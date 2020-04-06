Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems


PHOENIX AI COOPERATION SYSTEMS™ is a professional-grade automated trading system designed with a strong focus on discipline, risk control, and long-term stability. The system operates using a cooperative architecture, where multiple internal modules work together to analyze market conditions, control risk exposure, and manage trade execution in a structured and transparent way. Unlike aggressive or martingale-based strategies, Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems prioritizes capital preservation, controlled drawdown, and consistent execution logic suitable for both private traders and professional environments.

Key Features


        

            

                

            

        



        

            • Fund-grade trading logic focused on risk discipline
• Cooperative system architecture for stable execution
• No martingale, no grid, no arbitrage
• Structured trade management and risk filtering
• Designed for long-term and professional use
• Fully compatible with MetaTrader Strategy Tester

Trading Approach

The system is built around disciplined market participation. Trades are opened only when internal conditions are aligned, while risk exposure is continuously monitored and adjusted. Phoenix AI Cooperation Systems does not rely on high-risk recovery techniques. Its primary objective is stable performance with controlled risk behavior.

Recommended Usage


        

            

                

            

        



        

            • Timeframes: Optimized for intraday and swing environments
• Markets: Suitable for major Forex pairs and metals
• Account type: Standard or ECN
• Risk level: User-adjustable via input parameters

Important Notes (Market-Safe)

• Past performance does not guarantee future results • Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors • Proper risk management is strongly recommended


