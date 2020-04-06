Engulfing Pattern EA v6

Engulfing Pattern EA v7 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 that combines classic Engulfing candlestick pattern recognition with advanced technical analysis and a multi-layer filter system. The robot is designed with maximum flexibility - 43 configurable parameters allow you to customize every aspect of the strategy to your trading style, instrument, and market conditions.

Recommended Pair: USD/JPY - The EA has been specifically optimized and tested on USD/JPY, showing excellent results on this pair.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Pip Display Differences Between Currency Pairs

Please read carefully before using the EA on different instruments:

Due to differences in price quotation systems between brokers and currency pairs, the same pip value may be displayed differently:

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY - 2 or 3 decimal places (e.g. 150.00 or 150.000) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 100

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD - 4 or 5 decimal places (e.g. 1.0800 or 1.08000) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 100

XAU/USD (Gold) - 2 decimal places (e.g. 2000.00) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 1000

How it works:

4-digit brokers (e.g. 1.0800 for EUR/USD): 1 pip = 1 point, so SL 10 pips = 10 points

5-digit brokers (e.g. 1.08000 for EUR/USD): 1 pip = 10 points, so SL 10 pips = 100 points

The EA automatically detects your broker's quotation system and recalculates values correctly. However, when you set SL_Pips = 10 in the EA settings:

On a 4-digit broker it will show as 10

On a 5-digit broker it will show as 100 (but it's still the same 10 pips!)

This is NOT an error - it's how MetaTrader displays values. The actual pip distance remains the same regardless of display.

Recommendation: Always verify on a DEMO account that the Stop Loss and Take Profit distances match your expectations before trading live.

✨ Main Advantages

🎯 Proven Strategy

Based on classic Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns

Focus on quality setups, not quantity of trades

Trading both Long and Short

Optimized for USD/JPY pair

🛡️ Safety First

NO Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Hedging strategies

Every trade with clearly defined Stop Loss and Take Profit

Maximum 1 open position at a time

Full risk control per trade

📈 Advanced Position Management

Trailing Stop - automatic protection of achieved profits

Break Even - moving SL to entry level to eliminate risk

Configurable activation and parameters for profit maximization

🔍 5 Independent Filters

  1. Moving Average - trend filter (4 methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
  2. ADX - avoiding sideways market and extreme trends
  3. RSI - momentum filter (4 modes: OFF, LIGHT, MEDIUM, STRICT)
  4. Spread - protection against high transaction costs
  5. Time - trading only during selected hours

Each filter can be turned on or off independently!

🖥️ Professional Dashboard

Real-time monitoring of all indicators

EA Status (READY, IN TRADE, WAITING, SIDEWAYS MARKET)

Trade statistics (Win Rate, P/L, number of trades)

Trading permission status display

Full appearance configuration (position, font, color)

🔥 Key Features

  1. Engulfing Pattern Recognition

Automatic detection of Bullish and Bearish Engulfing

Quality control through MinCandleBody_Pips parameter

Multi-Timeframe analysis (signals on one TF, trend on higher TF)

Elimination of weak formations

  1. Trend Filter - Moving Average

BUY only when price > MA (uptrend)

SELL only when price < MA (downtrend)

4 methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Any period and timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

Option to completely disable

  1. ADX Filter - Trend Strength

Avoiding sideways market (ADX < minimum)

Protection against extreme trends (ADX > maximum)

Trading in optimal trend strength range

Adjustable Min/Max levels

Configurable timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

  1. RSI Filter - Momentum

4 modes: OFF, LIGHT, MEDIUM, STRICT

Prevents buying in overbought / selling in oversold

Configurable Oversold/Overbought levels

Configurable timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

Increases probability of success

IMPORTANT: Set RSI_Mode to 1, 2, or 3 to activate RSI filter

  1. Money Management

Fixed Lot Mode - constant position size

Risk Percent Mode - automatic lot calculation based on % balance

Respects broker limits (MinLot, MaxLot, LotStep)

Dynamic capital management

  1. Trailing Stop and Break Even

Trailing Stop: Moves SL behind price, secures profits

Break Even: Moves SL to entry + bonus, eliminates risk

Configurable activation thresholds

Option to disable

  1. Spread Filter

No trades when spread > maximum

Avoids news and low liquidity

Protects against high costs

  1. Time Filter

Trading only during specific hours

Avoiding unstable sessions

Skipping news hours

  1. Real-Time Dashboard

Indicators: MA Trend, ADX, RSI, Signals, Spread

Account: Balance, Equity

Settings: Lot, SL/TP, Trailing, Break Even, Time Filter

Statistics: Open/Closed positions, Win Rate, Total P/L

Trading Status: Shows if trading is enabled/disabled

EA Status: Current robot state

Full appearance configuration

🎯 Strategy Logic

Opening Position - Required Conditions:

  1. New candle (checking on close)
  2. No open positions
  3. Trading allowed (AutoTrading ON, connection OK)
  4. Engulfing pattern detected
  5. All enabled filters satisfied (MA, ADX, RSI, Spread, Time)

