SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader

STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5)

Launch Price — Limited Offer

SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost.

Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk

SteadyRange M5 is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for EURUSD M5. It operates inside a highly curated intraday price zone between 1.1460 and 1.1880, using a dual-engine structure (A & B), slope-driven logic, score evaluation, dynamic market regime clustering, and strict safety filters to deliver stable, controlled, and high-quality execution.

This EA is not martingale, not grid, not arbitrage, and not any kind of recovery method.
Its logic is selective, conservative, and built for long-term stability.

Human Support & Continuous Improvement

Immediate Support After Installation
Once you activate SteadyRange M5, please send an email to:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com
You will be added to our client list to ensure priority support, guidance, and follow-up.

Ongoing Monitoring & Future Updates
The system is evaluated regularly. Optional updates may be released to enhance stability, expand micro-range coverage, refine internal scoring logic, or further improve regime classification.

Key Features

Dual-Engine Architecture

  • Engine A → Lower micro-range

  • Engine B → Upper micro-range

Each engine uses independent parameters:

  • Range limits

  • Slope length

  • Score threshold

  • SL multiplier

  • Magic number

  • Trade comment

  • Minimum dynamic risk

This separation enhances precision and robustness.

Modular Micro-Range Structure

The global operational range is subdivided into multiple internal modules.
Each module applies a specialized logic set, enhanced by slope analysis (default 60 bars).

This framework improves consistency and selectivity across different price zones.

Dynamic Market Regime Clustering (Advanced Filter)

SteadyRange M5 integrates a dynamic clustering system that continuously evaluates current market conditions and classifies them into distinct internal regimes.

Each regime represents a different combination of:

  • Trend slope behavior

  • Volatility and ATR structure

  • Volume dynamics

  • Efficiency metrics

  • Directional pressure balance

At any given moment, the EA identifies the most representative active cluster and uses it as a high-level filter to condition trade eligibility.

This allows the system to:

  • Adapt execution to prevailing market structure

  • Avoid forcing trades in unsuitable regimes

  • Increase trade quality and consistency

  • Reduce regime-mismatch risk

The clustering logic does not predict price direction; it selectively enables or restricts execution based on statistical similarity to historically validated market conditions.

Score-Based Trade Validation

A trade is executed only if the score engine validates:

  • Slope alignment

  • Micro-range positioning

  • Threshold conditions

  • Spread safety

  • Time restrictions

  • Risk mode compatibility

  • Active market regime (cluster) eligibility

User-adjustable sensitivity via:

  • s_threshold_A

  • s_threshold_B

Two Risk Modes

1. Dynamic Risk Mode
Risk adjusts gradually within a user-defined band.

You define:

  • Minimum % risk

  • Max–Min difference (%)

2. Fixed Risk Mode
If UseFixedRisk = true , the EA applies a constant risk % per trade.

Safety Filters

Built-in protections include:

  • Maximum allowed spread

  • Daily trading windows

  • Friday close protection

  • Sunday open protection

  • Broker-specific time control

Avoids:

  • Spread spikes

  • Low-liquidity hours

  • Weekend gaps

  • Unstable market conditions

Market Regime Transparency & Testing Scope

SteadyRange M5 has been designed with a strong emphasis on real-time robustness and long-term survivability. While its internal filters and decision frameworks are grounded in quantitative observations extracted from recent market behavior, the system’s objective is not to replicate past performance, but to consistently exploit small, persistent statistical edges as they emerge over time.

The EA is inherently regime-aware and selective by design. It operates only when current market conditions align with its internal structural, statistical, and regime-based requirements. When those conditions are not present, the system naturally reduces activity or remains inactive, prioritizing capital preservation during anomalous or unfavorable environments.

Users are encouraged to freely backtest the EA across any historical periods of their choosing. Such testing may reveal phases of strong performance, reduced activity, or prolonged inactivity depending on market structure at the time. This behavior is intentional and reflects a conservative philosophy focused on long-term consistency, adaptive selectivity, and sustained participation in live market conditions, rather than continuous exposure or forced execution.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Spread: < 1 pip or Raw

  • Recommended balance: ≥ 1000 USD

  • Works on Netting & Hedging accounts

FULL INPUT REFERENCE 

GENERAL SETTINGS

Max global simultaneous positions
Maximum total number of open positions allowed across both engines.

0 = both can open, 1 = priority A, 2 = priority B
Defines engine execution priority when the global position limit is reached.

Maximum allowed spread in points
Prevents new trades when the current spread exceeds this threshold.

Friday Market Close Hour (24h)
Hour at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Friday Market Close Minute
Minute at which trading activity is stopped on Friday.

Close positions X minutes before Friday close
Forces open positions to close before market shutdown to avoid weekend risk.

Hour after which Sunday trades are allowed
Delays trading after market open to avoid low-liquidity conditions.

RISK MANAGEMENT

UseFixedRisk (true / false)
If true, a fixed percentage risk is applied per trade.
If false, dynamic risk progression is used.

% risk if UseFixedRisk == true
Fixed risk percentage per trade when fixed risk mode is enabled.

difference between Min/Max risk (%)
Defines the width of the dynamic risk band.
Example: Min 1.5% + difference 2.0% = Max 3.5%.

ENGINE A — LOWER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward A
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine A trades.

sl_mult_A
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine A.

manual_range_high_A
Upper price boundary of Engine A operational range.

manual_range_low_A
Lower price boundary of Engine A operational range.

SlopeBarsA
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctA
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctA
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “A” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicA
Magic number assigned to Engine A trades.

InpCommentA
Trade comment for Engine A positions.

Min %risk A
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine A.

s_threshold_A
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

ENGINE B — UPPER MICRO-RANGE

Risk:Reward B
Risk-to-reward ratio applied to Engine B trades.

sl_mult_B
Stop-loss distance multiplier for Engine B.

manual_range_high_B
Upper price boundary of Engine B operational range.

manual_range_low_B
Lower price boundary of Engine B operational range.

SlopeBarsB
Number of bars used to compute slope percentage.

SlopeUpPctB
Minimum slope percentage required for trend-aligned conditions.

SlopeFlatPctB
Slope threshold defining flat or neutral conditions.

EA “B” ID
Internal identifier used for engine tracking.

MagicB
Magic number assigned to Engine B trades.

InpCommentB
Trade comment for Engine B positions.

Min %risk B
Minimum dynamic risk percentage for Engine B.

s_threshold_B
Minimum internal score required to allow a trade.

CLUSTER-BASED REGIME FILTERS

EnableCluster0
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 0 regime.

EnableCluster1
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 1 regime.

EnableCluster2
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 2 regime.

EnableCluster3
Allows trading when market conditions align with Cluster 3 regime.

Each cluster represents a distinct internal market regime.
Disabling a cluster prevents trade execution under that regime.

How SteadyRange M5 Executes Trades

A position is opened only when all validation layers align:

  • Micro-range match

  • Slope module confirmation

  • Score threshold

  • Active market regime (cluster) validation

  • Spread safety

  • Time safety

  • Friday/Sunday protections

  • Risk mode eligibility

  • Engine availability

This workflow ensures high selectivity, controlled drawdown, and long-term consistency.

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders prioritizing stability

  • Users seeking a fully rule-based automated system

  • Traders preferring quality setups over high frequency

  • Capital-preservation oriented traders

  • Anyone avoiding martingale, grid, or recovery systems

Final Note

SteadyRange M5 focuses on consistency, selectivity, regime awareness, and controlled execution.

Default parameters are optimized for stability.
Changing core inputs may significantly affect performance.

Support

For inquiries or configuration assistance:
range.algo.trading@gmail.com

We provide prompt support and follow-up for all licensed users.


