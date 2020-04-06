GoldZ AI

GoldZ AI – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD

GoldZ AI is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic.

Trading Approach

GoldZ AI focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-probability setups during active market periods.

Key Features

  • Price Action Analysis – Identifies trading opportunities based on support/resistance level breakouts and market structure
  • Recovery Management System – Includes an adjustable risk-recovery mechanism with configurable multiplier settings
  • Trend Filtering – Incorporates directional analysis to filter trade signals
  • News Awareness – Integrates with Forex Factory calendar to avoid low-impact trading periods
  • GMT Auto-Detection – Automatically adjusts to broker GMT in live trading; manual GMT setup available for strategy testing

Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Capital: $100
  • Broker: Compatible with most brokers (Raw spread/ECN recommended)
  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • VPS: Recommended for optimal performance

Risk Disclosure

  • Does not use grid trading or hedging strategies
  • Uses position sizing and recovery mechanisms - proper risk management is essential
  • Suitable for both personal accounts and funded trading programs

For questions or additional information, please contact me via private message.


Video GoldZ AI
추천 제품
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Experts
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
PureDailyEA
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Experts
Expert's signal link has been working on 25 different instruments since 09.07.2019. It will be stopped after a while. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/605823 This expert advisor works well on daily charts. Opens a pending order based on daily price movements and may revise this pending order based on price movements during the day.  It can keep the current order by following the price movements and can open two different types of additional orders as soon as it sees the opportunity. If he sees t
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
Algolution HK50
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the HK50 Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users ma
MarketFollower
Cristian Mihai
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades only following the market directions. So if the market goes north buy positions will be added, and if the market goes south sell positions will be added to a specific number of pips from the last entry. If a market range is set the expert will not open another position but wait for the breakout. The open positions are managed until they are closed with a profit. You can limit the number of opened positions. Only one position can be opened on a bar. A useful tool when t
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
ICMarkets 실계좌 신호: 여기를 클릭하세요 KT Gold Nexus EA로 성공하기 위해 필요한 것은 무엇입니까? 인내. 규율. 시간. KT Gold Nexus EA는 전문 트레이더와 개인 자산 운용자들이 실제로 사용하는 실전 트레이딩 접근 방식을 기반으로 설계되었습니다. 단기적인 흥미나 빠른 수익이 아닌, 장기적으로 안정적이고 일관된 성과를 목표로 합니다. 이 EA는 장기 운용을 전제로 만들어졌습니다. 전략의 진정한 잠재력을 확인하려면 최소 1년 이상 지속적으로 운용하는 것이 권장됩니다. 전문 트레이딩과 마찬가지로 손실이 발생하는 주간이나 월간 구간이 존재할 수 있으며, 이는 정상적인 과정입니다. 중요한 것은 짧은 기간의 결과가 아니라 장기간에 걸친 누적 성과입니다. 많은 그리드 또는 마틴게일 시스템은 초기에는 빠른 수익을 보여주지만, 대부분 결국 계좌 손실로 이어집니다. 본 EA는 이러한 구조적 위험을 배제하고, 안정적이며 통제 가능한 성장을 추구하도록 설계되었습니다.
Algolution USDJPY
Kin Ching Chan
Experts
All users need to have a unique setting. Please contact us after purchase. Should you have any trouble, please contact use immediately. Introducing the USDJPY Strategy - a revolutionary trading system that blends together advanced indicators and sophisticated techniques for a comprehensive and high-performance trading experience. There is no Martingale added - just scalp in a controlled manner! Risk management We understand that risk management is crucial to trade successfully. To allow users
