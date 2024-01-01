|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| SocketIsConnected.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com
#property version "1.00"
#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"
#property script_show_inputs
input string Address ="www.mql5.com";
input int Port =80;
input bool CloseSocket=true;
bool ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart(void)
{
//--- criamos um soquete e obtemos seu identificador
int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- verificamos o identificador
if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
//--- se tudo estiver bem, podemos nos conectar.
if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
{
PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);
string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
datetime expiration;
//--- se a conexão estiver protegida por um certificado, imprimimos seus dados
if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
{
Print("TLS certificate:");
Print(" Owner: ",subject);
Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);
Print(" Number: ",serial);
Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);
Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);
ExtTLS=true;
}
//--- enviamos uma solicitação GET ao servidor
if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
{
Print("GET request sent");
//--- lemos a resposta
if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());
}
else
{
PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());
}
//--- se o sinalizador estiver definido, fechamos o soquete após o uso
if(CloseSocket)
SocketClose(socket);
}
else
Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());
//--- verificamos a conexão ao servidor
bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
//--- se não houver conexão, encerramos
if(!connected)
{
Print("No connection to server");
}
//--- если есть подклюse houver uma conexão com o servidor
else
{
Print("Connection to the server is available\nThe connection needs to be closed. Closing");
//--- encerramos o soquete e verificamos o status da conexão novamente
SocketClose(socket);
connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);
}
//--- imprimimos o estado atual da conexão com o servidor no log
Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));
/*
resultado quando CloseSocket = true:
No connection to server
Currently connected: closed
resultado quanto CloseSocket = false:
Connection to the server is available
The connection needs to be closed. Closing
Currently connected: closed
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Envio de um comando ao servidor |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
{
//--- convertemos a string em um array de caracteres, descartando o zero final
char req[];
int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
if(len<0)
return(false);
//--- se for usada uma conexão protegida por TLS via porta 443
if(ExtTLS)
return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- se for usada uma conexão TCP normal
return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Leitura da resposta do servidor |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)
{
char rsp[];
string result;
ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
//--- lemos dados do soquete enquanto eles existirem, mas não mais do que o tempo limite
do
{
uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
if(len)
{
int rsp_len;
//--- comandos de leitura diferentes, dependendo do fato de a conexão estar protegida ou não
if(ExtTLS)
rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
else
rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);
//--- analisamos a resposta
if(rsp_len>0)
{
result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
//--- imprimimos apenas o cabeçalho da resposta
int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
if(header_end>0)
{
Print("HTTP answer header received:");
Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
return(true);
}
//--- atualizamos o tempo de expiração do tempo limite de leitura
timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;
}
}
}
while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
return(false);
}