Participe de nossa página de fãs
Coloque um link para ele, e permita que outras pessoas também o avaliem
Avalie seu funcionamento no terminal MetaTrader 5
KeyFinder 2.0 - script para MetaTrader 5
- Visualizações:
- 3829
- Avaliação:
-
- Publicado:
- Atualizado:
- Precisa de um robô ou indicador baseado nesse código? Solicite-o no Freelance Ir para Freelance
O script encontra pontos pivot DeMark, exibe-os no gráfico e indica as suas dimensões.
Este script praticamente possui a mesma funcionalidade que KeyFinder. Eles não têm nenhuma diferença visual, exceto o botão que deleta o script e todos os objetos associados a partir do gráfico.
Fig. 1. Índice Futuro RTS após aplicar o script KeyFinder 2.0
Embora o script não tenha alterado o visual e a funcionalidade, o código foi significativamente modificado.
Foi criado a classe CKeyFinder para o script.
Fig. 2. Classe CKeyFinder
O código da classe está descrito abaixo. Tentei fazer comentários mais detalhados possíveis, você não deve enfrentar problemas.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| KeyFinder.mqh | //| Trofimov Pavel | //| trofimovpp@mail.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Trofimov Pavel" #property link "trofimovpp@mail.ru" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class for KeyFinder 2.0 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CKeyFinder { private: // Class variables int MinDimension; //Minimum dimension of points int MaxBars; //The number of bars to process protected: // Class methods for internal use // Determining the upper points dimensions int getHighDimension(MqlRates &tmpRates[],int tmp_i,int tmp_iCod); // Determining the lower points dimensions int getLowDimension(MqlRates &tmpRates[],int tmp_i,int tmp_iCod); public: // Class constructor CKeyFinder(); // Class destructor ~CKeyFinder(); // Property method for getting the dimension int GetMinDimension(); // Property method for setting the dimension void SetMinDimension(int temp_Val); // Property method for getting the number of bars to process int GetMaxBars(); // Property method for setting the number of bars to process void SetMaxBars(int temp_Val); // Method for finding upper pivot points void FindUpKeyPoints(int temp_iCod,MqlRates &temp_rates[]); // Method for finding lower pivot points void FindLowKeyPoints(int temp_iCod,MqlRates &temp_rates[]); // Clearing the chart from the script objects. int CleanChart(); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Determining the upper point dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CKeyFinder::getHighDimension(MqlRates &tmpRates[],int tmp_i,int tmp_iCod)// The method receives an array of MqlRates type data, a number of a processed bar in the array and a maximum index of the array { int k=1; while((tmpRates[tmp_i].high>tmpRates[tmp_i+k].high) && (tmpRates[tmp_i].high>tmpRates[tmp_i-k].high) && ((tmp_i+k)<(tmp_iCod)) && ((tmp_i-k)>0)) k++; if(((tmp_i+k)==tmp_iCod) || ((tmp_i-k)==0)) k=-1; return(k); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Determining the lower point dimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CKeyFinder::getLowDimension(MqlRates &tmpRates[],int tmp_i,int tmp_iCod)// The method receives an array of MqlRates type data, a number of a processed bar in the array and a maximum index of the array { int k=1; while((tmpRates[tmp_i].low<tmpRates[tmp_i+k].low) && (tmpRates[tmp_i].low<tmpRates[tmp_i-k].low) && ((tmp_i+k)<(tmp_iCod)) && ((tmp_i-k)>0)) k++; if(((tmp_i+k)==tmp_iCod) || ((tmp_i-k)==0)) k=-1; return(k); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method GetMinDimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CKeyFinder::GetMinDimension(){return(MinDimension);}; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method SetMinDimension | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CKeyFinder::SetMinDimension(int temp_Val) { if(temp_Val>1) MinDimension=temp_Val; else { MessageBox("The set dimension is too low."+"\n"+"The default dimension of 5 will be used","Warning!",MB_OK+MB_ICONWARNING); MinDimension=5; }; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method GetMaxBars | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CKeyFinder::GetMaxBars() {return(MaxBars);}; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method SetMaxBars | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CKeyFinder::SetMaxBars(int temp_Val) { // Checking the availability of history for the set number of bars int SMaxBars=Bars(Symbol(),0); if(SMaxBars<temp_Val) { temp_Val=SMaxBars;// Setting the maximum available number of bars MessageBox("The MaxBars parameter is too high."+"\n"+"Only "+IntegerToString(temp_Val)+" bars will be used for calculation.","Warning!",MB_OK+MB_ICONWARNING); }; // Checking if the number of bars is not too low if(temp_Val<(2*MinDimension)) { MessageBox("The set number of bars is too low."+"\n"+"The default number of 300 will be used","Warning!",MB_OK+MB_ICONWARNING); temp_Val=300; }; MaxBars=temp_Val; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method FindKeyPoints - Finding upper key points | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CKeyFinder::FindUpKeyPoints(int temp_iCod,MqlRates &temp_rates[])// The method receives an index of the maximum array element and the MqlRates array { int HD=1; //initializing points dimensions for(int i=temp_iCod-MinDimension; i>(MinDimension-1); i--)// A loop from the last bar - MinDimension to the zero bar + MinDimension { HD=getHighDimension(temp_rates,i,temp_iCod);//Getting points dimensions if((HD>=MinDimension) || (HD==-1)) {//Creating a mark if MinDimension condition is met string Ob_Name="KF_Label"+IntegerToString(i); if(HD!