Gold Insane V4 The Leo Trader FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Experts
GoldInsane V4 is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA works on any timeframe and adapts to different market conditions using its smart entry & risk-control logic. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) Fully Automated EA — “Set & Forget” Works on Any Timeframe (M1–H4) Stable Entries Based on Smart Candle & Volatility Logic Low Drawdown Structure – Based on internal backtesting, the EA remained below 10% max drawdown (results may vary in rea
GerFX QuantFlow Scalper
Exler Consulting GmbH
Experts
Before you buy a night scalper please be aware of the risks involved: Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA could also make losses).  The backtests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore do not give a realistic prediction of future profitability. Any mean reversion can get caught on the wrong side of a fast movements due to unexpected news or flash crashes. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still executi
Fidelity MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (5)
Experts
Description : Fidelity EA is an Expert Advisor for trading on all Forex pairs and all timeframe. EA is powered with specific trend detection algorithms. The algorithm is fully smart and automatic. So the use and setup of EA is very simple and there is no need to have deep knowledge about the market. Growing the EA : The EA will be updated and supported always. New features will be added later for free. If you need a specific feature to be added to the EA, please write your idea on the comment
Shmendridge C7MT4 Channel Breaks
Benjamin Dixon
Experts
Features Simultaneous Multi-Signals, Multi-Symbols and Multi-Timeframes. Please message me for ALL settings. I am constantly seeking new signals and improving old ones to maintain and improve the edges in my updates to this EA Extraordinarily robust (wide range of settings produces positive results over long testing periods during optimizations and across different broker feeds and timeframes) Built-in anti-curve fitting features for extremely robust optimizations (Time Dilation testing, Monte C
Harmonizer EA
Amir Hossein Moharreri
5 (1)
Experts
이 EA는 개별 거래마다 진입 포지션을 계산하기 위해 정교한 알고리즘을 사용하는 강력한 그리드 트레이딩 도구입니다. 이 EA는 과거 데이터에 과적합되지 않고, 시장 변동성을 활용하여 자체를 최적화합니다. 시장 변동성을 활용함으로써 알고리즘은 시장 변화에 신속하고 효율적으로 대응할 수 있습니다. 이는 시장의 기회를 활용하면서도 미리 정의된 매개변수 내에서 리스크를 최소화할 수 있음을 의미합니다. 그러나 이 EA를 사용할 때에는 신중하게 사용하고, 편안한 금액만을 위험에 노출시키는 것이 중요합니다. EA를 백테스트하고 설정을 실험하여 자신에게 가장 적합한 설정을 찾는 것을 권장합니다. 지원되는 심볼: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD 권장 시간대: M15 (15분 차트) 특징 비슷한 EA보다 저렴한 가격 여러 심볼에서 작동 하나의 차트 설정 뉴스 필터 실시간 성과 모니터링 과거 데이터에 과적합되지 않음 개발자 지원 요구 사항 헤징 계정 이 EA는 스프레드에 민감
AutoSmartPro MT4
Alexandru Chirila
Experts
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader5 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT4 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact  | How to install MT4 Product Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market move
Rapture
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The automated trading system is developed based on the "Comfort Range" theory. According to this theory, the chart of each trading instrument has its own dynamically changing range of movement. The skill of determining such a range allows you to use this information as a leading indicator and predict price movement in the near future. The Rapture Expert Advisor determines the "Comfort Range" of the trading instrument and works in the direction of the expected future movement. The EA does not
HaiAu Capital EA MT4
Thi Dang Nguyen
Experts
Designed with advanced algorithms and utilizing deep learning technology, our Dark TradinG MT4 (EA) is crafted to assist you in the intricate world of forex trading. The system analyzes market behaviors and conducts transactions based on specific criteria, empowering you to engage with market trends more effectively. With the backing of nearly a decade of data, the EA employs deep learning to examine past market conditions, aiming to provide enhanced decision-making. Recommendations: Currency