추천 제품
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
MultiPair
ООО 'Уралтранзит'
3.75 (4)
Experts
Треугольным арбитражем называют одновременно открытие ордеров по трем валютным парам. Направление сделок и пары выбираются таким образом, чтобы одновременно открытые позиции страховали друг друга. За счет этого можно открываться достаточно большими лотами, и риск невелик. Варианты треугольников: EURUSD – USDJPY – EURJPY Ордера, входящие в состав такого треугольника находятся в постоянном движении. Советник анализирует реальные цены на данный момент и просчитывает какими они должны быть. При рас
FREE
Smart Super Signals Pro
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Smart Super Signals Pro Smart Super Signals Pro 는 MetaTrader 5용으로 개발된 다기능 자동 매매 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor)으로, 인기 있는 통화쌍(EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY 등), 귀금속(Gold/XAUUSD), 원유(WTI, Brent), 그리고 암호화폐(BTCUSD 등)에서 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 이 전문가 자문은 선택한 타임프레임에서 발생하는 국지적인 고점과 저점(잠재적 추세 전환 지점)을 포착하는 “슈퍼 시그널(Super Signals)” 원리에 기반합니다. EA는 매수 또는 매도 시그널이 형성될 때 자동으로 거래를 오픈하며, 트레일링 스톱(Trailing Stop), 브레이크이븐(BreakEven), 그리고 헤징 모드(Hedge)에서의 그리드(Grid) 기능 등을 통해 포지션을 추가적으로 관리할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능으로 Smart Super Signals Pro 는 온건-공격적인 전략부터 보
Magic Max
Reni
3.67 (3)
Experts
Magic Max EA, works  with Supply Demand Zones with all Currency pairs / Gold and with all timeframes. Timeframe: (H1 or H4) EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GOLD Timeframe: (M1 To H1) STEP INDEX, V10,V50,V75 , V100, Boom and Crash (You can select Trade mode according to Trend or for few pair like Boom500/1000 only BUY, C500/1000 only sell) Trade Mode = Both                     = Buy                    = Sell Hidden SL TP = False (if its true your set traget dollar function
Gold Beast Monster AI EA
Vyom Tekriwal
Experts
Gold XAUUSD Monster AI EA MT5 - New Year Offer- Hurry Up- Limited Copies available at this price!  (Prop-Firm Compatible) - BACKTEST VIDEO UPLOADED-MUST CHECK- All future updates free- Use in New York Session for Best Results- Recommended BEST Profitable GOLD AI ROBOT FOR MT5 LAUNCHED TODAY! MUST TRY- 1st 10 Copies being offered at Lowest Price of Just $298. Price will be hiked to $499 after Sale of 1st 20 Copies. Set File attached for Version V2.2 in Comment - You Can use on Everytick mode & 1
Satoshi Scalper MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149784 MT5 버전: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149785 사토시 나카모토 - BTCUSD M5 전문가 어드바이저 사토시 나카모토는 M5 시간대의 BTCUSD 전용으로 설계된 전문 전문가 어드바이저입니다. RSI 기반 진입 시점과 ADX 기반 청산 시점, 그리고 강력한 위험 관리 기능을 결합했습니다. 목표는 엄격한 계좌 보호를 유지하면서 비트코인의 미세한 움직임을 포착하는 것입니다. 주요 기능 특정 심볼 및 시간대: BTCUSD, M5에 최적화되었습니다. 진입 로직: • RSI 크로스오버는 모멘텀 폭발을 감지합니다. • 유연성을 위해 기간 및 레벨을 설정할 수 있습니다. 청산 로직: • ADX는 포지션 청산 시점을 확인합니다. • 빠르고 체계적인 청산을 위해 설계되었습니다. 위험 보호: • 스프레드, 최대 오픈 포지션 및 랏. • 일일
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro AI 는 EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD 등의 주요 통화쌍, 금(XAU/USD), 원유(Brent, WTI), 그리고 암호화폐(BTC, ETH, LTC 등)와 같은 인기 금융상품에서 활발히 트레이딩을 수행하기 위한 다기능 로봇입니다. 알고리즘의 핵심은 기존 이동평균(Moving Average) 대비 더 명확한 신호를 제공하는 개량된 Hull 이동평균(HMA)을 기반으로 합니다. 이 어드바이저(Expert Advisor)는 짧은 시간 동안의 가격 변동에 유연하게 대응하고, 주문을 체결할 때 그리드(Grid) 원리와 고급 리스크 관리 도구를 활용합니다. 내장된 시각화 패널로 인해 트레이딩 파라미터를 설정하고 제어하기가 간편합니다. HMA Scalper Pro AI 의 주요 기능과 목적 스캘핑 접근 방식 짧은 가격 변동에 중점을 두어, 신속하게 잠재적 매수·매도 시점을 파악하도록 설계되었습니다. 그리드(Grid)
Gold Beat
Sm Sarwar Hossain
Experts
Gold Beat  is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Experts
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
Brent Oil
Babak Alamdar
3.67 (9)
Experts
