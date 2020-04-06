MA7 Hypnum C2 MT4
Description of work
The 'MA7 Hypnum C2' expert advisor is based on the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. When a signal appears, the expert advisor opens a position, sets a stoploss and takeprofit, and after opening the position, accompanies it until it is closed. After receiving a loss, the expert advisor increases the volume.
Detailed information about the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator.
Features of work
Designed to work on hedge accounts;
Recovers your data in case of a sudden power outage;
Stoploss and takeprofit are not installed on the server; the expert advisor itself closes positions when these levels are reached.
Note: before running the advisor, the settings need to be optimized for a specific instrument and timeframe.
Detailed information about the expert advisor settings can be found in the article 'Class 'C2' expert advisors'.
Expert advisor settings
General settings:
Timeframe – timeframe from which signals come;
Magic – designed to identify your positions.
Money management settings:
Position volume – position volume, lots;
Multiplier after loss – position volume multiplier after a losing position.
Loss number before increasing volume – number of losses before the position volume increases;
Losses number to reset volume – number of losses to reset the position volume.
Position opening settings:
'MA7 Hypnum' settings:
ATR period – period of the Average True Range indicator;
ATR multiplier – multiplier of the Average True Range indicator value;
Remove subsequent arrows – removes subsequent arrows in one direction.
Position closing settings:
StopLoss – distance to loss limitation, points;
TakeProfit – distance to profit taking, points.
Display settings:
StopLoss color;
StopLoss line style;
StopLoss line width;
TakeProfit color;
TakeProfit line style;
TakeProfit line width.
The 'MA7 Hypnum' indicators:
