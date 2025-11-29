RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA

RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA

Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA—the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye to over-risking trades and hello to consistent, calculated entries that align with your strategy's edge.

Key Features

  • Instant Visual RR Calculator: Drag-and-drop lines on your chart to visualize entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels—automatically computes RR ratios in points, pips, or currency values with color-coded alerts (green for favorable ratios, red for risks).
  • Point-Based Precision: Tailored for any instrument (forex, indices, commodities), it factors in spreads, commissions, and slippage for hyper-accurate calculations—perfect for scalpers and swing traders alike.
  • Smart Position Sizing Integration: Built-in Kelly Criterion and fixed-fractional risk models to suggest optimal lot sizes based on your account balance and predefined risk percentage (e.g., 1-2% per trade).
  • Customizable Dashboard & Alerts: On-chart panel with real-time metrics (expected value, win probability simulator), customizable templates for strategies, and push/email notifications for ideal setups. Includes backtest mode to validate ratios historically.
  • Seamless MT5 Automation: Runs as a lightweight EA with one-click activation—no repaints, low CPU usage. Compatible with all MT5 brokers, including hedging/netting accounts.

Why It's a Must-Have for Profitable Trading

In the fast-paced world of MT5, poor RR management is the silent killer of accounts— but this tool empowers you to enforce rules like "no trade under 1:2 RR" effortlessly, uncovering hidden opportunities and avoiding revenge trades. Whether you're a beginner learning the ropes or a pro optimizing a portfolio, it delivers data-driven confidence that boosts win rates and drawdown control. Join thousands of MQL5 users who've transformed their edge—affordable, no-subscription model means instant value.

Compatible exclusively with MetaTrader 5. Download today and calculate your way to smarter trades—your account will thank you!

추천 제품
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Experts
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Hedge Commander Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
유틸리티
Auto-Hedge System Description The auto-hedge system is a dynamic risk management tool designed to protect trading accounts from significant drawdowns while enabling opportunities for recovery and profit. When enabled, the system continuously monitors the account's drawdown relative to the initial balance recorded at the time of activation. Once the drawdown reaches the predefined trigger percentage, the auto-hedge mechanism initiates. At this point, the system executes hedge orders against all o
Boom and Crash Upgrade
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> Boom and Crash UPGRADE  BOOM AND CRASH upgrade is a 100% adaptive expert advisor based on price movement. It has a built-in unique Smart Recovery algorithm. Only one trade at a time. Every trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for stable growth over the long run. SETTINGS SL-1000 TP-10000 TSTOP-7 TSTEP-5 MONEY MANAGEMENT-CONSTANT LOT VALUE FOR "MONEY MANAGEMENT"- 0.2 USE TIME CONTROL-FAL
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
유틸리티
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - 거래를 시작하도록 설계되었습니다! 이 거래 로봇은 특별하고 혁신적이며 고급 알고리즘을 사용하여 가치를 계산합니다. 금융 시장의 세계에서 여러분의 조수입니다. SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 지표 세트를 사용하여 이 로봇을 시작할 순간을 더 잘 선택하세요. 설명 하단에서 SolarTrade Suite 시리즈의 다른 제품을 확인하세요. 투자와 금융 시장의 세계를 자신 있게 탐색하고 싶으신가요? SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert는 정보에 입각한 투자 결정을 내리고 수익을 늘리는 데 도움이 되도록 만들어진 혁신적인 소프트웨어입니다. SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert의 장점: - 정확한 계산: 로봇은 고급 알고리즘과 분석 방법을 사
FTMO Protector 8
Vyacheslav Izvarin
유틸리티
PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown! FTMO Protector  is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings. Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will: 1.   Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balan
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
Turtle BTC Trend H4 Pro
Xin Yue
Experts
출시 기념 특가: $99 (선착순 10명 이후 $199로 인상) Turtle Six Pattern Pro: 비트코인을 위한 터틀 트레이딩의 진화 이 EA는 단순한 '터틀 트레이딩'의 복제품이 아닙니다. 변동성이 극심한 비트코인(BTCUSD) 시장에 맞춰 전설적인 전략을 완벽하게 재설계한 전문가용 시스템입니다. 고전적인 돈치안 채널 돌파(Donchian Breakout) 전략에 독자적인 **6가지 시장 구조 필터(Six-Pattern Logic)**를 결합하여, 추세 추종 전략의 최대 약점인 **'거짓 돌파(False Breakout)'**를 해결했습니다. 'Six Pattern' 알고리즘의 핵심 대부분의 추세 추종 봇은 횡보장에서 손실을 봅니다. 이 EA는 SMMA 와 SSL 채널 을 사용하여 시장 구조를 6단계로 분석합니다. 필터: 시장의 패턴이 추세 방향과 일치할 때만 진입합니다. 결과: 노이즈가 많은 시장에서 '속임수(Whipsaw)'를 걸러내어 진입 정확도를 획기적
RiskCopilot
Carlos Adrian Feged Zapata
유틸리티
한국어 RiskCopilot Utility - 당신의 지능형 거래 어시스턴트 "위험을 보고, 거래를 마스터하세요." RiskCopilot Utility는 MetaTrader 5를 위한 궁극적인 위험 관리 및 포지션 사이징 솔루션입니다. 이 포괄적인 거래 어시스턴트는 실시간 계산, 고급 위험 평가 도구, 전문적인 거래 분석을 제공하면서 귀하의 거래 결정을 통제하지 않습니다. 모든 자산 클래스에서 정확한 위험 관리를 추구하는 초보자와 전문 트레이더 모두에게 완벽합니다. 당신은 전략에 집중하고, 우리는 계산을 처리합니다. 주요 기능: 지능형 포지션 사이징 : 사용자 정의 가능한 위험 비율과 계좌 잔액을 기반으로 한 자동 계산 다중 통화 지원 : USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF 및 기타 주요 통화 스프레드 모니터링 시스템 : 다양한 상품에 대한 적응형 한계를 가진 지능형 필터링 실시간 시장 정보 : 캔들 타이머, 시장 상태, 현지 시간 및 서버 시간
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Forex Factory News EA mt5
Aleksei Moshkin
4 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades news on any timeframe. The news are downloaded from the Forex Factory website. Make sure to add the URL to the terminal settings. The EA is launched on a single chart and defines all necessary pairs for trading on its own. The robot works with pending orders setting two Buy stop and Sell stop orders before a news release. It determines the time zones of the calendar and terminal automatically. Make sure to add the time.is URL to the terminal settings. The EA can be tes
Lucky Trade Panel MT5
Nina Yermolenko
유틸리티
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
유틸리티
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
Mirror Signals EA
Isaac Derban
유틸리티
Overview Mirror Signals EA is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends real-time Telegram notifications for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for signal providers , trade-copier operators , auditors , educators , and professional trading services that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing stop activations, pending order modifications
KAB CommandPanel V33
Wang Ze Di
유틸리티
Fast execution utility for manual traders. Drag-and-drop visual trading, split take-profits, and single-ticket management system. Speed, Precision, and Risk Control. KAB Trade Manager is built for traders who need to execute fast but keep risk tight. It integrates all essential tools into floating, collapsible windows. Core Functions: Instant Order Execution:   Market and Pending orders with automatic Lot sizing based on SL distance. Focus Ticket Manager:   A dedicated window to monitor and mana
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
AxiomSuite Risk Manager
Chouaib Guira
유틸리티
AxiomSuite – Advanced Risk Manager for MetaTrader 5 A full-account real-time risk controller for disciplined and prop-firm-compliant trading. AxiomSuite is a professional Risk Management System for MetaTrader 5 , designed to actively protect trading accounts with institutional-grade rules. It supervises all trading operations — manual entries, EA trades, pendings, multi-EA VPS environments — acting as a full-account risk firewall . AxiomSuite does not open or close trades. It enforces your ri
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
S&P 500 스캘퍼 어드바이저(S&P 500 Scalper Advisor)는 S&P 500 지수를 성공적으로 거래하고자 하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 혁신적인 도구입니다. S&P 500 지수는 미국 주식 시장에서 가장 널리 사용되고 권위 있는 지표 중 하나로, 미국 500대 기업으로 구성되어 있습니다. 특징: 자동화된 거래 솔루션:       이 자문가는 고급 알고리즘과 기술적 분석을 기반으로 시장 상황의 변화에 맞춰 전략을 자동으로 조정합니다. 다양한 접근 방식:       자문가는 지수 추세 이해, 가격 변동 분석, 수익 극대화와 위험 최소화를 위한 알고리즘 등 여러 가지 전략을 결합합니다. 유연성 및 사용자 정의 가능성:       트레이더는 자신의 트레이딩 목표, 위험 수준, 트레이딩 전략 선호도에 맞춰 EA 설정을 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 위험 관리:       자문가는 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 위험을 관리하기 위한 조치를 취합니다. 특정 손실 수준에 도달하면 거래
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
Experts
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
유틸리티
MT5에서 Telegram으로 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 신호를 보내고 신호 제공자가 되세요! 이 제품은 사용하기 쉽고 시각적으로 매력적인 그래픽 사용자 인터페이스로 제공됩니다. 설정을 사용자 정의하고 제품을 몇 분 안에 사용할 수 있습니다! 사용자 가이드 + 데모  | MT4 버전  | Discord 버전 데모를 시도하려면 사용자 가이드를 참조하십시오. MT5에서 Telegram으로 보내는 기능은 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. MT5에서 Telegram으로의 기능 다양한 옵션으로 신호를 완전히 사용자 정의합니다 신호 앞이나 뒤에 자체 사용자 지정 메시지를 추가합니다. 태그, 링크, 채널 또는 기타 모든 것이 될 수 있습니다 신호에 이모티콘을 추가, 제거 또는 사용자 정의합니다. 또는 모두 제거할 수도 있습니다. 심볼 또는 매직 번호로 보낼 거래를 필터링합니다 특정 심볼의 전송 제외 특정 매직 번호의 전송 제외 신호와 함께 전송할 거래 세부 정보를 사용자 정의합니다 신호와
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping은 마틴게일을 사용하지 않는 완전 자동화된 거래 고문입니다. 야간 스캘핑 전략. RSI 표시기와 ATR 필터는 입력으로 사용됩니다. 고문은 헤징 계정 유형이 필요합니다. 실제 작업 및 기타 개발 모니터링은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 일반 권장 사항 최소 예치금 $100, 최소 스프레드의 ECN 계정 사용, 기본 설정은 eurusd M5 gmt + 3입니다. 입력 매개변수 EA는 4자리 및 5자리 따옴표 모두에서 작동합니다. 입력 매개변수에서 5자에 대해 포인트로 값을 표시하면 자동으로 모든 것을 4자로 다시 계산합니다. NewCycle - 모드가 켜져 있으면 고문이 멈추지 않고 작동하고, 모드가 꺼져 있으면 일련의 거래가 완료된 후 고문이 새 주문을 열지 않습니다. 기간 표시기1 - 첫 번째 표시기의 기간. 상위 레벨 - 고문이 판매를 시작하는 첫 번째 지표의
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – MT5용 정밀 트렌드 캡처 EA Moving Average Surfer는 높은 정확도, 효율적인 매매 흐름, 그리고 자동화된 리스크 관리를 중요하게 생각하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문적인 EA입니다. 빠른 이동평균선과 느린 이동평균선을 조합하여 시장의 방향성을 정밀하게 파악하며, 여기에 RSI 필터를 추가하여 모멘텀을 검증함으로써 불필요하거나 품질이 낮은 진입을 효과적으로 피할 수 있습니다. 또한 ATR 기반의 자동 스톱로스 및 테이크프로핏 계산 기능을 통해 변동성에 맞게 손익 목표를 조정하고, 동적 로트 관리 기능은 계좌 보호와 최적의 포지션 크기 계산을 동시에 수행합니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동 가능하며, 스캘핑부터 스윙 트레이딩까지 다양한 스타일을 지원합니다. 고유한 매직 넘버 기능 덕분에 여러 차트에서 동시에 EA를 실행해도 안전성이 유지됩니다. Moving Average Surfer는 추세 탐지, 모멘텀 검증, 스마트 리스크 제어를
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven은 2025년 12월 8일까지 프로모션 출시가 적용됩니다. 이 Expert Advisor는 모든 자산에 적용 가능하며, 범용적입니다. Multi-Asset Scalper EA는 MetaTrader 5 플랫폼용으로 개발된 전문 자동 거래 시스템으로, 여러 자산에 대한 동시 스캘핑 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 버전 8.2는 트리플 컨펌 및 통합 위험 관리 기능을 갖춘 멀티 타임프레임 기술을 통합했습니다. 기술 아키텍처 1. 지능형 신호 시스템 멀티 타임프레임 계산: 트리플 분석(컨펌, 패스트 컨펌, 슬로우 컨펌) 투표 시스템: 가중치 조정이 가능한 3가지 주요 지표(EMA, MACD, RSI) 위험 모드: 민감도에 영향을 미치는 5단계(초공격적 → 초보수적) 2. 고급 위험 관리 하이브리드 랏 계산: 고정 또는 위험 기반(USD) 무한 손익분기점: 핍이 아닌 달러로 계산되는 점진적 시스템. 목표 이익
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
유틸리티
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 자동화 거래 시스템 Exclusive Imperium MT5 는 MetaTrader 5용 전문가 어드바이저(EA)로, 시장 분석 알고리즘과 리스크 관리에 기반합니다. EA는 완전히 자동으로 작동하며 트레이더의 개입은 최소화됩니다. 주의! 구매 후 즉시 저에게 연락하세요 — 설정 지침을 받으실 수 있습니다! 중요: 모든 예시, 스크린샷 및 테스트는 데모 목적일 뿐입니다. 특정 통화쌍이 한 브로커에서 좋은 결과를 보여도 다른 브로커에서도 동일하다는 의미는 아닙니다. 각 브로커는 고유한 시세, 스프레드 및 거래 조건을 가지고 있습니다. 따라서 각 통화쌍은 사용자가 개별적으로 최적화해야 합니다 그리고 실제 계좌에서는 단일 통화 모드 로만 실행해야 합니다 — 각 쌍을 별도로 실행하세요. 다중 통화 모드 스크린샷은 단순히 예시입니다. 시장 상황은 변하기 때문에 최적화는 최소 연 1회 반복하는 것이 좋습니다. 중요 정보: EA의 데모 버전은 평가용으로
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
유틸리티
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
유틸리티
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
유틸리티
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
유틸리티
Live Forex Signals 사이트 신호에 거래를 위해 설계   https://live-forex-signals.com/en 그리고  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 매개 변수 사용자 이름 및 암호는 사이트에 가입 한 경우 live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com 구독이 없으면 필드를 비워 둡니다; 댓글 개설 된 거래에 대한 댓글 위험 위험 거래에 대한 예금의 백분율로,위험=0 인 경우,다음 값 많이 사용됩니다 거래에 대한 많은 고정 볼륨 사이트에서 이익을 가져 가라 웹 사이트에서 정지 손실을 사용 빈도신호업데이트고문의 사이트 방문 빈도 분 최대 스프레드무역에 허용되는 최대 스프레드를 거래합니다.스프레드가 더 높으면 보류 중인 주문 세트가 취소됩니다 사용트레일링 사용 후행 정지 트레일링
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
유틸리티
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
유틸리티
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
GRat Crypto
Ivan Titov
4.5 (2)
유틸리티
Trade on crypto exchanges in MT5! GRat_Crypto is a tool for manual and automated trading , including ANY available EA, ANY  cryptocurrency  on most popular crypto exchanges in the familiar MT5 environment 24/7. Features 1. ALL instruments of the 9 most popular crypto exchanges are available: Binance, BingX, Bybit, Coinbase, CoinEx, Kraken,   KuCoin, MEXC and OKX . 2. The ability to place ANY type of order available in MT5, both market and pending, to modify orders and positions, to delete order
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
유틸리티
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
유틸리티
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
Best Renko Chart Generator
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
5 (1)
유틸리티
This is the Best Renko chart generator ever in the market you can set the box sizes based on ATR or Fixed Size: 1. Fixed Box Size 2. Current ATR Size 3. ATR size of the Chart Start Time. also you can set the Renko chart cut of date and time to start as reference of creating renko charts. you need to attach to a symbol chart that want the renko chart of it, then immediately a new chart will be opened which is based on renko, you can use this generated chart and attach your EA to trade on or you e
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
유틸리티
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
유틸리티
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
유틸리티
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
유틸리티
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
유틸리티
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
유틸리티
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Virtual Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
반자동 거래를 위한 유틸리티. 브로커에게 보이지 않는 스탑 오더, 손절매, 이익 실현 및 트레일링 스탑 설정을 위한 동적 수준을 적용합니다. FIFO 요구 사항이 있는 미국 중개인을 포함하여 모든 중개인과 작업하는 데 적합합니다. 어드바이저 링크의 MT4 버전 버튼이나 라인을 사용하여 거래를 열 수 있습니다. 어드바이저가 선을 따라 포지션을 열려면: 차트에 선을 그리고 이름을 바꿉니다. 가격이 이를 초과하면 EA가 해당 명령을 실행합니다. OPEN_SELL - 판매 주문 열기 CLOSE_SELL - 모든 판매 주문 마감 OPEN_BUY - 구매 주문 열기 CLOSE_BUY - 모든 구매 주문 마감 명령이 실행된 후 "OK"라는 주석이 작성되고 행은 명령을 한 번만 실행합니다. 차트는 수신된 이익, 현재 오픈 포지션(주문 수, 로트 수 및 이익), 오픈 주문 버튼, 실행 속도 및 슬리피지에 대한 정보를 표시합니다. 옵션: MAGIC_NUMBER - 매직 넘버; LOT_
Fast operation
Yong Tan
유틸리티
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
GRID for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
유틸리티
GRID for MT5는 FOREX 금융 시장에서 빠르고 편안한 거래를 위해 설계된 주문 그리드로 거래하는 사람들을 위한 편리한 도구입니다. GRID for MT5에는 필요한 모든 매개변수가 포함된 사용자 정의 가능한 패널이 있습니다. 숙련된 트레이더와 초보자 모두에게 적합합니다. FIFO 요구 사항이 있는 미국 중개인을 포함한 모든 중개인과 협력하여 우선 이전에 열린 거래를 마감합니다. 주문 그리드는 고정되어 있을 수 있습니다. 주문은 고정된 단계로 열리거나 동적 오픈 수준을 가질 수 있습니다. 더 나은 가격으로 열리며 시장 주문에서만 작동합니다. GRID for MT5 트레이딩 패널은 오픈, 클로징, 오더 추적 기능을 갖추고 있습니다. 주문은 바스켓으로 마감되며, 단방향 - BUY 또는 SELL만 가능하거나 양방향 BUY 및 SELL을 함께 사용합니다. 포지션을 청산하기 위해 손절매, 이익실현, 손익분기점 및 추적 정지 기능을 사용할 수 있습니다. 손절매 및 이익실현은 잔액의
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
유틸리티
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
유틸리티
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
유틸리티
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
Grid MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
유틸리티
반자동 거래 유틸리티인 주문 관리는 계정에서 수익성이 없는 위치를 복원하는 데에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 무익한 주문을 중복하여 계정의 손실을 줄이는 기능이 있습니다. 수동 주문, 패널에서 열린 주문 또는 다른 Expert Advisor가 연 주문과 함께 작동할 수 있습니다. 최소한의 매개 변수가 있고 구성하기 쉽고 주문 수에 관계없이 작동합니다. 테스트를 위해 전략 테스터에서 비주얼 모드를 사용하십시오. MT4 버전 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56492 옵션: START_LOT - 초기 로트; LOT_MULTIPLIER - 주문 그리드의 로트 승수. MAX_LOT - 최대 로트 STEP_ORDERS - 주문 그리드 단계; STEP_MULTIPLIER - 순서 단계 곱셈 계수, = -1이면 사용되지 않습니다. MAX_STEP - 최대 주문 그리드 단계; OVERLAP_ORDERS - 주문 겹침 기능을 활성화하는 주문입니다. OVERL
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
유틸리티
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Indexes MT5
Pavel Verveyko
유틸리티
The stocks that make up the index are one of the drivers of the movement. Analyzing the financial performance of all elements of the index, we can assume further development of the situation. The program (script) displays corporate reports of shares that are part of the index selected in the settings.   "Indexes" cannot be tested in the tester (since there is no way to get information from the Internet). Information is downloaded from the site investing.com: Report Date Earnings per share (E
Oracle
Denis Sotnikov
5 (2)
유틸리티
Эксперт - торговый помощник, созданный по одноимённой торговой стратегии Оракул в сотрудничестве с ее автором Нео. Определяет на графиках в автоматическом режиме разворотные импульсные модели и строит по ним Вилки Нео - авторский инструмент, позволяющий определять циклы движения цены и указывающий на ожидаемую цель TakeProfit . Поиск ведется на всех заданных периодах графиков одновременно с фильтрацией совпадений. Осуществляется фильтрация неверных Вилок с указанием кода ошибки. Утилита имеет
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
유틸리티
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
유틸리티
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Supreme RSI Divergence Scanner
Eveline Van Neyghem
유틸리티
As add-on to our professional divergence indicators we also created superb divergence scanners. These scanners give an overview of the different timeframes of the selected instruments and can save your tons of time. You can instantly see which instrument has a divergence on which timeframe. So no need to run through the charts manually anymore searching for good setups, with this scanner you see the whole market and you know where to look for a good trade opportunity. Even when you are not in fr
제작자의 제품 더 보기
KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
지표
DESCRIPTION: ----------- KS Dynamic Trendlines is an advanced indicator that automatically detects swing points  and draws intelligent trendlines that adapt to market conditions in real-time. KEY FEATURES: ------------ Automatic swing high/low detection Dynamic trendline generation connecting swing points Real-time break detection - broken trendlines disappear automatically Next strongest trendline appears when current one breaks Multi-timeframe support - detect on H4, display on M15 Parallel t
FREE
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
지표
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
FREE
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
지표
RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
FREE
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
지표
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
유틸리티
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA —a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No m
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
지표
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
유틸리티
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
KS Price Action Trendline Fibonacci Auto Expert
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
When you install first Select Trendline Breakout Strategy for Fibonacci Trades Before Test Yourself See Full Video of Strategy Test 1 Jan 2025 - 31 Dec 2025, How it will Work and How you need to Setup, after Purchase tellme in comment section for latest Set file Communication Link in mql5 For exact set file for test link i m providing in this link (set file for gold only) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nC9es6sx5K4Znndk_m7US5jfVu9PLb5o/view?usp=drive_link In this 7zip folder There is 8 set fi
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변