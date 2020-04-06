Engulfing Pattern EA v6
- Experts
- Wojciech Jerzy Magda
- Versão: 8.0
- Atualizado: 11 dezembro 2025
- Ativações: 5
Engulfing Pattern EA v7 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 that combines classic Engulfing candlestick pattern recognition with advanced technical analysis and a multi-layer filter system. The robot is designed with maximum flexibility - 43 configurable parameters allow you to customize every aspect of the strategy to your trading style, instrument, and market conditions.
Recommended Pair: USD/JPY - The EA has been specifically optimized and tested on USD/JPY, showing excellent results on this pair.
⚠️ IMPORTANT: Pip Display Differences Between Currency Pairs
Please read carefully before using the EA on different instruments:
Due to differences in price quotation systems between brokers and currency pairs, the same pip value may be displayed differently:
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY - 2 or 3 decimal places (e.g. 150.00 or 150.000) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 100
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD - 4 or 5 decimal places (e.g. 1.0800 or 1.08000) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 100
XAU/USD (Gold) - 2 decimal places (e.g. 2000.00) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 1000
How it works:
4-digit brokers (e.g. 1.0800 for EUR/USD): 1 pip = 1 point, so SL 10 pips = 10 points
5-digit brokers (e.g. 1.08000 for EUR/USD): 1 pip = 10 points, so SL 10 pips = 100 points
The EA automatically detects your broker's quotation system and recalculates values correctly. However, when you set SL_Pips = 10 in the EA settings:
On a 4-digit broker it will show as 10
On a 5-digit broker it will show as 100 (but it's still the same 10 pips!)
This is NOT an error - it's how MetaTrader displays values. The actual pip distance remains the same regardless of display.
Recommendation: Always verify on a DEMO account that the Stop Loss and Take Profit distances match your expectations before trading live.
✨ Main Advantages
🎯 Proven Strategy
Based on classic Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns
Focus on quality setups, not quantity of trades
Trading both Long and Short
Optimized for USD/JPY pair
🛡️ Safety First
NO Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Hedging strategies
Every trade with clearly defined Stop Loss and Take Profit
Maximum 1 open position at a time
Full risk control per trade
📈 Advanced Position Management
Trailing Stop - automatic protection of achieved profits
Break Even - moving SL to entry level to eliminate risk
Configurable activation and parameters for profit maximization
🔍 5 Independent Filters
- Moving Average - trend filter (4 methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
- ADX - avoiding sideways market and extreme trends
- RSI - momentum filter (4 modes: OFF, LIGHT, MEDIUM, STRICT)
- Spread - protection against high transaction costs
- Time - trading only during selected hours
Each filter can be turned on or off independently!
🖥️ Professional Dashboard
Real-time monitoring of all indicators
EA Status (READY, IN TRADE, WAITING, SIDEWAYS MARKET)
Trade statistics (Win Rate, P/L, number of trades)
Trading permission status display
Full appearance configuration (position, font, color)
🔥 Key Features
- Engulfing Pattern Recognition
Automatic detection of Bullish and Bearish Engulfing
Quality control through MinCandleBody_Pips parameter
Multi-Timeframe analysis (signals on one TF, trend on higher TF)
Elimination of weak formations
- Trend Filter - Moving Average
BUY only when price > MA (uptrend)
SELL only when price < MA (downtrend)
4 methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA
Any period and timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
Option to completely disable
- ADX Filter - Trend Strength
Avoiding sideways market (ADX < minimum)
Protection against extreme trends (ADX > maximum)
Trading in optimal trend strength range
Adjustable Min/Max levels
Configurable timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
- RSI Filter - Momentum
4 modes: OFF, LIGHT, MEDIUM, STRICT
Prevents buying in overbought / selling in oversold
Configurable Oversold/Overbought levels
Configurable timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)
Increases probability of success
IMPORTANT: Set RSI_Mode to 1, 2, or 3 to activate RSI filter
- Money Management
Fixed Lot Mode - constant position size
Risk Percent Mode - automatic lot calculation based on % balance
Respects broker limits (MinLot, MaxLot, LotStep)
Dynamic capital management
- Trailing Stop and Break Even
Trailing Stop: Moves SL behind price, secures profits
Break Even: Moves SL to entry + bonus, eliminates risk
Configurable activation thresholds
