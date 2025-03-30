QuotesSections
WINA: Winmark Corporation
WINA: Winmark Corporation

507.31 USD 9.06 (1.82%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WINA exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 494.20 and at a high of 508.93.

Follow Winmark Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
494.20 508.93
Year Range
295.78 518.48
Previous Close
498.25
Open
494.20
Bid
507.31
Ask
507.61
Low
494.20
High
508.93
Volume
114
Daily Change
1.82%
Month Change
8.90%
6 Months Change
58.53%
Year Change
33.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%