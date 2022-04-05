Smart Position Size Pending Order Trading Tool

Risk-based position sizing utility (MT4 Script) that helps traders calculate position size and place pending orders directly from the chart.​

It let trader specifies entry price, stop loss price and a fixed cash risk; the script then calculates the appropriate lot size and sends the pending order with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) attached in a single step.​

This tool is designed for manual trading only: it does not run autonomously, does not use any built-in strategy, and executes one operation each time it is launched by the user.

Using pending orders allows you to predefine exact entry prices and risk levels, so trades only trigger according to your plan instead of impulsive clicks at the current market price.​

If you want to enter long, you can wait for price to pull back to a support level and place a pending order there, which typically allows for a tighter stop loss and a more realistic take profit distance.

Most experienced traders prefer not to enter at the raw market price, because they prioritize price quality and execution control over immediate entry.​

They use limit and stop orders to manage slippage, control trading costs, and align entries precisely with predefined strategy levels.

Benefits of this trading tool

  • Precision and planning: Set orders at specific price levels that match your analysis, improving entry quality and avoiding chasing extended moves.

  • Automation and time efficiency: Orders execute automatically when price reaches your level, so you do not need to watch the screen constantly.

  • Better discipline and risk control: Pending orders are placed with predefined SL/TP and position size, which helps reduce emotional decisions and keep risk per trade consistent.

  • Controlling price and slippage: Defining exact entry levels lets you avoid paying significantly worse prices during fast markets and helps limit slippage over many trades.

  • Managing costs and market impact: Using limit and stop orders instead of aggressive market entries can reduce trading costs, especially in volatile or thin conditions.

  • Aligning with strategy and patience: “If price reaches X, then enter” becomes executable in practice, as pending orders let the market come to your level instead of forcing you to chase price.

