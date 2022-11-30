Strategy Bybit Scalper - fully automated cryptocurrency trading algorithm, the main direction of the trading advisor for trading on the Bybit crypto exchange, IC Markets and other crypto exchanges and low spread brokers. The algorithm bybit scalping does not use dangerous trading methods - martingale, grid and averaging, it always uses only fixed stop loss, take profit and built-in trailing stop.

To trade, install the adviser on the M1, M5, M15, H1 chart, cryptocurrency (BTCUSD (Bitcoin), BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT), minimum deposit $100.

Recommended settings are available in the discussion.

If possible, settings for other pairs and brokers will be added to the discussion.

Advisor settings:

Magic - magic number. Spread - the maximum allowable spread in trading. Virtual(Stoploss,Takeprofit) - virtual stop. Lot - fixed lot in trade. Takeprofit - Take profit on ATR. Stoploss - Stoploss on ATR.

== Other Settings ==

Buy - level for buy orders. Sell - level for sell orders. Index Period - period. Min body Pips - the minimum size of a candle. Offset - order placement distance. Expiration - holding time for placed orders.

== Trailing Stop Settings ==

Trailing Stop, points

Profit in points when TS should kick in.

== Trailing pending orders == "If you want to move a pending order, use the enabled filter." Modify Distance Pips Step Pips

== Time Filter ==

Start Hour - start of trading in hours.

Start Minute - start of trading in minutes.

End Hour - end of trading in hours.

End Minute - end of trading in minutes.

== Weekday Filter ==

Monday = true;

Tuesday = true;

Wednesday = true;

Thursday = true;

Friday = true;

Saturday = true;

Sunday = true;

Comment. Slippage