Five Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
Introduction With over 18 years of trading experience, I can tell you that simply buying a "black box" EA and expecting to get rich without any fundamental knowledge is a naive approach. True success comes from understanding the market. This EA is designed for serious investors who want to trade like professionals. It serves as a powerful hybrid tool: it allows for minimal but effective intervention, bridging the gap between manual intuition and automated precision. Key Features: User-Friendly
Robot trading 002
Omar Talaoutou
Experts
"Experience the power of smart trading effortlessly! Always stay one step ahead of the market and enjoy automatic profits. Join those who have changed their trading style and achieved income without hassle. Say goodbye to complications and step into the world of easy profits! One automatic solution manages your trades and keeps you in the lead. Smart trading starts now! Market expertise is at your fingertips without complex data – just activate and go." Recommended Settings: Minimum balance: $50
VolumeBot
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
Experts
VolumeBot 소개: 당신의 MetaTrader 4 혁명적인 트레이딩 동반자 VolumeBot은 고급 머신 러닝 알고리즘과 신경망을 활용한 독특한 볼륨 기반 전략을 결합하여 자동화된 트레이딩 기술의 다음 단계를 나타냅니다. 이를 통해 귀하의 트레이딩 경험을 혁신적으로 개선합니다. 이 전략의 세부 사항을 이해하는 것은 중요하며, 효과를 평가하고 트레이딩 목표와 일치하도록 매개 변수를 세밀하게 조정하기 위해 전략 테스터 및 데모 계정에서 철저한 테스트가 필요합니다. 고급 머신 러닝 기술, 신경망 및 볼륨 기반 분석 전략을 기반으로합니다. 설정 가능한 거래 시간으로 선호하는 개인화 된 거래 경험을 제공합니다. 다양한 통화 쌍에 대한 거래 유연성을 제공하며, 다중 통화 기능을 비활성화하고 VolumeBot을 차트에 연결하여 매끄럽게 통합 할 수 있습니다. 다양한 시간 프레임에 적응 가능하며 최적의 성능을 위해 M1 시간 프레임을 선호합니다. 직관적 인 인터페이스와 조정 가능한 설정을 통
Hunting Cat Scalper
Pak Hong Poon
4.69 (13)
Experts
Hunting Cat Scalper is a fully automated trading robot on mainly USDJPY. It well identifies potential breakout levels in certain price patterns and then trades along with the breakouts.  A FREE copy of Superdog Pro is gifted along with the purchase of Hunting Cat Scalper. Contact me for further details and conditions. Current Price: $349 --> (Next price $449) Live signal: Set C (with trailing stop):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2231094 Main Features Identifies breakout levels in price patter
MacdTrade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses the dissonance analysis strategy between the wave formation of the price movement of the lower level and the fractals of two consecutive upper levels. The data of the MACD indicator are confirmatory and decisive when making a decision to enter a transaction. Each trading position has a stop loss and take profit. Dangerous trading methods are not used. The Expert Advisor has a non-linear trailing stop system. Recommended trading tools for default settings: 5M: EURGBP,
Martingale Master Pro
Toh Chong Wei
Experts
This EA is to implement advanced Martingale strategies while managing risk meticulously. Start with Micro/Cent Account (Swap free account preferable) . Starting with 0.1 lot size, EA will have multiplier of 1.15 with every Martingale strategy level. Capital stop loss is optional. Check out my signal before purchasing the signal. Disclaimer : While I aim to provide consistent and profitable trading opportunities, please remember that trading Forex involves risk, and past performance is not indica
InfinX Classic MT4
Stanislav Shtiliyanov
Experts
For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
KiniTrade
I Putu Gede Waisnawa Pratama Putra
Experts
K-Bot is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. K-bot is based on KiniTrade MT4  indicator, these Trades can be manage with some strategies.  The basic strategy starts with Market order in trend following, but you can change it, in others strategies counter trend.  Parameters : K-Bot adv Settings Magic Number: ID number of the orders. Max Spread: maximum spread to trade. Money Management Settings Lots: num