추천 제품
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Experts
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
EA Fractals
Amin Rusli
Experts
This EA successfully opposes the Fractal below then OP BUY otherwise if the new Fractal appears above then OP SELL Flat movement is very good for work. PARAMETERS Lots : Lots / volume orders TakeProfit : Take Profit Point if zero = No Take Profit StopLoss : Stop Loss Point if zero = No stoploss TF : Time Frame Fractals AutoStopLoss : If true , then StopLoss will be created automatically on High / Low Fractals These EA fractals are simple EAs, it might be suitable to be tested on a currency pa
Glitter Grass
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
ADVISOR "GG" - UNIVERSAL, ABLE TO TRADE YOURSELF AND WITH THE HELP OF A TRADER! THE PANEL SHOWS THE ENTIRE DOWNLOAD TO HELP WHEN TRADING. BUTTONS PRESENT   1.CLOSING PROFITABLE ORDERS  2. CLOSE ALL ORDERS  3. LOCKING THESE POSITIONS TO SET UP THE EXPERT, THE DISTANCE IS USED, WHICH DEPENDS ON THE TREND TO OPTIMIZE THE TREND, THERE IS A SPECIAL ALGORITHM! WHEN TRADING, YOU CAN ADD OPENING ORDERS MANUALLY, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO LOCK ALL OPEN ORDERS! IF YOU DO NOT TRADE WITH THE HELP OF
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
5 (2)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Solemnity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the beginning of a wave movement and starts working according to the direction of the new wave. It uses tight stop loss and take profit. Built-in protection against spread widening. Control of profit is performed by the tight trailing stop feature. Lot calculation is based on stop loss. For example, if stop loss is 250 points and MaxRisk = 10%, the lot size will be calculated in such a way that triggering the stop loss would lead to a loss equal to 10% of the deposi
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Experts
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Orion II
Emanuele Vazzoler
Experts
Orion II   is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor: 20 different strategies has been embedded into a single Advisor with a logic able to select the best algorithm for each market phase! Multi-strategy allows to achieve a smooth equity line keeping at the same time the risks at an acceptable level. Money Management can be based on fixed lot size or on a variable lot size. The lot size is determined according the a maximum risk % based on available Balance. The EA is set to use variable lot size with t
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
PeakFighter
Yunmin Fang
Experts
PeakFighter Program is built on a cutting-edge trend detection strategy that breaks through the traditional analytical framework. It deconstructs and reorganizes classic indicators such as MA (Moving Average) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) for unconventional application, moving beyond the inherent usage logic of these indicators. This approach enables the program to accurately capture trend initiation signals and critical conditions of oscillating fluctuations. Compared with traditional anal
Scalper Gold Reborn
Zahidin Zainal Zulkornain
Experts
Scalper Gold Reborn is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold but can use at currency too. The operation is based on opening orders using the Bolinger Band and Moving Average . Monitoring Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1805669 Recommendations Timeframe : M1 Pairs : GOLD/Currencies Settings: Default Lot : Use 0.01 for every 10.000cents Leverage: 1:1000 or higher Contact me in private for more setfiles. Setup Open M1 timeframe charts for pair GOLD or currency. Atta
ViperSmartsistant v 11
Della Stefhian
Experts
바이퍼스마트 어시스턴트는 여러 거래 전략을 결합하여 사용자에게 최적의 결과를 제공하는 고급이고 신뢰성 높은 전문가 고문 (EA)입니다. 이 EA는 외환 거래 (Forex)에 특화되어 있으며 평균 마르텡게일 (Average Martingale), 바스켓 그리드 (Basket Grid) 및 의사 결정 트리 분류 (Decision Tree Classification) 전략을 활용하여 적절한 거래를 수행합니다. 평균 마르텡게일 접근 방식은 시장이 기존 포지션에 반대로 움직일 때 새로운 포지션을 추가하여 기존 포지션을 최대화하는 데 사용됩니다. 바스켓 그리드 전략은 유사한 거래를 그룹화하여 더 큰 이익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 바이퍼스마트 어시스턴트는 RSI, MA, MACD, 볼린저 밴드 (Bollinger Bands), ADX, 패러볼릭 SAR (Parabolic SAR), Williams Percent Range 및 스토캐스틱스와 같은 기술적 지표의 조합을 사용하여 거래 결정을 내립니다.
Bfxenterprise CCI
Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Experts
Bfxenterprise CCI When you use this Expert Advisor (EA), transactions will be based on the CCI indicator. Every calculation of trend or price reversal uses CCI. The prowess of this indicator is the reason for optimization in the program. Version of Bfxenterprise The version with the name “Bfxenterprise” focuses on special and thorough sorting of transactions. So this version does not always make transactions, unlike the Expert Advisor version in general. This version relies on accuracy at the t
Jazz
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The algorithm of this Expert Advisor determines the significant price levels, where the trend often turns into a flat or reverses. Stochastic Oscillator serves as an additional filter of overbought/oversold zones. The EA sets stop loss and take profit after opening an order. The underlying trailing strategy applies a trailing stop. The EA is recommended for simultaneously use on three trading instruments: EURUSD M5, GBPUSD M5, EURCHF M5. Settings: Comment to order - comment to orders. MaxRisk -
Infinity Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
This Expert Advisor comes with source-code, providing users with maximum customization and development. The EA  Infinity Code   calculates price movements on a logarithmic scale to find stable and quality signals. Along with unique position management and risk management strategies for optimal performance. The EA is suitable for the forex and gold markets, but with the source code when purchasing this EA, users can continue to develop for many different markets. Promotion: with the purchase of I
Zet Pro
Heni Muthia
Experts
ABOUT THE EA and its FUNCTIONS: ZET PRO is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   INPUTS:   ·       CustomOrderComment   - Adds your own comment to the comment field of each trade. •  
Listo Scalp
Samsul Anwar
Experts
Listo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Traders. Listo Scalp using several indicators. Recommendations for EA use EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY. This robot trades on any Time Frame, please use this EA on M5 timeframe. The system is ready-to-use with the setup is simple,with simple optimization on Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing. Please use a good broker with low spread. Input Parameters OrderCmt = used for comments Magic = 256 - magic number to identify the order's mode for
NP Fincone
Mikita Borys
Experts
NP(Night Pirate) - 이 고문은 독점 지표를 기반으로 하는 Scalper입니다.{1}} 가장 인기 있는 통화 쌍인 GBPUSD.EURUSD.USDCAD에 대한 자동 거래 시스템입니다. Advisor는 시장 모멘텀을 활용하여 변동성 돌파를 포착합니다. 이 다중 통화 어드바이저는 주문 처리를 위한 고유한 알고리즘을 가지고 있습니다.{1}} 특징: 거래 성공률 높음 사용 가능한 모든 기록에 대한 스트레스 테스트 통과 최소 입금액 $100 설정 및 사용 용이 각 거래에는 손절매가 있습니다. EA는 사용이 간단하고 편리합니다. eurusd gbpusd nzdusd audusd m15의 기본 설정에 연결하기만 하면 됩니다. 이 EA는 추세의 방향을 결정합니다. 시장 진입점.
MMM Stochastic x RSI x EMA Cross
Andre Tavares
Experts
This EA has built-in trend Stochastic, RSI and EMA Cross indicators to check the trends before performing any trading action. It's engine is provided with: trailing Stop Loss; bad time to trade filter for each day of the week; enable and disable martingale mode; define the maximum spread value to trade; define the minimum equity percentage to allow trading; the input values are already optimized for EURUSD at timeframe M30. The Strategy This Expert Advisor uses its built-in trend indicators com
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
