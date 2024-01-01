DocumentaçãoSeções
Verifica se os dados podem ser gravados no soquete no momento atual.

bool  SocketIsWritable(
   const int  socket      // identificador do soquete
   );

Parâmetros

socket

[in]  Identificador do soquete retornado pela função SocketCreate. Ao passar um identificador inválido para _LastError é registrado o erro 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE).

Valor retornado

Retorna true se a operação for possível, caso contrário, false.

Observação

Com esta função, você pode verificar se os dados podem ser gravados no soquete agora.

Se ocorrer um erro durante a execução desta função no soquete do sistema, a conexão estabelecida Socketconnect será interrompida.

A função só pode ser chamada por EAs e scripts, pois eles trabalham em seu próprio fluxo de execução. Quando chamado do indicador GetLastError() retorna o erro 4014 — "Função do sistema não permitida para chamada".

Exemplo:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             SocketIsWritable.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address    ="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port       =80;
bool         ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
  {
//--- criamos um soquete e obtemos seu identificador
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- verificamos o identificador
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- se tudo estiver bem, podemos nos conectar.
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- se a conexão estiver protegida por um certificado, imprimimos seus dados
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS certificate:");
            Print("   Owner:      ",subject);
            Print("   Issuer:     ",issuer);
            Print("   Number:     ",serial);
            Print("   Print:      ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Expiration: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- enviamos uma solicitação GET ao servidor
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("GET request sent");
            //--- lemos a resposta
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
        }
      //--- imprimimos no log a possibilidade de gravar dados no soquete no momento atual
      if(SocketIsWritable(socket))
         Print("At the current moment in time, writing data to the socket is possible");
      else
         Print("It is not possible to write data to the socket at the current time");
      //--- fechamos o soquete após usá-lo
      if(SocketClose(socket))
         Print("Now the socket is closed");
     }
   else
      Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
   /*
   Resultado:
   At the current moment in timewriting data to the socket is possible
   Socket is closed now
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Envio de um comando ao servidor                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
//--- convertemos a string em um array de caracteres, descartando o zero final
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
 
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- se for usada uma conexão protegida por TLS via porta 443
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- se for usada uma conexão TCP normal
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leitura da resposta do servidor                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   ulong  timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- lemos dados do soquete enquanto eles existirem, mas não mais do que o tempo limite
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
 
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- comandos de leitura diferentes, dependendo do fato de a conexão estar protegida ou não
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
         //--- analisamos a resposta
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- imprimimos apenas o cabeçalho da resposta
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
 
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP answer header received:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
            //--- atualizamos o tempo de expiração do tempo limite de leitura
            timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
 
   return(false);
  }

 