Currencies / WINA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WINA: Winmark Corporation
507.31 USD 9.06 (1.82%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WINA exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 494.20 and at a high of 508.93.
Follow Winmark Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WINA News
- Expect Winmark Stock To Underperform (NASDAQ:WINA)
- Winmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at 494.28 USD
- Upbound: Onwards To Growing Brand Visibility Into 2026 Amid High Retailing Activity
- Winmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at 467.61 USD
- Winmark Corporation stock hits all-time high at 460.6 USD
- Winmark earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Winmark declares quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share
- Why Winmark Stock Is Slipping Today
- Why Winmark Stock Plummeted This Week
- Winmark Stock: Shares Just Don't Make Sense At These Levels (NASDAQ:WINA)
- winmark corp stock hits 52-week high at 437.92 usd
- Winmark stock hits 52-week high at $436.54 amid robust growth
- Winmark: Differentiated Business Model Within Retail (NASDAQ:WINA)
Daily Range
494.20 508.93
Year Range
295.78 518.48
- Previous Close
- 498.25
- Open
- 494.20
- Bid
- 507.31
- Ask
- 507.61
- Low
- 494.20
- High
- 508.93
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 8.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 58.53%
- Year Change
- 33.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%