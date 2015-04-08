This script finds DeMark pivot points, displays them on the chart and indicates their dimensions.

This script has practically the same functionality as KeyFinder. It doesn't have any visual differences except the button which deletes the script and all associated objects from the chart.

Fig. 1. RTS index futures chart after applying KeyFinder 2.0 script

Although the script hasn't been changed both visually and functionally, it's code has been significantly modified.

CKeyFinder class has been created for the script.





Fig. 2. CKeyFinder class

The code of the class is provided below. As I tried to make comments as detailed as possible, you shouldn't face any problems.

#property copyright "Trofimov Pavel" #property link "trofimovpp@mail.ru" class CKeyFinder { private : int MinDimension; int MaxBars; protected : int getHighDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod); int getLowDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod); public : CKeyFinder(); ~CKeyFinder(); int GetMinDimension(); void SetMinDimension( int temp_Val); int GetMaxBars(); void SetMaxBars( int temp_Val); void FindUpKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]); void FindLowKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]); int CleanChart(); }; int CKeyFinder::getHighDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod) { int k= 1 ; while ((tmpRates[tmp_i].high>tmpRates[tmp_i+k].high) && (tmpRates[tmp_i].high>tmpRates[tmp_i-k].high) && ((tmp_i+k)<(tmp_iCod)) && ((tmp_i-k)> 0 )) k++; if (((tmp_i+k)==tmp_iCod) || ((tmp_i-k)== 0 )) k=- 1 ; return (k); }; int CKeyFinder::getLowDimension( MqlRates &tmpRates[], int tmp_i, int tmp_iCod) { int k= 1 ; while ((tmpRates[tmp_i].low<tmpRates[tmp_i+k].low) && (tmpRates[tmp_i].low<tmpRates[tmp_i-k].low) && ((tmp_i+k)<(tmp_iCod)) && ((tmp_i-k)> 0 )) k++; if (((tmp_i+k)==tmp_iCod) || ((tmp_i-k)== 0 )) k=- 1 ; return (k); }; int CKeyFinder::GetMinDimension(){ return (MinDimension);}; void CKeyFinder::SetMinDimension( int temp_Val) { if (temp_Val> 1 ) MinDimension=temp_Val; else { MessageBox ( "The set dimension is too low." + "

" + "The default dimension of 5 will be used" , "Warning!" , MB_OK + MB_ICONWARNING ); MinDimension= 5 ; }; }; int CKeyFinder::GetMaxBars() { return (MaxBars);}; void CKeyFinder::SetMaxBars( int temp_Val) { int SMaxBars= Bars ( Symbol (), 0 ); if (SMaxBars<temp_Val) { temp_Val=SMaxBars; MessageBox ( "The MaxBars parameter is too high." + "

" + "Only " + IntegerToString (temp_Val)+ " bars will be used for calculation." , "Warning!" , MB_OK + MB_ICONWARNING ); }; if (temp_Val<( 2 *MinDimension)) { MessageBox ( "The set number of bars is too low." + "

" + "The default number of 300 will be used" , "Warning!" , MB_OK + MB_ICONWARNING ); temp_Val= 300 ; }; MaxBars=temp_Val; }; void CKeyFinder::FindUpKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]) { int HD= 1 ; for ( int i=temp_iCod-MinDimension; i>(MinDimension- 1 ); i--) { HD=getHighDimension(temp_rates,i,temp_iCod); if ((HD>=MinDimension) || (HD==- 1 )) { string Ob_Name= "KF_Label" + IntegerToString (i); if (HD!=- 1 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].high); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_LOWER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_TEXT , 0 , IntegerToString (HD)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); } else { ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].high); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 0 , 159 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_BOTTOM ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); }; }; }; }; void CKeyFinder::FindLowKeyPoints( int temp_iCod, MqlRates &temp_rates[]) { int LD= 1 ; bool iCreate; for ( int i=temp_iCod-MinDimension; i>(MinDimension- 1 ); i--) { LD=getLowDimension(temp_rates,i,temp_iCod); if ((LD>=MinDimension) || (LD==- 1 )) { string Ob_Name= "KF_Label" + IntegerToString (i)+ "_1" ; if (LD!=- 1 ) { iCreate= ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_TEXT , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].low); if (iCreate) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_UPPER ); ObjectSetString ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_TEXT , 0 , IntegerToString (LD)); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrGreen ); } else Comment ( "Cannot create the object" ); } else { iCreate= ObjectCreate ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJ_ARROW , 0 ,temp_rates[i].time,temp_rates[i].low); if (iCreate) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE , 0 , 159 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_ANCHOR , 0 , ANCHOR_TOP ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 ,Ob_Name, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrGreen ); } else Comment ( "Cannot create the object" ); }; }; }; }; int CKeyFinder::CleanChart( void ) { string Label= "KF_Label" ; int obj_total= ObjectsTotal ( 0 , 0 ,- 1 ),n= 0 ; for ( int obj=obj_total- 1 ; obj>= 0 ; obj--) { string objname= ObjectName ( 0 ,obj, 0 ,- 1 ); if ( StringFind (objname,Label)>= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 ,objname); n++; } return (n); } CKeyFinder::CKeyFinder(){}; CKeyFinder::~CKeyFinder(){};

Because most of the code has been moved to the class, the main script code is very compact.



#property copyright "Trofimov Pavel" #property link "trofimovpp@mail.ru" #property version "2.00" #property description "Warning! This algorithm uses loops for calculations!" #property description "It is recommended so set not more than 1000 to process!" #property script_show_inputs input int MinDimesion= 5 ; input int MaxBars= 300 ; #include "KeyFinder.mqh" #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsTxtControls.mqh> CKeyFinder m_keyfinder; CChartObjectButton m_button_close; void OnStart () { MqlRates rates_array[]; string Com= "





" ; int iCod= CopyRates ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 ,MaxBars,rates_array); int sy= 10 ; if ( ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_SHOW_OHLC )) sy+= 16 ; m_keyfinder.SetMaxBars(MaxBars); m_keyfinder.SetMinDimension(MinDimesion); m_keyfinder.CleanChart(); iCod=iCod- 1 ; Com+= "Working...Please, wait!" ; m_button_close.Create( 0 , "ButtonClose" , 0 , 10 ,sy, 100 , 20 ); m_button_close.Description( "Close Script" ); m_button_close.Color(Blue); m_button_close.FontSize( 8 ); Comment (Com); if (iCod> 0 ) { m_keyfinder.FindUpKeyPoints(iCod,rates_array); Com+= "

Upper points have been processed.

" ; Comment (Com); m_keyfinder.FindLowKeyPoints(iCod,rates_array); Comment ( "





Processing is complete" ); } else Comment ( "





No bars to process!!!" ); m_button_close.State( false ); while (!(m_button_close.State())) { ChartRedraw (); Sleep ( 250 ); }; m_keyfinder.CleanChart(); Comment ( "" ); }

And finally, I provided several helpful links and explanations:

How to load the code directly from MetaEditor

To use the script in MetaTrader 4 you need to change the extension of the file KeyFinder2.mq5 to mq4 and recompile it in MetaEditor. The KeyFinder.mqh file containing the class code should be stored in the same folder (for example, MQL5\Scripts) as the main script file.

I am looking forward to reading your comments, feedback and suggestions. Good luck in trading!