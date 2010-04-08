SwingTradeMaster

SwingTradeMaster – a fully automated Expert Advisor based on classic Price Action and adaptive risk management.
The EA combines candlestick patterns (Pin Bar, Engulfing, Morning/Evening Star, Hammer) with RSI trend filters and ATR-based dynamic stop levels.
✔ Transparent logic
✔ Breakeven protection
✔ Works on any pair and timeframe
Recommended for traders who want a professional, reliable and easy-to-use trading system.

SwingTradeMaster is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for swing and medium-term trading. The EA combines classic Price Action candlestick patterns with RSI trend confirmation and ATR-based risk management, creating a professional and reliable trading system.

🔑 Core Idea

The EA searches for strong candlestick reversal and continuation signals, filters them with RSI on multiple timeframes, and automatically applies dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on market volatility.

📈 Patterns Used

  • Pin Bar – price rejection at key levels

  • Morning Star / Evening Star – trend reversal formations

  • Bullish / Bearish Engulfing – strong momentum signals

  • Hammer / Inverted Hammer – local reversal setups

⚙️ Trading Logic

  1. RSI trend filter – checks higher timeframe to confirm market direction.

  2. Entry trigger – candlestick pattern on the current timeframe.

  3. Stop Loss / Take Profit – calculated dynamically using ATR multipliers.

  4. Breakeven function – moves Stop Loss to entry price after a defined ATR distance.

  5. One trade per symbol – avoids overexposure.

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Automatic lot normalization according to broker’s rules.

  • Free margin check before order execution.

  • Breakeven protection to secure profits.

⚙️ Inputs

  • Lots – initial lot size (auto-adjusted by margin).

  • MagicNumber – trade identifier.

  • ATRPeriod / ATRMultipliers – ATR-based SL/TP.

  • Breakeven – ATR multiplier for breakeven activation.

  • RSIPeriodTrend / RSIPeriod / RSITimeframe – RSI filters.

  • Overbought / Oversold / Middle – RSI levels.

✅ Advantages

  • Transparent and logical strategy.

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

  • Dynamic SL/TP adapts to volatility.

  • Built-in breakeven protection.

  • Safe margin and lot control.

📌 Recommendations

  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD (micro lots).

  • Best timeframes: H1 and above.

  • Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD.

  • Always test and optimize for your broker.

SwingTradeMaster – a professional EA for traders who value Price Action, risk control, and reliability.


