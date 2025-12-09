SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5)
Launch Price — Limited Offer
SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost.
Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk
SteadyRange M5 is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD M5. It operates inside a highly curated intraday price zone between 1.1460 and 1.1880, using a dual-engine structure (A & B), slope-driven logic, score evaluation, dynamic market regime clustering, and strict safety filters to deliver stable, controlled, and high-quality execution.
This EA is not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage, and not any kind of recovery method.
Its logic is selective, conservative, and built for long-term stability.
Human Support & Continuous Improvement
✔ Immediate Support After Installation
Once you activate SteadyRange M5, please send an email to:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com
You will be added to our client list to ensure priority support, guidance, and follow-up.
✔ Ongoing Monitoring & Future Updates
The system is evaluated regularly. Optional updates may be released to enhance stability, expand micro-range coverage, refine internal scoring logic, or further improve regime classification.
Key Features
Dual-Engine Architecture
-
Engine A → Lower micro-range
-
Engine B → Upper micro-range
Each engine uses independent parameters:
-
Range limits
-
Slope length
-
Score threshold
-
SL multiplier
-
Magic number
-
Trade comment
-
Minimum dynamic risk
This separation enhances precision and robustness.
Modular Micro-Range Structure
The global operational range is subdivided into multiple internal modules.
Each module applies a specialized logic set, enhanced by slope analysis (default 60 bars).
This framework improves consistency and selectivity across different price zones.
Dynamic Market Regime Clustering (Advanced Filter)
SteadyRange M5 integrates a dynamic clustering system that continuously evaluates current market conditions and classifies them into distinct internal regimes.
Each regime represents a different combination of:
-
Trend slope behavior
-
Volatility and ATR structure
-
Volume dynamics
-
Efficiency metrics
-
Directional pressure balance
At any given moment, the EA identifies the most representative active cluster and uses it as a high-level filter to condition trade eligibility.
This allows the system to:
-
Adapt execution to prevailing market structure
-
Avoid forcing trades in unsuitable regimes
-
Increase trade quality and consistency
-
Reduce regime-mismatch risk
The clustering logic does not predict price direction; it selectively enables or restricts execution based on statistical similarity to historically validated market conditions.
Score-Based Trade Validation
A trade is executed only if the score engine validates:
-
Slope alignment
-
Micro-range positioning
-
Threshold conditions
-
Spread safety
-
Time restrictions
-
Risk mode compatibility
-
Active market regime (cluster) eligibility
User-adjustable sensitivity via:
-
s_threshold_A
-
s_threshold_B
Two Risk Modes
1. Dynamic Risk Mode
Risk adjusts gradually within a user-defined band.
You define:
-
Minimum % risk
-
Max–Min difference (%)
2. Fixed Risk Mode
If UseFixedRisk = true , the EA applies a constant risk % per trade.
Safety Filters
Built-in protections include:
-
Maximum allowed spread
-
Daily trading windows
-
Friday close protection
-
Sunday open protection
-
Broker-specific time control
Avoids:
-
Spread spikes
-
Low-liquidity hours
-
Weekend gaps
-
Unstable market conditions
Market Regime Transparency & Testing Scope
SteadyRange M5 has been designed with a strong emphasis on real-time robustness and long-term survivability. While its internal filters and decision frameworks are grounded in quantitative observations extracted from recent market behavior, the system’s objective is not to replicate past performance, but to consistently exploit small, persistent statistical edges as they emerge over time.
The EA is inherently regime-aware and selective by design. It operates only when current market conditions align with its internal structural, statistical, and regime-based requirements. When those conditions are not present, the system naturally reduces activity or remains inactive, prioritizing capital preservation during anomalous or unfavorable environments.
Users are encouraged to freely backtest the EA across any historical periods of their choosing. Such testing may reveal phases of strong performance, reduced activity, or prolonged inactivity depending on market structure at the time. This behavior is intentional and reflects a conservative philosophy focused on long-term consistency, adaptive selectivity, and sustained participation in live market conditions, rather than continuous exposure or forced execution.
Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: EURUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Spread: < 1 pip or Raw
-
Recommended balance: ≥ 1000 USD
-
Works on Netting & Hedging accounts
FULL INPUT REFERENCE
GENERAL SETTINGS
Max global simultaneous positions
Maximum total number of open positions allowed across both engines.
0 = both can open, 1 = priority A, 2 = priority B
Defines engine execution priority when the global position limit is reached.
Maximum allowed spread in points
Prevents new trades when the current spread exceeds this threshold.
Friday Market Close Hour (24h)
Hour at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.
Friday Market Close Minute
Minute at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.
Close positions X minutes before Friday close
Forces open positions to close before market shutdown to avoid weekend risk.
Hour after which Sunday trades are allowed
Delays trading after market open to avoid low-liquidity conditions.
RISK MANAGEMENT
UseFixedRisk (true / false)
If true, a fixed percentage risk is applied per trade.
If false, dynamic risk progression is used.
% risk if UseFixedRisk == true
Fixed risk percentage per trade when fixed risk mode is enabled.
difference between Min/Max risk (%)
Defines the width of the dynamic risk band.
Example: Min 1.5% + difference 2.0% = Max 3.5%.
ENGINE A — LOWER MICRO-RANGE
Risk:Reward A
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine A trades.
sl_mult_A
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine A.
manual_range_high_A
Upper price boundary of Engine A operational range.
manual_range_low_A
Lower price boundary of Engine A operational range.
SlopeBarsA
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.
SlopeUpPctA
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.
SlopeFlatPctA
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.
EA “A” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.
MagicA
Magic number assigned to Engine A trades.
InpCommentA
Trade comment for Engine A positions.
Min %risk A
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine A.
s_threshold_A
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.
ENGINE B — UPPER MICRO-RANGE
Risk:Reward B
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine B trades.
sl_mult_B
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine B.
manual_range_high_B
Upper price boundary of Engine B operational range.
manual_range_low_B
Lower price boundary of Engine B operational range.
SlopeBarsB
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.
SlopeUpPctB
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.
SlopeFlatPctB
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.
EA “B” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.
MagicB
Magic number assigned to Engine B trades.
InpCommentB
Trade comment for Engine B positions.
Min %risk B
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine B.
s_threshold_B
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.
CLUSTER-BASED REGIME FILTERS
EnableCluster0
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 0 regime.
EnableCluster1
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 1 regime.
EnableCluster2
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 2 regime.
EnableCluster3
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 3 regime.
Each cluster represents a distinct internal market regime.
Disabling a cluster prevents trade execution under that regime.
How SteadyRange M5 Executes Trades
A position is opened only when all validation layers align:
-
Micro-range match
-
Slope module confirmation
-
Score threshold
-
Active market regime (cluster) validation
-
Spread safety
-
Time safety
-
Friday/Sunday protections
-
Risk mode eligibility
-
Engine availability
This workflow ensures high selectivity, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.
Who Is This EA For?
-
Traders prioritizing stability
-
Users seeking a fully rule-based automated system
-
Traders preferring quality setups over high frequency
-
Capital-preservation oriented traders
-
Anyone avoiding martingale, grid, or recovery systems
Final Note
SteadyRange M5 focuses on consistency, selectivity, regime awareness, and controlled execution.
Default parameters are optimized for stability.
Changing core inputs may significantly affect performance.
Support
For inquiries or configuration assistance:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com
We provide prompt support and follow-up for all licensed users.