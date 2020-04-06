Engulfing Pattern EA v6

Engulfing Pattern EA v7 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 that combines classic Engulfing candlestick pattern recognition with advanced technical analysis and a multi-layer filter system. The robot is designed with maximum flexibility - 43 configurable parameters allow you to customize every aspect of the strategy to your trading style, instrument, and market conditions.

Recommended Pair: USD/JPY - The EA has been specifically optimized and tested on USD/JPY, showing excellent results on this pair.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: Pip Display Differences Between Currency Pairs

Please read carefully before using the EA on different instruments:

Due to differences in price quotation systems between brokers and currency pairs, the same pip value may be displayed differently:

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY - 2 or 3 decimal places (e.g. 150.00 or 150.000) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 100

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD - 4 or 5 decimal places (e.g. 1.0800 or 1.08000) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 100

XAU/USD (Gold) - 2 decimal places (e.g. 2000.00) - 10 pips displayed as 10 or 1000

How it works:

4-digit brokers (e.g. 1.0800 for EUR/USD): 1 pip = 1 point, so SL 10 pips = 10 points

5-digit brokers (e.g. 1.08000 for EUR/USD): 1 pip = 10 points, so SL 10 pips = 100 points

The EA automatically detects your broker's quotation system and recalculates values correctly. However, when you set SL_Pips = 10 in the EA settings:

On a 4-digit broker it will show as 10

On a 5-digit broker it will show as 100 (but it's still the same 10 pips!)

This is NOT an error - it's how MetaTrader displays values. The actual pip distance remains the same regardless of display.

Recommendation: Always verify on a DEMO account that the Stop Loss and Take Profit distances match your expectations before trading live.

✨ Main Advantages

🎯 Proven Strategy

Based on classic Bullish and Bearish Engulfing patterns

Focus on quality setups, not quantity of trades

Trading both Long and Short

Optimized for USD/JPY pair

🛡️ Safety First

NO Martingale, Grid, Averaging, Hedging strategies

Every trade with clearly defined Stop Loss and Take Profit

Maximum 1 open position at a time

Full risk control per trade

📈 Advanced Position Management

Trailing Stop - automatic protection of achieved profits

Break Even - moving SL to entry level to eliminate risk

Configurable activation and parameters for profit maximization

🔍 5 Independent Filters

  1. Moving Average - trend filter (4 methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
  2. ADX - avoiding sideways market and extreme trends
  3. RSI - momentum filter (4 modes: OFF, LIGHT, MEDIUM, STRICT)
  4. Spread - protection against high transaction costs
  5. Time - trading only during selected hours

Each filter can be turned on or off independently!

🖥️ Professional Dashboard

Real-time monitoring of all indicators

EA Status (READY, IN TRADE, WAITING, SIDEWAYS MARKET)

Trade statistics (Win Rate, P/L, number of trades)

Trading permission status display

Full appearance configuration (position, font, color)

🔥 Key Features

  1. Engulfing Pattern Recognition

Automatic detection of Bullish and Bearish Engulfing

Quality control through MinCandleBody_Pips parameter

Multi-Timeframe analysis (signals on one TF, trend on higher TF)

Elimination of weak formations

  1. Trend Filter - Moving Average

BUY only when price > MA (uptrend)

SELL only when price < MA (downtrend)

4 methods: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA

Any period and timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

Option to completely disable

  1. ADX Filter - Trend Strength

Avoiding sideways market (ADX < minimum)

Protection against extreme trends (ADX > maximum)

Trading in optimal trend strength range

Adjustable Min/Max levels

Configurable timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

  1. RSI Filter - Momentum

4 modes: OFF, LIGHT, MEDIUM, STRICT

Prevents buying in overbought / selling in oversold

Configurable Oversold/Overbought levels

Configurable timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN)

Increases probability of success

IMPORTANT: Set RSI_Mode to 1, 2, or 3 to activate RSI filter

  1. Money Management

Fixed Lot Mode - constant position size

Risk Percent Mode - automatic lot calculation based on % balance

Respects broker limits (MinLot, MaxLot, LotStep)

Dynamic capital management

  1. Trailing Stop and Break Even

Trailing Stop: Moves SL behind price, secures profits

Break Even: Moves SL to entry + bonus, eliminates risk

Configurable activation thresholds

Option to disable

  1. Spread Filter

No trades when spread > maximum

Avoids news and low liquidity

Protects against high costs

  1. Time Filter

Trading only during specific hours

Avoiding unstable sessions

Skipping news hours

  1. Real-Time Dashboard

Indicators: MA Trend, ADX, RSI, Signals, Spread

Account: Balance, Equity

Settings: Lot, SL/TP, Trailing, Break Even, Time Filter

Statistics: Open/Closed positions, Win Rate, Total P/L

Trading Status: Shows if trading is enabled/disabled

EA Status: Current robot state

Full appearance configuration

🎯 Strategy Logic

Opening Position - Required Conditions:

  1. New candle (checking on close)
  2. No open positions
  3. Trading allowed (AutoTrading ON, connection OK)
  4. Engulfing pattern detected
  5. All enabled filters satisfied (MA, ADX, RSI, Spread, Time)

BUY: Bullish Engulfing + Price > MA + All filters OK

SELL: Bearish Engulfing + Price < MA + All filters OK

Position Management:

On every tick: Checking Break Even and Trailing Stop

Closing by SL, TP or manually

⚙️ 43 Configurable Parameters

Position (5 parameters)

UseFixedLot, LotSize, RiskPercent, SL_Pips, TP_Pips

Trailing Stop (4 parameters)

UseTrailingStop, TrailingStart_Pips, TrailingStop_Pips, TrailingStep_Pips

Break Even (3 parameters)

UseBreakEven, BreakEven_Pips, BreakEven_Profit_Pips

Moving Average (4 parameters)

UseMAFilter, MA_Period, MA_Method, MA_Timeframe (M1-MN)

Spread (2 parameters)

UseSpreadFilter, MaxSpreadPips

ADX (5 parameters)

UseADXFilter, ADX_Period, ADX_Timeframe (M1-MN), ADX_Min, ADX_Max

RSI (6 parameters)

UseRSI, RSI_Period, RSI_Timeframe (M1-MN), RSI_Oversold, RSI_Overbought, RSI_Mode

Engulfing Signal (2 parameters)

Signal_Timeframe (M1-MN), MinCandleBody_Pips

Time Filter (3 parameters)

UseTimeFilter, StartHour, EndHour

Dashboard (7 parameters)

ShowDashboard, DashboardX, DashboardY, LineSpacing, FontSize, FontName, TextColor

Other (2 parameters)

MagicNumber, Slippage

💡 Recommended Instruments

Primary Recommendation:

⭐ USD/JPY - HIGHLY RECOMMENDED - EA optimized and tested specifically for this pair

Also Works Well:

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

Note: While the EA can work on various pairs, USD/JPY is the primary recommended pair where it has been tested and optimized extensively. Remember that pip display may vary between pairs - see the "Pip Display Differences" section above.

🛡️ SAFE STRATEGY

❌ NO DANGEROUS TECHNIQUES

NO MARTINGALE

We don't double lots after losses. Constant, controlled risk per trade. No exponential growth of losses.

NO GRID

We don't open dozens of positions simultaneously. Maximum 1 position = full control.

NO HEDGING

We don't open opposite positions. Every decision is clear: BUY, SELL or wait.

✅ WHAT INSTEAD:

Every trade with Stop Loss and Take Profit

Constant risk per trade (1-3%)

Maximum 1 open position

Trailing Stop and Break Even for protection

Transparent, proven strategy

⚙️ CUSTOMIZE PARAMETERS TO YOUR NEEDS

Maximum Flexibility = Your Success

43 parameters allow you to create unique configuration tailored to:

Your instrument (especially USD/JPY)

Your trading style

Your broker

Your goals

Current market conditions

Optimization Process:

  1. Choose instrument (USD/JPY recommended) and timeframe
  2. Test in MT4 Strategy Tester (minimum 6-12 months)
  3. Optimize parameters (filters, SL/TP, money management)
  4. Analyze metrics (Profit Factor >1.5, Drawdown <30%, Win Rate >55%)
  5. Forward Test on DEMO (1-3 months)
  6. LIVE Trading with small capital

Parameters to Experiment With:

MA_Period, MA_Method, MA_Timeframe

ADX_Min, ADX_Max, ADX_Period, ADX_Timeframe

RSI_Mode (set to 1, 2, or 3 to activate), RSI_Period, RSI_Timeframe

Signal_Timeframe, MinCandleBody_Pips

SL_Pips, TP_Pips, RiskPercent

Trailing and Break Even parameters

MaxSpreadPips, Time Filter

Thousands of possible combinations - find yours!

🏆 POSSIBILITIES

Different Settings = Different Profiles:

Conservative (Safety)

Low risk, all filters ON, restrictive settings

Balanced (Standard)

Medium risk, most filters ON, standard settings

Aggressive (High Risk)

Higher risk, some filters OFF, liberal settings

Your Own Optimization can bring different results - it depends on your settings and market conditions

🚀 Installation

  1. Download .ex4 or .mq4 file
  2. MT4 → File → Open Data Folder → MQL4/Experts/
  3. Restart MT4 or Refresh
  4. Drag EA onto chart (USD/JPY recommended)
  5. "Common" tab: Check Allow live trading
  6. "Inputs" tab: Adjust parameters
  7. IMPORTANT: Set RSI_Mode to 1, 2, or 3 if you want RSI filter active
  8. IMPORTANT: Verify pip display matches your expectations (see Pip Display section)
  9. Test on DEMO minimum 1-2 weeks!

