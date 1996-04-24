Most traders lose not because their strategy is wrong, but because their risk is inconsistent, their lot sizes fluctuate, and their drawdown grows silently.

Alpha Risk Controller PRO provides a consistent, structured, and disciplined framework to keep trading controlled and stable.

This tool monitors exposure, manages position size, safeguards the account, and enforces rules that prevent emotional mistakes. It works with both manual trading and any Expert Advisor operating on the same account.

It is designed for traders who want clarity, structure, and firm control over risk.

Alpha Risk Controller PRO is built to maintain stable trading conditions by enforcing clear rules.

It ensures that every trade respects your limits, prevents over-exposure, and keeps account conditions safe.

✔ Consistent position sizing

✔ Controlled drawdown

✔ Protected profits

✔ Clear boundaries for the day and week

✔ No trades during unsafe conditions

✔ Full account supervision at all times

It adds structure to any trading method.

1. Smart Lot Size Calculation

Risk-percentage based

Fixed lot

Balance-based

Equity-based

Optional min/max lot limits

This keeps all positions uniform and predictable.

2. Daily / Weekly / Monthly Limit Protection

Daily loss limit

Daily goal lock

Weekly lock

Monthly limit

Option to stop new trades when limits are reached

These rules prevent over-trading and emotional decisions.

3. Drawdown Control System

Balance drawdown protection

Equity drawdown protection

Soft lock (no new trades)

Hard lock (close all trades and stop activity)

Your account stays protected at all times.

4. Profit Protection Tools

Floating profit lock

Breakeven lock

Global take-profit

Step-based or fixed locking levels

Protect gains automatically without monitoring.

5. Safety Filters

Maximum spread limit

Margin level protection

Maximum open orders limit

Optional volatility blocking

New trades open only under safe conditions.

6. Clear and Organized Dashboard

The on-screen panel shows:

Calculated lot size

Drawdown status

Spread

Margin

Lock status

Risk settings

Account conditions

Everything is visible and easy to follow.

Alpha Risk Controller PRO helps:

Traders who want firm control

Users running multiple EAs

Traders who need consistent lot sizing

Traders preparing for prop-firm challenges

Traders in fast or volatile markets

Beginners who need structure and boundaries

It provides a stable framework for any trading style.

Because controlled risk leads to consistent results.

This tool helps maintain:

Stable exposure

Safe drawdown levels

Protected profits

Consistent trading behavior

Clear boundaries

Reliable discipline

It creates a safer, more predictable trading environment.

Works on all symbols: currencies, metals, indices, crypto, synthetics

Any timeframe

Compatible with all brokers

No minimum deposit required

Operates alongside any Expert Advisor

Lifetime updates

Clear and organized inputs

Easy setup

Full account monitoring

Works immediately when attached to a chart



