통화 / USAS
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
USAS: Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, no par value
3.01 USD 0.21 (7.50%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
USAS 환율이 오늘 7.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.79이고 고가는 3.05이었습니다.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, no par value 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USAS News
- USAS Boosts Mine Efficiency With Galena No. 3 Shaft's Phase 1 Upgrades
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (August 25 to August 29) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Americas Gold And Silver Stock Q2: North America's Next Largest Silver Miner (NYSE:USAS)
- Top 10 Silver Miners (Producers)
- H.C. Wainwright raises American Silver price target to $1.30 from $1.00
- Americas Gold & Silver Corp reports to SEC on corporate matters
- Metallurgical Testwork at Galena Complex Demonstrates Over 90% Antimony Recovery Supporting Potential Near-Term Primary Antimony Production in the United States
일일 변동 비율
2.79 3.05
년간 변동
0.29 3.05
- 이전 종가
- 2.80
- 시가
- 2.81
- Bid
- 3.01
- Ask
- 3.31
- 저가
- 2.79
- 고가
- 3.05
- 볼륨
- 1.717 K
- 일일 변동
- 7.50%
- 월 변동
- 5.61%
- 6개월 변동
- 467.92%
- 년간 변동율
- 870.97%
20 9월, 토요일