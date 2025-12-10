Risk-based position sizing utility (MT4 Script) that helps traders calculate position size and place pending orders directly from the chart.​

It let trader specifies entry price, stop loss price and a fixed cash risk; the script then calculates the appropriate lot size and sends the pending order with Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) attached in a single step.​

This tool is designed for manual trading only: it does not run autonomously, does not use any built-in strategy, and executes one operation each time it is launched by the user.​

Using pending orders allows you to predefine exact entry prices and risk levels, so trades only trigger according to your plan instead of impulsive clicks at the current market price.​

If you want to enter long, you can wait for price to pull back to a support level and place a pending order there, which typically allows for a tighter stop loss and a more realistic take profit distance.​

Most experienced traders prefer not to enter at the raw market price, because they prioritize price quality and execution control over immediate entry.​

They use limit and stop orders to manage slippage, control trading costs, and align entries precisely with predefined strategy levels.​

Benefits of this trading tool

Precision and planning: Set orders at specific price levels that match your analysis, improving entry quality and avoiding chasing extended moves.​

Automation and time efficiency: Orders execute automatically when price reaches your level, so you do not need to watch the screen constantly.​

Better discipline and risk control: Pending orders are placed with predefined SL/TP and position size, which helps reduce emotional decisions and keep risk per trade consistent.​

Controlling price and slippage: Defining exact entry levels lets you avoid paying significantly worse prices during fast markets and helps limit slippage over many trades.​

Managing costs and market impact: Using limit and stop orders instead of aggressive market entries can reduce trading costs, especially in volatile or thin conditions.​

Aligning with strategy and patience: “If price reaches X, then enter” becomes executable in practice, as pending orders let the market come to your level instead of forcing you to chase price.