Note: To use a script in MT4, copy the .ex4 file into  MQL4\Scripts , restart MT4, then drag the script from Navigator → Scripts onto your chart. Next, fill in the input fields (entry price, stop loss, risk amount), click OK, and the script will run once to calculate the lot size and place a pending order with SL/TP, then stop. The default risk‑to‑reward ratio is 1:2, and you can adjust the take profit level afterwards by dragging the TP line to your desired price.
Рекомендуем также
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Утилиты
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Утилиты
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 – Download The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced tool designed for capital management, risk control, and streamlined trading within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. With its functional and specialized interface, this expert advisor allows traders to effortlessly set and manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. In addition to simplifying trade execution, the tool provides features for defining acceptable risk, expected profit (R/R), and adv
Smart Key Trade Manager
Stephen Sanjeeve Sahayam
Утилиты
Большинство розничных трейдеров не могут управлять рисками и теряют счета из-за чрезмерного риска или чрезмерной торговли. Этот инструмент полностью автоматизирует просадку и управление рисками, позволяя трейдеру сосредоточиться только на своих входах. Это первый и единственный торговый менеджер, который использует ценовое действие с функцией агрессивного контроля рисков для автоматического закрытия частичных позиций, когда цена идет против сделки. Это гарантирует, что потери всегда меньше, че
Trade panel manual
Wiktor Keller
Утилиты
Trade panel manual это многофункциональный помощник  в торговле. Он позволяет в один клик отрывать рыночные и отложенные ордера. Устанавливается значение через эдит меню  кнопки или  удаляет  определенными  кнопками отложенные ордера и значение тейк профита и стоп лоса в один клик. Через эдит меню  кнопки устанавливается значение которое можно легко изменить простым  перемещением  линии  level_tp  для уровней тейк профитов или стоп лосов  и для отложенных ордеров. Предусмотрена возможность выбир
Virtual Collider Manual
IPA Investments LTD
Утилиты
Virtual Collider Manual   – торговый робот-помощник со встроенной панелью для ручной торговли, осуществляющий автоматический вывод открываемой трейдером позиции в профит, используя инновационный адаптивный сеточный алгоритм усреднения и адаптивный пирамидинг. Ноу-хау используемого сеточного алгоритма усреднения и пирамидинга торгового робота   Virtual Collider Manual   базируется на полной автоматической адаптации всех характеристик динамически выстраиваемой сетки и пирамиды ордеров под актуальн
Symbol Manager
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (4)
Утилиты
Менеджер символов или Сеточный менеджер, разработан для группировки ордеров в одну позицию (по символу и по направлению). Эта утилита будет полезна сеточникам и мультивалютникам, тем у кого может быть открыто множество ордеров по нескольким парам. Вы сможете видеть общее количество лотов, общую прибыль, и устанавливать виртуальные стоплосс и тейкпрфит. Для установки реального ТП (или СЛ) необходимо сначала задать виртуальное значение, а затем ввести в этой ячейке команду: "set". Если вы хотите
TSTrendLineSymbol
Salvatore Labriola
Утилиты
Utility, which draws buy or sell trendlines, which can also become support or resistances able to close any position on the screen Algorithm that calculates the gain of the position, at the touch closure of the line.   The benefits you get: Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M1 to Weekly. Easy to use screen control panel. Audible warning messages at the touch of the line. Easy to use.
Assistant Trade Pending Order MT4
Rachmat Hidayat
Утилиты
Помощник по торговле в ожидании заказа MT4   Торговый помощник - это торговая панель, предназначенная для ручной торговли. Панель позволяет рассчитать риск, управлять позициями с помощью лимитных ордеров, И другие полезные функции. Основные особенности панели 1. Он работает с любыми торговыми инструментами - валютными парами, CFD, акциями, индексами, фьючерсами, криптовалютами. 2. Установите стоп-лосс и возьмите прибыль в качестве расстояния в точках. 3. Установка и отображение соотношения пот
Verdure Forex Calculators
Olawale Adenagbe
1 (1)
Утилиты
Общие сведения Управление капиталом является важным аспектом торговли, который многие трейдеры часто пропускают. Вполне возможно, что даже при выигрышной стратегии плохой мани-менеджмент может привести к огромным потерям. Утилита Verdure Forex Calculator предназначена для минимизации рисков при торговле на рынке Форекс. Verdure Forex Calculator реализует 4 калькулятора в одном индикаторе. Это первая в своем роде утилита в платформе MT4. Реализованные индикаторы: Калькулятор лота (размер трейда и
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Утилиты
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
TakeProfit Catcher
Mikhail Kontsevoy
Утилиты
Очень разочаровывает, когда цена разворачивается, не достигнув нескольких пунктов до уровня Take Profit. Этот советник устанавливает виртуальные уровни рядом с уровнями TakeProfit. Если эти уровни достигнуты ценой, то ордер будет переведен в безубыток или к нему применяется трейлинг-стоп. Особенности Советник самостоятельно не устанавливает ордера. Его работа заключается в управлении уровнями стоп-лосс существующих ордеров, установленных другим советником или вручную (с магическим числом 0). Дл
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Утилиты
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Утилиты
