TaolishenMT5

VPS
IP:49.235.52.239

ACC:Taolishen
PASS:Qq2356692354

For traders, EA is an extremely powerful tool and a loyal executor. Moreover, it can generate stable profits through trading logic and strategic thinking.
But the prerequisite is that you need to have an excellent EA
Taolishen's core functions:
1 single currency transaction
2 Multi currency Hedge Transactions
3 Real time market trading
4 pending transactions
5 Trading Frequency Switching
Switching between 6 different ways of adding warehouses
7 Increase in Position and Controllability of Position Quantity
8 Targeted Trading Settings
Independence of buying/selling trading strategies
Regarding EA trading
1. * * Automatic entry (opening warehouse)**
2. * * Automatic exit (closing position)**
3. * * Automatic risk management**
4. * * High frequency trading and multi variety monitoring**

5. * * backtesting**

as an EA. Here are some common types of strategies and custom ideas:

#### 1. Technical indicator based strategy

###Summary

**The core value of EA lies in transforming vague subjective decisions into precise, traceable, and executable objective rules. **

**Advantages:**

*Discipline: Eliminate emotional interference (fear, greed).

*Efficiency: 24 hours of uninterrupted work, with a reaction speed far exceeding that of humans.

** * Accurate * *: Strictly implement preset strategies without any deviation.

*Verifiability: Verify the effectiveness of the strategy through backtesting.

**Challenges and Risks:**

** * Over optimization * *: A strategy that performs perfectly on historical data may fail in the future.

** * Technical malfunction * *: Network interruption, platform lag, etc. may cause serious losses.

*Market environment changes: A strategy cannot be profitable in all market conditions (such as trend markets and volatile markets).

** * Programming ability * *: Requires a certain level of programming knowledge to write or modify EA.