⚙️ IMPORTANT PARAMETER NOTES

RSI Filter Activation:

⚠️ To activate RSI filter, you need BOTH conditions:

UseRSI = true (enables RSI)

RSI_Mode = 1, 2, or 3 (selects filter strength)

If RSI_Mode = 0, RSI filter is OFF even if UseRSI = true!

RSI Modes:

0 = OFF (no RSI filtering)

1 = LIGHT (liberal filtering)

2 = MEDIUM (balanced filtering)

3 = STRICT (restrictive filtering)

Timeframe Selection:

All timeframe parameters (MA_Timeframe, ADX_Timeframe, RSI_Timeframe, Signal_Timeframe) offer the following options:

M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN

Select the specific timeframe that suits your strategy.

⚠️ CRITICAL WARNINGS AND DISCLAIMERS

🔴 READ CAREFULLY - VERY IMPORTANT:

  1. NO PROFIT GUARANTEE

⚠️ The robot does NOT guarantee profits. Trading on the Forex market involves high risk and you can lose part or all of your invested capital. Results can vary significantly depending on settings, market conditions, broker, and other factors.

  1. FULL USER RESPONSIBILITY

⚠️ You set parameters at your own responsibility. YOU are responsible for:

Selection and configuration of all 43 parameters

Testing the strategy before using on live account

Risk management and position sizing

Monitoring and adjusting settings

All trading decisions

  1. PAST RESULTS DON'T GUARANTEE FUTURE

⚠️ Backtests, forward tests and any historical results are NOT a guarantee of future results. Market conditions change and parameters that worked before may not work in the future.

  1. OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED

⚠️ There are NO universal settings that work always and everywhere. YOU MUST:

Independently test different configurations

Adjust parameters to your instrument

Regularly monitor and update settings

Accept that optimization requires time and knowledge

  1. TEST ON DEMO BEFORE LIVE

⚠️ MANDATORY test every configuration on DEMO account for minimum 1-2 weeks before using on live account. Never use the robot on live without prior testing.

  1. RISK OF CAPITAL LOSS

⚠️ You can lose:

Part of capital

All capital

More than you invested (in case of leverage)

Never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

  1. NO AUTHOR LIABILITY

⚠️ Author/Seller is NOT liable for:

Any financial losses

Errors in parameter selection

Improper use of the robot

Market condition changes

Technical problems

Broker actions

You use this EA entirely at your own risk and responsibility.

  1. THIS IS NOT INVESTMENT ADVICE

⚠️ This EA and its documentation do NOT constitute investment, financial or trading advice. Before starting trading, consult with a licensed financial advisor.

  1. KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED

⚠️ This EA requires:

Basic knowledge of Forex trading

Understanding of risk management

Ability to use MetaTrader 4

Ability to analyze results

Continuous monitoring

This is not a "get rich without effort system".

  1. CONDITIONS MAY CHANGE

⚠️ What works today may not work tomorrow:

Market conditions change

Volatility changes

Spreads change

Price behavior changes

Be prepared for regular strategy adjustments.

✅ WHAT YOU GET

What You RECEIVE:

✅ Professional tool with 43 parameters

✅ Full control over strategy

✅ Dashboard for monitoring

✅ Parameter documentation

✅ Technical support

✅ Free updates

✅ EA optimized for USD/JPY

✅ Automatic pip/point conversion for all brokers

📚 Support

Need help?

💬 Private message on MQL5

📧 Email in profile

💬 Comments section

Always provide: EA version, Broker, Instrument, Dashboard screenshot, Problem description

📜 License

One license = one trading account

Free updates

According to MQL5 Marketplace policy

⚖️ FINAL DISCLAIMER

READ AND UNDERSTAND BEFORE PURCHASE:

  1. HIGH RISK: Trading on the Forex market involves high financial risk. You can lose part or all of your invested capital.
  2. NO GUARANTEES: This EA does not guarantee profits. No trading system can guarantee profits.
  3. YOUR RESPONSIBILITY: You are fully responsible for all decisions regarding configuration, use and management of this EA. Every trade is your decision.
  4. OPTIMIZATION REQUIRED: EA requires testing and parameter adjustment. There are no universal settings that work always.
  5. HISTORY ≠ FUTURE: Backtests and historical results do not predict or guarantee future results.
  6. NO ADVICE: This is not investment advice. Consult with a professional financial advisor.
  7. ZERO LIABILITY: Author is not liable for any losses, damages or problems resulting from use of this EA.
  8. YOU ACCEPT RISK: By purchasing and using this EA, you fully accept all associated risks.

If you do not accept the above conditions, DO NOT purchase this product.

🌟 Why This EA?

✅ Transparency - Full control, no "black box"

✅ Safety - No Martingale/Grid/Hedging

✅ Flexibility - 43 parameters, different trading styles

✅ Professionalism - Proven strategy, advanced management

✅ Honesty - Transparent communication about risks

✅ Optimized for USD/JPY - Tested and refined on this pair

✅ Universal Compatibility - Works correctly on all broker types (4 and 5 digit)

💎 FINAL MESSAGE

YOU Are Responsible For Your Strategy

This EA is a professional tool, not a magic solution.

