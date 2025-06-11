Professional Trading Analytics Suite
- Утилиты
- Atanas Kolev
- Версия: 6.55
- Обновлено: 3 января 2026
- Активации: 5
Professional Trading Analytics Suite v6.00 The Ultimate MT5 Performance & Risk Management Dashboard
Transform your trading with institutional-grade analytics, real-time monitoring, and sophisticated risk management tools used by professional traders and fund managers.
🚀 Key Features
📊 17+ Advanced Visualizations
- 7 Professional Profit Curves: Raw P&L, Net P&L, Balance, Drawdown, Risk-Adjusted, Rolling Performance, Multi-View
- Indicator Analysis (NEW!): Visualize performance correlation with ADX, RSI, ATR, Moving Average, and Choppiness Index
- Open Time Analysis: Analyze trades by entry hour (24h breakdown)
- Close Time Analysis: Analyze trades by exit hour patterns
- Trade Timeline: Interactive chronological trade history
- Buy vs Sell Analysis: Direction-based performance comparison
- Duration Analytics: Profitability by holding time
- Time-Based Charts: Hour/Weekday/Month analysis
- Live Dashboard: Real-time account monitoring
📈 Institutional Risk Metrics
- Sharpe, Sortino & Calmar Ratios
- Value at Risk (95%)
- Maximum Drawdown Analysis
- Recovery Factor & Consistency Score
- Kelly Criterion for position sizing
🎯 NEW: Advanced Indicator Analysis
- ADX (Average Directional Index): Trend strength at trade entry/exit
- RSI (Relative Strength Index): Momentum analysis correlation
- ATR (Average True Range): Volatility measurement impact
- Moving Average: Trend direction confirmation
- Choppiness Index: Market condition identification
- Open vs Close Comparison: See indicator values at trade entry and exit
- Performance by Indicator Ranges: Identify optimal trading conditions
🔍 Advanced Filtering System
- 5 Filter Modes (Magic Number, Symbol Lists, Comments, Combined)
- Time-of-Day & Weekday Filtering
- Multi-Symbol Support
- Custom Date Ranges
- Trade Duration Filtering
- Order Type Filtering (Buy/Sell)
📁 Enhanced Data Import/Export
- CSV Import with Indicators: Import historical data including ADX, RSI, ATR, MA, and Choppiness values
- TradeDataLogger Integration: Seamlessly analyze data from TradeDataLogger with full indicator support
- Complete Export: All metrics, analytics, and indicator data to CSV
- Trade Timeline Export: Full chronological history with indicator values
- Flexible Format: Support for custom CSV formats with/without headers
⚡ Real-Time Monitoring
- Live updates every 10 seconds
- Smart drawdown & loss alerts
- Margin level monitoring
- Position exposure tracking
- Best/Worst hour identification
📊 Comprehensive Analytics
Performance Metrics:
- Win rate, profit factor, expectancy
- Net/gross profit & loss tracking
- Commission, swap & fee analysis
- Streak analysis (winning/losing)
Time Analysis:
- Performance by hour, day, month
- Open time vs close time comparison
- Market session profitability
- Optimal trading times
- Duration optimization
Risk Management:
- Proactive alert system
- Daily loss limits
- Margin call prevention
- Risk level classification
🎯 Perfect For:
✅ Professional traders & fund managers
✅ EA developers & strategy optimization
✅ Prop traders meeting evaluations
✅ Risk managers & educators
✅ Algorithmic traders analyzing indicator correlation
✅ Serious retail traders
💎 Why Choose This Suite?
- Institutional Quality: Professional-grade metrics and analysis
- Indicator Intelligence: Correlate performance with technical indicators
- Real-Time Intelligence: Live monitoring with smart alerts
- Comprehensive: 17+ visualization types for complete insights
- Flexible Data: Import CSV with indicator data or analyze live account history
- TradeDataLogger Ready: Perfect integration for comprehensive data collection
- Risk Protection: Prevent losses with proactive alerts
- Easy Setup: Install on any chart, configure, and start analyzing
📋 What's Included:
- All 17+ chart types and visualizations
- 7 advanced profit curve analyses
- 5 technical indicator analyses (ADX, RSI, ATR, MA, Choppiness)
- Open time and close time analysis
- Complete statistical calculations
- Real-time monitoring system
- Enhanced CSV import/export with indicator support
- Smart alert system
- Time and weekday filtering
- Trade duration filtering
- Multi-symbol analysis
- Professional dashboard interface
🔧 Technical Details:
- Version: 6.00
- Compatible: All MT5 builds & account types
- Supports: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto
- Platform: Windows/Mac/Linux
- Indicators: ADX, RSI, ATR, Moving Average, Choppiness Index
- Data Sources: Live account history or CSV import
- Updates: Lifetime free updates
- Support: Professional documentation included
🆕 What's New in v6.00:
- Indicator Analysis visualization - see how technical indicators correlate with your performance
- Open Time Analysis - separate analysis of trade entry times
- Enhanced CSV import supporting indicator data
- Full TradeDataLogger integration
- Improved visualization engine
- Better filtering options
💰 One-time purchase - No subscriptions!
Transform your trading analysis today with the most comprehensive analytics suite available for MetaTrader 5.
good indicator and good support.