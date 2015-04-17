这款脚本搜索 DeMark 的轴点, 并在图表上显示它们, 同时指示它们的尺度。

此脚本几乎与 KeyFinder 有相同的功能。它在视觉上没有任何不同，除了拥有从图表上删除脚本和关联对象的按钮。

图例. 1. 加载 KeyFinder 2.0 脚本之后的 RTS 指数期货合约图表

虽然脚本并未改变视觉和功能，但其代码已被明显修改。

为此脚本创建了 CKeyFinder 类。





图例. 2. CKeyFinder 类

类源码提供如下。因为我已经尽可能的添加了详尽注解, 您将不会面对任何问题。

#property copyright "Trofimov Pavel" #property link "trofimovpp@mail.ru" class CKeyFinder { private : int MinDimension; int MaxBars; protected : int getHighDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod); int getLowDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod); public : CKeyFinder(); ~CKeyFinder(); int GetMinDimension(); void SetMinDimension( int temp_Val); int GetMaxBars(); void SetMaxBars( int temp_Val); void FindUpKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]); void FindLowKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]); int CleanChart(); }; int CKeyFinder::getHighDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod) { int k= 1 ; while ((tmpRates[tmp_i].high>tmpRates[tmp_i+k].high) && (tmpRates[tmp_i].high>tmpRates[tmp_i-k].high) && ((tmp_i+k)<(tmp_iCod)) && ((tmp_i-k)> 0 )) k++; if (((tmp_i+k)==tmp_iCod) || ((tmp_i-k)== 0 )) k=- 1 ; return (k); }; int CKeyFinder::getLowDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod) { int k= 1 ; while ((tmpRates[tmp_i].low<tmpRates[tmp_i+k].low) && (tmpRates[tmp_i].low<tmpRates[tmp_i-k].low) && ((tmp_i+k)<(tmp_iCod)) && ((tmp_i-k)> 0 )) k++; if (((tmp_i+k)==tmp_iCod) || ((tmp_i-k)== 0 )) k=- 1 ; return (k); }; int CKeyFinder::GetMinDimension(){ return (MinDimension);}; void CKeyFinder::SetMinDimension( int temp_Val) { if (temp_Val> 1 ) MinDimension=temp_Val; else { MessageBox ( "The set dimension is too low." + "

" + "The default dimension of 5 will be used" , "Warning!" , MB_OK + MB_ICONWARNING ); MinDimension= 5 ; }; }; int CKeyFinder::GetMaxBars() { return (MaxBars);}; void CKeyFinder::SetMaxBars( int temp_Val) { int SMaxBars= Bars ( Symbol (), 0 ); if (SMaxBars<temp_Val) { temp_Val=SMaxBars; MessageBox ( "The MaxBars parameter is too high." + "

" + "Only " + IntegerToString (temp_Val)+ " bars will be used for calculation." , "Warning!" , MB_OK + MB_ICONWARNING ); }; if (temp_Val<( 2 *MinDimension)) { MessageBox ( "The set number of bars is too low." + "

" + "The default number of 300 will be used" , "Warning!" , MB_OK + MB_ICONWARNING ); temp_Val= 300 ; }; MaxBars=temp_Val; }; void CKeyFinder::FindUpKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]) { int HD= 1 ; for ( int i=temp_iCod-MinDimension; i>(MinDimension- 1 ); i--) { HD=getHighDimension(temp_rates,i,temp_iCod); if ((HD>=MinDimension) || (HD==- 1 )) { string Ob_Name= "KF_Label" + IntegerToString (i); if (HD!=- 1 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].high); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_LOWER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_TEXT , 0 , IntegerToString (HD)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); } else { ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].high); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 0 , 159 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); }; }; }; }; void CKeyFinder::FindLowKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]) { int LD= 1 ; bool iCreate; for ( int i=temp_iCod-MinDimension; i>(MinDimension- 1 ); i--) { LD=getLowDimension(temp_rates,i,temp_iCod); if ((LD>=MinDimension) || (LD==- 1 )) { string Ob_Name= "KF_Label" + IntegerToString (i)+ "_1" ; if (LD!=- 1 ) { iCreate= ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].low); if (iCreate) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_TEXT , 0 , IntegerToString (LD)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrGreen ); } else Comment ( "Cannot create the object" ); } else { iCreate= ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].low); if (iCreate) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 0 , 159 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrGreen ); } else Comment ( "Cannot create the object" ); }; }; }; }; int CKeyFinder::CleanChart( void ) { string Label= "KF_Label" ; int obj_total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ,- 1 ),n= 0 ; for ( int obj=obj_total- 1 ; obj>= 0 ; obj--) { string objname= ObjectName ( 0 ,obj, 0 ,- 1 ); if ( StringFind (objname,Label)>= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,objname); n++; } return (n); } CKeyFinder::CKeyFinder(){}; CKeyFinder::~CKeyFinder(){};

因为大部分的代码已被移至类中，主要脚本代码是非常紧凑的。



#property copyright "Trofimov Pavel" #property link "trofimovpp@mail.ru" #property version "2.00" #property description "Warning! This algorithm uses loops for calculations!" #property description "It is recommended so set not more than 1000 to process!" #property script_show_inputs input int MinDimesion= 5 ; input int MaxBars= 300 ; #include "KeyFinder.mqh" #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> CKeyFinder m_keyfinder; CChartObjectButton m_button_close; void OnStart () { MqlRates rates_array[]; string Com= "





" ; int iCod= CopyRates ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 ,MaxBars,rates_array); int sy= 10 ; if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_OHLC )) sy+= 16 ; m_keyfinder.SetMaxBars(MaxBars); m_keyfinder.SetMinDimension(MinDimesion); m_keyfinder.CleanChart(); iCod=iCod- 1 ; Com+= "Working...Please, wait!" ; m_button_close.Create( 0 , "ButtonClose" , 0 , 10 ,sy, 100 , 20 ); m_button_close.Description( "Close Script" ); m_button_close.Color(Blue); m_button_close.FontSize( 8 ); Comment (Com); if (iCod> 0 ) { m_keyfinder.FindUpKeyPoints(iCod,rates_array); Com+= "

Upper points have been processed.

" ; Comment (Com); m_keyfinder.FindLowKeyPoints(iCod,rates_array); Comment ( "





Processing is complete" ); } else Comment ( "





No bars to process!!!" ); m_button_close.State( false ); while (!(m_button_close.State())) { ChartRedraw (); Sleep ( 250 ); }; m_keyfinder.CleanChart(); Comment ( "" ); }

最后, 我提供了一些有用的链接和解释:

如何从 MetaEditor 直接加载代码

为了在 MetaTrader 4 中使用此脚本，您需要将文件 KeyFinder2.mq5 的扩展名改为 mq4，并在 MetaEditor 里重新编译它。而 KeyFinder.mqh 文件含有类代码，应与主脚本文件置于同一文件夹里 (例如, MQL5\Scripts)。

我期待收到您的评论, 反馈和建议。祝交易好运！