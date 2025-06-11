Professional Trading Analytics Suite

5

Professional Trading Analytics Suite v6.00 The Ultimate MT5 Performance & Risk Management Dashboard

Transform your trading with institutional-grade analytics, real-time monitoring, and sophisticated risk management tools used by professional traders and fund managers.

🚀 Key Features

📊 17+ Advanced Visualizations

  • 7 Professional Profit Curves: Raw P&L, Net P&L, Balance, Drawdown, Risk-Adjusted, Rolling Performance, Multi-View
  • Indicator Analysis (NEW!): Visualize performance correlation with ADX, RSI, ATR, Moving Average, and Choppiness Index
  • Open Time Analysis: Analyze trades by entry hour (24h breakdown)
  • Close Time Analysis: Analyze trades by exit hour patterns
  • Trade Timeline: Interactive chronological trade history
  • Buy vs Sell Analysis: Direction-based performance comparison
  • Duration Analytics: Profitability by holding time
  • Time-Based Charts: Hour/Weekday/Month analysis
  • Live Dashboard: Real-time account monitoring

📈 Institutional Risk Metrics

  • Sharpe, Sortino & Calmar Ratios
  • Value at Risk (95%)
  • Maximum Drawdown Analysis
  • Recovery Factor & Consistency Score
  • Kelly Criterion for position sizing

🎯 NEW: Advanced Indicator Analysis

  • ADX (Average Directional Index): Trend strength at trade entry/exit
  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Momentum analysis correlation
  • ATR (Average True Range): Volatility measurement impact
  • Moving Average: Trend direction confirmation
  • Choppiness Index: Market condition identification
  • Open vs Close Comparison: See indicator values at trade entry and exit
  • Performance by Indicator Ranges: Identify optimal trading conditions

🔍 Advanced Filtering System

  • 5 Filter Modes (Magic Number, Symbol Lists, Comments, Combined)
  • Time-of-Day & Weekday Filtering
  • Multi-Symbol Support
  • Custom Date Ranges
  • Trade Duration Filtering
  • Order Type Filtering (Buy/Sell)

📁 Enhanced Data Import/Export

  • CSV Import with Indicators: Import historical data including ADX, RSI, ATR, MA, and Choppiness values
  • TradeDataLogger Integration: Seamlessly analyze data from TradeDataLogger with full indicator support
  • Complete Export: All metrics, analytics, and indicator data to CSV
  • Trade Timeline Export: Full chronological history with indicator values
  • Flexible Format: Support for custom CSV formats with/without headers

⚡ Real-Time Monitoring

  • Live updates every 10 seconds
  • Smart drawdown & loss alerts
  • Margin level monitoring
  • Position exposure tracking
  • Best/Worst hour identification

📊 Comprehensive Analytics

Performance Metrics:

  • Win rate, profit factor, expectancy
  • Net/gross profit & loss tracking
  • Commission, swap & fee analysis
  • Streak analysis (winning/losing)

Time Analysis:

  • Performance by hour, day, month
  • Open time vs close time comparison
  • Market session profitability
  • Optimal trading times
  • Duration optimization

Risk Management:

  • Proactive alert system
  • Daily loss limits
  • Margin call prevention
  • Risk level classification

🎯 Perfect For:

✅ Professional traders & fund managers
✅ EA developers & strategy optimization
✅ Prop traders meeting evaluations
✅ Risk managers & educators
✅ Algorithmic traders analyzing indicator correlation
✅ Serious retail traders

💎 Why Choose This Suite?

  • Institutional Quality: Professional-grade metrics and analysis
  • Indicator Intelligence: Correlate performance with technical indicators
  • Real-Time Intelligence: Live monitoring with smart alerts
  • Comprehensive: 17+ visualization types for complete insights
  • Flexible Data: Import CSV with indicator data or analyze live account history
  • TradeDataLogger Ready: Perfect integration for comprehensive data collection
  • Risk Protection: Prevent losses with proactive alerts
  • Easy Setup: Install on any chart, configure, and start analyzing

📋 What's Included:

  • All 17+ chart types and visualizations
  • 7 advanced profit curve analyses
  • 5 technical indicator analyses (ADX, RSI, ATR, MA, Choppiness)
  • Open time and close time analysis
  • Complete statistical calculations
  • Real-time monitoring system
  • Enhanced CSV import/export with indicator support
  • Smart alert system
  • Time and weekday filtering
  • Trade duration filtering
  • Multi-symbol analysis
  • Professional dashboard interface

🔧 Technical Details:

  • Version: 6.00
  • Compatible: All MT5 builds & account types
  • Supports: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto
  • Platform: Windows/Mac/Linux
  • Indicators: ADX, RSI, ATR, Moving Average, Choppiness Index
  • Data Sources: Live account history or CSV import
  • Updates: Lifetime free updates
  • Support: Professional documentation included

🆕 What's New in v6.00:

  • Indicator Analysis visualization - see how technical indicators correlate with your performance
  • Open Time Analysis - separate analysis of trade entry times
  • Enhanced CSV import supporting indicator data
  • Full TradeDataLogger integration
  • Improved visualization engine
  • Better filtering options

💰 One-time purchase - No subscriptions!

