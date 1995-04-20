MA7 Agave MT4
- Indicadores
- Andrey Minaev
- Versão: 1.1
- Atualizado: 27 fevereiro 2024
- Ativações: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Agave indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines.
Detailed information about the MA7 Agave indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Period.
MA7 Flax settings:
Period;
Multiplier;
Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Additional information.
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
