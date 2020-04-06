MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4;

Description of work



The 'MA7 Hypnum C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume.

Detailed information about the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator.



Features of work



Designed to work on hedge accounts;

Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;

Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.

Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.

Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article 'Class 'C2' expert advisors'.



Expert advisor settings



General settings:

Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;

Magic – designed to identify your positions.

Money management settings:

Position volume – position volume, lots;

Multiplier after loss – position volume multiplier after a losing position.

Loss number before increasing volume – number of losses before the position volume increases;

Losses number to reset volume – number of losses to reset the position volume.

Position opening settings:

'MA7 Hypnum' settings:

ATR period – period of the Average True Range indicator;

ATR multiplier – multiplier of the Average True Range indicator value;

Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.

Position closing settings:

StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;

TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points.

Display settings:

StopLoss color;

StopLoss line style;

StopLoss line width;

TakeProfit color;

TakeProfit line style;

TakeProfit line width.

The 'MA7 Hypnum' indicators:

MA7 Hypnum MT4;

MA7 Hypnum MT5.

Expert advisors based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator:

MA7 Hypnum C1 MT4;

MA7 Hypnum C1 MT5;

MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4;

MA7 Hypnum C2 MT5.