BUY: Bullish Engulfing + Price > MA + All filters OK

SELL: Bearish Engulfing + Price < MA + All filters OK

Position Management:

On every tick: Checking Break Even and Trailing Stop

Closing by SL, TP or manually

⚙️ 43 Configurable Parameters

Position (5 parameters)

UseFixedLot, LotSize, RiskPercent, SL_Pips, TP_Pips

Trailing Stop (4 parameters)

UseTrailingStop, TrailingStart_Pips, TrailingStop_Pips, TrailingStep_Pips

Break Even (3 parameters)

UseBreakEven, BreakEven_Pips, BreakEven_Profit_Pips

Moving Average (4 parameters)

UseMAFilter, MA_Period, MA_Method, MA_Timeframe (M1-MN)

Spread (2 parameters)

UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPips

ADX (5 parameters)

UseADXFilter, ADX_Period, ADX_Timeframe (M1-MN), ADX_Min, ADX_Max

RSI (6 parameters)

UseRSI, RSI_Period, RSI_Timeframe (M1-MN), RSI_Oversold, RSI_Overbought, RSI_Mode

Engulfing Signal (2 parameters)

Signal_Timeframe (M1-MN), MinCandleBody_Pips

Time Filter (3 parameters)

UseTimeFilter, StartHour, EndHour

Dashboard (7 parameters)

ShowDashboard, DashboardX, DashboardY, LineSpacing, FontSize, FontName, TextColor

Other (2 parameters)

MagicNumber, Slippage

💡 Recommended Instruments

Primary Recommendation:

⭐ USD/JPY - HIGHLY RECOMMENDED - EA optimized and tested specifically for this pair

Also Works Well:

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

Note: While the EA can work on various pairs, USD/JPY is the primary recommended pair where it has been tested and optimized extensively. Remember that pip display may vary between pairs - see the "Pip Display Differences" section above.

🛡️ SAFE STRATEGY

❌ NO DANGEROUS TECHNIQUES

NO MARTINGALE

We don't double lots after losses. Constant, controlled risk per trade. No exponential growth of losses.

NO GRID

We don't open dozens of positions simultaneously. Maximum 1 position = full control.

NO HEDGING

We don't open opposite positions. Every decision is clear: BUY, SELL or wait.

✅ WHAT INSTEAD:

Every trade with Stop Loss and Take Profit

Constant risk per trade (1-3%)

Maximum 1 open position

Trailing Stop and Break Even for protection

Transparent, proven strategy

⚙️ CUSTOMIZE PARAMETERS TO YOUR NEEDS

Maximum Flexibility = Your Success

43 parameters allow you to create unique configuration tailored to:

Your instrument (especially USD/JPY)

Your trading style

Your broker

Your goals

Current market conditions

Optimization Process:

  1. Choose instrument (USD/JPY recommended) and timeframe
  2. Test in MT4 Strategy Tester (minimum 6-12 months)
  3. Optimize parameters (filters, SL/TP, money management)
  4. Analyze metrics (Profit Factor >1.5, Drawdown <30%, Win Rate >55%)
  5. Forward Test on DEMO (1-3 months)
  6. LIVE Trading with small capital

Parameters to Experiment With:

MA_Period, MA_Method, MA_Timeframe

ADX_Min, ADX_Max, ADX_Period, ADX_Timeframe

RSI_Mode (set to 1, 2, or 3 to activate), RSI_Period, RSI_Timeframe

Signal_Timeframe, MinCandleBody_Pips

SL_Pips, TP_Pips, RiskPercent

Trailing and Break Even parameters

MaxSpreadPips, Time Filter

Thousands of possible combinations - find yours!

🏆 POSSIBILITIES

Different Settings = Different Profiles:

Conservative (Safety)

Low risk, all filters ON, restrictive settings

Balanced (Standard)

Medium risk, most filters ON, standard settings

Aggressive (High Risk)

Higher risk, some filters OFF, liberal settings

Your Own Optimization can bring different results - it depends on your settings and market conditions

🚀 Installation

  1. Download .ex4 or .mq4 file
  2. MT4 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL4/Experts/
  3. Restart MT4 or Refresh
  4. Drag EA onto chart (USD/JPY recommended)
  5. "Common" tab: Check Allow live trading
  6. "Inputs" tab: Adjust parameters
  7. IMPORTANT: Set RSI_Mode to 1, 2, or 3 if you want RSI filter active
  8. IMPORTANT: Verify pip display matches your expectations (see Pip Display section)
  9. Test on DEMO minimum 1-2 weeks!

⚙️ IMPORTANT PARAMETER NOTES

RSI Filter Activation:

⚠️ To activate RSI filter, you need BOTH conditions:

UseRSI = true (enables RSI)

RSI_Mode = 1, 2, or 3 (selects filter strength)

If RSI_Mode = 0, RSI filter is OFF even if UseRSI = true!

