GoldZ AI
- Experts
- Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
- 버전: 2.6
- 업데이트됨: 31 12월 2025
- 활성화: 10
GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD
GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic.
Trading Approach
GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups during active market periods.
Key Features
- Price Action Analysis – Identifies trading opportunities based on support/resistance level breakouts and market structure
- Recovery Management System – Includes an adjustable risk-recovery mechanism with configurable multiplier settings
- Trend Filtering – Incorporates directional analysis to filter trade signals
- News Awareness – Integrates with Forex Factory calendar to avoid low-impact trading periods
- GMT Auto-Detection – Automatically adjusts to broker GMT in live trading; manual GMT setup available for strategy testing
Specifications
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5
- Minimum Capital: $100
- Broker: Compatible with most brokers (Raw spread/ECN recommended)
- Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
- VPS: Recommended for optimal performance
Risk Disclosure
- Does not use grid trading or hedging strategies
- Uses position sizing and recovery mechanisms - proper risk management is essential
- Suitable for both personal accounts and funded trading programs
For questions or additional information, please contact me via private message.