Transform your trading analysis today with the most comprehensive analytics suite available for MetaTrader 5.

Comentários 1
Tanapon Sanguanrat
439
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.09.26 07:27 
 

good indicator and good support.

Produtos recomendados
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicadores
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicadores
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilitários
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
Indicadores
RM Divergence Pro - Advanced RSI Divergence and Inability Indicator, It is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator based on real market structure. It detects Regular Divergence, Hidden Divergence, Inability, and Potential Divergence using confirmed RSI swings, price behavior, and advanced filters for clean and reliable analysis. ================================================== OVERVIEW ================================================== RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-base
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilitários
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Long island reversal MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicadores
An indicator of pattern #31 ("Long Island") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski. The second gap is in the opposite direction. Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in points   ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line ColDn - color of a d
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Captura Precisa de Tendência para MT5 Surfeie as ondas do mercado com o Moving Average Surfer, criado para traders que exigem precisão, eficiência e gestão de risco automatizada. O EA combina médias móveis rápidas e lentas com filtros avançados para identificar operações de alta probabilidade. Principais recursos: Análise dupla de médias móveis Filtro RSI integrado Gestão dinâmica de risco Controle flexível de direção (compra/venda/ambos) Stops e alvos baseados em ATR Sup
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilitários
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Indicadores
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
Candle hunter
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Indicador para análise gráfica. Marca os principais padrões de velas japonesas no gráfico. No momento, o seguinte conjunto de padrões está disponível para o trader:  - Bearish/Bullish Abandoned Baby;  - Bearish Advance Block;  - Bearish Deliberation;  - Bearish/Bullish Belt Hold;  - Bearish/Bullish Engulfing;  - Bearish Shooting Star;  - Bearish Evening Star;  - Bearish Evening Doji Star;  - Bearish/Bullish Doji Star;    - Bearish/Bullish Tri-Star;  - Bearish Hanging Man;  - Bearish/Bullish Har
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicadores
Versão MT4  |  FAQ O Indicador Owl Smart Levels é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a estrutura de onda correta do mercado e níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Chat privado d
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilitários
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Norepaint Harmonic Patterns with minimal Lag MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador mostra padrões harmônicos no gráfico   sem repintar   com o mínimo de atraso possível. A busca por topos de indicadores é baseada no princípio de onda de análise de preços. As configurações avançadas permitem que você escolha parâmetros para seu estilo de negociação. Na abertura de uma vela (barra), quando um novo padrão é formado, uma seta da direção provável do movimento do preço é fixada, a qual permanece inalterada. O indicador reconhece os seguintes padrões e suas variedades: AB
PinBar Pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex Padrão PINBAR para MT5, sem repintura, sem atraso. - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é um indicador muito poderoso para negociação de Price Action. - O indicador detecta PinBars no gráfico: - PinBar de alta - Sinal de seta azul no gráfico (veja as imagens). - PinBar de baixa - Sinal de seta vermelha no gráfico (veja as imagens). - Com alertas para PC e dispositivos móveis . - O indicador "Padrão PINBAR" é excelente para combinar com níveis de suporte/resistência. Clique aqu
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicadores
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Indicadores
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicadores
O nível Premium é um indicador único com mais de 80% de precisão nas previsões corretas! Este indicador foi testado pelos melhores Especialistas em Negociação por mais de dois meses! O indicador do autor você não encontrará em nenhum outro lugar! A partir das imagens você pode ver por si mesmo a precisão desta ferramenta! 1 é ótimo para negociar opções binárias com um tempo de expiração de 1 vela. 2 funciona em todos os pares de moedas, ações, commodities, criptomoedas Instruções: Assim
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilitários
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Nova AC Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova AC Trader is a modern automation of the Accelerator Oscillator (AC) — a Bill Williams momentum tool designed to detect shifts in market acceleration before trends fully form. This EA transforms the indicator’s early-warning nature into a structured trading system that reacts only when momentum changes are clear and consistent. Instead of waiting for the trend to be obvious, Nova AC Trader identifies when market acceleration starts to turn — offering opportunities at the earliest stage of mo
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
Gap island MT5
Dmitry Fedoseev
Indicadores