Option to disable
- Spread Filter
No trades when spread > maximum
Avoids news and low liquidity
Protects against high costs
- Time Filter
Trading only during specific hours
Avoiding unstable sessions
Skipping news hours
- Real-Time Dashboard
Indicators: MA Trend, ADX, RSI, Signals, Spread
Account: Balance, Equity
Settings: Lot, SL/TP, Trailing, Break Even, Time Filter
Statistics: Open/Closed positions, Win Rate, Total P/L
Trading Status: Shows if trading is enabled/disabled
EA Status: Current robot state
Full appearance configuration
🎯 Strategy Logic
Opening Position - Required Conditions:
- New candle (checking on close)
- No open positions
- Trading allowed (AutoTrading ON, connection OK)
- Engulfing pattern detected
- All enabled filters satisfied (MA, ADX, RSI, Spread, Time)
BUY: Bullish Engulfing + Price > MA + All filters OK
SELL: Bearish Engulfing + Price < MA + All filters OK
Position Management:
On every tick: Checking Break Even and Trailing Stop
Closing by SL, TP or manually
⚙️ 43 Configurable Parameters
Position (5 parameters)
UseFixedLot, LotSize, RiskPercent, SL_Pips, TP_Pips
Trailing Stop (4 parameters)
UseTrailingStop, TrailingStart_Pips, TrailingStop_Pips, TrailingStep_Pips
Break Even (3 parameters)
UseBreakEven, BreakEven_Pips, BreakEven_Profit_Pips
Moving Average (4 parameters)
UseMAFilter, MA_Period, MA_Method, MA_Timeframe (M1-MN)
Spread (2 parameters)
UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPips
ADX (5 parameters)
UseADXFilter, ADX_Period, ADX_Timeframe (M1-MN), ADX_Min, ADX_Max
RSI (6 parameters)
UseRSI, RSI_Period, RSI_Timeframe (M1-MN), RSI_Oversold, RSI_Overbought, RSI_Mode
Engulfing Signal (2 parameters)
Signal_Timeframe (M1-MN), MinCandleBody_Pips
Time Filter (3 parameters)
UseTimeFilter, StartHour, EndHour
Dashboard (7 parameters)
ShowDashboard, DashboardX, DashboardY, LineSpacing, FontSize, FontName, TextColor
Other (2 parameters)
MagicNumber, Slippage
💡 Recommended Instruments
Primary Recommendation:
⭐ USD/JPY - HIGHLY RECOMMENDED - EA optimized and tested specifically for this pair
Also Works Well:
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
Note: While the EA can work on various pairs, USD/JPY is the primary recommended pair where it has been tested and optimized extensively. Remember that pip display may vary between pairs - see the "Pip Display Differences" section above.
🛡️ SAFE STRATEGY
❌ NO DANGEROUS TECHNIQUES
NO MARTINGALE
We don't double lots after losses. Constant, controlled risk per trade. No exponential growth of losses.
NO GRID
We don't open dozens of positions simultaneously. Maximum 1 position = full control.
NO HEDGING
We don't open opposite positions. Every decision is clear: BUY, SELL or wait.
✅ WHAT INSTEAD:
Every trade with Stop Loss and Take Profit
Constant risk per trade (1-3%)
Maximum 1 open position
Trailing Stop and Break Even for protection
Transparent, proven strategy
⚙️ CUSTOMIZE PARAMETERS TO YOUR NEEDS
Maximum Flexibility = Your Success
43 parameters allow you to create unique configuration tailored to:
Your instrument (especially USD/JPY)
Your trading style
Your broker
Your goals
Current market conditions
Optimization Process:
- Choose instrument (USD/JPY recommended) and timeframe
- Test in MT4 Strategy Tester (minimum 6-12 months)
- Optimize parameters (filters, SL/TP, money management)
- Analyze metrics (Profit Factor >1.5, Drawdown <30%, Win Rate >55%)
- Forward Test on DEMO (1-3 months)
- LIVE Trading with small capital
Parameters to Experiment With:
MA_Period, MA_Method, MA_Timeframe
ADX_Min, ADX_Max, ADX_Period, ADX_Timeframe
RSI_Mode (set to 1, 2, or 3 to activate), RSI_Period, RSI_Timeframe
Signal_Timeframe, MinCandleBody_Pips
SL_Pips, TP_Pips, RiskPercent
Trailing and Break Even parameters
MaxSpreadPips, Time Filter
Thousands of possible combinations - find yours!
🏆 POSSIBILITIES
Different Settings = Different Profiles:
Conservative (Safety)
Low risk, all filters ON, restrictive settings
Balanced (Standard)
Medium risk, most filters ON, standard settings
Aggressive (High Risk)
Higher risk, some filters OFF, liberal settings
Your Own Optimization can bring different results - it depends on your settings and market conditions
🚀 Installation
- Download .ex4 or .mq4 file
- MT4 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL4/Experts/
- Restart MT4 or Refresh
- Drag EA onto chart (USD/JPY recommended)
- "Common" tab: Check Allow live trading
- "Inputs" tab: Adjust parameters
- IMPORTANT: Set RSI_Mode to 1, 2, or 3 if you want RSI filter active
- IMPORTANT: Verify pip display matches your expectations (see Pip Display section)
- Test on DEMO minimum 1-2 weeks!
⚙️ IMPORTANT PARAMETER NOTES
RSI Filter Activation:
⚠️ To activate RSI filter, you need BOTH conditions:
UseRSI = true (enables RSI)
RSI_Mode = 1, 2, or 3 (selects filter strength)
If RSI_Mode = 0, RSI filter is OFF even if UseRSI = true!
