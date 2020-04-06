Aurora Capital System

Overview

Aurora Capital System is an automated trading expert designed with a strong focus on risk control and disciplined trading execution.

Key Features

  • Risk-controlled trade management

  • Trend and level-based execution logic

  • Designed for stable operation across different market conditions

Recommended Usage

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

  • Symbols: Major Forex pairs / Metals (broker dependent)

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This product does not promise fixed or guaranteed returns.


Aurora Scalp Pro
Ritthanong Chimpa
Experts
Aurora Scalp Pro – Smooth Booster Edition Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Designed for Smooth Equity Growth and Strict Risk Control Overview Aurora Scalp Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for traders who prefer scalping with controlled risk and smooth equity growth rather than aggressive or unstable trading styles. This EA is built on the proven Aurora trading DNA , enhanced with a special Smooth Booster Mode that adapts trading behavior dynamically w
