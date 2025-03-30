통화 / WINA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
WINA: Winmark Corporation
505.63 USD 9.32 (1.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WINA 환율이 오늘 -1.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 499.00이고 고가는 512.42이었습니다.
Winmark Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WINA News
- 윈마크 이사 바베타, 43만 달러 상당 주식 매도
- Barbetta of Winmark sells $430k in shares
- Expect Winmark Stock To Underperform (NASDAQ:WINA)
- Winmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at 494.28 USD
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Winmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at 467.61 USD
- Winmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at 460.6 USD
- Winmark earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Winmark declares quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share
- Why Winmark Stock Is Slipping Today
- Why Winmark Stock Plummeted This Week
- Winmark Stock: Shares Just Don't Make Sense At These Levels (NASDAQ:WINA)
- winmark corp stock hits 52-week high at 437.92 usd
- Winmark stock hits 52-week high at $436.54 amid robust growth
- Winmark: Differentiated Business Model Within Retail (NASDAQ:WINA)
일일 변동 비율
499.00 512.42
년간 변동
295.78 518.48
- 이전 종가
- 514.95
- 시가
- 512.42
- Bid
- 505.63
- Ask
- 505.93
- 저가
- 499.00
- 고가
- 512.42
- 볼륨
- 109
- 일일 변동
- -1.81%
- 월 변동
- 8.54%
- 6개월 변동
- 58.01%
- 년간 변동율
- 32.71%
20 9월, 토요일