An indicator of pattern #30 ("Island Reversal") from Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns by Thomas N. Bulkowski (two gaps, the second gap is in the direction of the first one). Parameters: Alerts - show alert when an arrow appears   Push - send a push notification when an arrow appears (requires configuration in the terminal) GapSize - minimum gap size in points ArrowType - a symbol from 1 to 17 ArrowVShift - vertical shift of arrows in pixels ShowLevels - show levels ColUp - color of an upward line
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicadores
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds   adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests,   Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC)   is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the
Quantum Channel Pro
Teng Fei Zhu
Indicadores
Quantum Channel Pro é uma ferramenta revolucionária de análise de volatilidade multicanal, projetada para identificar tendências, pontos de reversão e ruído do mercado. Com base em canais de desvio padrão adaptativos, ele plota três níveis (interno, médio e externo) para ajudar traders a tomar decisões mais precisas. Principais recursos: Três canais inteligentes (1σ, 2σ, 3σ) Estatísticas de probabilidade em tempo real Filtragem adaptativa de ruído Compatível com todos os timeframes Sinais: Conti
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Indicadores
Cumulative delta indicator As most traders believe, the price moves under the pressure of market buying or selling. When someone redeems an offer standing in the cup, the deal is a "buy". If someone pours into the bid standing in the cup - the deal goes with the direction of "sale". The delta is the difference between purchases and sales. A cumulative delta - the difference between the cumulative sum of purchases and sales for a certain period of time. It allows you to see who is currently contr
MENA Trend Indicator MT5
Issam Kassas
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trend Scanner PRO First of all, it’s worth emphasizing that this trading system is 100% Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing, and Non-Lagging , which makes it ideal for both   manual   and   algorithmic   trading setups. Online course, user manual, and downloadable presets included. The Trend Scanner Dashboard is a professional multi pair scanner that analyzes multiple symbols and timeframes at once, giving you an instant market scanner view of the real trend direction. Instead of switching charts endl
Volume Spread Analyzer pattern and signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilitários
This MQL5 indicator detects Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals. Features minimizable GUI showing symbol and patterns. Scans candles from current to 4 bars ago. Patterns BUY/SELL: SellingClimax, StoppingVolume, Shakeout, Test, End of Rising Market, No Demand, Upthrust, Supply Coming In. Part of Trader Menu Info v5 - All in One.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (581)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (147)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (5)
Utilitários
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Integração de gráficos de criptomoedas no MetaTrader 5 Visão geral Crypto Charting for MT5 oferece gráficos OHLC em tempo real através de WebSocket. Suporta múltiplas corretoras e atualizações automáticas no MT5. Funcionalidades Dados em tempo real via WebSocket Sincronização automática de histórico Atualizações programadas após falhas de conexão Compatível com todos os timeframes do MT5 Dados OHLCV completos Suporte ao testador de estratégias Reconexão automática Corr
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Crypto Ticks and Depth
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Utilitários
Crypto Ticks para MetaTrader 5 – Dados de Ticks e Livro de Ofertas em Tempo Real Visão Geral O Crypto Ticks transmite dados de ticks em tempo real e profundidade de mercado das principais exchanges de criptomoedas diretamente para o MetaTrader 5. Feito para traders que precisam de dados precisos para scalping, estratégias algorítmicas e testes. Exchanges Suportadas Binance: Spot (profundidade no gráfico ativo) e Futuros (múltiplos ativos com profundidade) KuCoin: Spot e Futuros Bybit: Futuros e
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT5
Runwise Limited
5 (1)
Utilitários
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-u
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitários
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Utilitários
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilitários
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitários
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OCO,
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Custom Alerts AIO: Monitoramento inteligente de múltiplos mercados – pronto para uso, sem configuração Visão geral Custom Alerts AIO é uma ferramenta avançada de varredura de mercado que funciona imediatamente após a instalação — sem necessidade de configurar indicadores adicionais. Inclui internamente todos os principais indicadores da Stein Investments (FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power), permitindo que você monitore facilmente todas as principais classes de ativos: Forex
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Utilitários
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibi
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitários
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Risk Management Tool SmartRiskT
Denis Daniel Hormazabal Andaur
Utilitários
Take control of your operations efficiently at trading, mannaging by an smart way the risk of your positions. Whit this tools, you can: Estimate the potencial profits or losses from your operations, either in money or pips. You also can visualize profits or losses by substracting the spread cost previusly configured in the tool’s input parameters. Calculate the lot size or margin required for your orders. Estimate the risk/reward ratios of your positions. Study the negative impact of the spread