RSI Modes:

0 = OFF (no RSI filtering)

1 = LIGHT (liberal filtering)

2 = MEDIUM (balanced filtering)

3 = STRICT (restrictive filtering)

Timeframe Selection:

All timeframe parameters (MA_Timeframe, ADX_Timeframe, RSI_Timeframe, Signal_Timeframe) offer the following options:

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

Select the specific timeframe that suits your strategy.

⚠️ CRITICAL WARNINGS AND DISCLAIMERS

🔴 READ CAREFULLY - VERY IMPORTANT:

  1. NO PROFIT GUARANTEE

⚠️ The robot does NOT guarantee profits. Trading on the Forex market involves high risk and you can lose part or all of your invested capital. Results can vary significantly depending on settings, market conditions, broker, and other factors.

  1. FULL USER RESPONSIBILITY

⚠️ You set parameters at your own responsibility. YOU are responsible for:

Selection and configuration of all 43 parameters

Testing the strategy before using on live account

Risk management and position sizing

Monitoring and adjusting settings

All trading decisions

  1. PAST RESULTS DON'T GUARANTEE FUTURE

⚠️ Backtests, forward tests and any historical results are NOT a guarantee of future results. Market conditions change and parameters that worked before may not work in the future.

  1. OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED

⚠️ There are NO universal settings that work always and everywhere. YOU MUST:

Independently test different configurations

Adjust parameters to your instrument

Regularly monitor and update settings

Accept that optimization requires time and knowledge

  1. TEST ON DEMO BEFORE LIVE

⚠️ MANDATORY test every configuration on DEMO account for minimum 1-2 weeks before using on live account. Never use the robot on live without prior testing.

  1. RISK OF CAPITAL LOSS

⚠️ You can lose:

Part of capital

All capital

More than you invested (in case of leverage)

Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

  1. NO AUTHOR LIABILITY

⚠️ Author/Seller is NOT liable for:

Any financial losses

Errors in parameter selection

Improper use of the robot

Market condition changes

Technical problems

Broker actions

You use this EA entirely at your own risk and responsibility.

  1. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

⚠️ This EA and its documentation do NOT constitute investment, financial or trading advice. Before starting trading, consult with a licensed financial advisor.

  1. KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

⚠️ This EA requires:

Basic knowledge of Forex trading

Understanding of risk management

Ability to use MetaTrader 4

Ability to analyze results

Continuous monitoring

This is not a "get rich without effort system".

  1. CONDITIONS MAY CHANGE

⚠️ What works today may not work tomorrow:

Market conditions change

Volatility changes

Spreads change

Price behavior changes

Be prepared for regular strategy adjustments.

✅ WHAT YOU GET

What You RECEIVE:

✅ Professional tool with 43 parameters

✅ Full control over strategy

✅ Dashboard for monitoring

✅ Parameter documentation

✅ Technical support

✅ Free updates

✅ EA optimized for USD/JPY

✅ Automatic pip/point conversion for all brokers

📚 Support

Need help?

💬 Private message on MQL5

📧 Email in profile

💬 Comments section

Always provide: EA version, Broker, Instrument, Dashboard screenshot, Problem description

📜 License

One license = one trading account

Free updates

According to MQL5 Marketplace policy

⚖️ FINAL DISCLAIMER

READ AND UNDERSTAND BEFORE PURCHASE:

  1. HIGH RISK: Trading on the Forex market involves high financial risk. You can lose part or all of your invested capital.
  2. NO GUARANTEES: This EA does not guarantee profits. No trading system can guarantee profits.
  3. YOUR RESPONSIBILITY: You are fully responsible for all decisions regarding configuration, use and management of this EA. Every trade is your decision.
  4. OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED: EA requires testing and parameter adjustment. There are no universal settings that work always.
  5. HISTORY ≠ FUTURE: Backtests and historical results do not predict or guarantee future results.
  6. NO ADVICE: This is not investment advice. Consult with a professional financial advisor.
  7. ZERO LIABILITY: Author is not liable for any losses, damages or problems resulting from use of this EA.
  8. YOU ACCEPT RISK: By purchasing and using this EA, you fully accept all associated risks.

If you do not accept the above conditions, DO NOT purchase this product.

🌟 Why This EA?

✅ Transparency - Full control, no "black box"

✅ Safety - No Martingale/Grid/Hedging

✅ Flexibility - 43 parameters, different trading styles

✅ Professionalism - Proven strategy, advanced management

✅ Honesty - Transparent communication about risks

✅ Optimized for USD/JPY - Tested and refined on this pair

✅ Universal Compatibility - Works correctly on all broker types (4 and 5 digit)

💎 FINAL MESSAGE

YOU Are Responsible For Your Strategy

This EA is a professional tool, not a magic solution.

🔧 43 parameters = Your decisions

🧪 Testing = Your work

📊 Results = Your responsibility

💰 Risk = Yours to accept

Success requires knowledge, work, testing and responsibility.

Start with USD/JPY for best results, then expand to other pairs after optimization.

