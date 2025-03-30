시세섹션
통화 / WINA
주식로 돌아가기

WINA: Winmark Corporation

505.63 USD 9.32 (1.81%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

WINA 환율이 오늘 -1.81%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 499.00이고 고가는 512.42이었습니다.

Winmark Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WINA News

일일 변동 비율
499.00 512.42
년간 변동
295.78 518.48
이전 종가
514.95
시가
512.42
Bid
505.63
Ask
505.93
저가
499.00
고가
512.42
볼륨
109
일일 변동
-1.81%
월 변동
8.54%
6개월 변동
58.01%
년간 변동율
32.71%
20 9월, 토요일