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile MT5 RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
5 (5)
Utilitários
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilitários
Timeless Charts é uma solução avançada de gráficos desenvolvida para traders profissionais que buscam controle total sobre a construção e visualização de gráficos, além das limitações do sistema de gráficos nativo do MetaTrader 5. Diferente dos gráficos offline tradicionais ou indicadores personalizados simplistas, esta solução constrói barras totalmente personalizadas com precisão real de carimbo de tempo , até milissegundos, proporcionando uma experiência de trading poderosa e precisa. Este a
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitários
Copie os sinais de qualquer canal do qual você seja membro (incluindo privados e restritos) diretamente para o seu MT5.  Esta ferramenta foi projetada com o usuário em mente, oferecendo muitos recursos que você precisa para gerenciar e monitorar as negociações. Este produto é apresentado em uma interface gráfica fácil de usar e visualmente atraente. Personalize suas configurações e comece a usar o produto em minutos! Guia do usuário + Demo  | Versão MT4 | Versão Discord Se deseja experimentar
Riskless Pyramid Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
3.5 (2)
Utilitários
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (42)
Utilitários
Atenção: A versão demo para revisão e teste está aqui . YuClusters é um sistema profissional de análise de mercado. O trader tem oportunidades únicas para analisar o fluxo de pedidos, volumes de negociação, movimentos de preços usando vários gráficos, perfis, indicadores e objetos gráficos. O YuClusters opera com base em dados de Tempos e Negócios ou informações de ticks, dependendo do que está disponível nas cotações de um instrumento financeiro. O YuClusters permite que você crie gráficos com
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitários
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Renko Builder GLX1
Eranga Thilina Dhanushka Gallage
Utilitários
GLX1 Renko Builder   Expert Advisor (EA) can create the Renko bar charts on any symbol. The Renko charts are generated as real-time custom symbol charts which can be further used for technical analysis with any MT5 compatible indicator.  Find the free   GLX1 Renko Euro   Expert Advisor from here.  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115074 Included Features: Truly responsive Renko Charting on a custom symbol chart Accurate automatic live chart update Ability to attach any MT5 indicator Abi
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilitários
ATENÇÃO : Para uma versão de teste gratuita, visite o meu site. Manual de instruções RiskGuard Management — O seu aliado definitivo para um trading sem compromissos. Lot Calculator — Cálculo automático do tamanho do lote. Quantum — Risco automático para maximizar os lucros e reduzir os drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Incluído e disponível para download gratuito no meu site. Automatic Screenshot — Duas capturas de ecrã: uma na abertura e outra no fecho da operação. Partial Profit — Saídas parcia
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Utilitários
O Local Trade Copier EA é uma solução para traders individuais ou gerentes de contas que precisam executar sinais de negociação de fontes externas ou que precisam gerenciar várias contas ao mesmo tempo, sem a necessidade de uma conta MAM ou PAMM. Copia de até 8 contas mestras para contas escravas ilimitadas [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | Perguntas frequentes | Todos os produtos ] 100% auto-hospedado Fácil de instalar e usar Nenhum instalador, arquivos de con
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilitários
Este é um painel de negociação visual que ajuda você a realizar e gerenciar operações facilmente, evitando erros humanos e aprimorando sua atividade comercial. Ele combina uma interface visual fácil de usar com uma abordagem sólida de gerenciamento de riscos e posições. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de usar Negocie facilmente a partir do gráfico Negocie com gerenciamento preciso de riscos, sem complicações
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilitários
Live Forex Signals é projetado para negociação em sinais do site   https://live-forex-signals.com/en e https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parâmetro Nome de usuário e senha se você tiver uma assinatura para sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com. então você deve preencher esses parâmetros com suas credenciais; se não houver assinatura, deixe os campos em branco; Comment   Comentário sobre transações abertas Risk   r
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitários
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Mais do autor
Trade Data Logger
Atanas Kolev
Utilitários
TradeDataLogger - Essential Data Collection Tool for Professional Trading Analytics Suite EA TradeDataLogger is a powerful MQL5 utility designed to seamlessly integrate with the Professional Trading Analytics Suite, enabling comprehensive analysis of your trading performance. This tool automatically captures and logs critical trading data from your MetaTrader 5 platform, making it ready for in-depth analysis and visualization. The logger systematically records all essential trading metrics inclu
Filtro:
Tanapon Sanguanrat
439
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.09.26 07:27 
 

good indicator and good support.

Atanas Kolev
304
Resposta do desenvolvedor Atanas Kolev 2025.09.26 20:59
Thank you Tanapon!
Responder ao comentário