🔧 43 parameters = Your decisions

🧪 Testing = Your work

📊 Results = Your responsibility

💰 Risk = Yours to accept

Success requires knowledge, work, testing and responsibility.

Start with USD/JPY for best results, then expand to other pairs after optimization.

おすすめのプロダクト
EA Gold Reaper Mt4
Amazing Traders
エキスパート
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
エキスパート
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
エキスパート
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Cristoforo Gold Rush EA
Filippo Morleo
4.62 (13)
エキスパート
Cristoforo Gold Rush: Your Ultimate Trading Ally Welcome, Traders and Investors! Join the Conversation:   Telegram Channel for Cristoforo Gold Rush Step into the world of advanced trading with "Cristoforo Gold Rush," the ultimate trading ally engineered to navigate the complexities of financial markets with unmatched precision. In this comprehensive guide, discover how this state-of-the-art trading tool can elevate your strategies, turning every trade into an opportunity. Now Available ! Don't m
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
エキスパート
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
エキスパート
トライアルをダウンロード 動作原理 EAがアクティブな場合、実行モードパラメータに基づいてチャートを分析します。 チャート上に既存のポジションがない場合、EAはパラメータに基づいて取引を行います。トレンドが上昇トレンドの場合、買い取引を行い、下降トレンドの場合は売り取引を行います。そして、ストップロス変数が0より大きい場合、オープンした取引価格から一定の距離にストップロス注文も設定します。0はストップロスなしを意味します。 チャート上に既存のポジションがあり、最後のポジションが損失の場合、EAは現在の市場価格と注文との間の距離がユーザーが設定した最小距離以上であるかどうかを確認し、それに基づいて取引を行います。ロットサイズはマーチンゲール法を使用して計算され、ストップロス変数が0より大きい場合、オープンした取引価格から一定の距離にストップロス注文も設定します。 Hedging（ヘッジ）がfalseに設定されている場合、EAは一度に1つの方向にしか取引しません。最初のポジションが買い取引の場合、すべての後続のマーチンゲールポジションも買い取引でなければなりません。最初のポジションが売り
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
エキスパート
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Maya MT4
Manpreet Singh
エキスパート
MAYA   is a smart trading system that uses a grid strategy and has been working well on real accounts for many years. Unlike other systems that are made to fit past data, Maya was built to take advantage of real, ongoing patterns in the market. So, it’s not just guessing and hoping to win. It actually understands how the market works and uses that to make money.  It just needs a onetime setup and then you can relax and see its working.     LIVE ACCOUNT STATS CAN BE CHECKED ON MYFXBOOK RUNNING FR
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
エキスパート
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Darwinex Obtain Funding
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
エキスパート
Obtain Funding Darwinex Un asesor experto diseñado para cuentas de Darwinex teniendo en cuenta sus reglas de drop y apalancamiento 1:10 .Diseñado especielmente para  la gestión de activos de divisas. Especializado para divisas en el eur usd por el bajo spread recomendación de métrica H1 Darwinex es una excelente plataforma y hemos creado este robot para trabajar expresamente con ella. Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
エキスパート
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
TugOfWar
Erwin Rustandi
4 (4)
エキスパート
Expert Advisor Description EA TugOfWar will open both buy and sell positions at different times according to the triggered signal, the most positions and in accordance with the market direction that will win and profit.  Profit target per war is 1% to 5%. Warmode normal = Longterm strategy Warmode extreme = Shortterm strategy Parameter Description StartTrade =  Time to start trading / open position EndTrade =  Time to end trading / open position WarMode =  1 -> Normal, 2 -> Extreme (lots of tr
FREE
Pro Scalping
Le Dang Nguyen Hoang Vu
3 (1)
エキスパート
Pro Scalping  is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The ATR-based, RSI, WPR indicator and an Stochastic filter are used for entries. Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hoangvudb/seller General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 100 USD,   default settings reccomend for EURUSD M15 GMT +3 .  Please use max spread 2 if you will not have orders change it to 3. Use a broker with good execution and with a
Extreme Reversal EA
Elmira Memish
エキスパート
Extreme Reversal EA EA is designed to trade CS ATR Fibo Channels Indicator :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60415 Extreme Reversal EA opens trades according to the following calculations: - ATR - TMA  - Cycles - Murrey Math Calculations - Moving Averages Extreme Reversal EA works on every timeframe and instrument. Full alert and push notification functions. INPUTS: GLOBAL VARIABLES: MAGIC NUMBER: CHANGE THE VALUE TO TRADE ON THE SAME INSTRUMENT / TIMEFRAME ORDER LOTS: MANUAL / USER DEF
Spiderbot GOLD
Petr Popov
エキスパート
The trader’s task is to find a pattern and make money on it. Classic trading uses patterns in the form of graphical analysis - candlestick patterns, levels, trend lines, graphic figures, etc. Their main difficulty is that they are not unambiguous. Each trader sees everything differently. Against the backdrop of this ambiguity, a bunch of other problems arise: psychology is the most common reason for losing a deposit, attracting transactions “by the ears” in places where there is none, the time
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
FTMO Trading Bot
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (2)
エキスパート
Enhance your trading with   ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and c
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
エキスパート
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Atena Gold EA
Igor Pereira Calil
エキスパート
Atena スペシャリストは、ロボット自身の傾向と戦略を操作することを目的としたメタ トレーダー用のロボットです。 Atena Gold EA を無料で入手し、アカウントにインストールして動作させてください。プライベート メッセージを送ってください。 Atena は、アメリカン メタル (GOLD、XAUUSD) をより安全に動作させるために開発されました。 Atena GOLD は長期的なロボットであり、毎週および毎月の利益が得られます。クローズするまでに時間がかかることがあっても、あまり心配する必要はありません。 Athena は買いと売りの両方の市場トレンドで動作することを忘れないでください。古い (回復) 注文がオープンしているかどうかに関係なく、資本は常に増加します:)! 以下に 1 年間のバックテストを添付します。質問がある場合、またはテストしたい場合は、Atena を 1 か月間レンタルするか、DEMO バージョンをダウンロードできます。 Athena は市場の両方向に動作し、売買、ヘッジ、ロング注文の保護、利益の獲得を行います。逆トレンドでは、注文回復手順 (マ
OniGIRI Auto
Indra Lukmana
エキスパート
Why Selecting our product ?  Our smart system expert advisor calculates a unique range detection to select the best entry spot on the right time of any currency market you are dealing with. The algo intelligence system will detect any required calculation needed on live tick market continuously. The parameter provided gives you the flexibility and capability to explore the variability deeply on any highest potential outcome in your trading account. Strategy involved Breakout smart system. Sma
PipFinite Trend Grid EA
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.67 (36)
エキスパート
The Official "GRID EA" Using  PipFinite Trend PRO A Smart Trend Following EA Using Trend PRO Indicator Signals In a Unique Grid Strategy. Trend Grid EA takes the signal of Trend PRO Indicator on the first trade then builds succeeding trades if the move goes against it. The innovative grid algorithm manages each position to ensure every basket is closed in a net positive profit. LIVE ACCOUNT MONITORING Real account monitoring   https://t.me/pipfinite/997 Settings Used & Input Descriptions I
Xgrid Scalper MT4
Prafull Manohar Nikam
エキスパート
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Gold Farming MT4
Sigit Hariyono
エキスパート
Gold Farming   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Param
TradeLogicPro Long Term Trading
Matsuba Andrew Makwela
エキスパート
TradeLogic Pro – The Advanced MT4 EA for Long Term Investing TradeLogic Pro   is an advanced   MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA)   designed to harness the power of price imbalances in the forex trading markets. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional trader,   TradeLogic Pro   uses sophisticated market analysis to identify high-potential entry points, allowing you to trade smarter and more efficiently. How Does TradeLogic Pro Work? At the core of   TradeLogic Pro   is its ability to   detect
Moving Average Crossover EA
Genesis Hafalla
5 (1)
エキスパート
