시세섹션
통화 / USAS
주식로 돌아가기

USAS: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, no par value

3.01 USD 0.21 (7.50%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

USAS 환율이 오늘 7.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.79이고 고가는 3.05이었습니다.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, no par value 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USAS News

일일 변동 비율
2.79 3.05
년간 변동
0.29 3.05
이전 종가
2.80
시가
2.81
Bid
3.01
Ask
3.31
저가
2.79
고가
3.05
볼륨
1.717 K
일일 변동
7.50%
월 변동
5.61%
6개월 변동
467.92%
년간 변동율
870.97%
20 9월, 토요일