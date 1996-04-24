Alpha Risk Controller PRO

Alpha Risk Controller PRO – Complete Risk Discipline for Every Trader

Most traders lose not because their strategy is wrong, but because their risk is inconsistent, their lot sizes fluctuate, and their drawdown grows silently.
Alpha Risk Controller PRO provides a consistent, structured, and disciplined framework to keep trading controlled and stable.

This tool monitors exposure, manages position size, safeguards the account, and enforces rules that prevent emotional mistakes. It works with both manual trading and any Expert Advisor operating on the same account.

It is designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and firm control over risk.

What Makes It Effective

Alpha Risk Controller PRO is built to maintain stable trading conditions by enforcing clear rules.
It ensures that every trade respects your limits, prevents over-exposure, and keeps account conditions safe.

✔ Consistent position sizing

✔ Controlled drawdown

✔ Protected profits

✔ Clear boundaries for the day and week

✔ No trades during unsafe conditions

✔ Full account supervision at all times

It adds structure to any trading method.

Core Functions

1. Smart Lot Size Calculation

  • Risk-percentage based

  • Fixed lot

  • Balance-based

  • Equity-based

  • Optional min/max lot limits

This keeps all positions uniform and predictable.

2. Daily / Weekly / Monthly Limit Protection

  • Daily loss limit

  • Daily goal lock

  • Weekly lock

  • Monthly limit

  • Option to stop new trades when limits are reached

These rules prevent over-trading and emotional decisions.

3. Drawdown Control System

  • Balance drawdown protection

  • Equity drawdown protection

  • Soft lock (no new trades)

  • Hard lock (close all trades and stop activity)

Your account stays protected at all times.

4. Profit Protection Tools

  • Floating profit lock

  • Breakeven lock

  • Global take-profit

  • Step-based or fixed locking levels

Protect gains automatically without monitoring.

5. Safety Filters

  • Maximum spread limit

  • Margin level protection

  • Maximum open orders limit

  • Optional volatility blocking

New trades open only under safe conditions.

6. Clear and Organized Dashboard

The on-screen panel shows:

  • Calculated lot size

  • Drawdown status

  • Spread

  • Margin

  • Lock status

  • Risk settings

  • Account conditions

Everything is visible and easy to follow.

Who Can Benefit From It

Alpha Risk Controller PRO helps:

  • Traders who want firm control

  • Users running multiple EAs

  • Traders who need consistent lot sizing

  • Traders preparing for prop-firm challenges

  • Traders in fast or volatile markets

  • Beginners who need structure and boundaries

It provides a stable framework for any trading style.

Why Traders Choose This Tool

Because controlled risk leads to consistent results.
This tool helps maintain:

  • Stable exposure

  • Safe drawdown levels

  • Protected profits

  • Consistent trading behavior

  • Clear boundaries

  • Reliable discipline

It creates a safer, more predictable trading environment.

Technical Information

  • Works on all symbols: currencies, metals, indices, crypto, synthetics

  • Any timeframe 

  • Compatible with all brokers

  • No minimum deposit required

  • Operates alongside any Expert Advisor

Included

  • Lifetime updates

  • Clear and organized inputs

  • Easy setup

  • Full account monitoring

  • Works immediately when attached to a chart



