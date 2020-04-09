Bneu Trade Journal
BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) is a native MQL5 utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically logs and analyzes your trading history. Track your last 100 trades with basic performance statistics, key metrics, and export your data to CSV. This free tool is perfect for traders starting their journaling journey.
Full Description
Overview
The BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) provides essential trade tracking and analytics for MetaTrader 5 traders. This native MQL5 tool automatically captures your trading activity and presents key performance metrics in an easy-to-use, draggable panel directly within your terminal.
Key Features
Automatic Trade Capture: Logs all closed trades from your MT5 account history automatically
Basic Performance Dashboard: View key metrics including total trades, win rate, net profit, and profit factor
Limited Trade History: Stores and displays your last 100 closed trades for analysis
Trade History Table: See detailed information for each trade including date, symbol, type, lots, profit/loss, and result
CSV Export: Export your last 100 trades to CSV format for external analysis
Basic Statistics: Calculates essential performance metrics including total trades, win/loss count, average win/loss, and largest win/loss
Draggable Interface: Fully movable panel that can be positioned anywhere on your chart
Magic Number Filtering: Filter trades by expert advisor magic number (optional)
Manual Refresh: Update trade data on demand with the refresh button
Technical Specifications
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Language: 100% Native MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies)
Compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker account
Updates: Automatic updates within the MQL5 ecosystem
How It Works
Attach the BNEU Trade Journal to any chart in your MetaTrader 5 terminal
The panel automatically appears and begins loading your trade history
The journal captures your last 100 closed trades from your account history
View your performance metrics in the dashboard section
Scroll through your trade history in the detailed table
Use the export button to save your last 100 trades as a CSV file
Input Parameters
Panel Settings
InpPanelX - Panel X position (default: 20)
InpPanelY - Panel Y position (default: 20)
Trade Capture
InpAutoCapture - Auto capture all trades (default: true)
InpMagicNumber - Magic number filter (0 = all)
InpIncludePending - Include pending orders (default: false)
Display Settings
InpRefreshInterval - Refresh interval in seconds (default: 5)
Export Functionality
CSV Export
The free version includes basic CSV export functionality:
Exports your last 100 closed trades to a CSV file
Includes trade details: date, time, symbol, type, lots, open/close prices, profit, commission, swap, net profit, pips, duration, result, and comment
Files are saved to the MQL5/Files directory by default
Format compatible with Excel, Google Sheets, and other spreadsheet applications
Free Version Limitations
Trade History: Limited to last 100 closed trades
Statistics: Basic performance metrics only
Export: CSV format only (no HTML reports)
Filtering: Basic magic number filtering only (no date range or symbol filtering)
Advanced Metrics: No Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, or Calmar Ratio calculations
Goal Tracking: Not available in free version
Visualizations: No equity curve or advanced charts
Upgrade to PRO Benefits
For traders needing more advanced features, consider upgrading to BNEU Trade Journal PRO which includes:
Unlimited trade history (no 100-trade limit)
Advanced analytics (Sharpe, Sortino, Calmar ratios, recovery factor)
Professional HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability
Goal tracking system with monthly targets
Advanced filtering by date range, symbol, and strategy
Complete performance statistics and time-based analysis
Equity curve visualization and advanced charting
Important Notes
This product does not provide trading signals or guarantee profits
All calculations are based on your historical trade data
Past performance does not indicate future results
The tool is a passive analytics utility and does not execute trades
For support, use the comments section or private messaging on MQL5.com
System Requirements
MetaTrader 5 terminal (build 2000 or higher recommended)
MQL5 account for updates and support
Sufficient trade history in your MT5 account
Support and Updates
Support for this product is provided through the MQL5.com website via:
Product comments section
Private messaging system
Automatic updates through the MQL5 Market
Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries significant risk. This tool is for analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability of any trading strategy. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and should understand the risks involved in leveraged trading.