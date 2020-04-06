Aurora Capital System
- 专家
- Ritthanong Chimpa
- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 5
Overview
Aurora Capital System is an automated trading expert designed with a strong focus on risk control and disciplined trading execution.
Key Features
-
Risk-controlled trade management
-
Trend and level-based execution logic
-
Designed for stable operation across different market conditions
Recommended Usage
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4
-
Timeframe: M15 – H1
-
Symbols: Major Forex pairs / Metals (broker dependent)
Risk Notice
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This product does not promise fixed or guaranteed returns.