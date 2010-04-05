Broker Quality Analyzer

Why execution quality matters more than you think

You can have the best trading strategy, perfect entry points, and proper risk management. But if your broker consistently executes orders at worse prices, you lose money before the market even moves.

A slippage of 0.01% seems insignificant. But over 100 trades per month, it becomes a noticeable amount. Over 1000 trades, it becomes a serious problem. Scalpers and algorithmic traders understand this well: execution quality directly affects your bottom line.

The hidden cost of poor execution

Most traders never analyze their execution statistics. The information exists in your account history, but extracting and interpreting it requires time and effort. Meanwhile, the costs accumulate silently, trade after trade.

Consider this: if your broker gives you negative slippage on 60% of trades and positive slippage on only 20%, this asymmetry is not random. Some brokers maintain fair execution practices. Others do not. Without proper analysis, you cannot tell the difference.

Not all brokers are equal

The brokerage industry varies widely in execution quality. Some brokers provide consistent fills at requested prices. Others show patterns of slippage that favor the house. Some perform differently during high volatility or specific trading sessions.

The only way to know where your broker stands is to measure actual execution data from your own trades. Comparing your results with other traders using the same tool creates a benchmark that reveals the truth about your broker’s practices.

What this tool measures

Execution quality analyzer examines every deal in your trading history and calculates precise metrics that matter:

Average slippage across all trades, measured in percentage terms that work correctly for any instrument - forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, indices, or stocks. A trader on bitcoin and a trader on eurusd can compare their results directly.

The distribution between positive slippage (in your favor), negative slippage (against you), and zero slippage. Fair execution should show roughly equal positive and negative values. Consistent asymmetry indicates a problem.

Requote frequency and patterns. Excessive requotes during favorable price movements suggest deliberate rejection of profitable orders.

Session-based breakdown showing how execution quality varies between asian, european, and american trading hours. Some brokers perform differently depending on liquidity conditions.

The rating system

The tool calculates an overall score from 0 to 100 based on multiple factors: average slippage magnitude, slippage asymmetry, requote percentage, and consistency across sessions. This score translates into a clear rating:

90-100: excellent execution quality 75-89: good execution, minor issues 60-74: satisfactory, room for improvement 40-59: poor execution, consider alternatives Below 40: serious execution problems

Real-time monitoring

Beyond historical analysis, the tool monitors new trades as they occur. Each execution is logged with the requested price and actual fill price, building continuous statistics that update automatically.

For traders who want to test their broker’s execution under controlled conditions, the optional test mode sends small orders at regular intervals and measures the results precisely.

Compare and decide

Run this analyzer on accounts with different brokers. Share your scores with other traders. Build a picture of which brokers deliver fair execution and which ones cost you money through poor fills.

The data does not lie. Once you see the numbers, you can make informed decisions about where to place your trading capital.

Settings

Main settings:

  • analyze history: enable or disable historical trade analysis
  • history days: number of days to analyze from trade history
  • real-time monitoring: track execution quality of new trades
  • show panel: display statistics panel on chart
  • show in percent: use percentage-based slippage calculation

Test orders:

  • run tests: enable automated test order execution
  • test lot size: volume for test orders
  • test orders count: total number of test orders to execute
  • test interval sec: seconds between test orders

Sessions (server time):

  • asian start/end: define asian session boundaries
  • europe start/end: define european session boundaries
  • america start/end: define american session boundaries

Display:

  • panel x/y: position of statistics panel on chart
  • panel bg: background color of the panel
  • text color: main text color
  • positive color: color for favorable values
  • negative color: color for unfavorable values

