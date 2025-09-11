Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4

5

                                                The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only  2 copies left).

                                            The next price will be increased to   $150. The final price will be   $250.

Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price.

At the core of the indicator lies a unique approach — the use of aggregated market data to build delta histograms, signals, and an analysis panel. This ensures calculation accuracy and allows traders to see the reaction of large players directly on the chart.

Key Features:

Real-time data
Unlike most indicators that only analyze the past and generate delayed signals (after the fact), Sniper Delta Imbalance works with real-time market data.

This gives you a critical edge: you don’t just see what has already happened — you see what is happening right now and who is driving the next price movement: buyers or sellers.

It answers the most important question: Who currently controls the price and continues to hold control?

Delta Imbalance — the difference between buy and sell volumes

  1. Positive Delta (green value): signals dominance of aggressive buyers who absorb liquidity at Ask prices, often driving quotes upward.

  2. Negative Delta (red value): signals dominance of aggressive sellers who hit liquidity at Bid prices, putting downward pressure on price.

This clearly defines who is in control of the market: buyers or sellers. It enables traders to see the actions of major participants in real time for more accurate price forecasts.

Entry Point Detection:

  • Continuation signals appear when “driving volumes” emerge.

  • Reversal signals form when “stopping volumes” appear.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF):
You can analyze delta from any timeframe directly on your chart. For example, view M15 or H1 signals while trading on M5.

Advanced Visualization:

  • Stylish information panel: Displays current Bid, Ask, total volume, delta, and delta percentage in real time.

  • Chart markers: Indicator signals are automatically shown as circles on the candles of the main chart, making it easier to spot entry points.

  • Value display: Numerical delta values are shown next to markers for a quick estimate of signal strength.

🔔 Alerts and Notifications

  • Pop-up Alerts.

  • Push notifications to your smartphone.

  • Email alerts.

  • Customizable sound alerts (choose your own audio file).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

🎁 Bonus Indicator 👉 Delta Statistics Pro

A powerful analytical companion tool for collecting and analyzing delta statistics by trading sessions and timeframes.

This companion indicator is designed to gather, analyze, and visualize aggregated historical delta data, helping you fine-tune filters in the main Sniper Delta Imbalance indicator with maximum precision.

What it does:

  • Automatic statistics collection: Analyzes historical data for a chosen number of days.

  • Session comparison: Calculates separate statistics for Asian, European, and American trading sessions (customizable to your broker’s session times).

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Collects data from several timeframes simultaneously.

  • Key metrics for each “session-timeframe” combination:

    • Max Positive Delta (Max+) and Average Positive Delta (Avg+)

    • Max Negative Delta (Max-) and Average Negative Delta (Avg-)

    • Number of signals in each category

Why it matters:
Collected statistics provide a data-driven foundation for setting up the Delta Filter in the main indicator. Instead of guessing filter levels, you can configure values based on actual historical data from your instrument.

Example: If statistics show that the average positive delta (Avg+) on EURUSD during the European session on M5 is 120, you can set the filter around 150–200 to filter out weak signals and keep only the strongest ones.

Additional features:

  • Stylish panel: All data is displayed in a customizable panel directly on the chart.

  • CSV Export: Export all collected statistics into a CSV file for deeper analysis in Excel or other tools.

Delta Statistics Pro transforms filter configuration from an “art” into a science, providing a solid analytical foundation for decision-making based on statistical data.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommendations for Setup

  • Trading Instrument: Indicator parameters depend on the instrument. Each pair has its own minimum, average, and maximum volumes, as well as abnormal spikes. This must be considered when setting the delta filter.

  • Timeframe Selection: Different timeframes may require different filter settings. Short-term trading usually requires more sensitive settings, while longer-term trading requires smoother ones.

  • Session Times: Volumes vary greatly across trading sessions. European and American sessions usually have higher volumes compared to Asian. Adjust your indicator accordingly. Session-specific volume statistics are strongly recommended for maximum efficiency.

Trading instruments:

Indices: US30, SP500, NQ, DX. Including stocks.

Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Commodities: Brent, WTI

Currencies: EURUSD, GBPUSD, correlated with DX.

Sniper Delta Imbalance is not just an indicator, but a professional-grade tool for traders who understand the importance of volume analysis. It has no true analogs, combining powerful functionality, flexible settings, and ease of use.

Learn to see the market through the eyes of major players — and add the confidence to your trading that only volume analysis can provide.

                                                🎁 BUYING THE INDICATOR, YOU GET A FREE GIFT:

1. The "Delta Statistics Pro" indicator is designed for collecting and aggregating market data.

Its key task is to provide accurate statistics, which are used to fine-tune the filters of the main indicator, significantly improving the quality of the generated signals.

2. The "Vol Limit" indicator is a tool specifically created to work in tandem with the Sniper Delta Imbalance.

It provides additional filtration of market noise, allowing you to focus only on significant volumes and imbalances.

3. The detailed trading strategy guide is the result of two years of development and testing.

It includes a thorough description of a ready-made trading strategy that unlocks the full potential of the indicator combination.

4.Personal recommendations and support you will receive step-by-step instructions, and I will personally help you understand all the configuration details and answer your questions.

                                             For more details, please contact me in private messages!

Comentários 8
Nagib Mahfuj Nayem
47
Nagib Mahfuj Nayem 2025.12.17 04:43 
 

Outstanding support from Konin. A true masterpiece indeed. As a trader with more than 10 years of experience, I can clearly recognize the quality—this is genuinely a real gem.

Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.11.03 19:19 
 

I have recently purchased this product and it may be a little to early to review it properly, however I need to highlight some initial points that really caught my attention from the beginning as they different so much from what I am used to see. 1) Support from creator is beyond expectations, the level of detail in answering questions or explaining the mechanics of this product its just state of the art. 2) The initial performance of this product is apparently very good. For this I will need more time, but from what I have seen up to now, it fully delivers as advertised. Very happy to have this tool. I was in a limbo trying to understand Elliott Wave (very complex) with mixed results. Now I can see much better as I am not trying to predict the market anymore, rather going with the market flow. Thank you!

surebethere123
231
surebethere123 2025.10.27 05:21 
 

I would like to give my review for Konin's excellent indicator and the guidance he has provided. The indicator is highly insightful as it offers understanding of volume dynamics and the balance between buyers and sellers, allowing me to see who is in control of each candle. Konin delivered very clear and detailed explanations on how to use the indicator effectively. He provided practical examples, explained the recommended settings and shared proven strategies that he has personally used. His approach made it easy to understand and apply the tool in my trading. I also appreciate his generosity in offering thoughtful advice to my trading approach. I believe that following his guidance closely will contribute significantly to my improvement. Overall, this has been a very value for money purchase. The indicator is of high quality and truly stands out as a superior tool. I am very satisfied and would highly recommend it to others.

Produtos recomendados
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicadores
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Indicadores
O indicador Forex Wave Wold MT4 é projetado para procurar as ondas de Wolfe e exibi-las na janela atual do terminal de negociação. Um excelente indicador para os traders que usam as ondas de Wolf. Sua aplicação em estratégias de negociação aumentará significativamente sua eficiência e lucratividade. INFORMAÇÃO DO INDICADOR Ao contrário de outros indicadores de ondas de Wolfe, o indicador forex Wave Wold MT4 tem uma série de características que aumentam significativamente a sua eficiência: O p
Spartan Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Asesor de Experto "Spartan Mr Beast" es una herramienta avanzada y robusta diseñada para traders que buscan capitalizar las oportunidades del mercado aprovechando los rechazos de precios. Este asesor se especializa en identificar y explotar los momentos en los que el mercado muestra una resistencia o soporte significativo, sugiriendo posibles reversiones o cambios de tendencia. Características Principales: Detección de Rechazos de Mercado : "Spartan Mr Beast" utiliza algoritmos de última gene
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicadores
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicadores
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Rainbow EA MT4
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT4 is a simple Expert advisor based on  Rainbow MT4 technical indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, thus, it is not required for the EA to operate, but, if you wish you can download it from my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pip
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicadores
O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
RSI Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "RSI SPEED" para MT4 - ótima ferramenta preditiva, sem necessidade de repintura. - O cálculo deste indicador é baseado em equações da física. O RSI SPEED é a primeira derivada do próprio RSI. - O RSI SPEED é bom para entradas de scalping na direção da tendência principal. - Use-o em combinação com um indicador de tendência adequado, por exemplo, HTF MA (como nas imagens). - O indicador RSI SPEED mostra a rapidez com que o próprio RSI muda de direção - ele é muito sensíve
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 5 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Active o "CONTROL DEAL" para operação e as negociações baseadas no sinal do indicador serão abertas automatic
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicadores
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
TradingDesk
Christian Weilinger
4 (1)
Indicadores
TradingDesk – Performance Analyse MT4 To test the indicator download free Demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40471 TradingDesk analysed MetaTrader 4 historical data by Symbol, Magic Number, Trade or Comment. All these evaluations will be displayed in real time on your MetaTrader 4 chart window. All this information will be displayed in the following dashboards: account info General information about the account is displayed in the account info dashboard. performance inf
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicadores
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Descubra as Wolf Waves - Sua Ferramenta de Negociação Definitiva! Você está em busca de uma ferramenta poderosa para identificar facilmente as Wolf Waves em qualquer período de tempo? Não procure mais! Nosso indicador de Wolf Waves faz esse trabalho com facilidade. Veja por que ele é perfeito para você: Recursos Principais: Detecção Automática: Nosso
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicadores
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno e
IPDA and PD Ranges MT4
Thank-god Avwerosuoghene Odukudu
5 (1)
Indicadores
IPDA AND PD RANGES. Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm (IPDA) Range Liquidity and trades in the FX market take place in a decentralized manner as banks, brokers and electronic communication networks (ECNs) interact with one another to set prices. In FX, and ECN is a trading platform or electronic broker that hosts bids and offers and transmit them to users worldwide. ECN broadcasts a price around the world as various participants leave orders to buy and sell. Banks provide streaming prices based
Italo Trend Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.76 (33)
Indicadores
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
The RSIDivergence for Pair Trading
Ledi Haryadi
Indicadores
The RSIDivergence   is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, designed to analyze the divergence between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) values of two currency pairs. It compares the RSI of the chart’s symbol (first symbol) with a user-defined second symbol, displaying both RSI values and their absolute difference (divergence) in a separate subwindow. The indicator provides visual and alert-based feedback to highlight significant divergence levels, with customizable settings f
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Pro
Jianyuan Huang
Indicadores
Fibonacci recontratar e extensão linha de desenho ferramenta Fibonacci recontratar e estender a ferramenta de desenho de linha para a plataforma MT4 é adequado para comerciantes que usam método de negociação de pontos e negociação de secções douradas Vantagens: Não há linha extra, não há linhagem muito longa, e é fácil observar e encontrar oportunidades de negociação Versão experimental: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/35884 Principais funções: 1. Podem ser desenhados diretamente vári
Fibonacci Swing Scalp Two
Andy Ismail
5 (3)
Indicadores
This indicator is another variant of the famous powerful indicator Fibonacci-SS https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/10136 but has different behaviour in placing Pending Order and TP Line. Automatically places Fibonacci retracement lines from the last highest and lowest visible bars on the chart with: An auto Pending Order (Buy/Sell). Taking Profit 1, Taking Profit 2 is pivot point and Taking Profit 3 for extended reward opportunity. The best risk and reward ratio. Simple and powerful indicat
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Esse indicador acompanha a tendência do mercado com uma confiabilidade incomparável, ignorando flutuações repentinas e ruídos do mercado. Ele foi projetado para negociar gráficos intradiários e pequenos prazos. Sua proporção de vitórias é de cerca de 85%. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Localizar situações de sobrevenda / sobrecompra Desfrute de negociações sem ruído o tempo todo Evite ser chicote
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
Indicadores
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicadores
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicadores
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada essencial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. Ele monitora constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de estabilização direcional e oferece um sinal preciso pouco antes de um grande movimento.  Obtenha o scanner multissímbolo e multitemporal aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Principais recursos O indicador fornece níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Acompanha um painel de Scanner MTF que monitora sina
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Beast Super Signal
Dustin Vlok
4.73 (89)
Indicadores
Procurando por um poderoso indicador de negociação forex que possa ajudá-lo a identificar oportunidades de negociação lucrativas com facilidade? Não procure mais do que o Beast Super Signal. Este indicador baseado em tendências fácil de usar monitora continuamente as condições do mercado, procurando por novas tendências em desenvolvimento ou aproveitando as já existentes. O Beast Super Signal dá um sinal de compra ou venda quando todas as estratégias internas se alinham e estão em 100% de conflu
Mais do autor
Reversal Zones Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify importan
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Gold Scalper System MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
The official release price    is $65  only for the first   10   copies,  (   only    3  copies left ).                                                                                     Next price:    $125 Gold Scalper System   is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in   Smart DOM Pro   module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulat
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Gold Scalper System MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
The official release price      is $65      only for the first      10     copies,     the next price is      $125 Gold Scalper System   is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in   Smart DOM Pro   module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulation, tracks activity at support and resistance levels, and generates signals at the moment of their breako
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
Block Master Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction. Key Features: Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. Th
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Quantum Profile System MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Quantum Profile System is a fully-fledged professional trading system with advanced algorithms, combining everything needed for confident and stable trading. This indicator merges trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and generation of trading signals with no delay or repainting. Quantum Profile System integrates a Linear Regression Volume Profile with an adaptive ATR-based trend channel. It includes an extended Volume Profile modu
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Sniper Delta Imbalance  is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price. At the core of
Golden Trend Pulse
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false s
Ultimate Volatility Insight
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Ultimate Volatility Insight is a highly professional tool for analyzing and fully understanding market activity based on an advanced ATR with improved algorithms and calculation formulas. The indicator helps traders accurately assess market dynamics, identify key support and resistance levels, and effectively manage risks. Ultimate Volatility Insight works only with real data using live statistics. The indicator has been developed for over two years, and its effectiveness has been proven through
Patriot EA
Stanislav Konin
Experts
Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated. The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with
Volume Pro Mt 4
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received. Key features: Innovative volume analys
Scalper Inside Volume Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur. Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use
Bull and Bear Zones
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
The Bull and Bear Zones indicator is specifically designed for the automatic identification and visual display of support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Its unique algorithm allows it to display not only the zones already tested by the market but also potential target zones that have yet to be tested. The indicator tracks ranges where an imbalance between supply and demand is observed. Key Features: Automatic identification of support and resistance zones : The indicator calculates
Adaptive Reversal Star
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Please contact me after your full purchase for great bonuses.                                     Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you. Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals
Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
Golden Trend Pulse MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Golden Trend Pulse   — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
Filtro:
Nagib Mahfuj Nayem
47
Nagib Mahfuj Nayem 2025.12.17 04:43 
 

Outstanding support from Konin. A true masterpiece indeed. As a trader with more than 10 years of experience, I can clearly recognize the quality—this is genuinely a real gem.

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.12.17 07:09
Thank you very much for your feedback! I wish you good trading.
Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.11.03 19:19 
 

I have recently purchased this product and it may be a little to early to review it properly, however I need to highlight some initial points that really caught my attention from the beginning as they different so much from what I am used to see. 1) Support from creator is beyond expectations, the level of detail in answering questions or explaining the mechanics of this product its just state of the art. 2) The initial performance of this product is apparently very good. For this I will need more time, but from what I have seen up to now, it fully delivers as advertised. Very happy to have this tool. I was in a limbo trying to understand Elliott Wave (very complex) with mixed results. Now I can see much better as I am not trying to predict the market anymore, rather going with the market flow. Thank you!

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.11.04 05:27
Thank you very much, I really appreciate it!
surebethere123
231
surebethere123 2025.10.27 05:21 
 

I would like to give my review for Konin's excellent indicator and the guidance he has provided. The indicator is highly insightful as it offers understanding of volume dynamics and the balance between buyers and sellers, allowing me to see who is in control of each candle. Konin delivered very clear and detailed explanations on how to use the indicator effectively. He provided practical examples, explained the recommended settings and shared proven strategies that he has personally used. His approach made it easy to understand and apply the tool in my trading. I also appreciate his generosity in offering thoughtful advice to my trading approach. I believe that following his guidance closely will contribute significantly to my improvement. Overall, this has been a very value for money purchase. The indicator is of high quality and truly stands out as a superior tool. I am very satisfied and would highly recommend it to others.

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.10.27 12:15
Thank you very much for your feedback! I really appreciate it.
MohamedAlzaabi75
178
MohamedAlzaabi75 2025.10.19 04:46 
 

it is very helpful indicator Thank you

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.10.19 06:14
Thanks for your feedback! I really appreciate it.
Luis Enrique
24
Luis Enrique 2025.10.17 18:07 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.10.17 21:38
Hello! I sent you a private message.
The Delta Statistics Pro indicator and all the necessary information.
Yulia8919
93
Yulia8919 2025.10.17 07:41 
 

приобрёл уже второй продукт у данного продавца.Продукты один лучше другого.Поддержка просто огонь. Таких продуктов я нигде ранее не встречал. Большая благодарность автору.

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.10.17 15:03
Спасибо за вашу поддержку!
Я очень признателен!
sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:45 
 

more than great

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.10.13 17:32
Thanks for the feedback! Much appreciated.
Batfor57
29
Batfor57 2025.09.23 14:27 
 

Могу сказать, что такого индикатора на просторах инета я не видел, он в своем роде уникальный. Существует масса платформ, которые показывают дельту, но, я не видел ни одного индикатора в них, которые сами в автономном режиме делают работу по анализу и статистике массива данных по дельте. Индикатор просто находка. Существует масса платформ, в которых встроены индикаторы дельты, но, благодаря своей статистической панели, этот индикатор отличается от аналогов. Во-первых, он сам за тебя делает всю работу по анализу данных по дельте за любой период и на любом таймфрейме, разбивает данные по сессиям, что крайне удобно и полезно, позволяет наглядно видеть следы крупного игрока и настраивать визуал под свою торговлю. Он реально хорош и для скальпинга, и среднесрока и для долгих позиций Во- вторых, он работает на MT4, 5, что для меня было еще одним доводом для покупки. Я привык к работе к MT4, и мне крайне не комфортно работать на других терминалах. В-третьих, при том, что терминал делает огромную статистическую работу, он никак не грузит терминал. В-четвертых, цена, мягко скажу, она очень и очень демократична для индикатора такого класса, поэтому наткнувшись на этот индикатор я купил его долго не думая. Кто реально хочет видеть могу только настоятельно порекомендовать данный индикатор.

Stanislav Konin
2292
Resposta do desenvolvedor Stanislav Konin 2025.10.13 17:30
Thanks for such a detailed review! Always happy to help.
Responder ao comentário