Sentinel FX Core Majors MT4

Sentinel FX – Core Majors by nyelora — MT4 Expert Advisor

Sentinel FX – Core Majors is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed for disciplined, risk-aware execution across a focused universe of high-liquidity FX (Forex) major pairs.

This MT4 Forex Expert Advisor is built for traders who prioritise risk control, execution quality, and portfolio-aware automation over trade frequency. Periods of inactivity are normal and intentional.

This release is a universe-specific edition of the Sentinel FX engine, intentionally scoped for use on the MT4 Market.

  • Focused on a Core Majors FX universe (liquidity-driven, flow-balanced instruments).
  • Conservative, risk-first execution logic.
  • Broker-agnostic sizing and exposure handling.
  • Clean, organised inputs with safe defaults configurable via the MT4 inputs dialog.

Who this EA is for

  • Traders seeking a ready-to-run Forex EA focused on the most liquid major pairs.
  • Users who prefer low babysitting and structurally stable instruments.
  • Systematic traders who value portfolio-aware execution over single-pair optimisation.

This EA does not use martingale, grid, arbitrage, or latency-based techniques.

Core Majors universe

This variant operates on a predefined Core Majors universe, selected for:

  • Deep liquidity
  • Tighter spreads
  • More stable execution conditions across brokers
  • Reduced exposure to high-beta or structurally unstable crosses

The universe is intentionally non-overlapping with other Sentinel FX variants and is designed to operate as a standalone product.

Quick start (TL;DR)

  1. Install the EA from the MT4 Market.
  2. Open an M15 or higher chart for a liquid Forex symbol (e.g. EURUSD).
  3. Attach the EA and enable AutoTrading.
  4. Use the default settings, or adjust only RiskPercent and portfolio limits.

The EA manages its configured symbols internally. Periods of inactivity are normal and intentional.

What this EA does (high level)

The EA continuously monitors its configured Forex universe and:

  1. Applies risk, spread, and drawdown guards before allowing new trades.
  2. Evaluates internally-defined execution models using price structure and volatility context.
  3. Incorporates higher-timeframe context to reduce structurally weak entries.
  4. Calculates position size from your risk percentage and broker contract data, with strict safety caps.
  5. Applies portfolio, currency-exposure, and correlation-aware checks to avoid excessive risk concentration.
  6. Manages open trades with adaptive protective mechanisms designed to protect capital.
  7. Records key decisions with structured reason codes for later review and analysis.

Account size guidance

This EA can technically run on any account size supported by your broker. In practice, we recommend:

  • Minimum starting equity: approximately USD 1,000 (or equivalent) when using the default RiskPercent of 0.5% and standard FX minimum lot sizes.
  • No fixed maximum: position sizes scale automatically with account size when risk settings are appropriate.

On smaller accounts, broker minimum lot sizes may result in uneven risk per trade. Always ensure your configuration aligns with your broker’s trading conditions.

Basic settings (safe to adjust with care)

Most users only need to adjust the following inputs. All other parameters ship with conservative defaults.

  • Symbols
    Preconfigured Core Majors symbol list.
  • RiskPercent
    Percentage of account risked per trade (default: 0.5%).
  • MaxOpenPortfolio
    Maximum number of open trades across all symbols.
  • MaxOpenPerSymbol
    Maximum number of open trades per symbol.
  • AllowHedging
    Allow opposite-direction positions on the same pair (subject to broker rules).

Recommendation: If unsure, adjust only the inputs above and leave all others unchanged.

Advanced settings (experienced users only)

Additional inputs allow fine-tuning of:

  • Execution sensitivity and signal filtering
  • Higher-timeframe contextual references
  • Trade protection behaviour
  • Portfolio exposure and correlation handling
  • Operational controls and diagnostics

Any changes should be validated on a demo account before live use.

How to run this EA in MT4

  1. Install the EA via the MT4 Market.
  2. Open a chart for a liquid Forex symbol.
  3. Recommended timeframe: M15 or higher.
  4. Attach the EA and enable AutoTrading.

The EA manages its configured symbols internally. You do not need to attach it to multiple charts unless intentionally running separate instances.

After changing input parameters:
It is recommended to remove and re-attach the EA to ensure all internal state is initialised consistently.

Ongoing development & updates

This EA is under active development. Updates prioritise stability, robustness, and risk-aware behaviour.

Important notes & disclaimer

  • This EA is an advanced trading tool, not a guarantee of profit.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • You are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and understanding your broker’s conditions.

Always test thoroughly on a demo account (or a small live account) before scaling up.

Support & contact

  • Please include broker name, symbols, timeframe, and relevant log snippets when requesting support.
  • Contact: X / Twitter — @nyelora

Sentinel FX – Core Majors is designed to deliver disciplined, portfolio-aware Forex execution on the most liquid instruments, with sensible defaults and a long-term development mindset.