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Experts
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
Golden Monk Pro
Juan Chacon
Experts
Golden Monk Pro       is the combination of indicators such as Bollinger Bands, Moving Averages, Rsi, Momentum and Angles that together seek price direction through impulses in areas of important divergence. Matrix Golden Monk Pro   encapsulates many tools and resources in a 5*4 matrix to improve the level of success in each entry with a maximum of 4 simultaneous operations, optimizing capital management, this matrix can be displayed on the left side of your screen. Recommendations: Currency Pa
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
ForexEagle
Hadj Ahmed Slimani
Experts
ForexEagle - Elevate Your Trading Experience to New Heights Ready to revolutionize your trading game? Introducing ForexEagle, the ultimate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to dominate the GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD markets on the M5 timeframe. With a winning combination of advanced Price Action strategy and trend detection algorithm, ForexEagle is your go-to tool for unlocking the full potential of GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD trading. The EA operates during specific hours, from 12:01 AM to 11:59 PM. G
LazyBoy Scalper Scrapper
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
Experts
From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot               - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators which most of
Forever RSI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Introducing a Trading Robot called "Forever RSI" which is built using Forever Core and RSI that traders can customize. For those of you who use RSI, it must be very suitable for this trading style. This will be a valuable investment for you, by buying now you will get future features. Try the DEMO download if you feel like trying it out! We are very transparent and trust your good faith. All users can back test and optimize your RSI indicator.   About Forever Core This core will be the best engi
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
24시간 플래시 세일 - 단돈 $199.99  "HFT Pass Prop Firms"은 HFT 도전을 위해 특별히 디자인된 US30 페어와 거래하는 전문가 어드바이저 (EA)입니다. 다른 우수한 전문가 어드바이저 및 지표를 확인하려면 다음을 방문하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 저는 로스입니다. 더 많은 업데이트를 받으려면 여기에서 구독하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT란? 고빈도 거래 (HFT)는 강력한 컴퓨터 프로그램을 사용하여 몇 초 동안 많은 주문을 실행하는 거래 방법입니다. HFT는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 여러 시장을 분석하고 현재의 시장 조건을 기반으로 주문을 실행합니다. 가장 빠른 실행 속도를 가진 트레이더들이 더 수익성이 높은 경향이 있으며, HFT는 고회전율 및 주문 대 거래 비율로 특징 지어집니다. 따라서이 EA는
The Tinga Tinga EA Updated
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
$10 to $13 000 Broker:Hija Global Markets Ltd Platform:MT5 Account Type:Live Login number:40912 Investor Password:Leclote123# Dear users, I would like to introduce you to my new trading advisor The Tinga EA. The Tinga advisor operates on the platform of the  advisor, yet unlike it, it operates on lower timeframes of M15 and uses other indicators to generate trades, while also trading on two currency pairs, XAUUSD and USDJPY, which provides us with a slight diversification
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
그만큼       Opening Range Breakout Master는   다음과 같은 기관 거래 개념을 활용하도록 설계된 전문 알고리즘 거래 시스템입니다.       ICT(Inner Circle Trader), 스마트 머니 컨셉(SMC), 그리고 유동성 기반 전략 등을 활용하여   , 이 전문가 자문은 다음과 같은 사항들을 자동으로 감지하고 실행합니다.       오프닝 레인지 브레이크아웃(ORB)       다음을 포함한 주요 글로벌 외환 세션 전반에 걸쳐       런던, 뉴욕, 도쿄 및 Midnight Killzones를   통해 거래자가 다음과 같은 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다.       마켓 메이커의 움직임, 유동성 탐색, 세션 기반 변동성   . 다음을 따르는 거래자를 위해 만들어졌습니다.       시간 기반 가격 변동, 주문 흐름 역학 및 기관 거래 방법론을 통해   이 EA는 가격이 하락할 때 체계적으로 거래를 입력하여 감정적 의사 결정을 제거합니다.      
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