How it works? This EA trades with Fast MA and  Slow MA  crossovers. Moving Average will base its value on the current time frame. Only allows one open trade at a time. Two strategy to choose,  crossover and trend following. Optimize risk management settings for lot size and martingale. Strategy: Crossover Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  crosses below  Fast MA. Opens a Sell position if the  Slow MA  crosses above  Fast MA. Trend Following Opens a Buy position if the  Slow MA  is below  Fast
Faa Trend EA
Arvin Arce Gatus -
エキスパート
Type:  Expert Advisor (EA) - Unlimited for MetaTrader 4 Account Strategy:  The system does Not use Grid, does Not use Martingale and other risky strategies. FAA TREND EA is a fully automated based on Trend Line breakouts.  Timeframe:  From M1 to H1. M5 is a healthy choice  Symbols To Trade:  Any Forex pair, BEST in EURUSD...  Features:  Automatically calculates and draws trend line on your chart.  Full safety options. All trades are protected by Stop Loss with Trailing Stop. Each trade has
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
エキスパート
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Hermes Gold PRO
Igor Pereira Calil
エキスパート
エルメス スペシャリストは、ロボット自身の傾向と戦略を操作することを目的としたメタ トレーダー用のロボットです。 エルメス ゴールド プロを無料でインストールしてアカウントに操作してください。プライベート メッセージをください。 タイムフレームの使用に関する推奨事項: H1 エルメスはアメリカの金属であるXAUUSD（ゴールド）を扱うために開発されました。 エルメスはアサーティブ スキャルピングの長期エキスパートであるため、「リスク (設定)」の値に応じて、取引せずに 1、2、3 日間滞在することができますが、それについては心配しないで、以下をお読みください。 エントリーとスキャルピング（ショート）クローズの積極性により、低ドローダウン/またはゼロドローダウン（標準設定）に優れた能力を備えています。 アカウントに エルメス を残しておくこともできますし、別の専門家 (ロボット) を呼んで作業してもらうこともできます。問題はありません。 リスクの高い構成 (構成値が低い) を使用しないように注意してください。説明します。 ロボットの設定には次のものがあります。 リスク: こ
Ea Tw79 Macd Grid Scalping
Tufan Gocmen
エキスパート
This automated trading robot uses the capabilities of the macd indicator to create a grid strategy. The algorithm creates a grid strategy at overbought and oversold levels and in times of high volatility. This makes it susceptible to all price fluctuations. The Close Money input is the total amount of earnings in the cycle. We define it as the total take profit amount in the cycle. It has the ability to open more cycles in short periods. However, you can use the robot in medium-term trading. Rea
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT5バージョン：  ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用していま
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
エキスパート
Aura Neuron は、Aura シリーズのトレーディング システムを引き継ぐ独特のエキスパート アドバイザーです。高度なニューラル ネットワークと最先端のクラシック トレーディング戦略を活用することで、Aura Neuron は優れた潜在的パフォーマンスを備えた革新的なアプローチを提供します。完全に自動化されたこのエキスパート アドバイザーは XAUUSD (GOLD) などの通貨ペアを取引するように設計されています。1999 年から 2023 年まで、これらのペアで一貫した安定性が実証されています。このシステムは、マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルピングなどの危険な資金管理手法を回避しているため、あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。Aura Neuron は、多層パーセプトロン (MLP) ニューラル ネットワークを搭載しており、これを利用して市場のトレンドと動きを予測します。MLP はフィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) の一種で、特に単一の隠し層で構成されている場合は「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがよくあります。MLP には、入力
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
エキスパート
ChatGPT TurboによるAI駆動テクノロジー Infinity EA は、GBPUSD および XAUUSD 向けに設計された高度な取引エキスパート アドバイザーです。安全性、一貫したリターン、無限の収益性に重点を置いています。マーチンゲールやグリッド取引などの高リスク戦略に依存する他の多くの EA とは異なり、Infinity EA は、機械学習に組み込まれたニューラル ネットワーク、ChatGPT の最新バージョンによって提供されるデータ分析 AI ベースのテクノロジーに基づく、規律ある収益性の高いスキャルピング戦略を採用し、全体的な取引体験を卓越したものにします。 6,000 人を超えるメンバーが参加する MQL5 コミュニティ に参加して、他のトレーダーとつながりましょう。最新の製品アップデート、ヒント、独占コンテンツを常に入手しましょう。 MT5バージョン Infinity EAの設定方法 特徴 Infinity EA は AI 主導のスキャルピング戦略を活用します。 EA はリアルタイムのデータ分析のために ChatGPT-4 Turbo と統合されています。 I
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
エキスパート
2025年を代表する最強クラスの自動売買戦略の一つ 私たちは、2025年における最も強力な裁量トレード戦略の一つを、 TMA（トライアングル移動平均）とCGロジック に基づいた **完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザー（EA）**へと変換しました。 本EAは、 高精度なエントリー、スマートな指値注文、厳格なリスク管理 を目的として設計されており、 **すべてのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応しています。 最適なパフォーマンスを得るため、 スプレッドが10ポイント未満のECN口座 での使用を推奨します。 これにより、正確な注文執行と最小限のスリッページが実現されます。 チャートに適用し、リスクに応じて設定を調整するだけで、 プロレベルの自動売買を体験できます。  主な特徴 **全てのFX通貨ペアおよびゴールド（XAUUSD）**に対応 5 min   SET FILE 指値注文（Buy Stop / Sell Stop）による取引戦略 価格に追従するスマートな指値注文管理 逆張り（リバース）モード対応 自動ロット管理（Auto Lot）搭載 時間フィルターおよび移動平均
