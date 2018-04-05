CTR Reclaim is a structural reversal Expert Advisor built on Close-Triggered Reversal (CTR) logic, designed to exploit false breakouts of recent highs and lows through a fully systematic, rule-based execution.

The EA identifies scenarios where price:

sweeps a previous high or low , and

closes back inside the prior range,



confirming a breakout trap.

Trades are executed at the open of the next candle, only after the close validates the reversal.

This approach prioritizes candle close confirmation as the decisive signal, filtering out entries caused by level taps, intrabar noise, or stop-hunt spikes.

⚙️ Key Features

CTR (Close-Triggered Reversal) logic based on a two-candle structure

Dynamic risk management by balance percentage

Maximum 1 trade per day (overtrading control)

Configurable filters: trading days session hours maximum spread

Compatible with Netting accounts

Market order execution

Full volume and margin protection (Market-Safe Execution)

📈 Trading Approach

Designed for traders who value:

disciplined execution

clear, repeatable rules

minimal manual intervention

CTR Reclaim does NOT use:

martingale

grid

hedging

recovery techniques

No profit promises are made.

Performance depends solely on configuration, instrument selection, and market conditions.

🛠️ Configurable Parameters

Risk per trade (% of balance)

Stop Loss and Take Profit in ticks

Trade direction: Buy / Sell / Both

Day and session filters

Maximum spread limit

Maximum trades per day

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.

This EA is an execution tool, not a guarantee of results.

Demo testing and proper validation are strongly recommended before live trading.

🌐 Community & Resources

Access educational material, technical discussions, and community support in our private group:

👉 https://www.skool.com/popeyacademy