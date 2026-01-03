Orderflow WMA
- 지표
- Ithban P S
- 버전: 2.0
- 활성화: 5
OrderFlow WMA v2.0 – Flow-Weighted Trend Indicator
OrderFlow WMA v2.0 is a next-generation flow-weighted moving average designed to go beyond traditional EMA/WMA logic by integrating volume pressure, candle intent, and momentum acceleration into a single adaptive trend line.
Unlike standard moving averages that treat every candle equally, OrderFlow WMA dynamically adjusts its weighting using:
-
Tick-volume normalization
-
Candle body dominance (directional intent)
-
Momentum slope and acceleration
This allows the indicator to respond faster during high-participation moves and remain stable during low-volume noise, making it suitable for discretionary traders and algorithmic systems alike.🔹 Key Features
-
Dynamic Flow Multiplier
Weights each candle by its body strength and relative volume instead of fixed multipliers.
-
Volume-Aware WMA Core
Uses normalized tick volume to emphasize meaningful price participation.
-
Slope & Acceleration Analysis
Built-in slope and acceleration buffers help identify trend strength, continuation, and exhaustion.
-
Non-Repainting, Bar-Close Logic
All calculations are confirmed on candle close — safe for backtesting and EA usage.
-
Optional Higher-Timeframe Confirmation
Filters signals using HTF directional bias to reduce counter-trend trades.
-
Clean Dashboard Interface
Displays current value, trend state, average volume, and signal status in real time.
-
CSV Signal Export (Optional)
Enables external analysis and strategy validation.
Best Use Cases
-
Trend-following entries and exits
-
Volume-confirmed breakouts
-
Filtering low-quality MA signals
-
EA trend engine or confirmation layer
-
Forex, indices, crypto, and metals
Important Notes
-
This indicator does not repaint
-
It does not use true exchange order flow (MT5 limitation)
-
Designed as a decision-support tool, not a holy-grail signal generator