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
エキスパート
超最適化バージョン – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 （MT4バージョン）は、これまでで最も強力で、安定性が高く、洗練されたリリースです。 HFTは高頻度スキャルピングEAであり、ゴールド（XAUUSD）のM1タイムフレームのみで取引を行います。毎日多数の取引を実行し、 非常に現実的なロットサイズ でスキャルピング戦略を実現します。そのため、専用のスキャルピング口座（RAWまたはECN）が必要です。 ICMarkets のRAW口座が特に推奨されており、低スプレッドかつ他社よりもスリッページが少ないのが特長です。 安定したインターネット接続またはVPSが必要です。 ご注意ください：ターミナルが停止すると、 FAST M1 は口座の制御を失います 。 公式チャンネル:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 主な改善点 エントリーロジックの改善 EAは主要トレンド方向のみでエントリーします。逆張りは一切行いません。 勝率の向上 内部ロジックが調整され、トレードの成功率が上昇しました。 口
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
エキスパート
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) ローンチプロモーション: 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポート
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
エキスパート
24時間のフラッシュセール - たった$199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms"は、特にUS30ペアで取引するために設計された高頻度取引（HFT）の挑戦に対応した専用のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。 他のトップエキスパートアドバイザーやインジケーターについては、以下を参照してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 私はロス（Los）です。詳細な情報を受け取るためには、こちらに登録してください： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFTとは？ 高頻度取引（HFT）は、強力なコンピュータプログラムを使用して数分の一秒で大量の注文を実行する取引手法です。HFTは複数の市場を分析し、現行の市況に基づいて注文を実行するために高度なアルゴリズムを利用します。最も高速な実行速度を持つトレーダーがより利益を上げやすく、HFTは高い売買回転率と注文対取引比率が特徴です。 したがって、このEAは1段階または2段階の挑戦にのみ適してお
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
エキスパート
KonokaSysteｍNEO は、KonokaSystemをベースに、新たな個性を持つ3姉妹( NEO・JOY・FUN )の1つで、オリジナルのEAです。 トレードスタイルは日本時間の夜中から日中をターゲットにしたデイトレードです。 通貨ペアは”USDJPY”で、M5の始値でエントリーします。 3姉妹はそれぞれに異なったロジックで、2種類のエントリーと、2種類のエグジットを装備しています。 グリッドやマーチンゲールのロジックは使用していません。 内部ロジックにより利益と損失を繰り返し、損失を飲み込んで成長します。 KonokaSystemNEO は、勝率重視ではありません。 TPとSLは共に100Pipsでやや大きくしています。(ストップ狩りの対策) その損失は大きいですが、本来最も危険なのは、損失が連続で発生する事です。 KonokaSystemNEO は、逆張りの弱点である暴騰や暴落による連続の損失を減らす様に設計しています。 NEOの元になったEA: https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517                      
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
エキスパート
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
エキスパート
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
エキスパート
ThraeX – M1スキャルピング   (DAX, XAU, etc) ローマ時代の規律と精密さに着想を得た ThraeX（スレイクス） は、 MetaTrader 4 向けに設計された 高頻度取引専用エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。 特に 1分足（M1） チャートでのスキャルピング取引に最適化されており、市場の急速な変動を処理し、短期的な価格変動を高い速度と適応性で検出・対応します。 主な特徴： ️ M1スキャルピングロジック – リアルタイムデータに基づく高頻度な意思決定を実現。 ️ 高速実行システム – ボラティリティの高い市場における微細な価格変動に素早く反応。 自己適応型パラメータ – 外部データやプラットフォーム接続に依存せず、内蔵アルゴリズムによって価格の変化に自動適応。 継続的な最適化 – 最新の市場データをもとに行動を調整し、時間の経過とともに精度を高める。 ️ 外部依存なし – 完全自律型で、外部プラットフォーム、API、ファイル接続は不要。 コンパクトなスキャルピング構造 – 低レイテンシー環境と高速実行のために設計。 技術仕
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
エキスパート
EvoTrade: 市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステム EvoTradeをご紹介します。これは、最新のコンピュータービジョンとデータ分析技術を駆使して開発されたユニークなトレーディングアドバイザーです。市場初の自己学習型トレーディングシステムであり、リアルタイムで稼働します。EvoTradeは市場状況を分析し、戦略を調整し、変化にダイナミックに適応することで、あらゆる環境で卓越した精度を実現します。 EvoTradeは、Long Short-Term Memory（LSTM）やGated Recurrent Units（GRU）といった高度なニューラルネットワークを活用して時間的依存性を分析し、畳み込みニューラルネットワーク（CNN）を使用して複雑な市場パターンを検出します。また、Proximal Policy Optimization（PPO）やDeep Q-Learningなどの強化学習アルゴリズムを使って、リアルタイムで戦略を適応させます。これらの技術により、EvoTradeは市場の隠れたシグナルを見つけ出し、現在の市場ダイナミクスに正確に対応します。 各トレード後、Evo
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
エキスパート
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
エキスパート
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
エキスパート
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
エキスパート
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
エキスパート