체험판 다운로드 EA Budak Ubat 채널 한정된 시간 가격! 10개의 구매마다 가격이 10 USD 상승합니다! 작동 방식 EA가 활성화되면 실행 모드 매개변수에 따라 차트를 분석합니다. 차트에 기존 포지션이 없으면 EA는 매개변수에 따라 거래를 시작합니다. 추세가 상승세이면 매수 거래를 시작하고 하락세이면 매도 거래를 시작합니다. 또한 손절매 변수가 0보다 클 경우 개설된 거래 가격에서 일정 거리만큼 손절매 주문을 설정합니다. 0은 손절매가 없음을 의미합니다. 차트에 기존 포지션이 있고 마지막 포지션이 손실인 경우, EA는 현재 시장 가격과 주문 간의 거리가 사용자가 설정한 최소 거리 이상인지 확인한 후, 캔들에 따라 거래를 시작합니다. 로트 크기는 마틴게일 방법을 사용하여 계산되며, 손절매 변수가 0보다 클 경우 개설된 거래 가격에서 일정 거리만큼 손절매 주문을 설정합니다. 헤징이 false로 설정된 경우, EA는 한 번에 한 방향으로만 거래를 시작합니다. 첫 번째 포지션
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
5 (2)
Experts
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits  What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exits ,
GOLD Extreme Hunter PRO
Encho Enev
Experts
EA is based on monitoring the current change of the price, as well as the sharp increase of the Moment and in the presence of a non-specific deviation from the normal in a given direction, EA places the respective orders. EA is designed so that with a spread greater than the set maximum - does not place orders to buy or sell. In real trading, you will be able to apply the optimal value for Slippage so that you get the most favorable result. All results are only from TESTER. Recommended: leverage
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Trend rollback ea
Ivan Lysenkov
Experts
Trend rollback ea -  полностью автоматический эксперт, для валютной пары GBPUSD  Тайм фрейм M15 . Советник использует два авторских индикатора, 1 индикатор определяет направления тренда, 2 рисует канал. Советник открывает сделки, когда цена выходит за уровни канала  (торговля по тренду) , после убытка  робот будет удваивать лот , чтобы быстрее выйти в плюс. Советник не удваивает лот после каждого убытка, для того чтобы не было большой просадки баланса. Также советник использует фильтры ,  для бо
Golden Wings
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
EA Golden Wings is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2015-2021 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large initial deposit.  + Alway
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Compact Scalper Expert Advisor
Aida Chavez
3.48 (79)
Experts
Compact Scalper is an Expert Adviser (EA) totally automatic that works by a little period of time each day. It has an advanced algorithm that use the price like the principal indicator. Our system has a preset Stop Loss and Take Profit, but Its principal close system is, the dynamic close, considers the price where the order was opened and the subsequent behavior of the price, closing the orders when the conditions leave to be the appropriate. Each broker has its operation therefore can not act
RSI Modif
Sumini
Experts
EA RSI MODIF is robot expert advisor with indicator RSI,but this ea use more strategy. Open order BUY = If indicator RSI < Signal buy. Open order SELL = If indicator RSI > Signal sell. More Strategy from Ea RSI MODIF IS = Can use strategy hedging,martingale,lock profit,target profit perday (work on forward test),and many more of strategy. Parameters EA RSI MODIF = ==>  Setting indicator RSI : RSI PERIOD = 14 .                                               SIGNAL BUY = 30 .                      
Ichimoku Trade
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The Expert Advisor identifies the most probable direction of the price based on the divergence of volumes and consolidation of prices in the overbought/oversold areas. Filtering for opening trades is carried out by using a unique formula for calculating the price level - "magnet" (based on the Ichimoku indicator), where the price is highly probable to come within a few bars in the future. The EA contains a minimum of settings, which facilitates its usage. Recommended symbols: EURUSD 15m ; GBPUSD
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
Wombat EA
Christian Schuerger
Experts