“두 명의 전문 자문, 하나의 가격: 귀하의 성공을 촉진합니다!” 브렌트유 스캘핑 전문가 + 브렌트유 스윙이 전문가가 한 팀에 전문가 자문을 제공합니다.   Live signal 이 가격은 프로모션 기간 동안 일시적이며 곧 인상될 예정입니다. 최종 가격: 5000 $ 현재 가격으로 몇장 남지 않았으며, 다음 가격은  -->> 1120 $  브렌트유에 오신 것을 환영합니다 브렌트유 전문 고문은 변동성이 큰 에너지 시장을 정확하고 민첩하게 마스터하도록 설계된 강력한 기업입니다. 브렌트유는 단순한 시스템이 아닙니다. 이는 시장 흐름에 적응하는 성공적인 전략을 배포하도록 설계된 전략적 파트너입니다. 스캘핑 기술을 통해 빠른 시장 움직임을 활용하고 싶거나 스윙 트레이딩의 신중한 접근 방식을 선호한다면 브렌트유가 도와드립니다. 고급 알고리즘은 시장 동향을 분석하여 이익을 극대화하고 위험을 최소화하는 거래를 실행합니다. 주요 특징들: 고급 전략 구현: 스캘핑, 스윙 및 기타 맞춤형 전
Mitsuha MT5
Noriyuki Suzuki
Experts
This EA takes advantage of anomalies in USDJPY and executes around 12 trades per month. Therefore, the recommended currency pair is USDJPY , and there is no specific recommended timeframe (it can trade on any chart). Performance tends to be better with brokers that offer a tight USDJPY spread and positive swap on BUY positions . Since the EA uses time-based trading, please use a broker where GMT offset is +3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST) and +2 during Standard Time . If you use a broker wit
FREE
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Multicurrency Hedge MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Multicurrency Hedge is an Automatic Trading Robot based on Standard Deviation. The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. The Main trade is when the price goes beyond the Standard Deviation on the Main Currency pair, and then the trading on other pairs is executed, the Multicurrency Grid is Activated. Install EA on VPS and on one Currency pair "EURUSD", Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. PARAMETERS: SD_TIMEFRAME - time frame for signals search; SD_APRI
Dragon Fibonacci Scalper
Nguyen Dinh Nghia
Experts
FiboScalper Minimum Deposit 1000$/2 Pair= EURUSD GBPUSD Recommended Pair EURUSD,EURJPY,USDJPY,GBPUSD,GBPJPY Timeframe H1 Parameters Lots: Number of lots Lotexponent: Martingale exponent Pipstep: number of step to open new position Maxlot: max lot use on bot Takeprofit: Take profit UseEquityStop: true if you want to use Equity Stop the bot Total EquityRisk: max drawn down by percent
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
GuildMaster AI Stock Edition
Darren Sean Blouin
Experts
GuildMaster AI Stock Edition Professional automated stock trading for MT5 Precision. Control. Discipline. GuildMaster AI Stock Edition is a professional automated stock trading system for MetaTrader 5 , engineered exclusively for equities and stock CFDs . It delivers disciplined execution , adaptive risk control , and structured decision logic for traders who value consistency over hype . Built specifically for automated stock trading , GuildMaster AI applies advanced signal processing and AI
PCA Pairs Trader Pro
Oleksandr Art'omenko
Experts
PCA Pairs Trader Pro — 전문가용 EA로서 주성분 분석(PCA) 방법을 기반으로 다섯 개 자산으로 구성된 포트폴리오에서 최적의 자산 쌍을 자동으로 찾아 두 개의 LONG 및 SHORT 포지션으로 시장 중립 헤징 포지션을 구축합니다. 전통적인 페어 트레이딩이 단일 페어만을 분석하는 것과 달리, PCA Pairs Trader Pro는 다차원 통계 분석을 수행하여 숨겨진 패턴을 식별하고 수동 설정 없이 변화하는 시장 여건에 적응합니다. “전문가들은 일반적으로 뛰어난 지식이나 고도의 기술을 가진 것이 아닙니다. 그들은 완전히 다른 게임을 하기 때문에 수익을 창출합니다.” 거래 방식을 바꾸십시오. 성공적인 대형 기관과 헤지펀드가 사용하는 ‘다른’ 규칙과 접근 방식을 도입하십시오. 이 제품은 평생 라이선스 10부 한정으로 제공됩니다. EA 가격은 빠르게 상승할 예정이니, 평생 라이선스를 소유할 수 있는 특별 할인가로 지금 바로 구매하세요! 이후에는 대여 방식만 제공됩니다.
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Experts
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
Aicira In Berlin MT5 EA for DE40
Hans Robert Nyberg
Experts
이 전문가 어드바이저(EA)는 DE40 지수(브로커에 따라 DAX, GER40 등으로 표시될 수 있음) 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. EA는 시장에서 거래 기회를 자동으로 식별하고, 리스크 기반 접근 방식을 통해 포지션을 관리합니다. 두 가지 거래 모드 를 선택할 수 있습니다. 보수적 – 느리고 안정적인 접근 방식. 공격적 – 더 큰 시장 움직임을 활용하도록 설계된 빠른 전략(더 높은 리스크 수반). 이 전략은 사전에 정의된 시간 창을 기준으로 포지션 및 거래 방향을 선택하며, 하루에 최대 1건 의 거래만 수행합니다. 헤징 없음 그리드 없음 마틴게일 없음 사양: 심볼: DE40, GER40, DAX 레버리지: 제한 없음 시간 프레임: 5분 시간 프레임에서 성능 테스트됨, 대부분의 시간 프레임에 적응 가능. 추천 브로커: IC Markets 최소 추천 예치금: $500 참고: 구매 후 EA 사용 설명서를 받기 위해 메시지를 보내주세요. 면책 조항 – 거래 위험 및 향후 수익성 금융
Gold Quant AI
Hizbullah Mangal
5 (5)
Experts
Gold Quant AI Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic & AI Filtering Gold Quant AI is a selective automated trading system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold), designed for precision and long-term consistency—not frequent trading. Trades are opened only when high-quality conditions align, avoiding overtrading and limiting exposure during unfavorable market conditions. The system applies institutional-style analysis of market structure, volatility, and price behavior, enhanced by an AI
Demus MT5
Nico Demus Sitepu
1.8 (5)
Experts
Promo, Only 2  copies left at current price!, Next Price 5 99 USD.   T he newest and a very powerful Demus MT5 of Expert Advisors. My specifically designed to run on the XAUUSD/GOLD pair. Demus MT5 EA is a fully automated scalping trading system designed for traders who love speed, accuracy, and consistency. Built with a smart scalping engine, this EA takes advantage of micro market movements and executes trades with lightning-fast precision making it perfect for volatile market sessions. Live S
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Experts
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Barber Scalper MT5
Marcelina Makarewicz
Experts
Introducing the Barber Scalper MT5, EA for USDJPY currency pair. It analyzes market data in real time to identify :  Correct entry moment.  Trend beginning, reversal, direction and strenght. Support and Resistance. Self-optimize TP and SL. To do it Barber Scalper is using : Data from few time frames at the same time. Over 10 unique code functions.  44 price action patterns. 8 indicators. Other properties : The TP to SL ratio is usually around 1:1. Barber Scalper trades
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (9)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp – VENOM LABS에서 개발한 정밀한 US30 스캘핑 EA 절대로 계좌를 터뜨리지 않는 EA SIGNAL   : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Exness와 같은 다른 시간대를 사용하는 브로커의 경우, 브로커가 GMT+3이 아니면 마지막 입력을 TRUE 로 설정하십시오. 30분 타임프레임만 사용하세요. ️ 경고 : 시간대 또는 타임프레임 설정이 잘못되면 EA가 제대로 작동하지 않을 수 있습니다. 출시 가격은 단 24시간! 지금 바로 구매하세요! Venom US30 Scalp란? Venom US30 Scalp은 US30 (다우존스 지수)의  H1 타임프레임에 최적화된 완전 자동화된 전문가 어드바이저(EA)입니다. 이 EA는 오직 독자적인 수학 알고리즘에 기반하며, 인디케이터, 뉴스 트레이딩, 그리드 또는 마틴게일 전략은 전혀 사용하지 않습니다. VENOM LABS에서 설계한 이 EA는, 단기 수익이나 유행보
ZAR Wave
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
Experts
ZAR Wave EA 시장의 파도를 ZAR Wave EA로 정복하세요. ZAR Wave EA는 MetaTrader 5용으로 설계된 최첨단 완전 자동 전문가 고문(EA)으로, Serghey Magalà 가 개발하고 소유한 FOTSI(Forex Overview True Strength Index) 지표의 힘을 활용하여 정교한 다중 통화 거래 전략을 제공합니다. 이 EA는 FOTSI의 고급 통화 강도 분석과 **지수 이동 평균(EMA)**을 결합하여 28개 주요 외환 통화 쌍에서 정확하고 효율적으로 거래합니다. 강력한 리스크 관리, 사용자 지정 가능한 로트 크기, 지능형 거래 실행을 갖춘 ZAR Wave EA는 트레이더가 자신 있게 외환 시장을 정복할 수 있도록 지원합니다. 주요 기능 다중 통화 거래 : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD 등 28개 외환 쌍을 원활하게 거래하여 포트폴리오 다각화를 쉽게 실현합니다. FOTSI 기반 전략 : Serghey Magalà의
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA
Vyom Tekriwal
5 (1)
Experts
Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI Robot EA is a highly advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for intraday trading on the BTCUSD pair. It integrates a powerful combination of Elliott Wave theory, harmonic pattern detection, artificial intelligence, and machine learning algorithms to deliver accurate trade signals and intelligent position management. At the core of Bitcoin Rocket Pro AI is its multi-layered analysis system. The EA uses Elliott Wave principles to map the na
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (384)
Experts