その   オープニングレンジブレイクアウトマスター は、次のような機関投資家の取引コンセプトを活用するために設計されたプロフェッショナルなアルゴリズム取引システムです。       ICT（インナーサークルトレーダー）、スマートマネーコンセプト（SMC）、流動性ベースの戦略など 。このエキスパートアドバイザーは、以下の取引の検出と実行を自動化します。     オープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）     主要な世界為替セッションでは、     ロンドン、ニューヨーク、東京、そして深夜のキルゾーン でトレーダーが   マーケットメーカーの動き、流動性ハンティング、セッション主導のボラティリティ 。 トレーダーのために構築された   時間ベースの価格アクション、注文フローダイナミクス、および機関取引手法に基づいて 、このEAは価格がブレイクしたときに体系的に取引を開始することで感情的な意思決定を排除します。     初期残高が高いか低いか   セッションの焦点は   きれいな吹き出物   調整可能なリスクパラメータを組み込むことで、     セッションの選択、ブレイクアウトの確認フィ
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
エキスパート
プロモーションを開始します! 449ドルで残りわずかです! 次の価格: 599ドル 最終価格: 999ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro はゴールド取引 EA の仲間入りですが、大きな違いが 1 つあります。それは、これが本物の取引戦略であるということです。 「実際の取引戦略」とは何を意味しますか?   おそらくお気づきかと思いますが、市場に出回っているほぼすべてのゴールド EA は単純なグリッド/マーチンゲール
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
エキスパート
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
エキスパート
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
エキスパート
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
エキスパート
Gold Throne EA – 金（XAUUSD）向け非マーチンゲールグリッド取引システム Gold Throne EAは、金（XAUUSD）取引専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザーです。マーチンゲール・マネーマネジメントを回避し、構造化されたグリッド取引手法を採用しています。損失発生後にロットサイズを指数関数的に増加させるのではなく、固定または段階的に調整可能なロットサイズ設定を採用することで、トレーダーはエクスポージャーとリスクをより適切にコントロールできます。 Gold Throne EAは、マーチンゲール・ロジックを排除することで、より安定したポジションサイジング・フレームワークを提供することを目指しており、トレーダーはロットサイズを急激に増加させることなく、資金配分を計画することができます。そのため、マーチンゲール戦略に典型的に伴って発生する複利リスクを避け、体系的なグリッド構造を好むトレーダーに最適です。 Gold Throne EAをご購入いただくと、AllPair Engineと、弊社製品でご利用いただけるお好きなEAを無料プレゼントいたします。レンタルには
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
エキスパート
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA 損失から鍛え上げられ、痛みを伴い完成させ、目的を持ってリリースされました。️ 構造。投機 ではありません。Three Little Birds EAは、ありきたりのトレーディングロボットではありません。長年の失敗を乗り越えて鍛え上げられたエンジンであり、 市場が過酷な状況に陥った際に、資産を守り、回復し、成長させることを唯一の使命として設計されています。3 つの強力な戦略 を完璧に同期さ せています。 マーチンゲール法による損失グリッド : 損失を吸収し、完全な回復に向けて構築します。 マーチンゲール法で勝利に近づくグリッド ：勢いに乗ってスマートな利益を積み重ねます。 ロット乗算によるヘッジ ：反転を捉え、収益性の高い出口を強制します。 時間枠:   H4 プラットフォーム:   MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 最低残高:   $10,000 ブローカー: 任意のブローカー ペア: 任意のペア (デフォルト設定:   XAUUSD、BTCUSD、OIL、US30、US100、
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
エキスパート
Candle Power EA S&P 500向け 平均回帰型 5戦略ポートフォリオ 購入後 にご連絡ください。 マニュアル の PDF と、詳細な 解説動画 へのリンクをお送りします!!! EAは常に設定を有効にして使用してください!!! SETFILE と説明書はこちらからダウンロードしてください。 次のクラッシュが怖いですか？ Candle Power EA があれば心配は要りません。 EA は 相補的な平均回帰戦略5つ （ 5つの設定 と異なる フィルタ手法 ）を S&P 500 に対して束ねます。特に ストレス局面 での 行き過ぎ を体系的に捉え、急激な 調整 を伴う ボラティリティの高い相場局面 でその 強み を発揮します。通常の 相場局面 では EA は 市場全体 に概ね沿って稼働し、 戦術的なポートフォリオ・ヘッジ や追加の 収益源 を提供します。 マーチンゲールなし 、 グリッドなし 。 明確なドキュメント、堅牢、実用的。 15年 超の ティックデータ による長期 バックテスト実績 、 2008年 以降の S&P先物 との比較を備えています。 なぜこのEAなのか？ ク
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
エキスパート
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
作者のその他のプロダクト
MTF MADashboard Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
インディケータ
MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Professional Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Analyzer Advanced technical indicator for MT5 providing comprehensive multi-timeframe moving average analysis with intelligent Golden/Death Cross detection and fully customizable visual dashboard. Stop switching between timeframes! Analyze up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and spot trend alignments instantly. KEY FEATURES MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS - Monitor up to 4 timeframes simultaneously (M1-MN1 + custom pe
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
インディケータ
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro v3.22 - Professional Japanese Candlestick Analysis System What Is This Indicator? CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro is an advanced educational tool combining candlestick pattern analysis with Moving Average context across multiple timeframes. The indicator recognizes 11 key Japanese candlestick formations and presents them in the context of market trend, Swing High/Low levels, and position relative to moving averages. Main Features 1. Candlestick
FREE
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信