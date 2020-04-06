Aurora Capital System

Overview

Aurora Capital System is an automated trading expert designed with a strong focus on risk control and disciplined trading execution.

Key Features

  • Risk-controlled trade management

  • Trend and level-based execution logic

  • Designed for stable operation across different market conditions

Recommended Usage

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Timeframe: M15 – H1

  • Symbols: Major Forex pairs / Metals (broker dependent)

Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This product does not promise fixed or guaranteed returns.