안녕하세요, 트레이더 여러분! 저는 퀀텀 생태계의 핵심이자 MQL5 역사상 가장 높은 평점과 베스트셀러를 기록한   퀀텀 퀸   입니다. 20개월 이상의 실거래 실적을 바탕으로 XAUUSD의 명실상부한 퀸으로 자리매김했습니다. 제 전문 분야는? 금이에요. 제 임무는? 일관되고 정확하며 지능적인 거래 결과를 반복적으로 제공하는 것입니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 할인된   가격입니다.   10개 구매 시마다 가격이 50달러씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 1999달러입니다. 라이브 시그널:   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum Queen mql5 공개 채널:   여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum Queen MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.68 (25)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 실시간 신호:  기본 MT4(7개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5(5개월 이상 실시간 거래):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5의 14,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된 제 커뮤니티 입니다. 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다. $399! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 구매한 모든 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정된 수량으로 판매됩니다. AI Gold Sniper는 다층 알고리즘 프레임워크를 기반으로 설계된 XAU/USD 거래에 최신 GPT-4o 모델(OpenAI의 GPT-4o)을 적용하여 비정형 데이터 처리와 시장 간 분석을 통합하여 거래 결정을 최적화합니다. AI Gold Sniper에 통합된 GPT-4o는 합성곱
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (9)
Experts
중요 참고 사항: 완전한 투명성을 보장하기 위해 이 EA와 연결된 실제 투자자 계정에 대한 액세스를 제공하여 조작 없이 실시간으로 성능을 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 단 5일 만에 전체 초기 자본이 완전히 인출되었으며, 그 이후로 EA는 원래 잔액에 대한 노출 없이 오로지 이익 자금만으로 거래하고 있습니다. 현재 가격 $199는 제한된 출시 제안이며, 10개가 판매되거나 다음 업데이트가 출시될 때 인상될 것입니다. 지금 사본을 구입하면 향후 인상과 관계없이 이 할인 가격으로 평생 액세스를 보장받습니다. Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX 라이브 신호: LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Experts
AOT MT5 - 차세대 AI 다중 통화 시스템 Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   중요! 구매 후, 설치 매뉴얼 및 설정 지침을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주세요: 리소스 설명 AOT의 거래 빈도 이해 봇이 매일 거래하지 않는 이유 AOT 봇 설정 방법 단계별 설치 가이드 Set files AOT MT5는 AI 감정 분석 및 적응형 최적화 알고리즘 으로 구동되는 고급 Expert Advisor입니다. 수년간의 개선을 거쳐 개발된 이 완전 자동화 시스템은 리스크 관리를 사용하여 단일 AUDCAD M15 차트에서 16개 통화쌍을 거래합니다. AI 기반 기술 정적 지표를 사용하는 기존 EA와 달리, AOT는 Claude API 통합을 통해 실시간 AI 감정 필터링을 사용합니다. 이 차세대 접근 방식은 다차원 시장 패턴을 분석하여 우수한 진입 타이
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (19)
Experts
XAUUSD를 위한 하이브리드 트레이딩 전략 – 뉴스 센티먼트 & 오더북 불균형의 결합 이 전략은 잘 활용되지 않지만 매우 효과적인 두 가지 트레이딩 접근 방식을 결합한 하이브리드 시스템으로, XAUUSD (금) 의 30분 차트 전용으로 개발되었습니다. 일반적인 전문가용 어드바이저(EA)는 보통 고정된 지표나 단순한 기술적 구조에 의존하는 반면, 본 시스템은 최신 데이터와 상황 기반 분석을 통합한 지능적인 시장 접근 모델에 기반합니다. 실시간 경제 뉴스의 센티먼트 분석 (GPT-5 활용) 틱 데이터를 기반으로 한 오더북 불균형(DOM) 시뮬레이션 이 두 구성 요소의 결합은 펀더멘털 정보와 시장 미시구조를 모두 고려하여 정확한 진입 및 청산 기반을 제공합니다. 구매 후 바로 저에게 연락해 주시면 설정 파일과 매뉴얼을 받아보실 수 있습니다. 검증된 신호 (ECN 계정) — NTRon 2000 [특징 & 권장 사항] 거래 상품 : XAUUSD (금) 시간 프레임 : 30분 (반응 속
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Experts
Quantum King EA - 모든 트레이더를 위해 개선된 지능형 파워 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 특별 출시 가격 라이브 신호:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 퀀텀 킹 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 ***Quantum King MT5를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 개별적으로 문의하세요! 정확하고 규율 있게 거래를 진행하세요. Quantum King EA는   구조화된 그리드의 강점과 적응형 마팅게일의 지능을 하나의 완벽한 시스템으로 통합합니다. M5에서 AUDCAD를 위해 설계되었으며, 꾸준하고 통제된 성장을 원하는 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위해 구축되었습니다. Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
실제 거래 계정을 통한 라이브 신호:  기본 설정:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5의 외환 EA 거래 채널:  제 MQL5 채널에 가입하여 최신 소식을 받아보세요.  MQL5에 14,000명 이상의 멤버가 있는 커뮤니티입니다 . $399에 10개 중 3개만 남았습니다! 그 후 가격은 $499로 인상됩니다. EA는 판매됩니다. 모든 구매 고객의 권리를 보장하기 위해 한정 수량으로 제공됩니다. AI Gold Trading은 고급 GPT-4o 모델을 활용하여 XAU/USD 시장에서 정교한 추세 추종 전략을 실행합니다. 이 시스템은 다중 시간대 수렴 분석을 사용하여 노이즈 감소를 위한 웨이블릿 변환과 진정한 추세 지속성을 식별하기 위한 부분 적분 기법을 결합합니다. 당사의 독점 알고리즘은 모멘텀 클러스터링 분석과 시장 변동성 상태에 대한 동적 적응을 가능하게 하는 체제 전환 감지를 통합합니다. EA는 베이지안 확률 모델을 활용하여 수익
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $179, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
라이브 신호가 10% 증가할 때마다 Zenox의 독점권 유지 및 전략 보호를 위해 가격이 인상됩니다. 최종 가격은 $2,999입니다. 라이브 시그널 IC Markets 계정, 증거로서 라이브 성과를 직접 확인하세요! 사용자 설명서 다운로드(영어) Zenox는 16개 통화쌍에 걸쳐 추세를 추적하고 위험을 분산하는 최첨단 AI 멀티페어 스윙 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 수년간의 헌신적인 개발 끝에 강력한 트레이딩 알고리즘이 탄생했습니다. 2000년부터 현재까지의 고품질 데이터 세트를 사용했습니다. AI는 최신 머신러닝 기법을 사용하여 서버에서 학습한 후 강화 학습을 거쳤습니다. 이 과정은 몇 주가 걸렸지만, 결과는 정말 인상적이었습니다. 학습 기간은 2000년부터 2020년까지입니다. 2020년부터 현재까지의 데이터는 Out Of Sample(샘플 외)입니다. 이 수준에서 수년간 Out Of Sample 성능을 달성한 것은 매우 놀라운 일입니다. 이는 AI 계층이 새로운 시장 상황에 아무런
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Experts
개요 Golden Hen EA 는 XAUUSD 전용으로 설계된 Expert Advisor입니다. 이 EA는 다양한 시장 상황과 타임프레임(M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12)에 의해 트리거되는 8가지 독립적인 거래 전략을 결합하여 작동합니다. EA는 진입 및 필터를 자동으로 관리하도록 설계되었습니다. EA의 핵심 로직은 특정 신호를 식별하는 데 중점을 둡니다. Golden Hen EA는 그리드, 마틴게일 또는 물타기(averaging) 기법을 사용하지 않습니다 . EA에 의해 오픈된 모든 거래는 사전에 정의된 손절매(Stop Loss) 및 이익실현(Take Profit) 을 사용합니다. 라이브 신호   |   공지 채널  | 설정 파일 다운로드 8가지 전략 개요 EA는 여러 타임프레임에서 XAUUSD 차트를 동시에 분석합니다: 전략 1 (M30):   이 전략은 최근 바(bar)의 특정 시퀀스를 분석하여 정의된 약세 패턴 이후의 잠재적인 강세 반전 신호를 식별합니다. 전
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Experts
심볼 XAUUSD (골드/미국 달러) 기간 (타임프레임) H1-M15 (임의) 단일 거래 지원 예 최소 입금액 500 USD (또는 다른 통화로 환산된 금액) 모든 브로커와 호환 가능 예 (2자리 또는 3자리 시세, 모든 계좌 통화, 심볼 이름, GMT 시간 지원) 사전 설정 없이 작동 가능 예 기계 학습에 관심이 있다면 채널을 구독하세요: 구독하기! Mad Turtle 프로젝트 주요 특징: 진정한 기계 학습 이 전문가 자문(Expert Advisor, EA)은 GPT 웹사이트나 유사한 서비스에 연결되지 않습니다. 모델은 MT5에 내장된 ONNX 라이브러리를 통해 실행됩니다. 처음 실행 시, 위조할 수 없는 시스템 메시지가 표시됩니다.  CLICK 참조: ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange). 자금 보호 사전 롤오버, 마이크로 스캘핑, 작은 표본의 좁은 범위 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 같은 위험한 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 또한,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — 양자 분석 코어를 탑재한 자율형 트레이딩 시스템 실거래 신호:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 요즘 많은 트레이더들이 센트 계좌 또는 극소량의 자금 으로 EA를 운용하며 결과를 조작하는 경우가 많습니다. 이는 사실상 그들이 자신의 시스템을 신뢰하지 않는다는 증거 이기도 합니다. 반면, 이 신호는 20,000달러의 실제 라이브 계좌 에서 운영됩니다. 이는 진정한 자본 투입 을 의미하며, 센트 계좌에서 흔히 발생하는 인위적인 성과 부풀리기 나 위험 왜곡 없이 투명한 퍼포먼스 를 제공합니다. Cryon X-9000은 높은 변동성 시장에서도 뛰어난 정밀도, 안정성 및 일관성을 유지하도록 설계된 차세대 자율형 트레이딩 아키텍처입니다. 시스템은 다층형 양자 기반 분석 코어를 바탕으로 구축되었으며, 시장 구조를 실시간으로 재구성하고 차갑고 정확한 수학적 로직을 통해 최적의 진입 지점을 식별합니다. 시스템의 중심에는 Cryon
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면   Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT4 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — 신경망 거래의 정점이자 재정적 자유로 가는 길입니다. Aura Ultimate는 최첨단 AI 아키텍처, 시장 적응형 인텔리전스, 그리고 위험 관리형 정밀성을 결합한 Aura 제품군의 차세대 혁신입니다. Aura Black Edition과 Aura Neuron의 검증된 DNA를 기반으로 구축된 Aura Ultimate는 한 걸음 더 나아가, 두 제품의 강점을 하나의 통합된 다중 전략 생태계로 융합하는 동시에 완전히 새로운 차원의 예측 로직을 도입합니다. 매우 중요합니다. 전문가에게 구매하신 후 개인 메시지를 남겨주세요. 필요한 모든 권장 사항을 담은 지침을 보내드리겠습니다. Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate Advisor를 구매하면   두 개의 거래 계좌 번호에 연결된   Vortex, Oracle 또는 Aura Bitcoin Hash Advisor에 대한 무료 라이
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Experts
특 별 가격  $109  (정가: $365) . 설정 및 사용 가이드 :  ABS Channel . 실시간 모니터링:   ABS Signal .  라이브 시그널 설정 파일 기본 설정 파일 ABS EA란 무엇인가요? ABS EA는 H1 시간대의 XAUUSD(금) 전용으로 개발된 전문 트레이딩 로봇입니다. 마틴게일 시스템 을 기반으로 하며 내장 위험 통제 기능 . 초보자와 숙련된 트레이더 모두를 위해 설계된 ABS EA는 설정이 쉽고 완전 자동화되어 있으며 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞게 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다. 주요 기능 사용자 정의 안전 설정이 있는 마틴게일 전략 유연한 로트 관리: 고정 로트 또는 자동 로트 선택한 임계값에서 거래를 일시 중지하는 최대 손실 한도 간단한 설정: 차트에 첨부하고 설정을 구성한 후 거래 기술 사양 심볼: XAUUSD 시간대: H1 최소 입금액: $300 권장 입금액: $1,000 계좌 유형: ECN / Raw Spread 레버리지: 1:50
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Experts