RSI Modes:
0 = OFF (no RSI filtering)
1 = LIGHT (liberal filtering)
2 = MEDIUM (balanced filtering)
3 = STRICT (restrictive filtering)
Timeframe Selection:
All timeframe parameters (MA_Timeframe, ADX_Timeframe, RSI_Timeframe, Signal_Timeframe) offer the following options:
M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN
Select the specific timeframe that suits your strategy.
⚠️ CRITICAL WARNINGS AND DISCLAIMERS
🔴 READ CAREFULLY - VERY IMPORTANT:
- NO PROFIT GUARANTEE
⚠️ The robot does NOT guarantee profits. Trading on the Forex market involves high risk and you can lose part or all of your invested capital. Results can vary significantly depending on settings, market conditions, broker, and other factors.
- FULL USER RESPONSIBILITY
⚠️ You set parameters at your own responsibility. YOU are responsible for:
Selection and configuration of all 43 parameters
Testing the strategy before using on live account
Risk management and position sizing
Monitoring and adjusting settings
All trading decisions
- PAST RESULTS DON'T GUARANTEE FUTURE
⚠️ Backtests, forward tests and any historical results are NOT a guarantee of future results. Market conditions change and parameters that worked before may not work in the future.
- OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED
⚠️ There are NO universal settings that work always and everywhere. YOU MUST:
Independently test different configurations
Adjust parameters to your instrument
Regularly monitor and update settings
Accept that optimization requires time and knowledge
- TEST ON DEMO BEFORE LIVE
⚠️ MANDATORY test every configuration on DEMO account for minimum 1-2 weeks before using on live account. Never use the robot on live without prior testing.
- RISK OF CAPITAL LOSS
⚠️ You can lose:
Part of capital
All capital
More than you invested (in case of leverage)
Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
- NO AUTHOR LIABILITY
⚠️ Author/Seller is NOT liable for:
Any financial losses
Errors in parameter selection
Improper use of the robot
Market condition changes
Technical problems
Broker actions
You use this EA entirely at your own risk and responsibility.
- THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE
⚠️ This EA and its documentation do NOT constitute investment, financial or trading advice. Before starting trading, consult with a licensed financial advisor.
- KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED
⚠️ This EA requires:
Basic knowledge of Forex trading
Understanding of risk management
Ability to use MetaTrader 4
Ability to analyze results
Continuous monitoring
This is not a "get rich without effort system".
- CONDITIONS MAY CHANGE
⚠️ What works today may not work tomorrow:
Market conditions change
Volatility changes
Spreads change
Price behavior changes
Be prepared for regular strategy adjustments.
✅ WHAT YOU GET
What You RECEIVE:
✅ Professional tool with 43 parameters
✅ Full control over strategy
✅ Dashboard for monitoring
✅ Parameter documentation
✅ Technical support
✅ Free updates
✅ EA optimized for USD/JPY
✅ Automatic pip/point conversion for all brokers
📚 Support
Need help?
💬 Private message on MQL5
📧 Email in profile
💬 Comments section
Always provide: EA version, Broker, Instrument, Dashboard screenshot, Problem description
📜 License
One license = one trading account
Free updates
According to MQL5 Marketplace policy
⚖️ FINAL DISCLAIMER
READ AND UNDERSTAND BEFORE PURCHASE:
- HIGH RISK: Trading on the Forex market involves high financial risk. You can lose part or all of your invested capital.
- NO GUARANTEES: This EA does not guarantee profits. No trading system can guarantee profits.
- YOUR RESPONSIBILITY: You are fully responsible for all decisions regarding configuration, use and management of this EA. Every trade is your decision.
- OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED: EA requires testing and parameter adjustment. There are no universal settings that work always.
- HISTORY ≠ FUTURE: Backtests and historical results do not predict or guarantee future results.
- NO ADVICE: This is not investment advice. Consult with a professional financial advisor.
- ZERO LIABILITY: Author is not liable for any losses, damages or problems resulting from use of this EA.
- YOU ACCEPT RISK: By purchasing and using this EA, you fully accept all associated risks.
If you do not accept the above conditions, DO NOT purchase this product.
🌟 Why This EA?
✅ Transparency - Full control, no "black box"
✅ Safety - No Martingale/Grid/Hedging
✅ Flexibility - 43 parameters, different trading styles
✅ Professionalism - Proven strategy, advanced management
✅ Honesty - Transparent communication about risks
✅ Optimized for USD/JPY - Tested and refined on this pair
✅ Universal Compatibility - Works correctly on all broker types (4 and 5 digit)
💎 FINAL MESSAGE
YOU Are Responsible For Your Strategy
This EA is a professional tool, not a magic solution.
🔧 43 parameters = Your decisions
🧪 Testing = Your work
📊 Results = Your responsibility
💰 Risk = Yours to accept
Success requires knowledge, work, testing and responsibility.
Start with USD/JPY for best results, then expand to other pairs after optimization.