=-1) { ObjectCreate(0,Ob_Name,OBJ_TEXT,0,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].high); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,0,ANCHOR_LOWER); ObjectSetString(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,IntegerToString(HD)); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed); } else { //If the dimension can't be determined, use a ball mark ObjectCreate(0,Ob_Name,OBJ_ARROW,0,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].high); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,0,159); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,0,ANCHOR_BOTTOM); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrRed); }; }; }; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method FindLowKeyPoints - Finding lower key points | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CKeyFinder::FindLowKeyPoints(int temp_iCod,MqlRates &temp_rates[])// The method receives an index of the maximum array element and the MqlRates array { int LD=1;//initializing points dimensions bool iCreate; for(int i=temp_iCod-MinDimension; i>(MinDimension-1); i--)// A loop from the last bar - MinDimension to the zero bar + MinDimension { LD=getLowDimension(temp_rates,i,temp_iCod); if((LD>=MinDimension) || (LD==-1)) { string Ob_Name="KF_Label"+IntegerToString(i)+"_1";//Avoiding the bars there Low and High can be key points if(LD!=-1) { iCreate=ObjectCreate(0,Ob_Name,OBJ_TEXT,0,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].low); if(iCreate) { ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,0,ANCHOR_UPPER); ObjectSetString(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_TEXT,0,IntegerToString(LD)); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrGreen); } else Comment("Cannot create the object"); } else { iCreate=ObjectCreate(0,Ob_Name,OBJ_ARROW,0,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].low); if(iCreate) { ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,0,159); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,0,ANCHOR_TOP); ObjectSetInteger(0,Ob_Name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrGreen); } else Comment("Cannot create the object"); }; }; }; }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Method CleanChart - Clearing the chart from objects | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CKeyFinder::CleanChart(void) { string Label="KF_Label"; int obj_total=ObjectsTotal(0,0,-1),n=0; for(int obj=obj_total-1; obj>=0; obj--) //Clearing the objects created by the script by the name mask { string objname=ObjectName(0,obj,0,-1); if(StringFind(objname,Label)>=0) ObjectDelete(0,objname); n++; } return(n); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CKeyFinder::CKeyFinder(){}; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Class destructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CKeyFinder::~CKeyFinder(){}; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
A maior parte do código foi movido para a classe, o código do script é muito compacto.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| KeyFinder2.mq5 | //| Trofimov Pavel | //| trofimovpp@mail.ru | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Trofimov Pavel" #property link "trofimovpp@mail.ru" #property version "2.00" #property description "Warning! This algorithm uses loops for calculations!" #property description "It is recommended so set not more than 1000 to process!" #property script_show_inputs //--- input parameters input int MinDimesion=5; //Minimum dimension of points input int MaxBars=300; //The number of bars to process #include "KeyFinder.mqh" #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script variables | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CKeyFinder m_keyfinder; //Declaring СKeyFinder class variable CChartObjectButton m_button_close; //Declaring CChartObjectButton class variable //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //-Initializing variables MqlRates rates_array[]; string Com="\n\n\n"; int iCod=CopyRates(Symbol(),Period(),0,MaxBars,rates_array);// The number of elements in MqlRates array that we were able to copy int sy=10;//Button position if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_OHLC)) sy+=16; //-Setting the necessary parameters m_keyfinder.SetMaxBars(MaxBars); m_keyfinder.SetMinDimension(MinDimesion); m_keyfinder.CleanChart();//Clearing the chart from objects in case of a second use iCod=iCod-1;//An index of the maximum element in rates_array[] Com+="Working...Please, wait!"; //-Creating the button and setting its properties m_button_close.Create(0,"ButtonClose",0,10,sy,100,20); m_button_close.Description("Close Script"); m_button_close.Color(Blue); m_button_close.FontSize(8); Comment(Com); //-Processing the bars using the CKeyFinder class methods if(iCod>0) { m_keyfinder.FindUpKeyPoints(iCod,rates_array);//Searching for upper key points Com+="\nUpper points have been processed.\n"; Comment(Com); m_keyfinder.FindLowKeyPoints(iCod,rates_array);//Searching for lower key points Comment("\n\n\nProcessing is complete"); } else Comment("\n\n\nNo bars to process!!!"); m_button_close.State(false); //-Looping the script until the button is pressed while(!(m_button_close.State())) { //--- redraw chart ChartRedraw(); Sleep(250); }; //-Clearing the chart by a press of the button m_keyfinder.CleanChart(); Comment(""); }
E finalmente:
- Como carregar o código diretamente a partir do MetaEditor.
- Para usar o script no MetaTrader 4 você precisa mudar a extensão do arquivo KeyFinder2.mq5 para mq4 e recompilar no MetaEditor. O arquivo KeyFinder.mqh contendo o código da classe deve ser armazenado na mesma pasta (ou seja, MQL5\Scripts), igual ao arquivo de script principal.
Estou ansioso para ler os seus comentários, feedbacks e sugestões. Boa sorte nos negócios!
Traduzido do russo pela MetaQuotes Ltd.
Publicação original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12439
Indicador do nível de preços com números redondos tipo: 00, 20, 50, 80.KeyFinder
O script encontra pontos pivot DeMark, exibe-os no gráfico e indica as suas dimensões.
Análise fundamental usando reguladorasTrend Oscillator
Um oscilador de tendência que usa o filtro Hodrick-Prescott.