크리스마스 & 새해 가 왔습니다 — 2026년 트레이딩 계획 은 무엇인가요? Dynamic Pips EA 40% 할인 — 지금 $799 , 8회 활성화 포함. 그리고 더 있습니다: 아직 보유하지 않았다면 Boring Pips EA(MT4 또는 MT5) 무료 제공 . 기존 고객이라면 추가 10% 할인 . 서두르세요! 본 혜택은 선착순 5명 또는 2026년 1월 7일 까지(먼저 도달하는 조건) 적용됩니다. 자세한 내용 또는 참여를 원하시면 메시지를 남겨주세요. 트럼프의 두 번째 임기 는 전 세계 시장을 뒤흔드는 대규모 관세 복귀를 시작으로, 공격적인 무역 정책의 물결을 다시 촉발했습니다. 중동 지역의 긴장 이 고조되고 있으며, 최근에는 이스라엘과 이란 사이의 갈등이 주목받고 있습니다. 이로 인해 유가 상승 요인이 발생할 수 있습니다. 러시아–우크라이나 전쟁 은 해결 기미 없이 지속되고 있으며, 세계적인 지정학적 불안정을 더욱 부추기고 있습니다.
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – M1 스캘핑   (DAX, XAU, etc) 로마 시대의 규율과 정밀함에서 영감을 받은 ThraeX 는 MetaTrader 4 용으로 특별히 설계된 고빈도 거래(High-Frequency Trading) 전용 **전문가용 어드바이저(EA)**입니다. 이 시스템은 **1분 차트(M1)**에서의 빠른 시장 변동을 처리하도록 설계되었으며, 단기적인 가격 움직임을 높은 속도와 적응력으로 감지하고 대응합니다. 주요 특징: ️ M1 스캘핑 로직 – 실시간 시장 데이터를 기반으로 한 고빈도 의사결정 구조. ️ 초고속 실행 시스템 – 변동성이 큰 시장의 미세한 움직임에도 빠르게 반응하도록 설계됨. 자가 적응형 매개변수 – 외부 데이터나 플랫폼 연결 없이 내장 알고리즘을 통해 변화하는 시장 상황에 자동으로 적응. 지속적 최적화 – 최신 시장 데이터를 기반으로 동작을 업데이트하며, 시간이 지날수록 성능을 향상시킴. ️ 외부 의존성 없음 – 완전 자율형 구조로 외부
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Candle Power EA S&P 500용 평균회귀 5개 전략 포트폴리오 구매 후 에 메시지를 보내 주세요. 매뉴얼 PDF 와 자세한 설명 영상 링크를 보내드립니다!!! EA는 항상 설정된 상태로 작동시켜야 합니다!!! 여기에서 SETFILE 및 설명서를 다운로드하세요  다음 급락장이 두렵나요? Candle Power EA 가 있으면 걱정하지 않으셔도 됩니다. 이 EA 는 서로 보완하는 평균회귀 전략 5개 ( 5개 설정 , 서로 다른 필터 방식 )를 S&P 500 에 묶어 적용합니다. 특히 스트레스 국면 에서의 과도한 움직임 을 체계적으로 포착하고, 급격한 조정 이 동반된 변동성 높은 시장 국면 에서 강점 을 발휘합니다. 평상시 시장 국면 에서는 EA 가 전체 시장 의 흐름을 대체로 따라가므로 전술적 포트폴리오 헤지 와 추가 수익원 을 동시에 제공할 수 있습니다. 마팅게일 없음 , 그리드 없음 . 명확한 문서화, 견고함, 실용성. 15년 이상의 틱 데이터 기반 장기 백테스트 이력
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Gold Throne MT4
DRT Circle
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – 금 거래용 비마팅게일 그리드 트레이딩 시스템(XAUUSD) 골드 쓰론 EA(Gold Throne EA)는 금(XAUUSD) 거래 전용으로 설계된 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 마틴게일 자금 관리 방식을 사용하지 않고 구조화된 그리드 거래 방식을 사용합니다. 손실 발생 후 랏 크기를 기하급수적으로 늘리는 대신, EA는 고정 또는 점진적으로 조정 가능한 랏 크기 방식을 사용하여 트레이더가 노출 및 위험에 대한 통제력을 강화할 수 있도록 합니다. 골드 쓰론 EA는 마틴게일 논리를 제거함으로써 더욱 안정적인 포지션 크기 조정 프레임워크를 제공하여 트레이더가 랏 크기를 갑자기 늘리지 않고도 자본 배분을 계획할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 따라서 마틴게일 전략에서 일반적으로 나타나는 복리 위험 없이 체계적인 그리드 구조를 선호하는 트레이더에게 적합합니다. Gold Throne EA를 구매하시면 AllPair Engine과 원하는 EA를 무료로 드립니다. 대여 상품에는
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 손실에서 탄생했습니다. 고통으로 완성되었고, 목적을 가지고 출시되었습니다. ️ 구조입니다. 투기가 아닙니다. 쓰리 리틀 버즈 EA는 단순한 트레이딩 로봇이 아닙니다. 오랜 세월의 실패를 통해 만들어진, 전투에서 단련된 엔진이며, 단 하나의 사명을 위해 설계되었습니다. 바로   시장이 격변할 때 당신의 자산을 보호하고, 회복하고, 성장시키는 것입니다.   세 가지 강력한 전략을 완벽하게 조화시켜 결합했습니다   . 마팅게일을 활용한 손실 그리드   : 손실을 흡수하고 완전한 회복을 향해 나아갑니다. 마팅게일로 그리드에서 승리   : 기세를 타고 동시에 스마트한 이득을 얻습니다. 로트 곱셈을 이용한 헤지   : 반전을 포착하고 수익성 있는 출구를 강제합니다. 시간대:   H4 플랫폼:   MetaTrader 4(MT4) 최소 잔액:   $10,000 브로커:   모든 브로커 통화쌍:   모든 통화쌍   (기본
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
XAUUSD용 추출기 XAUUSD용 Extractors는 금(XAUUSD) 거래 시 정밀성, 위험 관리, 그리고 유연한 거래 로직을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 전문가급 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 두 가지 고급 내장 전략과 다섯 가지 유연한 시장 접근 모드를 통합하여 트레이더가 다양한 시장 구조에서 시스템의 해석, 진입 및 관리 방식을 완벽하게 제어할 수 있도록 합니다. Extractors는 광범위한 연구 개발을 기반으로 구축되었으며, 이전 프로젝트인   Gold Throne 의 진화된 버전으로, 더 넓은 그리드 간격, 향상된 위험 제한, 그리고 공격적인 거래는 줄이고 안전성은 강화하는 스마트한 거래 관리 로직을 통해 더욱 개선되었습니다. 그리드 모드를 비활성화하거나 끄려면 EA_Deactivation_Key 입력으로 이 키를 삽입합니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14를 입력하고, 비그리드 모드(Prop Firm)를 비활성화하거나 끄려면 7, 8
제작자의 제품 더 보기
GoldZ AI MT5
Mohamed Baseer Mohamed Sabraj
Experts
GoldZ AI MT5 – Advanced Gold Trading Expert Advisor for XAUUSD GoldZ AI MT5 is a systematic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), utilizing price action analysis, trend detection, and session-based trading logic. Trading Approach GoldZ AI MT5 focuses on key trading sessions (Asian close, London open, New York open) and identifies potential breakout opportunities at support and resistance levels. The EA typically executes 1-2 trades per day maximum, targeting high-proba
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변