The Wombat-EA  based on the Bollinger Bands & Envelopes Indicators. It is a pure Trend Follow Robot    NO use of: ️   Grid ️   Doubling ️   Martingale ️   Averaging   Recommended pairs are: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/CHF, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD      Timeframe H1 Hi there, I am a 51 year old, young at heart trader who has been involved in active trading since 2009. In the beginning I had a lot of different strategies. Sometimes more, sometimes less successful. I honestly admit that I hit a f
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (22)
Experts
볼텍스 - 미래를 위한 투자 메타트레이더 플랫폼에서 금(XAU/USD) 거래를 위해 특별히 제작된 볼텍스 골드 EA 전문 어드바이저입니다. 독점 지표와 개발자의 비밀 알고리즘을 사용하여 구축된 이 EA는 금 시장에서 수익성 있는 움직임을 포착하도록 설계된 종합 트레이딩 전략을 사용합니다. 전략의 주요 구성 요소에는 이상적인 진입 및 청산 지점을 정확하게 알려주는 CCI 및 파라볼릭 인디케이터와 같은 클래식 인디케이터가 포함됩니다. Vortex Gold EA의 핵심은 고급 신경망 및 머신러닝 기술입니다. 이러한 알고리즘은 과거 데이터와 실시간 데이터를 지속적으로 분석하여 EA가 진화하는 시장 추세에 더 정확하게 적응하고 대응할 수 있도록 합니다. 딥러닝을 활용하여 Vortex Gold EA는 패턴을 인식하고 지표 매개변수를 자동으로 조정하며 시간이 지남에 따라 성능을 개선합니다. 독점 지표, 머신 러닝, 적응형 트레이딩 알고리즘이 결합된 Vortex Gold EA의 강력한 조합입니다
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (171)
Experts
소개       Quantum Emperor EA는   유명한 GBPUSD 쌍을 거래하는 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 전문 고문입니다! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발했습니다. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA를 구매하시면 Quantum StarMan  를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다!*** 자세한 내용은 비공개로 문의하세요. 확인된 신호:   여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :  여기를 클릭하세요 Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 10개 구매 시마다 가격이 $50씩 인상됩니다. 최종 가격 $1999 퀀텀 황제 EA       EA는 단일 거래를 다섯 개의 작은 거래로 지속적으로 분할하는
KT Gold Nexus EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Experts
ICMarkets 실계좌 신호: 여기를 클릭하세요 KT Gold Nexus EA로 성공하기 위해 필요한 것은 무엇입니까? 인내. 규율. 시간. KT Gold Nexus EA는 전문 트레이더와 개인 자산 운용자들이 실제로 사용하는 실전 트레이딩 접근 방식을 기반으로 설계되었습니다. 단기적인 흥미나 빠른 수익이 아닌, 장기적으로 안정적이고 일관된 성과를 목표로 합니다. 이 EA는 장기 운용을 전제로 만들어졌습니다. 전략의 진정한 잠재력을 확인하려면 최소 1년 이상 지속적으로 운용하는 것이 권장됩니다. 전문 트레이딩과 마찬가지로 손실이 발생하는 주간이나 월간 구간이 존재할 수 있으며, 이는 정상적인 과정입니다. 중요한 것은 짧은 기간의 결과가 아니라 장기간에 걸친 누적 성과입니다. 많은 그리드 또는 마틴게일 시스템은 초기에는 빠른 수익을 보여주지만, 대부분 결국 계좌 손실로 이어집니다. 본 EA는 이러한 구조적 위험을 배제하고, 안정적이며 통제 가능한 성장을 추구하도록 설계되었습니다.
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
Jesko EA – Jesko는 수년간 검증되고 최적화된 전략 을 기반으로 만들어진 특별한 자동매매 프로그램(EA)입니다. 이미 실계좌에서 테스트 되었으며, 꾸준히 수익성과 낮은 리스크 를 입증했습니다. 이제 모든 트레이더들에게 공개하기로 결정했습니다. Signal live     4개월 실계좌 간편한 설치  모든 브로커에서 사용 가능 (ECN 계좌 권장)  최소 예치금: 100 USD  24/7 지원  Jesko를 한 번 구매하면 – 우리의 다른 제품들을 무료로 제공! 1,5분의 골드 백테스트용: 차트에 INCORRECT 가 나타나지 않도록 하십시오. 만약 나타나면 설정을 변경해야 합니다. 옵션은 True/False 만 있습니다 — 차트에 초록색 OK 가 표시될 때까지 조정하면 문제가 없다는 뜻입니다. 입력 파라미터 설명 일반 설정 AccountType – 계좌 유형 선택 (일반 / ECN / 기타). RiskMode – 리스크 관리 모드 선택 (낮음 / 중간 / 높음). 로트 &
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
1 (1)
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition은 GOLD만 거래하도록 설계된 완전 자동화된 EA입니다. Expert는 2011-2020년 기간 동안 XAUUSD에서 안정적인 결과를 보였습니다. 위험한 자금 관리 방법, 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑이 사용되지 않았습니다. 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론으로 학습된 EA 신경망(MLP)은 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 종류입니다. MLP라는 용어는 모호하게 사용되며, 때로는 피드포워드 ANN에 느슨하게 사용되기도 하고, 때로는 임계값 활성화가 있는 여러 층의 퍼셉트론으로 구성된 네트워크를 엄격하게 지칭하기도 합니다. 다층 퍼셉트론은 특히 단일 은닉층이 있을 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP는 입력층, 은닉층, 출력층의 최소 3개 층의 노드로 구성됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외하고 각 노드는 비선형 활성화 함수를 사용하는 뉴런입니다. MLP는 역전파라는 지도 학습 기술을 사용하여 학습합니다. 다중 레이어와 비선형 활성화는
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
소품 회사 준비 완료!   (   세트파일 다운로드   ) 출시 프로모션: 현재 가격으로 몇 장 남지 않았습니다! 최종 가격: 990$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal 골드 리퍼에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 매우 성공적인 Goldtrade Pro를 기반으로 구축된 이 EA는 동시에 여러 기간에 걸쳐 실행되도록 설계되었으며 거래 빈도를 매우 보수적인 것부터 극단적인 변동까지 설정할 수 있는 옵션이 있습니다. EA는 여러 확인 알고리즘을 사용하여 최적의 진입 가격을 찾고 내부적으로 여러 전략을 실행하여 거래 위험을 분산시킵니다. 모든 거래에는 손절매와 이익 실현이 있지만, 위험을 최소화하고 각 거래의 잠재력을 극대화하기 위해 후행 손절매와 후행 이익 이익도 사용합니다. 이 시스템은 매우 인기
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
2025년 가장 강력한 자동매매 전략 중 하나 저희는 2025년에 사용되던 가장 강력한 수동 트레이딩 전략 중 하나를 TMA(삼각 이동평균)와 CG 로직 을 기반으로 한 **완전 자동화 Expert Advisor(EA)**로 변환했습니다. 550달러 가격의 마지막 한 개만 남아 있습니다. 이후 가격은 650달러와 750달러로 인상되며, 최종 가격은 1200달러입니다. 실시간 시그널 >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208   클릭 이 EA는 정확한 진입, 지능적인 예약 주문, 엄격한 리스크 관리 를 위해 설계되었으며 **모든 외환(Forex) 통화쌍 및 금(XAUUSD)**에서 사용 가능합니다. 최적의 성능을 위해 스프레드가 10포인트 이하인 ECN 계좌 사용을 권장합니다. 이를 통해 정확한 주문 체결과 최소한의 슬리피지를 보장합니다.차트에 적용한 후, 본인의 리스크 성향에 맞게 설정만 조정하면 프로 수준의 자동매매를 경험할 수 있습니다.  
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
프로모션 시작! 449$에 얼마 남지 않았습니다! 다음 가격: 599$ 최종 가격: 999$ 1EA를 무료로 받으세요(2개의 거래 계정에 대해) -> 구매 후 저에게 연락하세요 Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro는 금 거래 EA의 클럽에 합류하지만 한 가지 큰 차이점이 있습니다. 이것은 진정한 거래 전략입니다. "실제 거래 전략"이란 무엇을 의미합니까?   아시다시피 시장에 있는 거의 모든 Gold EA는 단순한 그리드/마팅게일 시스템으로 시장이 초기
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron은 Aura 시리즈 거래 시스템을 이어가는 독특한 전문가 자문입니다. 고급 신경망과 최첨단 클래식 거래 전략을 활용하여 Aura Neuron은 뛰어난 잠재적 성과를 가진 혁신적인 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 완전 자동화된 이 전문가 자문은  및 XAUUSD(GOLD)와 같은 통화 쌍을 거래하도록 설계되었습니다. 1999년부터 2023년까지 이러한 쌍에서 일관된 안정성을 입증했습니다. 이 시스템은 마팅게일, 그리드 또는 스캘핑과 같은 위험한 자금 관리 기술을 피하므로 모든 브로커 조건에 적합합니다. Aura Neuron은 다층 퍼셉트론(MLP) 신경망으로 구동되어 시장 추세와 움직임을 예측하는 데 활용합니다. MLP는 피드포워드 인공 신경망(ANN)의 한 유형으로, 특히 단일 숨겨진 계층으로 구성될 때 "바닐라" 신경망이라고도 합니다. MLP에는 입력 계층, 숨겨진 계층 및 출력 계층이라는 세 가지 필수 계층이 포함됩니다. 입력 노드를 제외한 각 뉴런은 비선형 활성화
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.77 (31)
Experts
ChatGPT Turbo를 통한 AI 기반 기술 Infinity EA는 GBPUSD 및 XAUUSD를 위해 설계된 고급 거래 전문가 자문가입니다. 안전성, 일관된 수익률 및 무한한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. 마팅게일 또는 그리드 거래와 같은 고위험 전략에 의존하는 다른 많은 EA와 달리 Infinity EA는 최신 ChatGPT 버전에서 제공하는 기계 학습, 데이터 분석 AI 기반 기술에 내장된 신경망을 기반으로 하는 규율 있고 수익성 있는 스캘핑 전략을 사용하여 전반적인 거래 경험을 탁월하게 만듭니다. 6,000명 이상의 멤버로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티에   가입하여 다른 트레이더와 소통하세요. 최신 제품 업데이트, 팁, 독점 콘텐츠로 최신 정보를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Infinity EA 설정 방법 특징 Infinity EA는 AI 기반 스캘핑 전략을 활용합니다. EA는 실시간 데이터 분석을 위해 ChatGPT-4 Turbo와 통합되어 있습니다. Infinity EA는 머
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
초고도 최적화 버전 – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 는 MT4 버전 중 가장 강력하고 안정적이며 정교한 릴리스입니다. HFT는 고빈도 스캘핑 EA로, 골드(XAUUSD)를 M1 타임프레임에서만 거래하며 매일 다수의 트레이드를 실행합니다. 최대 1:500의 레버리지를 지원하며, 아주 합리적인 로트 크기 로 진정한 스캘핑 전략을 구현합니다. 이로 인해 전용 스캘핑 계좌(예: RAW 또는 ECN)가 필요합니다. ICMarkets 의 RAW 계좌는 낮은 스프레드와 슬리피지가 적어 가장 추천되는 브로커입니다. 안정적인 인터넷 연결 또는 VPS는 필수입니다. 주의: 터미널이 종료되면 FAST M1 이 계좌 제어를 상실합니다 . 공식 채널:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea 주요 개선 사항 향상된 진입 로직 EA는 이제 주요 추세 방향으로만 진입합니다. 역추세 거래는 하지 않습니다. 높은 정확도 내부 로직
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Experts
This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Experts
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Simple Worker
Anatoliy Ryzhakov
Experts
The Simple Worker is a multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses several proven trading strategies. It trades on the M1 timeframe. Few settings make the EA simple and intuitive for users, which allows it to be optimized for a certain currency pair, if necessary. The EA analyzes the market, the EA uses indicators, tick volumes, the Martingale system. How the EA works It trades only one order at a time. It enters the market with two pending orders with the volume of "Startlot". If one of the orders
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
24시간 플래시 세일 - 단돈 $199.99  "HFT Pass Prop Firms"은 HFT 도전을 위해 특별히 디자인된 US30 페어와 거래하는 전문가 어드바이저 (EA)입니다. 다른 우수한 전문가 어드바이저 및 지표를 확인하려면 다음을 방문하십시오: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller 저는 로스입니다. 더 많은 업데이트를 받으려면 여기에서 구독하세요: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ HFT란? 고빈도 거래 (HFT)는 강력한 컴퓨터 프로그램을 사용하여 몇 초 동안 많은 주문을 실행하는 거래 방법입니다. HFT는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 여러 시장을 분석하고 현재의 시장 조건을 기반으로 주문을 실행합니다. 가장 빠른 실행 속도를 가진 트레이더들이 더 수익성이 높은 경향이 있으며, HFT는 고회전율 및 주문 대 거래 비율로 특징 지어집니다. 따라서이 EA는
AbuTrader
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
5 (1)
Experts
800$에서 단 10권 오늘의 좋은 시간 ---요컨대 우리는 AbuTrader라는 100%자동화 외환 로봇을 만들었습니다(사람의 확인이 전혀 필요하지 않음). 잠을 자거나 생활하는 동안 돈을 벌 수 있습니다. PROP FIRM 특별 테스트 통과 또는 실제 합격 계정 관리를 위한 FILE 설정 모든 제한 편안 * 모든 메이저 및 마이너 쌍 작동 * 시간 프레임 - PAIR 동작으로 자동 선택(H1, H4, M30 ) *최소-400$ 보증금 괜찮음 *모든 Brooker 서버는 모든 접미사를 사용할 수 있습니다. *위험 없이 월간 약 5-10%의 이익 *뉴스 필터 일일 FX *전략 유형 - 깊은 자금 관리를 위한 울트라 하드 코딩된 16000줄의 코드, 신경 예측 및 지원 및 저항 자동 버튼, 자세한 수동 패널 및 표시기 자동화와 함께 제공 -AbuMarket 사이트에서 구매하는 경우 도매가로 최대 200$ https://abumarket.net/pro
Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
Mark Nicole Olarte
Experts
================================================================================               8개 핵심 축 통계적 우위 스캐너 (8-Pillar Statistical Edge Scanner)               ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~         순수 수학 | 지표 제로 | 전문가급 우위 ================================================================================                "도박을 멈추십시오. 이제 통계로 거래를 시작하십시오." ================================================================================ 왜 95%의 트레이더가 실패하는가 ===================================
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
EA Stork
Mikhail Rudyk
Experts
The trading robot (scalper) works according to the totality of signals of several indicators. And checks the price speed. It is advisable to trade on TF M5 (best results). Input parameters: Fix Lot - trades with a fixed lot Use autolot - the robot itself selects the lot depending on the depot and with an increase in the depot increases the lot Min Distance Between Deals - is the minimum distance between transactions For currencies you can not increase this parameter. For every 1500 $ 0.01 lot
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Experts
OpenAI를 활용한 AI 기반 기술 Martini AI EA는 AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF를 위해 설계된 고급 트레이딩 전문가 자문(EA)입니다. 안전성, 안정적인 수익률, 그리고 확장 가능한 수익성에 중점을 둡니다. Martini AI EA는 최신 ChatGPT 기술을 기반으로 신경망, 머신러닝, 그리고 AI 기반 분석으로 강화된 체계적인 스캘핑 전략을 통합합니다. 이를 통해 적응형 의사 결정, 정밀한 트레이딩, 그리고 탁월한 트레이딩 경험을 보장합니다. 7,000명 이상의 회원으로 구성된   MQL5 커뮤니티   에 가입하여 다른 트레이더들과 소통하세요. 최신 상품 출시 소식, 트레이딩 팁, 그리고 특별한 인사이트를 받아보세요. MT5 버전 Martini AI EA 설정 가이드 및 기능 특징 조용한 야간 외환 거래 시간에 거래가 가장 잘 이루어집니다. 5분 차트에서 빠른 스캘핑을 위해 설계되었습니다. 정확한 진입 및 종료를 위해 보류
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Aurora Capital System
Ritthanong Chimpa
Experts
Overview Aurora Capital System is an automated trading expert designed with a strong focus on risk control and disciplined trading execution. Key Features Risk-controlled trade management Trend and level-based execution logic Designed for stable operation across different market conditions Recommended Usage Platform: MetaTrader 4 Timeframe: M15 – H1 Symbols: Major Forex pairs / Metals (broker dependent) Risk Notice Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This p
Aurora Scalp Pro
Ritthanong Chimpa
Experts
Aurora Scalp Pro – Smooth Booster Edition Professional Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Designed for Smooth Equity Growth and Strict Risk Control Overview Aurora Scalp Pro is a professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed for traders who prefer scalping with controlled risk and smooth equity growth rather than aggressive or unstable trading styles. This EA is built on the proven Aurora trading DNA , enhanced with a special Smooth Booster Mode that adapts trading behavior dynamically w
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변