장기 성장. 일관성. 회복력. Pivot Killer EA 는 단기적인 수익을 위한 시스템이 아닙니다. 장기적으로 안정적이고 지속 가능한 계좌 성장을 목표로 설계된 전문 트레이딩 알고리즘 입니다. XAUUSD (골드) 전용으로 개발된 Pivot Killer는 수년간의 연구, 테스트 및 체계적인 개발의 결과물입니다. 그 철학은 단순합니다: 일관성이 운보다 강하다 . 이 시스템은 다양한 시장 주기, 변동성 변화, 유동성 환경에서 스트레스 테스트를 거쳤으며, 단기적인 성과보다는 장기적인 생존과 안정성을 위해 설계되었습니다. 오래 지속되도록 설계된 전략.  그리드 없음. 마팅게일 없음. 물타기 없음. 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 시장은 변화하고, 변동성은 이동하며, 추세는 오고 갑니다. Pivot Killer EA는 진정한 성장은 투기가 아니라 생존에서 비롯된다 는 것을 이해하는 트레이더를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 일시적인 정체
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) WARNING : 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Experts
실제 거래 계좌 기반 LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL (IC MARKETS)  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   이 EA는 MQL5에 표시된 검증된 실거래 시그널 과 동일한 로직 및 실행 규칙을 사용합니다. 권장 및 최적화된 설정 을 적용하고, 신뢰할 수 있는 ECN / RAW 스프레드 브로커 를 사용할 경우, 실거래 동작은 해당 라이브 시그널의 성과와 거래 구조를 밀접하게 반영하게 됩니다. 다만 브로커 조건, 스프레드, 체결 품질 및 VPS 환경 차이로 인해 개인별 결과는 달라질 수 있습니다. 본 EA는 한정 수량으로 판매됩니다 — 현재 USD 349에 단 2개의 라이선스만 남아 있습니다. 구매 후 사용자 매뉴얼과 추천 설정을 받기 위해 개인 메시지로 연락해 주세요. 그리드 매매 없음 · 마틴게일 전략 없음 · 손실 물타기(평균단가 전략) 없음 중요 안내: GoldWave는 실제 시장
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
Experts
먼저 이것을 읽어주세요 (매우 중요) 단기적인 계좌 거래나 빠른 수익을 위한 용도로 설계되지 않았습니다. 마팅게일 없음 / 그리드 없음 / AI 없음 장기적인 안정성을 중시하는 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 실시간 결과:   실시간 신호   |   주요 포트폴리오   |   FTMO 결과 출시 기념 특별 할인! 현재 가격은 한정 수량에 한해 적용됩니다. 수량 소진 후에는 가격이 인상됩니다. 골드 아틀라스란 무엇인가요? 골드 아틀라스는 금(XAUUSD) 거래를 위한 전문 자동 매매 시스템입니다. 이 시스템은 여러 진입 경로를 활용하는 돌파 매매 전략을 통해 단기적인 가격 변동과 장기적인 추세 돌파를 모두 포착합니다. 이 시스템은 지표나 고정된 기간에 기반하지 않으며, 곡선 맞춤을 줄이고 견고성을 향상시키기 위해 최소한의 최적화만 사용합니다. 골드 아틀라스는 각각 고유한 손절매 및 트레일링 스톱 로직을 갖춘 5개의 서로 다른 돌파 레벨을 사용하여 강력한 내부 분산 효과를 제공합니다
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (27)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD(금) M1 시간대용 신경망 기반 트레이딩 시스템 사용자 매뉴얼은 내 프로필 페이지의 링크를 통해 확인할 수 있으며, 모든 설정과 옵션에 대한 자세한 설명이 포함되어 있습니다. 텔레그램 채널에서는 서로 다른 잔액, 위험 수준, 설정으로 SmartChoise를 실행하는 여러 계정을 확인할 수도 있습니다. 이는 EA의 실제 성능을 다양한 브로커와 조건에서 확인할 수 있는 좋은 방법입니다. 가격이 현재 인하되었습니다. 이 EA는 장기적이고 통제된 성장을 목표로 설계되었습니다. 이를 이해하고 리스크 수용 범위에 맞추는 것이 성공의 열쇠입니다. 실시간 시장 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 현재 시장 조건에 맞게 트레이딩 전략을 조정하는 신경망 기반 엔진을 사용합니다. 이 접근 방식은 거래 진입 최적화, 리스크 관리 개선, 노출을 지능적으로 관리하는 데 도움이 됩니다. Martingale 전략에 의존하는 시스템과 달리, SmartChoise EA는 적응형
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — XAUUSD 디지털 도미넌스 실시간 신호 및 모니터링: 공식 계정에서 시스템 성과를 확인하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 프로모션: Cryon X-9000 어드바이저를 선물로 받으실 수 있습니다. 조건 및 액세스 문의는 직접 연락해 주세요. The Techno Deity는 골드 시장의 혼돈 속에서 구조적 질서를 찾는 트레이더를 위한 하이테크 트레이딩 시스템입니다. 가격 추종을 넘어 기관의 관심 구역과 시장 불균형을 식별하는 디지털 직관 알고리즘을 사용합니다. 주요 장점 유동성 지능: 숨겨진 유동성 클러스터를 스캔하여 강력한 임펄스 지점에서 진입합니다. 신경망 트렌드 필터: 노이즈와 가짜 조정을 걸러내고 진정한 추세를 포착합니다. 제로 그리드 철학: 마틴게일이나 그리드 전략을 사용하지 않습니다. 수학적 우위를 바탕으로 한 '원 엔트리-원 엑시트' 원칙을 고수합니다. 기술 사양 종목: 골드 (XAUUSD)
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25년 이상의 경험을 가진 저자로부터, 마틴게일이나 그리드 없이 모든 자산을 거래하는 전문 거래 어드바이저. 대부분의 최고 어드바이저는 상승하는 금으로 작동합니다. 테스트에서 훌륭하게 보입니다... 금이 상승하는 동안은. 하지만 트렌드가 소진되면 어떻게 될까요? 누가 당신의 예금을 보호할까요? HTTP EA는 영원한 성장을 믿지 않습니다 — 변화하는 시장에 적응하며, 투자 포트폴리오를 광범위하게 다각화하고 예금을 보호하도록 설계되었습니다. 그것은 상승, 하락, 횡보의 모든 모드에서 동등하게 성공하는 규율 있는 알고리즘입니다. 프로처럼 거래합니다. HTTP EA는 위험과 시간의 정밀 관리 시스템입니다. 역사상의 아름다운 차트로 어드바이저를 선택하지 마세요. 작동 원칙으로 선택하세요. 자산 임의, 구매 후 각자 .set 파일 타임프레임 M5-H4 (어드바이저 설정에서 지정) 원리 동적 가격 부족 영역 작업 예금 $100부터. 레버리지
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Experts
Cheat Engine은 웹 기반 API를 통해 글로벌 외환 시장 심리를 활용하여 판단을 내릴 수 있는 중급 수준의 골드 스캘핑 시스템입니다. Cheat Engine 실시간 시그널이 곧 출시됩니다. 현재 가격은 인상될 예정입니다. 한정 기간 가격 149 USD 단일 진입 거래만 사용합니다. 그리드나 마틴게일 방식은 사용하지 않습니다. 일일 변동성에 적응하는 지능형 트레일링 스탑 청산 글로벌 외환 시장 심리는 총 계좌 가치가 10억 USD를 초과하는 수십만 명의 트레이더 포지션을 측정한 데이터입니다. Cheat Engine은 API를 통해 이 데이터를 즉시 불러와 판단에 활용할 수 있습니다. 이는 선택 기능이며, 사용자가 완전히 사용자 정의할 수 있습니다. 권장 설정 차트: XAUUSD 타임프레임: H1 입력값 로트 크기 계산 방법 - 자동 로트 또는 고정 로트 선택 고정 로트 크기 - 고정 로트 크기 자동 로트 - 계좌 통화 기준 해당 금액당 0.01로트 최대 스프레드 - 포지션
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변