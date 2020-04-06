Prop Master EA

 49.98 USD for the next 5 buyers, then it will rise again to 999 $

Prop Master EA – The Ultimate Prop Firm Trading Solution!

Pass FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY  and all the other Challenges with Confidence! 

Are you struggling to pass proprietary trading firm challenges? Prop Master EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to help traders meet the strict rules of FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY, and other prop firms.

With intelligent risk management, dynamic lot sizing, built-in news filtering, and smart trading algorithms, this EA ensures that you stay within the challenge's risk limits, optimize profitability, and increase your chances of getting funded!

Key Features of Prop Master EA:
Designed Specifically for Prop Firm Challenges
Strict Risk Management – Prevents Exceeding Daily Loss & Drawdown Limits
Fully Automated Trading with Proven RSI & Bollinger Bands Strategy
News Filter – Avoids Trading During Major News Events
Dynamic Lot Sizing – Adjusts to Account Balance & Risk Settings
Trade Cooldown – Prevents Overtrading & Risk Exposure
Real-Time Dashboard – Track Your Risk & Performance Directly on the Chart

Why Use Prop Master EA?

FTMO-Compatible – Built to follow strict challenge rules

Prevents Emotional Trading – Fully automated, no manual interventions

Reduces Drawdowns – Smart trade selection & advanced risk control
Avoids Market Manipulation – No Martingale, Grid, or dangerous strategiesHow Prop Master EA Works

Attach the EA to Your Preferred Chart (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD Recommended) Timeframe: M30 & H1
Adjust Your Risk Settings (Daily Loss, Drawdown Limits, Lot Sizing, etc.)
Enable AutoTrading & Let the EA Work for You
Prop Master EA Will Automatically Scan the Market & Execute High-Probability Trades
Monitor Performance via the Real-Time Dashboard & Let the EA Handle Risk Control

Real-Time Dashboard

Stay in Control! The Built-In Dashboard Displays:
Risk per Trade (%)
Max Daily Loss (%)
Max Total Drawdown (%)
News Filter Status (ON/OFF)
Trade Cooldown Timer

No Need to Open the Input Settings – Adjust Everything in Real-Time!

Input Parameters

Setting Description
RiskPerTrade (%) Adjusts risk per trade based on account balance
Max Daily Loss (%) Stops trading when the daily loss limit is reached
Max Total Drawdown (%) Prevents exceeding the firm's drawdown rules
TakeProfitPips Defines the take profit level per trade
StopLossPips Sets the stop loss for each trade
NewsFilterMinutes Prevents trading during major news releases
TradeCooldown (sec) Time delay between trades to prevent overtrading
MagicNumber Unique identifier for trades

Backtesting & Results

Tested on EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Best Results on H1 & M30 Timeframes)
Passes Prop Firm Drawdown Rules – Optimized for FTMO, The Funded Trader, FXIFY and almost every other Prop Firm
Consistent Performance Without Excessive Risk

Why Choose Prop Master EA Over Other EAs?

Prop Firm Challenge Ready – Specifically designed for FTMO & funded accounts
Risk-Protected Trading – Smart stop-loss placement & risk management
No Dangerous Strategies – No Martingale, No Hedging, No Overleveraging
Easy Setup & User-Friendly Dashboard – Start Trading in Minutes!

This EA is fully optimized for Prop Firm Challenges – Tested & Proven to Work!

How to Install & Use Prop Master EA

Download & Copy the EA into the MQL4/Experts Folder
Restart MetaTrader 4 and Attach the EA to Your Preferred Chart
Adjust Your Settings in the Input Section or via the Real-Time Dashboard
Enable AutoTrading & Let the EA Handle the Rest

Tip: Run a backtest before using it live to ensure your settings match your challenge requirements.

Important Notes

This EA is designed for Prop Firm Challenges and follows strict risk management rules.
DO NOT use excessive lot sizing or disable risk management settings.
Trading involves risk – Always follow proper risk management principles.


Ready to Pass Your Prop Firm Challenge? 

Then you have found the right EA!

