Martingale Trading System. This EA uses the Bollinger Bands indicator to open automatic trades on your account. If price crosses the upper/lower Bollinger band with certain distance (in pips), it opens an initial trade. After that initial trade, if price moves certain distance (in pips) from the initial trade, EA will open next trade with Martingale Lot and so on. Not recommended to use it on trading accounts smaller than 10K. Even on 10K+ account you have to use it with caut
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário