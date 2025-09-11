Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4

Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price.

At the core of the indicator lies a unique approach — the use of aggregated market data to build delta histograms, signals, and an analysis panel. This ensures calculation accuracy and allows traders to see the reaction of large players directly on the chart.

Key Features:

Real-time data
Unlike most indicators that only analyze the past and generate delayed signals (after the fact), Sniper Delta Imbalance works with real-time market data.

This gives you a critical edge: you don’t just see what has already happened — you see what is happening right now and who is driving the next price movement: buyers or sellers.

It answers the most important question: Who currently controls the price and continues to hold control?

Delta Imbalance — the difference between buy and sell volumes

  1. Positive Delta (green value): signals dominance of aggressive buyers who absorb liquidity at Ask prices, often driving quotes upward.

  2. Negative Delta (red value): signals dominance of aggressive sellers who hit liquidity at Bid prices, putting downward pressure on price.

This clearly defines who is in control of the market: buyers or sellers. It enables traders to see the actions of major participants in real time for more accurate price forecasts.

Entry Point Detection:

  • Continuation signals appear when “driving volumes” emerge.

  • Reversal signals form when “stopping volumes” appear.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis (MTF):
You can analyze delta from any timeframe directly on your chart. For example, view M15 or H1 signals while trading on M5.

Advanced Visualization:

  • Stylish information panel: Displays current Bid, Ask, total volume, delta, and delta percentage in real time.

  • Chart markers: Indicator signals are automatically shown as circles on the candles of the main chart, making it easier to spot entry points.

  • Value display: Numerical delta values are shown next to markers for a quick estimate of signal strength.

🔔 Alerts and Notifications

  • Pop-up Alerts.

  • Push notifications to your smartphone.

  • Email alerts.

  • Customizable sound alerts (choose your own audio file).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

🎁 Bonus Indicator 👉 Delta Statistics Pro

A powerful analytical companion tool for collecting and analyzing delta statistics by trading sessions and timeframes.

This companion indicator is designed to gather, analyze, and visualize aggregated historical delta data, helping you fine-tune filters in the main Sniper Delta Imbalance indicator with maximum precision.

What it does:

  • Automatic statistics collection: Analyzes historical data for a chosen number of days.

  • Session comparison: Calculates separate statistics for Asian, European, and American trading sessions (customizable to your broker’s session times).

  • Multi-timeframe analysis: Collects data from several timeframes simultaneously.

  • Key metrics for each “session-timeframe” combination:

    • Max Positive Delta (Max+) and Average Positive Delta (Avg+)

    • Max Negative Delta (Max-) and Average Negative Delta (Avg-)

    • Number of signals in each category

Why it matters:
Collected statistics provide a data-driven foundation for setting up the Delta Filter in the main indicator. Instead of guessing filter levels, you can configure values based on actual historical data from your instrument.

Example: If statistics show that the average positive delta (Avg+) on EURUSD during the European session on M5 is 120, you can set the filter around 150–200 to filter out weak signals and keep only the strongest ones.

Additional features:

  • Stylish panel: All data is displayed in a customizable panel directly on the chart.

  • CSV Export: Export all collected statistics into a CSV file for deeper analysis in Excel or other tools.

Delta Statistics Pro transforms filter configuration from an “art” into a science, providing a solid analytical foundation for decision-making based on statistical data.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recommendations for Setup

  • Trading Instrument: Indicator parameters depend on the instrument. Each pair has its own minimum, average, and maximum volumes, as well as abnormal spikes. This must be considered when setting the delta filter.

  • Timeframe Selection: Different timeframes may require different filter settings. Short-term trading usually requires more sensitive settings, while longer-term trading requires smoother ones.

  • Session Times: Volumes vary greatly across trading sessions. European and American sessions usually have higher volumes compared to Asian. Adjust your indicator accordingly. Session-specific volume statistics are strongly recommended for maximum efficiency.

Trading instruments:

Indices: US30, SP500, NQ, DX. Including stocks.

Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD

Commodities: Brent, WTI

Currencies: EURUSD, GBPUSD, correlated with DX.

Sniper Delta Imbalance is not just an indicator, but a professional-grade tool for traders who understand the importance of volume analysis. It has no true analogs, combining powerful functionality, flexible settings, and ease of use.

Learn to see the market through the eyes of major players — and add the confidence to your trading that only volume analysis can provide.

                                                🎁 BUYING THE INDICATOR, YOU GET A FREE GIFT:

1. The "Delta Statistics Pro" indicator is designed for collecting and aggregating market data.

Its key task is to provide accurate statistics, which are used to fine-tune the filters of the main indicator, significantly improving the quality of the generated signals.

2. The "Vol Limit" indicator is a tool specifically created to work in tandem with the Sniper Delta Imbalance.

It provides additional filtration of market noise, allowing you to focus only on significant volumes and imbalances.

3. The detailed trading strategy guide is the result of two years of development and testing.

It includes a thorough description of a ready-made trading strategy that unlocks the full potential of the indicator combination.

4.Personal recommendations and support you will receive step-by-step instructions, and I will personally help you understand all the configuration details and answer your questions.

                                             For more details, please contact me in private messages!

Nagib Mahfuj Nayem
47
Nagib Mahfuj Nayem 2025.12.17 04:43 
 

Outstanding support from Konin. A true masterpiece indeed. As a trader with more than 10 years of experience, I can clearly recognize the quality—this is genuinely a real gem.

Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.11.03 19:19 
 

I have recently purchased this product and it may be a little to early to review it properly, however I need to highlight some initial points that really caught my attention from the beginning as they different so much from what I am used to see. 1) Support from creator is beyond expectations, the level of detail in answering questions or explaining the mechanics of this product its just state of the art. 2) The initial performance of this product is apparently very good. For this I will need more time, but from what I have seen up to now, it fully delivers as advertised. Very happy to have this tool. I was in a limbo trying to understand Elliott Wave (very complex) with mixed results. Now I can see much better as I am not trying to predict the market anymore, rather going with the market flow. Thank you!

surebethere123
231
surebethere123 2025.10.27 05:21 
 

I would like to give my review for Konin's excellent indicator and the guidance he has provided. The indicator is highly insightful as it offers understanding of volume dynamics and the balance between buyers and sellers, allowing me to see who is in control of each candle. Konin delivered very clear and detailed explanations on how to use the indicator effectively. He provided practical examples, explained the recommended settings and shared proven strategies that he has personally used. His approach made it easy to understand and apply the tool in my trading. I also appreciate his generosity in offering thoughtful advice to my trading approach. I believe that following his guidance closely will contribute significantly to my improvement. Overall, this has been a very value for money purchase. The indicator is of high quality and truly stands out as a superior tool. I am very satisfied and would highly recommend it to others.

Nagib Mahfuj Nayem
47
Nagib Mahfuj Nayem 2025.12.17 04:43 
 

Outstanding support from Konin. A true masterpiece indeed. As a trader with more than 10 years of experience, I can clearly recognize the quality—this is genuinely a real gem.

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.12.17 07:09
Thank you very much for your feedback! I wish you good trading.
Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.11.03 19:19 
 

I have recently purchased this product and it may be a little to early to review it properly, however I need to highlight some initial points that really caught my attention from the beginning as they different so much from what I am used to see. 1) Support from creator is beyond expectations, the level of detail in answering questions or explaining the mechanics of this product its just state of the art. 2) The initial performance of this product is apparently very good. For this I will need more time, but from what I have seen up to now, it fully delivers as advertised. Very happy to have this tool. I was in a limbo trying to understand Elliott Wave (very complex) with mixed results. Now I can see much better as I am not trying to predict the market anymore, rather going with the market flow. Thank you!

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.11.04 05:27
Thank you very much, I really appreciate it!
surebethere123
231
surebethere123 2025.10.27 05:21 
 

I would like to give my review for Konin's excellent indicator and the guidance he has provided. The indicator is highly insightful as it offers understanding of volume dynamics and the balance between buyers and sellers, allowing me to see who is in control of each candle. Konin delivered very clear and detailed explanations on how to use the indicator effectively. He provided practical examples, explained the recommended settings and shared proven strategies that he has personally used. His approach made it easy to understand and apply the tool in my trading. I also appreciate his generosity in offering thoughtful advice to my trading approach. I believe that following his guidance closely will contribute significantly to my improvement. Overall, this has been a very value for money purchase. The indicator is of high quality and truly stands out as a superior tool. I am very satisfied and would highly recommend it to others.

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.10.27 12:15
Thank you very much for your feedback! I really appreciate it.
MohamedAlzaabi75
178
MohamedAlzaabi75 2025.10.19 04:46 
 

it is very helpful indicator Thank you

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.10.19 06:14
Thanks for your feedback! I really appreciate it.
Luis Enrique
24
Luis Enrique 2025.10.17 18:07 
 

ユーザーは評価に対して何もコメントを残しませんでした

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.10.17 21:38
Hello! I sent you a private message.
The Delta Statistics Pro indicator and all the necessary information.
Yulia8919
93
Yulia8919 2025.10.17 07:41 
 

приобрёл уже второй продукт у данного продавца.Продукты один лучше другого.Поддержка просто огонь. Таких продуктов я нигде ранее не встречал. Большая благодарность автору.

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.10.17 15:03
Спасибо за вашу поддержку!
Я очень признателен!
sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:45 
 

more than great

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.10.13 17:32
Thanks for the feedback! Much appreciated.
Batfor57
29
Batfor57 2025.09.23 14:27 
 

Могу сказать, что такого индикатора на просторах инета я не видел, он в своем роде уникальный. Существует масса платформ, которые показывают дельту, но, я не видел ни одного индикатора в них, которые сами в автономном режиме делают работу по анализу и статистике массива данных по дельте. Индикатор просто находка. Существует масса платформ, в которых встроены индикаторы дельты, но, благодаря своей статистической панели, этот индикатор отличается от аналогов. Во-первых, он сам за тебя делает всю работу по анализу данных по дельте за любой период и на любом таймфрейме, разбивает данные по сессиям, что крайне удобно и полезно, позволяет наглядно видеть следы крупного игрока и настраивать визуал под свою торговлю. Он реально хорош и для скальпинга, и среднесрока и для долгих позиций Во- вторых, он работает на MT4, 5, что для меня было еще одним доводом для покупки. Я привык к работе к MT4, и мне крайне не комфортно работать на других терминалах. В-третьих, при том, что терминал делает огромную статистическую работу, он никак не грузит терминал. В-четвертых, цена, мягко скажу, она очень и очень демократична для индикатора такого класса, поэтому наткнувшись на этот индикатор я купил его долго не думая. Кто реально хочет видеть могу только настоятельно порекомендовать данный индикатор.

Stanislav Konin
2292
開発者からの返信 Stanislav Konin 2025.10.13 17:30
Thanks for such a detailed review! Always happy to help.
