SMG Guard Pro

Smart Money Guardian

The Ultimate Trade Manager & Equity Protection Expert

Transform your manual trading with professional-grade discipline. Smart Money Guardian is not just a tool; it is your "Digital CEO" that manages every trade with mathematical precision, protecting your capital from emotional decisions and unexpected market volatility.

🛡️ Why Choose Smart Money Guardian?

Most manual traders fail due to a lack of exit discipline and poor risk management. This EA solves that by automating your exit strategy the moment you enter a trade.

1. Precision Risk Control (The Guardian)

  • Automatic SL/TP: Every trade is instantly protected using ATR or Candle High/Low based logic.

  • Daily Drawdown Shield: Protect your account from "Revenge Trading." Set your maximum daily loss (Percentage or Money), and the EA will force close positions and lock trading until the next day.

  • Trading Lock: When your loss limit is hit, the EA locks the platform and even blocks accidental "One-Click" trades.

2. Strategic Profit Management (The Optimizer)

  • Two-Stage Partial Close: Lock in profits at your preferred milestones (e.g., 50% profit at 1:1 RR).

  • Smart Break-Even: Automatically move your Stop Loss to entry (plus offset) once your profit target reaches a certain percentage.

  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Ride the trend using either Candle-based or ATR-based trailing logic.

3. Revolutionary Loss Mitigation

  • Half SL Protection: A unique feature that closes a portion of your trade (e.g., 50%) if the price moves significantly against you, effectively cutting your losses before the full SL is hit.

  • Position Timeout: Automatically closes stagnant trades that have been open for too long, reducing overnight and weekend exposure.

4. Professional Analytics Dashboard

  • Real-time Insights: Monitor your daily equity, drawdown, and profit performance directly on your chart.

  • Feature Status: At a glance, see which protection modules (Trail, BE, Partial) are active.

🚀 Key Technical Features

  • Supports All Symbols: Manage current symbols or a custom list of pairs.

  • Manual Trade Support: Designed specifically to assist manual traders (Magic 0) or filter by comments.

  • Multi-Channel Alerts: Stay informed with Screen Pop-ups, Sound Alerts, and Push Notifications to your mobile.

  • Fully Customizable: Fine-tune every parameter to fit your personal trading style.

Technical Specifications

  • Terminal: MetaTrader 5

  • Asset Class: Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto.

  • Execution: Works with any broker (Market Execution).

Don't let a single emotional mistake ruin your account. Get the discipline you deserve with Smart Money Guardian.

🔥 INTRODUCTORY OFFER: ONLY $56! (Regular Price $99) The price will increase to $99 on [56 dollars in just 30 days!]. Grab your professional trading guardian now and secure this special launch price!

