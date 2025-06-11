Professional Trading Analytics Suite

5

Professional Trading Analytics Suite v6.00 The Ultimate MT5 Performance & Risk Management Dashboard

Transform your trading with institutional-grade analytics, real-time monitoring, and sophisticated risk management tools used by professional traders and fund managers.

🚀 Key Features

📊 17+ Advanced Visualizations

  • 7 Professional Profit Curves: Raw P&L, Net P&L, Balance, Drawdown, Risk-Adjusted, Rolling Performance, Multi-View
  • Indicator Analysis (NEW!): Visualize performance correlation with ADX, RSI, ATR, Moving Average, and Choppiness Index
  • Open Time Analysis: Analyze trades by entry hour (24h breakdown)
  • Close Time Analysis: Analyze trades by exit hour patterns
  • Trade Timeline: Interactive chronological trade history
  • Buy vs Sell Analysis: Direction-based performance comparison
  • Duration Analytics: Profitability by holding time
  • Time-Based Charts: Hour/Weekday/Month analysis
  • Live Dashboard: Real-time account monitoring

📈 Institutional Risk Metrics

  • Sharpe, Sortino & Calmar Ratios
  • Value at Risk (95%)
  • Maximum Drawdown Analysis
  • Recovery Factor & Consistency Score
  • Kelly Criterion for position sizing

🎯 NEW: Advanced Indicator Analysis

  • ADX (Average Directional Index): Trend strength at trade entry/exit
  • RSI (Relative Strength Index): Momentum analysis correlation
  • ATR (Average True Range): Volatility measurement impact
  • Moving Average: Trend direction confirmation
  • Choppiness Index: Market condition identification
  • Open vs Close Comparison: See indicator values at trade entry and exit
  • Performance by Indicator Ranges: Identify optimal trading conditions

🔍 Advanced Filtering System

  • 5 Filter Modes (Magic Number, Symbol Lists, Comments, Combined)
  • Time-of-Day & Weekday Filtering
  • Multi-Symbol Support
  • Custom Date Ranges
  • Trade Duration Filtering
  • Order Type Filtering (Buy/Sell)

📁 Enhanced Data Import/Export

  • CSV Import with Indicators: Import historical data including ADX, RSI, ATR, MA, and Choppiness values
  • TradeDataLogger Integration: Seamlessly analyze data from TradeDataLogger with full indicator support
  • Complete Export: All metrics, analytics, and indicator data to CSV
  • Trade Timeline Export: Full chronological history with indicator values
  • Flexible Format: Support for custom CSV formats with/without headers

⚡ Real-Time Monitoring

  • Live updates every 10 seconds
  • Smart drawdown & loss alerts
  • Margin level monitoring
  • Position exposure tracking
  • Best/Worst hour identification

📊 Comprehensive Analytics

Performance Metrics:

  • Win rate, profit factor, expectancy
  • Net/gross profit & loss tracking
  • Commission, swap & fee analysis
  • Streak analysis (winning/losing)

Time Analysis:

  • Performance by hour, day, month
  • Open time vs close time comparison
  • Market session profitability
  • Optimal trading times
  • Duration optimization

Risk Management:

  • Proactive alert system
  • Daily loss limits
  • Margin call prevention
  • Risk level classification

🎯 Perfect For:

✅ Professional traders & fund managers
✅ EA developers & strategy optimization
✅ Prop traders meeting evaluations
✅ Risk managers & educators
✅ Algorithmic traders analyzing indicator correlation
✅ Serious retail traders

💎 Why Choose This Suite?

  • Institutional Quality: Professional-grade metrics and analysis
  • Indicator Intelligence: Correlate performance with technical indicators
  • Real-Time Intelligence: Live monitoring with smart alerts
  • Comprehensive: 17+ visualization types for complete insights
  • Flexible Data: Import CSV with indicator data or analyze live account history
  • TradeDataLogger Ready: Perfect integration for comprehensive data collection
  • Risk Protection: Prevent losses with proactive alerts
  • Easy Setup: Install on any chart, configure, and start analyzing

📋 What's Included:

  • All 17+ chart types and visualizations
  • 7 advanced profit curve analyses
  • 5 technical indicator analyses (ADX, RSI, ATR, MA, Choppiness)
  • Open time and close time analysis
  • Complete statistical calculations
  • Real-time monitoring system
  • Enhanced CSV import/export with indicator support
  • Smart alert system
  • Time and weekday filtering
  • Trade duration filtering
  • Multi-symbol analysis
  • Professional dashboard interface

🔧 Technical Details:

  • Version: 6.00
  • Compatible: All MT5 builds & account types
  • Supports: Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto
  • Platform: Windows/Mac/Linux
  • Indicators: ADX, RSI, ATR, Moving Average, Choppiness Index
  • Data Sources: Live account history or CSV import
  • Updates: Lifetime free updates
  • Support: Professional documentation included

🆕 What's New in v6.00:

  • Indicator Analysis visualization - see how technical indicators correlate with your performance
  • Open Time Analysis - separate analysis of trade entry times
  • Enhanced CSV import supporting indicator data
  • Full TradeDataLogger integration
  • Improved visualization engine
  • Better filtering options

💰 One-time purchase - No subscriptions!

Transform your trading analysis today with the most comprehensive analytics suite available for MetaTrader 5.

Tanapon Sanguanrat
439
Tanapon Sanguanrat 2025.09.26 07:27 
 

good indicator and good support.