Советник TradePilot для MetaTrader 4 TradePilot — это мощный и удобный в использовании советник для MetaTrader 4 , созданный для упрощения торговли и управления рисками. Благодаря профессиональной графической панели, автоматическому расчету лота по риску и интеллектуальным функциям управления сделками, TradePilot позволяет трейдерам сосредоточиться на стратегии, а советник берет на себя точность исполнения. Преимущества Простой интерфейс : Чистая графическая панель с кнопками и горячими кл
GGP Trade Copier MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Утилиты
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks,
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Индикатор показывает время работы мировых бирж. Помогает увидеть, какие рынки в данный момент наиболее активны Посмотрите мою  Многофункциональную утилиту : более 66 функций, включая этот индикатор  |   Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы Помогает выбрать наиболее волатильные инструменты в данный момент; Особенно полезен для внутридневных трейдеров; 1) При использовании на таймфреймах 1H и ниже: линии будут соответствовать фактическому расположению баров на графике, и при перемещении гра
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.76 (21)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Многофункциональный торговый ассистент Более 66 инструментов для анализа, управления и автоматизации торговли в одном окне. Ассистент объединяет управление рисками, ордерами, позициями и анализ рынка в едином интерфейсе. Подходит для всех рынков — форекс, акции, криптовалюты, индексы и металлы. Почему трейдеры выбирают эту утилиту Мгновенное открытие и управление сделками в один клик Автоматический расчёт лота и риска Умные ордера: сетка, OCO, скрытые и виртуальные
ON Trade Manager
Abdullah Alrai
Утилиты
Этот продукт позволит вам контролировать свои заказы и учетную запись с помощью множества функций. 1. Он рассчитает правильный размер лота в зависимости от размера вашего счета/размера SL/значения пары пунктов для 1 размера лота. 2- это даст вам текущую ситуацию с заказом в зависимости от расположения линий (цель sl tp). 3- он переместит все ордера target/sl одним нажатием кнопки. 4- он предоставит вам информацию о вашем счете и необходимой марже для открытия ваших ордеров. 5- имеет функци
Verdure Lot Calculator
Olawale Adenagbe
5 (1)
Утилиты
Общие сведения Управление капиталом является важным аспектом торговли, который многие трейдеры часто пропускают. Вполне возможно, что даже при выигрышной стратегии плохой мани-менеджмент может привести к огромным потерям. Утилита Verdure Lot Calculator предназначена для минимизации рисков при торговле на рынке Форекс. Verdure Forex Calculators содержит калькулятор лота (размер трейда или контракта) как индикатор в платформе MT4. Калькулятор лота (Lot Calculator) Многое связано с комбинацией еди
FXS Trade Manager
Seyedmohammad Gallafan
Утилиты
Trade Manager is a powerful tool for M anaging Your Trades and provides a unique M oney Management system. What trade manager do for you: In Panel: - Current Time-Frame Title - Remaining time to close candle - Current Spread - Maximum Allowed Order Volume in Lot - Daily Profit Report - Weekly Profit   Report - Monthly Profit   Report - Total Profit   Report - Show Profits in percentage /Dollar/Pips - in-panel input for set in profit Stop-Loss When Risk-Free Your Order - in-panel input for order
Trade Auto Close
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Автоматическое закрытие сделок: по времени или при достижении Прибыли / Убытка С помощью этой утилиты вы можете автоматизировать закрытие сделок при заданном условии. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая автоматический контроль трейдов  |   Свяжитесь со мной  если у вас есть вопросы  |   Версия для MT5 Для активации Авто-Закрытия необходимо установить следующие параметры (на панели): 1. Символ   для которого будет применена функция: для конкретного   [Symbol]   / или для   [ALL]  
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Индикаторы
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds добавляет алгоритм адаптивного усреднения Лагерра (Adaptive Laguerre averaging) и оповещения к широко известному индикатору SuperTrend. Как следует из названия, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) - это трендовый индикатор, который лучше всего работает на трендовых (не переменчивых) рынках. Индикатор SuperTrend чрезвычайно популярен для внутридневной и ежедневной торговли и может быть использован на любом таймфрейме. Внедрение уравнения Лагерра в этот индикатор может спос
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Утилиты
EasyTradePad – торговая панель для MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad — это инструмент для ручной и полуавтоматической торговли. Панель позволяет быстро управлять ордерами и позициями, а также рассчитывать параметры управления рисками в один клик. [Демо и Инструкция] Возможности панели: открытие и закрытие сделок с учётом заданного риска (% или в валюте депозита); установка SL и TP в пунктах, процентах или деньгах; расчет соотношения риска к прибыли; перенос стоп-лосса в безубыток; частичное закрытие по
Margin Call Shield MT4
DigitalPrime
Утилиты
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield   is a tool for MetaTrader 4 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a  
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Утилиты
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
The Super Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Утилиты
The Super Manager (MT4 Manager) is a trading tool that enhances buy and sell orders, including pending ones, by adding Stop Loss and Take Profit With a calculated risk. It also offers a break-even for easy setup. With its user-friendly interface, Fast Manager simplifies your trading activities. Keep it simple! MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132503?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: Clear buy and sell buttons   Button to move stop loss to breakeven with one click.   B
Takeprofit Stoploss Manager
Indra Lukmana
Утилиты
Утилита упрощает работу с риском и прибылью, позволяя переместить стоп-уровни всех ваших открытых позиций на определенную цену. Как использовать Нарисуйте трендовую/горизонтальную линию и назовите ее "tp_" для линии тейк-профита и "sl_" для линии стоп-лосса. Советник переместит стоп-уровни всех ваших открытых и отложенных ордеров на указанные уровни. Вы можете перетаскивать линию, удерживаю мышью серый прямоугольник. Для большего удобства возле линии отображается риск в валюте депозита и в проц
AnalysisMaster
Shao Chen
Утилиты
This product is a multi-functional MT4 indicator and is an indispensable tool for account information statistics, strategy analysis and risk assessment. Functions: 1. Statistical account basic information of profit and loss . 2. Statistics and display the account profit and loss fund curve. 3. Display the order's track on chart ,so that we can analys the strategy and risk of the account. 4 .List account's trade pairs and order totals ,we also can see the profits of each pair. If you have any qu
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
BOA Multi Currency Dashboard MT4
Eugene Kendrick
Индикаторы
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard for Binary Options (MT4) . You can use any of the BOA Signals Indicators with the dashboard. Just change the BOA Signals Indicator Name in the dashboard settings to the indicator you want to get signals from. For example: CHILL. BOA_BURN_Indicator_v1   Strategy :   Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy (MACD & Stochastic) BOA_COLD_Indicator_v1   Strategy :  Amalia Trader Binary Options Strategy (Keltner & Stochastic) BOA_CHILL_Indicator_v1  
Easy Virtual Trader
Anoop Sivasankaran
4.89 (9)
Утилиты
Настройка Easy Virtual Trader> Вводит свои правила> Вы готовы торговать с мобильного или другого советника или где угодно ... Пусть робот управляет вашими сделками!     Этот мощный советник поможет вам автоматически управлять ВСЕМИ или СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫМИ сделками на основе ваших правил и настроек PRE-SET.     После того, как он настроен и запущен, вам больше не нужно следить за вашими заказами, программа будет следить за вашими заказами и контролировать их с помощью ваших предопределенных правил.
С этим продуктом покупают
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные пот
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке   -   Инструкция к приложению   -   Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характери
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Копия Кот MT4) — это не просто локальный торговый копировщик; это полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных условий торговли. От испытаний в prop-фирмах до личного управления счетами — он адаптируется к любой ситуации, сочетая надежное исполнение, защиту капитала, гибкую настройку и расширенные функции обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Master (отправитель), так и в режиме Slave (получатель), обеспечивая синхрон
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Утилиты
Averaging Helper - Это некий разруливатель поможет вам усреднить открытые вами ранее убыточные позиции с помощью двух техник: стандартного усреднения хеджирования с последующим открытием позиций по тренду Утилита имеет возможность разрулить сразу несколько позиций открытых в разных направлениях как на бай так и на селл. К примеру вы открыли 1 позицию на селл и вторую на бай, и они обе в минусе, или одна в минусе а одна в плюсе но недостаточном и вы бы хотели усреднить две эти позиции что-бы зак
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Risk/Reward Tool — это профессиональный советник, созданный для того, чтобы революционизировать способ планирования, визуализации и исполнения сделок в MetaTrader 4. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы дискреционным трейдером, ценящим точное управление рисками, или разработчиком стратегий, которому необходимо визуально тестировать торговые настройки, этот инструмент предоставляет всё необходимое в одном элегантном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. В отличие от простых калькуляторов позиций, Risk
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Утилиты
Мгновенно просматривайте историю закрытых сделок по дням и неделям, текущие открытые сделки и экспозицию форекс на одном графике! Используйте тепловую карту для определения прибыльных сделок и текущего проседания в вашем торговом портфеле. Кнопки быстрого закрытия Используйте кнопки быстрого закрытия, чтобы закрыть каждую сделку по одному символу, закрыть отдельные сделки полностью или зафиксировать частичную прибыль или убыток одним нажатием кнопки. Больше не нужно искать сделки в списке и ду
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Утилиты
Копировщик позиций/сделок/ордеров для MetaTrader 4 ( Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 4 ). Копирует сделки, позиции, ордера с любых счетов, в том числе и счетов, открытых по инвест паролю. Один из лучших копировщиков сделок COPYLOT  МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4 для версии  COPYLOT MT4  ( или  МТ4 - МТ5  МТ5 - МТ5 для версии COPYLOT MT5)  на сегодняшний день. Версия МТ5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Утилиты
Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными в разных местах, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на множество счетов-получателей, а один получатель может копировать торговлю множества провайдеров. Поставщик может указать срока завершения подписки для кажд
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 4 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы, советники и скрипты. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на стандартных графиках. В отличие от с
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Утилиты
Торговая Панель для торговли в 1 клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  чарта  (график) или с  клавиатуры . С помощью нашей торговой панели Вы можете торговать   в один клик с графика   и совершать торговые операции в   30   раз быстрее стандартного управления в MetaTrader.  Автоматические расчеты параметров и функции, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести свою торговую деятельность в разы быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация по торговым с
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Профессиональное решение для копирования сделок между терминалами. RS Trade Copier — это надёжная и гибкая система копирования торговых операций между терминалами MetaTrader 4. Программа подходит как опытным трейдерам и сигнал-сервисам, так и частным инвесторам. Позволяет передавать сигналы от одного или нескольких источников к одному или нескольким приёмникам с высокой точностью и минимальными задержками. Поддерживает как простую автоматическую настройку, так и расширенное ручное конфигурирован
Exp4 Duplicator
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.5 (22)
Утилиты
Советник дублирует позиции на Вашем счете  MetaTrader 4 , открытые Вами, другим советником или MQL. Копирует все сделки, которые открыты вручную или другим советником. Копирует сигналы и увеличивает лот с сигналов! Увеличивает лот других советников. Поддерживает функции: установить свой лот при дублировании, дублировать стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, использовать трейлинг-стоп для продублированных позиций...... Версия МТ 5 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить     Как получить файлы ж
Auto Grid trades
Makarii Gubaydullin
Утилиты
Auto Grid:  автоматическое создание сеточных ордеров на основе ваших существующих сделок. Автоматизируйте сложные торговые стратегии   с помощью продвинутых сеточных систем, которые обнаруживают новые позиции и автоматически создают оптимизированные массивы ордеров. Многофункциональная утилита : 66+ функций, включая этот инструмент  |   пишите мне  по любым вопросам  |   Версия для MT5 A. Интеллектуальное обнаружение и мониторинг сделок: Сканирование конкретного символа или полного портфеля Рас
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Утилиты
Закрытие позиций в MetaTrader 4 по общей прибыли\убытку с трейлингом прибыли. Включите Режим Виртуальных стопов . Закрытие и расчет отдельно по BUY и SELL позициям . Закрытие и расчет по всем символам или только по текущему . Активируйте трейлинг-стоп прибыли. Закрытие по общей прибыли и убытку в валюте депозита, пунктах или % от баланса . Советник предназначен для использования на любом счёте в паре с любым другим советником или при ручной торговле. Версия MT5 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Утилиты
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Утилиты
Откройте для себя мгновенное копирование сделок с революционным X2 Copy MT4. Всего за 10 секунд простой установки вы получите мощный инструмент для синхронизации сделок между терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере Windows или VPS с беспрецедентной скоростью — менее 0.1 секунды. Управляете несколькими счетами, следуете сигналам или масштабируете свою стратегию — X2 Copy MT4 адаптируется к вашему рабочему процессу с непревзойдённой точностью и контролем. Хватит ждать — начните копировать с лид
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Утилиты
Данный советник можно использовать для ручной торговли в качестве фонового советника, либо сочетать с другим советником для открытия сделок. Loss Recovery Trading - это вариант для управления убыточными позициями вместо использования стоп-лосса, устанавливая зону восстановления и целевые уровни для выхода из последовательности шагов. Как он работает? Если цена движется в противоположном направлении от первой позиции на определенное количество пунктов убытка, советник откроет противоположно напр
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Утилиты
Копир->Удобное и быстрое взаимодействие с интерфейсом, пользователи могут использовать его сразу       ->>>> Рекомендуется использовать на компьютерах Windows или VPS Windows Функции: Разнообразные и персонализированные настройки копирования сделок: 1. Различные режимы лота могут быть установлены для различных источников сигналов. 2. Различные источники сигналов могут быть установлены для прямого и обратного копирования сделок. 3. Сигналы могут быть установлены с комментариями. 4. Следует ли ка
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Это скринер позволяет выявлять активы которые больше чем обычно перекупленны (% рост) или перепроданны (% падение) в рамках выбранного отрезка времени (тайм фрейма). На рынке правит закон, купить дешевле, продать дороже , но без автоматического сканера вам будет весьма сложно выявлять валюты / акции которые перекупленные или перепроданные больше обычного скажем в рамках текущей недели, или текущего часа, или месяца. Инструментов может быть десятки или сотни, иногда просто физически можно не успе
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Утилиты
Полуавтоматический советник, торгующий по сеточной системе. Идея состоит в том, чтобы постепенно занимать разные позиции на рынке, а затем рассчитывать для них уровень безубыточности. Когда цены проходят этот уровень безубыточности на заданное расстояние, все открытые ордера закрываются. Важная информация Вот руководство пользователя:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 Вы можете попробовать этот советник с другими моими продуктами здесь: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester VALIDATE TELEGRAM SIGNALS IN MINUTES - STOP GUESSING, START BACKTESTING Stop blowing accounts on "VIP" signals that don't deliver. The EchoTrade Telegram Signal Backtester is the professional solution to audit, verify, and optimize any Telegram signal provider's performance on historical data. Most signal providers show you their wins but hide their losses. This tool reveals the naked truth. By combining a powerful Data Manager (included) with an advanced MT4
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв