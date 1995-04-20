Reversal Zones Pro

Reversal Zones Pro is an indicator specifically designed to accurately identify key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from the lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential zones directly on the chart, helping traders effectively identify important trend reversal points.

Key Features:

Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart. This helps traders effectively identify important trend reversal points.

Multiple Time Frames: Reversal Zones Pro allows you to calculate the average price range for minute, hourly, daily, weekly and monthly time frames, providing flexibility in analyzing different periods.

Multifunctional: The indicator can be used for various trading strategies, including scalping, intraday and position trading. Its flexibility and customizability allow you to adapt it to individual trading styles.

Benefits:

Multiple indicators on one chart: You can use multiple Reversal Zones Pro indicators on one chart, which helps you analyze the market in depth.

Optimal reversal zones: The indicator helps you pinpoint the zones where you can best look for market reversals.

Maintain current positions: Reversal Zones Pro can be used to maintain existing positions, providing take profit targets.

Ideal for reversal strategies: The indicator is best suited for reversal strategies that focus on trading in a strong trend. Once an instrument exceeds the average volatility over a period, there is a high probability that the price will revert to the mean. This makes Reversal Zones Pro especially useful for such trading approaches.

Compatible with any financial instrument: Reversal Zones Pro works with a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex, metals, CFDs, futures, and cryptocurrencies. This allows traders to use the indicator in a variety of market conditions and for different asset types.

Optimal currency pairs: The indicator shows the best results on currency pairs such as AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD, EURGBP and EURCHF, which are subject to the tendency of the price to return, which makes the indicator especially effective in these markets.

Recommendations:

Methods of taking profit:

 1.When the median level is reached: You can take profit when the price reaches the median level.

 2.When a 30% pullback occurs: You can take profit if there is a 30% pullback from the movement before the signal.

 3.Deep pullback: You can expect a deeper pullback by the value of the opposite ATR zone.

 4.Combined approach: You can take part of the volume at the 30% correction level, and move the rest to breakeven, waiting for further developments.

  5.For experienced traders: For a more professional approach, you can use the News Strategy.


Methods of calculating the construction of zones:

To achieve more accurate results, I recommend producing separate statistics of average volatility for each trading instrument.
When volatility increases sharply, it is necessary to adjust the parameters.

The Reversal Zones Pro indicator provides traders with the necessary tools for accurate market analysis and informed trading decisions, making it an indispensable assistant for implementing various types of strategies and trading in any market.

Link to blog:https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/758908

Please write to me after purchase! I will share my recommendations on using the indicator.


Produtos recomendados
Roman Asset Management ACC Multiplayer
Roman Golovatii
Experts
F ully automated Expert Advisor using the  advanced   algorithm for trading the EURUSD Designed for profit in a short period of time and big profit in a long run. Prefers EURUSD 1H. Principle of operation The SELL and BUY orders are opened (depending on the parameters set), guided by signals and the market situation.     Recommended parameter: Use an ECN broker account. minimum deposit of 100$ USD. use it in H1 time frame recommended symbol is EURUSD input parameter: TrendType                 
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma “
Stratos Pali
Michela Russo
5 (4)
Indicadores
Stratos Pali Indicator   is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost! Dow
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Pi
Vasja Vrunc
Indicadores
Professional Prediction Indicator Based on matching the history with selected pattern model and shows the most likely outcome. Pi indicator includes Pattern line, Scanned_Past line, Matching_Pattern line, Future_Predicted line, adjustable Model Band , and some other controls. This indicator is designed primarily for professional use and is very useful in the search for the probability of the results relating to the future. Note : The results depend on model_band and past_bars . They are approxim
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicadores
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Laser Trend
Nicolas Zouein
Indicadores
The trend is your friend! This is what this indicator is all about. Follow this famous saying and be safe. Characteristics: Buy/Sell signals fixed on the close of a bar. Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Clear visual market trend laser line, Buy/Sell signal arrows, market strength meter, TP1 & TP2 boxes. Visual signals when to enter, when to exit the market. No repainting. Compatible with Flexible EA for trading automation. (Ask for a free set file optimized to perform 2010-2018) Parame
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicadores
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Padrões harmônicos , Scanner e comerciante Padrões incluídos: Padrão ABCD Padrão Gartley Padrão de morcego Padrão de cifra 3Padrão de acionamentos Padrão Cisne Negro Padrão de cisne branco Padrão Quasimodo ou padrão Over Under Padrão de morcego alternativo Padrão de borboleta Padrão de caranguejo profundo Padrão de caranguejo Padrão de tubarão Padrão de cinco O Padrão de cabeça e ombros Padrão de triângulo ascendente Padrão Um Dois Três E 8 padrões personalizados Voenix é um scanner de padrões
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
PipFinite Exit EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.83 (115)
Indicadores
Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentando o Indicador de Oferta e Demanda Koala para MetaTrader 4 (Incentivamos você a compartilhar sua avaliação ou feedback — seja positivo ou negativo — para que outros traders possam se beneficiar de sua experiência.) : Bem-vindo ao Indicador de Oferta e Demanda Koala. Este indicador é projetado para identificar zonas contínuas de oferta e demanda. Ele pode ajudar o trader a visualizar o mercado como áreas de zona; você pode ver como o preço respeita algumas zonas poderosas. Este indicad
FREE
Your Trends
Yvan Musatov
Indicadores
If you do not have your own trading strategy yet, you can use our ready-made trading strategy in the form of this indicator. The Your Trends indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator is based on price divergence. Also, only moving averages and a special algorithm are used for work. It will help in finding entry points in the analysis and shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. Can be used as a fi
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
O KT Renko Patterns analisa o gráfico Renko tijolo por tijolo para identificar padrões gráficos conhecidos que são amplamente utilizados por traders em diversos mercados financeiros. Em comparação com gráficos baseados em tempo, os gráficos Renko tornam a identificação de padrões muito mais fácil e visualmente clara, graças à sua aparência limpa e objetiva. O KT Renko Patterns possui vários padrões Renko, muitos dos quais são explicados com profundidade no livro "Profitable Trading with Renko
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicadores
Taurus All4 O Taurus All4 é um indicador de alta performance, ele vai te indicar a força da tendência, e você vai conseguir observar a força dos candle. Nosso indicador possuir mais de 4 confirmações da tendência. Ele é bem simples e fácil de usar. Modos de confirmações Confirmações de Tendência da Vela:  Quando a vela mudar para verde claro a tendência é de alta. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho claro a tendência está revertendo para baixo. Quando a vela mudar para vermelho escuro a tendênc
Candle Pattern Dashboard for MT4
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (3)
Experts
This is advanced Multi-Symbol and Multi-Timeframe version of the " Candle Pattern Finder " program (search for candlestick patterns based on the book by Gregory L. Morris "Candlesticks charting explained. Timeless techniques for trading stocks and futures" ). This version is implemented as an Expert Advisor-assistant to reduce the load on the terminal. The EA does not trade on its own. The program searches for candlestick patterns for ALL symbols of the "Market Watch" window and for ALL standard
Market Trend Catcher
Alexander Fedosov
Indicadores
Market Trend Catcher indicator analyzes the duration of trend movements and, with a certain development of the current trend, offers market entry points in the form of arrows with recommended profit targets. The indicator is very easy to use and does not require a lot of information to understand how it works. It has a minimum of settings and is transparent in understanding the principle of its operation, fully displaying the information on the basis of which it makes decisions on recommending e
Force Index with Dynamic OSB zones mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex "Índice de Força com zonas dinâmicas de Sobrevenda/Sobrecompra" para MT4, sem repintura. - O índice de força é um dos principais indicadores que combina dados de preço e volume num único valor. - É ótimo fazer negociações de venda na zona dinâmica de sobrecompra e negociações de compra na zona dinâmica de sobrevenda. - Este indicador é excelente para a negociação de momentum na direção da tendência. - Zona de sobrecompra dinâmica - acima da linha amarela. - Zona de sobre
Spartan Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Asesor de Experto "Spartan Mr Beast" es una herramienta avanzada y robusta diseñada para traders que buscan capitalizar las oportunidades del mercado aprovechando los rechazos de precios. Este asesor se especializa en identificar y explotar los momentos en los que el mercado muestra una resistencia o soporte significativo, sugiriendo posibles reversiones o cambios de tendencia. Características Principales: Detección de Rechazos de Mercado : "Spartan Mr Beast" utiliza algoritmos de última gene
Reanimator FAN
Clim Fandeev
Experts
Reanimator was made not like an ExpertAdvisor which make deals for taking Big Profit or something like that. His target is - to try to go back from big looses using the formula for Lot calculation. This formula based on our Drawndawn and Target-Price to get Breakeven. Sometime we have situation where we have big drawdawn and the price should go, for example, up. And we are sure, the price will move 100 points higher. For example: "Oh! The price will reach the Target 100 points, for sure!". In
AlgoSamurai Kana Trend
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Indicadores
Cutting-edge solution for Trend Trading with statistically robust signals! Kana Trend’s smart algorithm detects the trend on any instrument, any timeframe, and gives powerful entry signals with exit levels.  Its advanced statistics gives you deep insight as to success and profitability of its signals -- while being fully transparent on any potential for loss.  Because this is an indicator, not an EA, you cannot see it in action in visual tester if you download the Free Demo. Instead, please down
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicadores
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Angry
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicadores
Angry is a trend indicator, it indicates well the points of the beginning of the trend and its completion or reversal. This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. Against the background of insignificant fluctuations, it is possible to identify a trend and indicate its direction. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators. Angry captures moments of stable price movement direction. There are only three types of trend: Bullish
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicadores
O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 é uma tendência única 10 em 1 seguindo um indicador multi-timeframe 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices, ações. O Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinará a tendência atual em seus estágios iniciais, reunindo informações e dados de até 10 indicadores padrão, que são: Índice de movimento direcional médio (ADX) Índice de canal de commodities (CCI) Velas clássicas de Heiken Ashi Média Móvel Di
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicadores
FX Volume: Vivencie o Verdadeiro Sentimento de Mercado sob a Perspectiva de um Corretor Visão Geral Rápida Quer aprimorar sua abordagem de trading? FX Volume fornece insights em tempo real sobre como traders de varejo e corretores estão posicionados—bem antes de relatórios atrasados como o COT. Seja para buscar ganhos consistentes ou simplesmente ter uma vantagem mais clara no mercado, FX Volume ajuda você a detectar grandes desequilíbrios, confirmar rompimentos e aperfeiçoar sua gestão de ris
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
Indicadores
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (489)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 31% DE DESCONTO!! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Constr
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (20)
Indicadores
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
Indicadores
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Mais do autor
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (7)
Indicadores
The price is indicated only for the first   30 copies  ( only    2  copies left ).                                             The next price will be increased to    $150 . The final price will be    $250. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Gold Scalper System MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
The official release price    is $65  only for the first   10   copies,  (   only    3  copies left ).                                                                                     Next price:    $125 Gold Scalper System   is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in   Smart DOM Pro   module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulat
Reversal Pattern AI MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI — an absolute breakthrough in the world of indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical methods of technical analysis. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals. Thanks to a hybrid model that uses price action analysis, Volumes, Volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions.              
Gold Scalper System MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
The official release price      is $65      only for the first      10     copies,     the next price is      $125 Gold Scalper System   is a multifunctional trading system that combines a breakout strategy for key liquidity levels with confirmation and a built-in   Smart DOM Pro   module for market depth analysis. The system identifies zones of limit order accumulation, tracks activity at support and resistance levels, and generates signals at the moment of their breako
Adaptive Volatility Range Mt5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] -  is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversals. AVR -   accurately displays the Average True Volatility Range taking into account the Volume Weighted Average price. The indicator allows you to adapt to absolutely any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a certain period of time - this provides a stable indicator of positive transactions. Thanks to this , Adaptive Volatility Range   has a high   Winrate of 95% There are two ways t
Block Master Pro
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Block Master Pro indicator is designed to visually identify areas on the chart where significant volumes from major market participants are likely concentrated. These areas, known as order blocks, represent price ranges where large players place their orders, potentially signaling a price reversal and movement in the opposite direction. Key Features: Order Block Identification: Block Master Pro effectively identifies order blocks by pinpointing price ranges where large orders are placed. Th
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Reversal Pattern AI
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Reversal Pattern AI is a groundbreaking advancement in indicator development, combining artificial intelligence algorithms, multi-level market analysis, and classical technical analysis methods. It not only detects reversal patterns but also evaluates market inefficiencies, generating highly accurate trading signals.Thanks to its hybrid model, which utilizes price action analysis, volume, volatility, VWAP, and Volume AVG %, the indicator easily adapts to any market conditions. Reversal Pattern A
Quantum Profile System MT5
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Quantum Profile System is a fully-fledged professional trading system with advanced algorithms, combining everything needed for confident and stable trading. This indicator merges trend direction analysis, volume concentration at key levels, dynamic adaptation to market volatility, and generation of trading signals with no delay or repainting. Quantum Profile System integrates a Linear Regression Volume Profile with an adaptive ATR-based trend channel. It includes an extended Volume Profile modu
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Sniper Delta Imbalance  is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool represents a unique style of analysis based on the ratio of demand and supply volumes and can be used to detect who holds control over price. At the core of
Golden Trend Pulse
Stanislav Konin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Golden Trend Pulse — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false s
Ultimate Volatility Insight
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Ultimate Volatility Insight is a highly professional tool for analyzing and fully understanding market activity based on an advanced ATR with improved algorithms and calculation formulas. The indicator helps traders accurately assess market dynamics, identify key support and resistance levels, and effectively manage risks. Ultimate Volatility Insight works only with real data using live statistics. The indicator has been developed for over two years, and its effectiveness has been proven through
Patriot EA
Stanislav Konin
Experts
Patriot EA is an advanced mesh system with improved performance. Patriot EA uses sophisticated technology to effectively manage unprofitable positions. When a losing series of orders occurs, an algorithm for closing unprofitable positions is activated. The Expert Advisor divides orders into several independent grids, closing the long-range (unprofitable) order by sequentially averaging part of the orders with a given Take Profit. A series of orders can be divided into several mixed series with
Volume Pro Mt 4
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Volume PRO is an innovative and modernized indicator for analyzing trading volumes, which is an advanced version of traditional analysis tools. This high-tech indicator allows traders to effectively monitor trading activity without the need for complex calculations. It displays ticks for the selected time interval corresponding to the selected time frame in the form of a dynamic cumulative histogram, which is updated in real time as new trades are received. Key features: Innovative volume analys
Scalper Inside Volume Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Scalper Inside Volume Pro is a professional trading system that combines multiple indicators to calculate an overall composite signal. It is based on an algorithm focused on volume, the Money Flow Index, and the Smart Money concept. The indicator takes into account structural Swing points where price reversals occur. Scalper Inside Volume Pro provides all the necessary tools for successful scalping. This comprehensive trading system is suitable for traders in the Forex market as well as for use
Bull and Bear Zones
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
The Bull and Bear Zones indicator is specifically designed for the automatic identification and visual display of support and resistance zones directly on the chart. Its unique algorithm allows it to display not only the zones already tested by the market but also potential target zones that have yet to be tested. The indicator tracks ranges where an imbalance between supply and demand is observed. Key Features: Automatic identification of support and resistance zones : The indicator calculates
Adaptive Reversal Star
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Please contact me after your full purchase for great bonuses.                                     Adaptive Reversal Star Expert Advisor and an additional indicator as a gift Info Panel are waiting for you. Adaptive Reversal Star is a new generation indicator with an advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals
Adaptive Reversal Star MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Adaptive Reversal Star   is a new generation indicator with an   advanced Adaptive algorithm , which additionally tracks potential reversal points and compares the values of the current market volatility when forming the main signals of the indicator.It provides accurate signals in real time without delays and redraws.Adaptive Reversal Star does not require any complex settings and additional calculations, just set it to the desired timeframe and select the parameter - Signal Filter. Why choose
Golden Trend Pulse MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Golden Trend Pulse   — trend indicator developed specifically for Gold, also applicable to the Cryptocurrency and Stock markets. The indicator is designed for precise determination of market trends using advanced analytical methods. The tool combines multifactor analysis of price dynamics and adaptive filtering of market noise, ensuring high accuracy in identifying key entry and exit points. Thanks to its intelligent system, the indicator effectively handles market variability, minimizing false
Reversal Zones Pro MT5
Stanislav Konin
Indicadores
Reversal Zones Pro – an indicator specifically designed for accurately identifying key trend reversal zones. It calculates the average true range of price movement from lower to upper boundaries and visually displays potential reversal zones directly on the chart, helping traders efficiently pinpoint crucial turning points in the market. Key Features: Reversal Zone Identification: The indicator visually highlights potential reversal zones directly on the chart, enabling traders to effectively id
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário