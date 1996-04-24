Alpha Risk Controller PRO
- Utilitários
- Moses Ebiakpoyerimowei Waritimi
- Versão: 2.0
- Ativações: 5
Most traders lose not because their strategy is wrong, but because their risk is inconsistent, their lot sizes fluctuate, and their drawdown grows silently.
Alpha Risk Controller PRO provides a consistent, structured, and disciplined framework to keep trading controlled and stable.
This tool monitors exposure, manages position size, safeguards the account, and enforces rules that prevent emotional mistakes. It works with both manual trading and any Expert Advisor operating on the same account.
It is designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and firm control over risk.What Makes It Effective
Alpha Risk Controller PRO is built to maintain stable trading conditions by enforcing clear rules.
It ensures that every trade respects your limits, prevents over-exposure, and keeps account conditions safe.
✔ Consistent position sizing
✔ Controlled drawdown
✔ Protected profits
✔ Clear boundaries for the day and week
✔ No trades during unsafe conditions
✔ Full account supervision at all times
It adds structure to any trading method.Core Functions
1. Smart Lot Size Calculation
-
Risk-percentage based
-
Fixed lot
-
Balance-based
-
Equity-based
-
Optional min/max lot limits
This keeps all positions uniform and predictable.
2. Daily / Weekly / Monthly Limit Protection
-
Daily loss limit
-
Daily goal lock
-
Weekly lock
-
Monthly limit
-
Option to stop new trades when limits are reached
These rules prevent over-trading and emotional decisions.
3. Drawdown Control System
-
Balance drawdown protection
-
Equity drawdown protection
-
Soft lock (no new trades)
-
Hard lock (close all trades and stop activity)
Your account stays protected at all times.
4. Profit Protection Tools
-
Floating profit lock
-
Breakeven lock
-
Global take-profit
-
Step-based or fixed locking levels
Protect gains automatically without monitoring.
5. Safety Filters
-
Maximum spread limit
-
Margin level protection
-
Maximum open orders limit
-
Optional volatility blocking
New trades open only under safe conditions.
6. Clear and Organized Dashboard
The on-screen panel shows:
-
Calculated lot size
-
Drawdown status
-
Spread
-
Margin
-
Lock status
-
Risk settings
-
Account conditions
Everything is visible and easy to follow.Who Can Benefit From It
Alpha Risk Controller PRO helps:
-
Traders who want firm control
-
Users running multiple EAs
-
Traders who need consistent lot sizing
-
Traders preparing for prop-firm challenges
-
Traders in fast or volatile markets
-
Beginners who need structure and boundaries
It provides a stable framework for any trading style.Why Traders Choose This Tool
Because controlled risk leads to consistent results.
This tool helps maintain:
-
Stable exposure
-
Safe drawdown levels
-
Protected profits
-
Consistent trading behavior
-
Clear boundaries
-
Reliable discipline
It creates a safer, more predictable trading environment.Technical Information
-
Works on all symbols: currencies, metals, indices, crypto, synthetics
-
Any timeframe
-
Compatible with all brokers
-
No minimum deposit required
-
Operates alongside any Expert Advisor
-
Lifetime updates
-
Clear and organized inputs
-
Easy setup
-
Full account monitoring
-
Works immediately when attached to a chart