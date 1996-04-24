Unified Panel

Unified Panel v5: Your Personal Command Center in MetaTrader 5

Tired of Missing Opportunities? Take Full Control of the Market!

Every trader knows the pain:

  • Fatigue from Waiting: You spend hours staring at the monitor, switching between dozens of charts and timeframes in search of the perfect setup. You get distracted for a moment—and the best opportunity is gone.

  • Fear of a Margin Call: You have several positions open, possibly on different instruments or in a "lock". How do you know where the critical point is, beyond which severe losses will follow? Calculating the overall break-even level manually is time-consuming and inefficient.

  • Information Chaos: You want to quickly share a chart with a colleague or your Telegram subscribers, but it takes too much time: take a screenshot, crop it, add a description, send it... By then, the price has already moved.

Stop wasting time on routine and nerves on uncertainty. Let technology do what it does best—automate, track, and inform.

Introducing Unified Panel v5 — The "Swiss Army Knife" for the Modern Trader

Unified Panel v5 is not just another indicator or expert advisor. It is a comprehensive, multi-tasking utility that transforms your MetaTrader 5 terminal into a full-fledged command center. One tool to replace a dozen utilities and become your indispensable trading assistant.

It does not trade for you and does not promise a "holy grail." Its mission is to give you complete control, save your time, and protect you from risks.

Key Modules and Their Benefits

The "All-Seeing" Pattern Scanner

  • What it is: A powerful scanner that simultaneously monitors all specified instruments and timeframes for popular candlestick patterns ( Doji , Pin Bar , Engulfing , Three Soldiers/Crows , etc.). A special feature is the "Emergency Signal": the panel continuously tracks abnormally large candles (a sign of news releases or panic) and reports them with the highest priority.

  • The Benefit: You no longer need to keep 20 charts open. The utility will do it for you. As soon as a potential setup appears, you will be notified instantly. You save hours of screen time and never miss a trading opportunity.

The "Deposit Guardian" (Margin Control Module)

  • What it is: A unique calculator that analyzes all your open positions in real-time and draws the most important price levels directly on your chart: the overall Break-Even for all trades, Margin Call, and Stop Out levels.

  • The Benefit: Unified Panel turns the abstract threat of a "blown account" into a concrete, visible price on the chart. This module is especially useful for traders who use position locking (hedging), as it clearly shows the exact price where the "lock" can be closed at a total break-even.

The "Lightning-Fast" Informer (Telegram)

  • What it is: A system for instant alerts to your Telegram, with the ability to attach chart screenshots.

  • The Benefit: You are always connected to the market, no matter where you are. The built-in priority system ensures that an alert about a critical margin level arrives before a notification about a regular pattern. You get the most important information first.

The "Command Center" (Hotkeys)

  • What it is: The ability to instantly send a screenshot of the current chart or a pre-configured emergency message to Telegram with a single keypress.

  • The Benefit: This feature turns your terminal into a signal creation studio. Imagine: as an analyst, you see a promising setup, draw Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on the chart, press a single hotkey ('P')—and a polished, annotated signal is instantly sent to your Telegram channel. Fast, clear, and professional.

Who Is This Tool For?

  • For Manual Traders: To automate the routine search for setups and stay informed.

  • For Grid, Martingale, and Hedging Traders: To visually control aggregate risk and know the precise overall break-even level.

  • For Channel Authors and Signal Providers: To share high-quality signals with their audience in seconds.

  • For Algorithmic Traders: As a powerful monitoring system for other EAs, with alerts for drawdown and critical margin levels.

Try Before You Buy: Full Functionality in the Strategy Tester!

Don't just take our word for it—test it yourself! The demo version of Unified Panel v5 is fully functional in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. You will be able to:

  • See with your own eyes how the EA finds all patterns on historical data.

  • Stress-test the margin module: open a grid of orders and watch how all critical levels are calculated and move dynamically.

  • Tune the parameters and ensure the EA finds exactly what you need.

Download the free demo, run it in visual mode, and see everything for yourself before making a decision.

Support and Development: A Product That Grows With You

Unified Panel is a living, evolving project. We are constantly working on improvements and new features, largely based on feedback and suggestions from our users. By purchasing v5, you're not just getting a powerful tool today; you're gaining the ability to directly influence the future of the product.

A Look to the Future: Unified Panel v6

We know about the main compromise of the current version—the service chart for automatic screenshots. That's why we are already actively working on the v6 architecture, with the primary goal of completely eliminating any "extra" windows. This will unlock new possibilities, from lightweight display indicators that will draw signals directly on your working charts, to a separate processing module that will allow creating screenshots on a fully customized "personal" template.

By purchasing v5, you are supporting this development and get a voice in defining the functionality of future versions.

Important Usage Rules & Known Limitations

  • The "Monitor" is the "Brain" of the system. It does all the scanning. There should only be ONE Monitor instance running across all your terminals ( Monitoring = true ).

  • The "Screenshoter" is the "Hands" of the system. It's a lightweight tool for manual actions. You can have as many Screenshoter instances as you like ( Monitoring = false ).

  • IMPORTANT NOTE ON THE BACKGROUND CHART: To create automatic screenshots, the "Monitor" mode uses a service floating chart. We have tried every possible method to make it 100% invisible, but due to technical limitations of the MQL5 platform, on some systems, it may be visible as a small graphical artifact in the corner of the screen. This does not affect its functionality. This issue will be completely resolved in v6 with the release of the companion display indicator.

Quick Guide: How to Set Up Telegram Alerts in 5 Minutes

Part A: Create a Bot and Get the Token

  1. In Telegram, find the official @BotFather bot (it has a blue checkmark).

  2. Send it the command /newbot .

  3. Choose a name for your bot (e.g., My Forex Signal ).

  4. Choose a unique username that must end in _bot (e.g., MyFXSignal_bot ).

  5. BotFather will send you an API Token. Copy it.

Part B: Find Your Chat ID

  • For private messages:

    1. Find your new bot in Telegram and press "Start".

    2. Find the helper bot @userinfobot , send it /start , and it will reply with your User ID. This is your Chat ID .

  • For a group or channel:

    1. Add your new bot to the group/channel as an administrator.

    2. Send any message to that group/channel.

    3. Forward that message to @userinfobot . It will reply with the Chat ID (it starts with a - ).

Part C: Finalize Setup

Paste the Token and Chat ID you obtained into the corresponding fields in the Unified Panel input settings. You're all set!


Unified Panel v5 Parameter Guide

This reference will help you configure every aspect of the expert advisor's operation in detail.

Group 1: General & Telegram Settings

Core settings for connecting to Telegram.

  • Inp_Token

    • Description: Your unique API token received from @BotFather when you created your bot.

    • Tip: Paste it carefully, without any extra spaces.

  • Inp_ChatID

    • Description: The unique identifier of your private chat, group, or channel where alerts will be sent.

    • Tip: Remember that for groups and channels, the ID usually starts with a - sign.

  • Inp_EnableAlerts

    • Description: A global master switch. If set to false , the EA will stop sending any messages to Telegram but will continue to run (scanning, drawing lines). Useful for temporarily disabling notifications without removing the EA from the chart.

Group 2: Operating Mode

Selects the main operating mode for the utility.

  • Inp_EnablePatternMonitoring

    • Description: The main mode switch.

      • true ("Monitor" mode): Activates the pattern scanner, margin module, and all automatic alerts. This is the "brain" of the system. There should only be one instance running across all your terminals!

      • false ("Screenshoter" mode): Disables all automation. The EA operates in a passive mode, allowing you to send screenshots and messages manually via hotkeys.

Group 3: Hotkey Settings

Hotkey configurations. These work in both "Monitor" and "Screenshoter" modes.

  • Inp_AccountStatusKey : Key to request a full account status report in Telegram. (Default: 'H')

  • Inp_ScreenshotKey : Key to instantly send a screenshot of the current chart. (Default: 'P')

  • Inp_CustomMessageKey : Key to send a pre-written text from the Inp_CustomMessage field. (Default: 'S')

  • Inp_TextInputKey : Key to activate manual text input mode directly on the chart. (Default: 'I')

  • Inp_EmergencyKey1..4 : Keys to send 4 different pre-written emergency messages. (Defaults: '1', '2', '3', '4')

  • Inp_MarginAlertAckKey : Key to acknowledge and temporarily mute repeating low-margin alerts. (Default: 'A')

Group 4: Messages & Scheduled Sending

Configure texts for hotkeys and automatic sending for the "Screenshoter" mode.

  • Inp_CustomMessage , Inp_EmergencyMessage1..4 : Text fields for the messages that will be sent when the corresponding hotkeys from Group 3 are pressed.

  • Inp_EnableAutoSend : Enables automatic scheduled sending. Works only in "Screenshoter" mode.

  • Inp_AutoSendIntervalMinutes , Inp_AutoSendTime : Schedule configuration. If the interval is > 0, sending occurs by interval. If = 0, it sends at the specified exact time.

Group 5: Message Content Settings

Customize what additional information is attached to messages.

  • Inp_IncludeTimeInMessage : Appends the server time.

  • Inp_IncludeAccountBroker : Appends the account number and broker name. Critically important if you run multiple accounts.

  • Inp_IncludeBalanceInfo : Appends balance, equity, and margin level information.

  • Inp_IncludeDrawdownInfo : Appends the calculation of floating drawdown or profit in %.

Group 6 & 6.1: Margin Control Module Settings

Settings for the "Deposit Guardian."

  • Inp_EnableMarginControl : Enables or disables the entire margin calculation and display module.

  • Inp_Margin_FullSymbols :

    • Description: A key parameter that determines which trades are included in the calculation. true considers all open positions on the account. false considers only positions on the current chart's symbol.

    • Tuning Tip: Always keep this true if you use hedging/locking or have losing positions on other instruments. This will show you the real overall break-even level. You can open a trade on a EURUSD chart and see in real-time how its potential profit is pulling losing GBPJPY trades out of a drawdown, and where the point is to close all trades at zero or in profit.

  • Inp_Margin_MagicNumber1,2,3 : Filters positions by magic number. -1 disables the filter. Useful if other robots are trading on the account and you wish to exclude their trades.

  • Inp_Show...Line : Toggles for displaying each specific line (Break-Even, Stop Out, etc.).

  • Inp_ProfitInPips & Inp_ProfitValue : Configures the target profit line. true sets the target in pips from the break-even line. false sets the target in the deposit currency.

Group 7: Margin Alerts Settings

Notification settings for the margin control module.

  • Inp_CriticalMarginLevelPercent : The margin level threshold in %. An emergency alert will be sent if the level drops below this value.

  • Inp_MarginAlertEscalationMinutes : Configures repeat reminders for low margin. "5,15,30" means: a reminder after 5 min, then another after 15 min, then another after 30 min.

  • Inp_EnableLineTouchAlerts , Inp_AlertProximityPips : Enables pre-emptive alerts when the price approaches any of the lines within N pips.

Group 8: Pattern Scanner & Pattern Settings

This is where you "train" the EA on what, where, and how to search.

  • Inp_Symbols_... , Inp_Timeframes_... : Fields to enter instruments and timeframes, separated by commas.

    • Tuning Tip: Start with a small list (5-10 instruments on 2-3 TFs) and monitor your terminal's performance. Do not set too many small timeframes (M1, M5) for a large number of pairs, as this can slow down operation.

  • ...Ratio parameters (e.g., Inp_DojiMaxBodyRatio ):

    • Description: These are coefficients from 0.0 to 1.0 that define the "quality" of a pattern. 0.1 = 10%, 0.5 = 50%.

    • Tuning Tip: The best way to configure these is to run the EA in the visual strategy tester. Change a parameter and immediately see on the history which candles it starts or stops considering as a pattern.

  • Inp_Soldiers_Strictness :

    • MODE_STRICT : Searches only for ideal, "textbook" Three Soldiers/Crows patterns. Fewer signals, but higher quality.

    • MODE_RELAXED : Allows for formations with small gaps, which are common in the real market. More signals.

Group 11: Screenshot Settings

Visual settings for the screenshots.

  • Inp_ScreenshotVisibleBars : The main zoom parameter. Specifies how many candles will be forcibly displayed on every automatic screenshot.

    • Tuning Tip: A recommended value is between 80 and 150 to get a good overview of the chart with sufficient context.

Group 12: Tester & Logging Settings

Settings for testing and debugging.

  • Inp_DisableTelegramInTester : Always true when backtesting. Disables actual attempts to send to Telegram, speeding up the test hundreds of times.

  • Inp_EnableDetailedLogging : Set to true only for troubleshooting. In normal mode, false saves resources.

  • Stress-Test Settings ( Inp_StressTest_... ):

    • Description: This is activated only in the Strategy Tester. It allows you to automatically open a grid of orders to create a load on the deposit and see dynamically how the margin lines behave. A powerful tool for visual risk analysis.


推荐产品
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
实用工具
核心功能 智能交易管理 一键开仓平仓操作，支持自定义手数设置. 多种平仓模式：全部平仓、按方向平仓、按盈亏状态平仓. 专业风险控制控制风险 实时监控点差，避免高成本交易环境.可视化控制面板。 直观的图形界面所有功能一键操作. 实时显示仓位信息、盈亏状况、点差状态. 支持面板最小化、锁定功能，防止误操作 . 产品优势 高效便捷无需复杂设置,开箱即用 图形化操作,告别繁琐代码.实时数据更新，决策更及时. ️安全可靠点差监控，避免恶劣市场条件交易. 专业实用支持多种订单类型管理,灵活的手数配置 详细的仓位信息展示. 适用场景 手动交易者：提供专业的方便控制工具 效率追求者：一键式操作，提升交易效率.       如果你用的方便的话，记得分享给你的朋友！
FREE
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
实用工具
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
实用工具
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
实用工具
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — 专业追踪止损管理（MT5） Trailing Stop Manager PRO 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化追踪止损管理专家顾问（Expert Advisor）。 它可以管理账户中的所有持仓，或仅管理通过品种和/或 MagicNumber 过滤后的持仓。 该 EA 提供多种功能：固定点数追踪止损、基于 ATR 的动态追踪止损、自动保本（Break-Even）、部分平仓以及可视化控制面板（Dashboard）。 工具用途 在所有持仓上标准化追踪止损管理。 通过保本和跟随市场变化的追踪止损来保护已获得的浮盈。 通过品种和 MagicNumber 过滤，管理手动开仓和其他 EA 策略的持仓。 通过集成的可视化面板实现对持仓状态的实时监控。 主要功能 固定点数追踪止损 ：可配置的追踪距离和步长。 基于 ATR 的追踪止损 ：根据市场波动性动态调整止损位置。 自动保本（Break-Even） ：当浮盈达到设定点数后，将止损移动到入场价加一定安全余量。 部分平仓 ：当价格到达设定水平时，自动平掉部分仓位。 可视化 Dashb
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
实用工具
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
实用工具
This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
Capital Manager
Pham Cong Chinh
实用工具
Capital Management EA – Smart Risk Management & Profit Optimization for MT5 Take control of your trading capital with smart, automated strategies — fully optimized for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Looking to protect your capital and maximize profits through automated money management strategies ? Capital Management EA is the all-in-one Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that helps you trade smarter, not harder. Core Features: 5-in-1 Capital Management Strategies – Built-in versatility Gr
Turbo Close All
Phami Thanh Hoang
实用工具
Turbo Close All is a powerful and versatile script designed to help traders quickly and efficiently manage their trading positions and pending orders on MetaTrader 5. With its advanced features and customizable settings, this script is an essential tool for traders who want to streamline their trading process and maintain control over their positions and orders. Key Features: Comprehensive Closing Options: Turbo Close All allows you to close all market positions and/or delete pending orders bas
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
实用工具
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
实用工具
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger   is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). For example, you have three open positions on your account: EURUSD b
Risk Manager Hotkey Position Sizer
Botond Halasz
实用工具
Risk Manager is an MT5 Expert Advisor that opens a market order with a precisely sized lot at the cursor’s vertical level as Stop-Loss, using a single hotkey. Side is detected automatically: SL below price → BUY, SL above price → SELL. Risk is computed in account currency via OrderCalcProfit, so it works correctly on FX, metals, indices, and crypto. Why traders use it Eliminates mental math and lot calculators. Turns any discretionary setup into a consistent, risk-fixed execution in one keystr
Eabotpro Copy Trade
Dany Abou Haidar
实用工具
Eabotpro Copy Trade is a simple and robust file-based trade copier EA for MetaTrader 5. It can work in two modes inside the same file: MASTER (writes all trades to a common file) and SLAVE (reads the file and copies the trades to another account). This makes it easy to copy trades between multiple MT5 accounts on the same PC or VPS without DLLs or external servers. Main features: - Single EA with dual mode: MASTER or SLAVE (selectable by input) - Copies market orders (BUY/SELL) and pending ord
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
实用工具
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
专家
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Equity Firewall
Ervand Oganesyan
实用工具
Equity Firewall 是一款适用于 MT5 的工具，旨在实现账户级别的自动回撤控制和风险管理。它能够保护资金，尤其是在同一账户上有多个智能交易系统同时交易，存在仓位突然增加或回撤的风险时。 安装演示账户试用版本 Equity Firewall 允许设置最大总体回撤、每日亏损限额以及盈利目标，并可选择在达到限制时的操作：关闭所有持仓和挂单、关闭所有图表，或同时执行这两项操作。 程序会在触发限制时自动执行所选操作，并且完全兼容智能交易系统——即使多个 EA 同时交易。程序支持推送和电子邮件通知，并在清晰的仪表盘上显示当前回撤、每日亏损和目标进度。 使用场景 • Prop 交易和多 EA 账户：在多个智能交易系统同时交易时进行风险控制。 • 资金保护：当达到盈利目标或最大回撤时，完全停止交易。 提示与建议 • 程序可在策略测试器中使用。设置交易手数和交易方向——在测试器中启动智能交易系统时将自动开仓。使用可视化测试模式查看面板工作情况，并验证限制是否正确触发。 • 确保在演示账户上测试您的交易场景。 • 账户余额操作不会被自动考虑——所有计算基于当前权益。在进行存入或取出操作之前，
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
指标
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Panel Orders MT5
Maksim Novikov
实用工具
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the deposit. 2. Horizontal lines, by including which you can easily determine for yourself the desired Stop Loss and Take Profit to open a future position. 3. This program can close
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
指标
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Close All Pro MT5 Fast PnL Control
Adnan Latif
实用工具
Close All Pro MT5 – Fast PnL Control is a powerful trade manager MT5 utility that gives you total control over your trades. With a single click, you can close all MT5 orders, monitor real-time profit and loss, and manage your floating PnL directly from a clean on-chart panel. The tool is lightweight, responsive, and built to help traders save time, reduce emotional stress, and maintain focus. Whether you trade manually or through an EA, this MT5 profit panel provides the visibility and precisio
TraderPanel STA for MT5
Ren Xiang Wang
实用工具
执行者 Trader Panel  (Sta)标准版，是一个具有多功能的交易员工具，交易面板内嵌有30+种单一功能，同时具有10+种组合功能，为交易员提供了极大的灵活操作途径。 执行者的主要功能简介： 即时知道是否与交易商之间丢失连接 即时知道当前本地时间与所在交易服务器的时间 可在任何标的中使用 可在任何周期下使用 可灵活的设置标的开仓手数 可设置开仓手数的同时设置止盈 可设置开仓手数的同时设置止损 可设置开仓手数的同时设置是否进行当前手数的(批量开仓),批量开仓可设置订单间距 建仓后可获知全仓位的成本价位 可对(BUY、SELL)开平仓 可快速的处理反手单 可随意点击图表设置挂多单或挂空单 可对挂单进行手工拖拉移位 可对持仓订单进行止盈或止损设定 可对持仓订单进行追踪提损(移动止损) 可观察当前标的即时点差 可开启突破交易策略(EA模式) 可设置突破交易策略的顶部开空(反手模式) 可设置 突破交易策略的 底部开多(反手模式) 可设置突破交易策略的顶底部进行移位调整 可随时改变订单止盈与止损位置 可观察账号资金使用情况（净值、保证金率、日盈、当前持仓赢亏） 可观察多仓头寸已建仓手
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
Trade Panel Pro for Prop Firm Risk Management
Duy Van Nguy
实用工具
TRADE PANEL PRO - Advanced Risk Management for Prop Firms Professional trading tool designed for Prop Traders and individual traders KEY FEATURES THREE INTELLIGENT MONEY MANAGEMENT MODES Normal Mode: Traditional manual lot input Risk % Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on account risk percentage Fixed Loss Mode: Auto-calculate lot based on maximum USD loss TRADING LINES - VISUAL ORDER PLACEMENT Draw Entry, TP, SL directly on chart with drag & drop Auto-detect order types: BUY STOP, SELL STOP, BUY
FREE
TradeMngrMT5
Edgar Enrique Retontali
实用工具
TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
QuickCloseMT5
Daying Cao
实用工具
这个QuickCloseMT5帮助您一键即可立即关闭所有订单，其工作非常快。您可以选择您想要的符号或关闭所有符号，因此它将有助于您在交易中更快地管理交易。该EA可以通过选定的符号或总数快速关闭所有买入和卖出订单和删除全部挂单。此SymbolButton专为关闭订单而设计。有手动和自动关闭功能。自动关闭功能将根据参数关闭订单。 SymbolButton有两种类型的自动关闭参数:利润：当前货币利润或全部货币利润等于或高于预设值时，订单将被关闭. 输入参数 ALLPROFIT：30.00 全部货币利润等于或高于预设利润率时，订单将被关闭。 PROFIT：25.00 一个货币对利润等于或高于预设利润率时，订单将被关闭。 关于作者 作者：dayingcao，我是一个具有丰富经验的软件工程师.
Positioning Size Advisor
Michael Zane Nielsen
实用工具
The Ultimate Visual Trading Assistant for MT5 Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your risk. The Stoploss and Profit Manager  turns your chart into a fully interactive trading cockpit. Draw your setup, define your risk, and execute trades with laser precision—all without opening a calculator. Why You Need This Tool Trading requires speed and accuracy. This tool allows you to visually identify a setup using a drag-and-drop box, automatically calculates the perfect lot size based
Riskometer Risk Calculator
Mpendulo Chiliza
实用工具
Risk-o-meter is a Risk calculator Panel designed to help people who are new to trading, better understand how much they are risking for potential profit or loss. Inputs: 1. Enter your Risk in % or currency 2. Enter your Return Ratio 3. Enter your Lot Size Results: 1. SL line 2. TP Line Features: 1. By moving the SL line, lot size will adjust to keep Risk fixed. 2. By moving the TP line, Risk Ration will adjust to keep Risk fixed.  
Partial Close Panel
Carter Kyle Capital Inc.
4 (1)
实用工具
The Partial Close Panel is a very useful MQL5 trading tool designed to provide traders with granular control over their trading positions. Key features of this script include: Partial Closure: This functionality allows traders to partially close their positions, setting a custom percentage of lots to close. The volume is flexible, allowing for precision management of risk and profit. Stop Loss Adjustment: This script supports dynamic stop loss adjustment to break-even points. This function can a
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
实用工具
Symbol Manager or Grid Manager, designed to group orders into one position (by Symbol or by Magic Number). This utility will be useful to multi-currency traders (many EAs), who can have multiple orders on several pairs. You will be able to see the total number of lots, the total profit, and set virtual stop loss and virtual take profit. To set a real TP (or SL), you must first set the virtual value, and then enter the command in this cell: "set". If you want to set real TP/SL for all orders at
Reverse Trades Copier for Source
Jinsong Zhang
1 (1)
实用工具
Reverse TradeCopier for Followers   can copy trades from an account that is running Reverse TradeCopier Source . Features: Copies trades from one source (master) account to multiple following (slave) accounts. Allows investor (read only) password for source (master) account. There are no complicated settings and input parameters, everything is easy. Works with different brokers. Works with different quotes symbols (EURUSD_FX, eurusd_m, etc.). Can copy orders from 4-digit quotes platform to 5-dig
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
专家
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — 自动化交易系统 Exclusive Imperium MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易顾问（EA），基于市场分析算法和风险管理。该顾问完全自动运行，几乎不需要交易者的干预。 注意！购买后请立即联系我 ，以获取安装和设置说明！ 重要提示： 所有示例、截图和测试仅用于演示目的。如果某个货币对在某个经纪商处表现良好，并不意味着在其他经纪商处也会如此。每个经纪商都有自己的报价、点差和交易条件。因此， 每个货币对必须由用户自行优化 ，并且在真实账户上 只能以单一货币模式运行 —— 每个货币对单独运行。多货币模式的截图仅供参考。建议至少 每年优化一次 ，因为市场条件会发生变化。 重要信息： 顾问的演示版本仅供试用。未经优化的测试结果不能反映算法的真实表现。完整使用需要针对经纪商、资金和所选工具进行个性化优化。无论如何，优化必须由用户自行完成，并且至少 每年重复一次 。 请记住：最终结果直接取决于您的经验以及您在优化后设置的参数。 主要特点 分析算法： 指标与过滤器的组合，用于寻找交易机会。 灵活性： 可适应不断变化的市场条件
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 价格将在售出 20 份后上涨。剩余 $90 的副本: 2/20 。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
实用工具
Smart Stop Scanner – 多品种结构化止损扫描系统 概述 Smart Stop Scanner 为交易者提供跨市场的专业止损结构监控。系统基于真实市场结构、关键突破点以及价格行为逻辑，自动识别最有意义的止损区域，并在统一的、高度清晰、DPI 自适应面板中展示所有信息。 适用于 Forex、黄金、指数、金属、加密货币等多种资产。 止损如何计算 本系统并未使用传统指标或任意公式，而是通过纯价格行为识别 突破、更高高点、更低低点 等结构事件。 止损位置基于这些结构节点生成，因此更加真实、自然，并与实际市场行为紧密吻合。 核心功能亮点 • 多品种精准兼容 完整支持外汇、黄金、指数、金属、加密资产及其他工具，自动处理不同的点值和小数位。 • 即时结构识别 实时检测新的、失效的和当前有效的止损结构，并提供方向、形成时间、距离等关键信息。 • SL %ADR – 自适应止损质量评估 每个止损都会与该品种历史的结构性止损事件进行统计对比。 自适应颜色区间清晰显示止损是 极紧、紧、适中、宽、非常宽 。 基于真实波动率，而非固定阈值。 • Dist % – 实时止损距离
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Smart Stop Manager – 专业级自动化止损管理系统 概述 Smart Stop Manager 是 Smart Stop 产品线的执行核心，为需要结构化、可靠且全自动止损管理的交易者而设计。它持续监控所有持仓，根据 Smart Stop 市场结构逻辑计算最佳止损位置，并按照清晰透明的规则自动更新止损。 无论是管理单一品种还是多品种组合，Smart Stop Manager 都能为每笔交易提供纪律性、一致性和全面的风险可视化。它减少情绪化判断，降低手动操作负担，并确保止损始终基于真实的市场结构进行调整。 功能亮点 基于市场结构的自动止损计算 • 自动评估所有持仓，并根据 Smart Stop 逻辑应用最佳止损水平。 一站式组合管理面板 • 显示交易品种、方向、Magic Number、手数、开仓价、当前价、推荐止损、点差距离、浮动盈亏、风险敞口及实时状态标签。 DPI 自适应专业界面 • 在高分辨率屏幕上呈现清晰锐利的显示效果，布局会动态适配窗口。 清晰的状态标签 • 每笔交易都会标注当前状态，让交易者即时了解风险状况。 高级特殊情况识别 • 智能识别逆趋势
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
实用工具
这个产品在新闻时间过滤所有的专家顾问和手动图表，因此您不必担心突然的价格波动会破坏您的手动交易设置或其他专家顾问输入的交易。此产品还带有完整的订单管理系统，可在任何新闻发布前处理您的持仓和挂单。一旦您购买了   The News Filter ，您将不再需要依赖以后的专家顾问内置的新闻过滤器，因为这个产品可以从此过滤它们所有。 新闻选择 新闻来源于Forex Factory的经济日历。 选择可以基于任何一种货币，如USD，EUR，GBP，JPY，AUD，CAD，CHF，NZD和CNY等。 选择也可以基于关键识别，例如Non-Farm (NFP)，FOMC，CPI等。 能够选择新闻影响级别的筛选，从低、中、到高影响。 自动模式只选择与图表相关的新闻。 新闻来源每小时自动刷新，以确保最新的新闻数据。 为每个新闻影响级别提供单独的输入，以确定您要过滤掉的新闻发布前后的分钟数。 订单管理选项 在新闻发布前关闭未平仓头寸的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前删除挂单的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移除止损和止盈水平的选项，并在新闻发布后恢复它们。 在新闻发布前移动止损和
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
实用工具
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (复制猫MT5) 是一个本地跟单软件，也是一个完整的风险管理和执行框架，专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从资金管理公司挑战到个人投资组合管理，它能适应各种情况，结合了稳健的执行、资本保护、灵活配置和高级交易处理功能。 该跟单软件可在主端（发送方）和从端（接收方）模式下工作，实时同步市价单和挂单、交易修改、部分平仓和对冲平仓操作。它兼容模拟和实盘账户、交易或投资者登录，并通过持久的交易记忆系统确保恢复功能，即使EA、终端或VPS重启也不例外。可以同时管理多个主端和从端，使用唯一ID，并通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理跨经纪商差异。 手册/设置  | Copy Cat More MT4 | 频道  特色功能： 易于设置——快至30秒（见视频）。 快速、稳定、准确——Turbo模式下低延迟复制（见截图）。 高安全性——不使用潜在危险的DLL或WebRequest。 持久交易记忆，避免孤立、丢失或不准确的交易。 可从手动或EA复制，支持所有账户类型。 品种自动前缀/后缀，快速设置；支持MT4和MT5之间复制。 非常灵活的多主端
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
实用工具
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider 是一个易于使用且完全可自定义的工具，它允许向 Telegram 的聊天室、频道或群组发送 指定 的信号，将您的账户变为一个 信号提供商 。 与大多数竞争产品不同，它不使用 DLL 导入。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT4 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 提供了逐步的 用户指南 。 不需要了解 Telegram API；开发者提供了您所需的一切。 关键特性 能够自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情 您可以创建分层的订阅模型，例如铜、银、金。其中金订阅获得所有信号等。 通过 id、符号或评论过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表截图 在发送的截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外核实 延迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情完全透明： 新的市场订单*带截图 订单修改（止损、获利） 已关闭的订单*带截图 部分关闭的订单** 新的挂单 修改的挂单（进场价格） 挂单激活（作为新的市场订单附加） 已删除的挂单 历史订单报告
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
实用工具
Crypto Charting for MT5 – MetaTrader 5 加密货币图表集成工具 概述 Crypto Charting for MT5 通过 WebSocket 提供实时 OHLC 图表数据。支持多家交易所，并可在 MT5 中自动更新历史数据。 功能 实时 WebSocket 数据传输 自动历史数据同步 网络中断后的计划更新 兼容所有 MT5 时间周期 支持 OHLCV 数据格式 支持策略测试器 自动重新连接 支持的交易所 Binance, Bybit, OKX, KuCoin, MEXC, Gate.io, Bitget, XT.com 补充说明 如需获取 Tick 数据和深度数据，可查看名为 Crypto Ticks 的相关产品。 注意事项 不使用 DLL，适用于 VPS 环境。 Strategy Tester 不支持 WebRequest 功能。 如需试用版本，请通过 MQL5 私信联系作者。 Full Documentation & Setup Guide : Click Here
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT5： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 到 MT5 简化您的交易，这款现代化工具可直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天室复制交易信号到您的 MetaTrader 5 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案可确保精准的信号执行、丰富的自定义选项，节省时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 通过用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含异常词（例如“报告”、“结果”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 自动计算指定点而不是价格的信号的切入点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式配置订单大小：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 设置滑点限制、挂单到期时间和重试参数，以实现无缝执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或映射到特定经纪人的符号。 自定义信号和经纪商符号之间
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
实用工具
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
实用工具
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — 多功能智能交易助手 集成超过 66 项专业功能的智能交易面板，帮助您更高效、更安全、更精确地进行交易。 这款多功能交易助手集成了 风险管理、自动下单、仓位控制、市场分析 等核心功能， 让交易者能够更轻松地管理订单、减少失误，并提升整体交易效率。无论是新手还是专业交易员， 都能通过它显著提升操作体验。 为什么选择这款交易助手 一键下单与智能管理，提高交易执行速度 自动 计算仓位大小与风险比例 ，精准控制资金 支持 智能订单系统： 网格、OCO、隐藏止盈止损、虚拟挂单 强大的 仓位管理功能： 部分平仓、保本、移动止损、自动平仓 内置 市场分析模块： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、交易时段 支持多品种管理与详细 交易统计分析 重要事件 推送与 Telegram 通知 主要功能（66+） 风险管理模块： 自动计算最佳仓位 交易管理模块： 止盈止损、保本、11 种移动止损模式、部分平仓 智能订单系统： 网格策略、OCO、隐藏挂单、虚拟止损 市场分析工具： 供需区、波动率、货币强弱、会话时段显示 绩效与监控： 盈亏、回撤、胜率、资金管理、过
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
实用工具
DashPlus 是一款先进的交易管理工具，旨在提升您在 MetaTrader 5 平台上的交易效率和效果。它提供一整套功能，包括风险计算、订单管理、先进的网格系统、基于图表的工具和绩效分析。 主要功能 1. 恢复网格 实施一个平均和灵活的网格系统，以在不利的市场条件下管理交易。 允许设置战略性进出点，以优化交易恢复。 2. 叠加网格 通过在强劲的市场波动中增加仓位，最大化有利交易的潜在回报。 帮助您通过扩展获利交易来利用趋势市场。 3. 盈亏线 在图表上直接提供潜在利润和损失场景的可视化表示。 调整设置并拖动盈亏线，以在执行之前评估各种交易结果。 4. 篮子模式 简化同一交易品种的多仓位管理，将它们合并为一个聚合仓位。 基于平均价格，便于监控和应用止损、止盈以及其他订单修改。 5. 图表上的新闻 将预定的经济新闻事件整合到您的交易图表中。 帮助您随时掌握可能影响市场波动的即将发生的事件，从而更好地规划交易。 6. 警报 设置基于时间或价格的警报，通知会显示在 MT5 中，或通过 MT5 应用发送到您的移动设备。 对监控关键价格水平或重要的交易时段非常有用。 7. 绩效统计 提供详细的
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
实用工具
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
实用工具
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
实用工具
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
实用工具
Auto Trade Copier 被设计成多的MT5账户/端子，绝对精度之间复制交易。 有了这个工具，你可以充当要么提供商（源）或接收（目的地） 。每一个交易行为将由提供商克隆到接收器，没有延迟。 以下是亮点功能：     在一个工具提供商或接收器之间转换角色。     一个供应商可以交易复制到多个接收者的账户。     绝对兼容MT5的顺序/位置管理规则，该规则允许与调整容积为每个符号只有一个位置。     自动识别和同步代理之间的符号后缀。     允许高达5特殊符号的设置（即： GOLD - > XAUUSD ，等等） 。     多lotsize设置选项。     允许过滤的订单类型将被复制。     关断端子或电源关闭后恢复以前的设置和状态。     实时控制面板。     使用方便，界面友好。 用法： - 安装工具提供的MT5终端，并选择角色“提供者” ，然后启用它。 - 安装工具接收的MT5终端，并选择角色的“接收器” ，输入提供商的帐号，然后启用它（你可以有很多接收者的帐户，只要你想） 。 设置和参数：      特殊符号设置（菜单） ： 配置高达5对特殊
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
实用工具
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Trade Planner MT5
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
实用工具
将不确定性转化为清晰的交易计划 Trade Planner MT5 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的高级资金管理工具，旨在规划、控制和分析多种可能的账户情景。它帮助交易者评估在任何时间和价格下，净值、可用保证金和保证金水平可能发生的变化——在开仓或修改真实订单之前。 此外，该程序还可以帮助您预见最坏的情况。没有适当的规划，交易可能触发追加保证金通知或自动止损，导致重大损失。正确的规划工具让您掌控交易，而不是依赖不确定性。 程序核心基于两类对象，如下所示. VPO — 虚拟头寸、挂单或作为交易点的已开仓位。 EP — 评估点，作为目标水平，根据链接的 VPOs 的 profit 和 swap 定义单个账户情景。 通过将各种交易点 (VPOs) 与评估点 (EPs) 连接，Trade Planner 让您能够模拟关键账户参数在不同市场条件下的变化，从而帮助您更有效地预测结果并管理风险。 主要功能: 分析多个账户情景，并根据交易点的预期利润和掉期模拟结果。 将计划的头寸转换为真实挂单。 实时监控所有已开仓头寸的账户权益（包括由任何EA下的头寸），并动态调整您的计划，例如包括额外的
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
实用工具
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
DoIt Trade Coach AI MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
实用工具
DoIt Trade Coach AI (MT5/MT4) — AI Trade Validator for Manual Traders You are the trader. The AI is your second opinion. Intro price valid until 26.12.2025. After that, price updates to 197 USD. DoIt Trade Coach AI is a MetaTrader utility that helps you validate your trade ideas before you enter: you propose direction + Entry/SL/TP, the AI analyzes the setup, explains what’s strong/weak, suggests improvements, and lets you execute directly from the panel. This is NOT an automated trading EA.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
作者的更多信息
MarginVisualizer
Vladimir Ershov
5 (1)
指标
Margin & Profit Visualizer for MT5 Settings, Features, and Applications** ---   **Key Features** - **Critical Level Calculation**: Visualizes Margin Call, Stop Out, Zero Equity (Breakeven), and Total Loss levels. - **Net Breakeven Line**: Automatically calculates the average price level for all selected positions to reach a net zero profit/loss. - **Profit Target Line**: Displays the price required to reach a user-defined profit target (in monetary terms or pips). - **Multi-Currency Suppor
FREE
TelegramScreenshoter
Vladimir Ershov
实用工具
Мы рады представить значительное обновление нашей утилиты для отправки скриншотов и мониторинга свечных паттернов! Новая версия включает ряд важных улучшений и новых функций: Новые возможности и улучшения  1. Улучшенный алгоритм мониторинга   **Важное замечание**: Для корректной работы обновленного алгоритма мониторинга **обязательно запускайте второй экземпляр утилиты** с отключенной опцией мониторинга паттернов. Это обеспечит:   - Стабильную работу системы приоритетов   - Корректное расп
FREE
筛选:
无评论
回复评论