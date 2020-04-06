Gold Trend Master MT5

Turn Market Trends into Profit Automatically – Trade Gold & Forex Like a Pro!

Stop guessing and start trading with precision. The XAUUSD & Forex Smart Trend EA detects strong trends, waits for optimal pullbacks, and executes trades with advanced risk management—so you can maximize profits while protecting your capital.

Why Traders Choose This EA:

  • Entry after confirmed trend with smart pullback detection (EMA or Fibonacci).

  • Trailing and ATR-based stop loss for dynamic risk control.

  • Take Profit options: risk-reward ratio or flexible manual TP.

  • Fixed or balance-based lot sizing for intelligent money management.

  • Smart Ribbon Band to identify trend strength and direction.

  • Real-time dashboard showing daily profit/loss, account balance, and equity.

  • Fully automated for gold (XAUUSD) and all major Forex pairs.

Designed for traders who want precision, efficiency, and safety, this EA takes the stress out of trading while keeping your strategy fully automated.


