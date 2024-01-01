//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketIsConnected.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address ="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

input bool CloseSocket=true;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart(void)

{

//--- criamos um soquete e obtemos seu identificador

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- verificamos o identificador

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- se tudo estiver bem, podemos nos conectar.

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

PrintFormat("Established connection to %s:%d",Address,Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- se a conexão estiver protegida por um certificado, imprimimos seus dados

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS certificate:");

Print(" Owner: ",subject);

Print(" Issuer: ",issuer);

Print(" Number: ",serial);

Print(" Print: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Expiration: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- enviamos uma solicitação GET ao servidor

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET request sent");

//--- lemos a resposta

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Failed to get a response, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("Failed to send GET request, error ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

PrintFormat("Connection to %s:%d failed, error %d",Address,Port,GetLastError());

}

//--- se o sinalizador estiver definido, fechamos o soquete após o uso

if(CloseSocket)

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("Failed to create a socket, error ",GetLastError());



//--- verificamos a conexão ao servidor

bool connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);

//--- se não houver conexão, encerramos

if(!connected)

{

Print("No connection to server");

}

//--- если есть подклюse houver uma conexão com o servidor

else

{

Print("Connection to the server is available

The connection needs to be closed. Closing");

//--- encerramos o soquete e verificamos o status da conexão novamente

SocketClose(socket);

connected=SocketIsConnected(socket);

}



//--- imprimimos o estado atual da conexão com o servidor no log

Print("Currently connected: ",(connected ? "opened" : "closed"));

/*

resultado quando CloseSocket = true:

No connection to server

Currently connected: closed



resultado quanto CloseSocket = false:

Connection to the server is available

The connection needs to be closed. Closing

Currently connected: closed

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Envio de um comando ao servidor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

//--- convertemos a string em um array de caracteres, descartando o zero final

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;



if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- se for usada uma conexão protegida por TLS via porta 443

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- se for usada uma conexão TCP normal

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Leitura da resposta do servidor |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout_ms)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

ulong timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

//--- lemos dados do soquete enquanto eles existirem, mas não mais do que o tempo limite

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);



if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- comandos de leitura diferentes, dependendo do fato de a conexão estar protegida ou não

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout_ms);

//--- analisamos a resposta

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- imprimimos apenas o cabeçalho da resposta

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");



if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP answer header received:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

//--- atualizamos o tempo de expiração do tempo limite de leitura

timeout_check=GetTickCount64()+timeout_ms;

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount64()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());



return(false);

}