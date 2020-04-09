Bneu Trade Journal

BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) is a native MQL5 utility for MetaTrader 5 that automatically logs and analyzes your trading history. Track your last 100 trades with basic performance statistics, key metrics, and export your data to CSV. This free tool is perfect for traders starting their journaling journey.

Full Description

Overview

The BNEU Trade Journal (Free Version) provides essential trade tracking and analytics for MetaTrader 5 traders. This native MQL5 tool automatically captures your trading activity and presents key performance metrics in an easy-to-use, draggable panel directly within your terminal.

Key Features

  • Automatic Trade Capture: Logs all closed trades from your MT5 account history automatically

  • Basic Performance Dashboard: View key metrics including total trades, win rate, net profit, and profit factor

  • Limited Trade History: Stores and displays your last 100 closed trades for analysis

  • Trade History Table: See detailed information for each trade including date, symbol, type, lots, profit/loss, and result

  • CSV Export: Export your last 100 trades to CSV format for external analysis

  • Basic Statistics: Calculates essential performance metrics including total trades, win/loss count, average win/loss, and largest win/loss

  • Draggable Interface: Fully movable panel that can be positioned anywhere on your chart

  • Magic Number Filtering: Filter trades by expert advisor magic number (optional)

  • Manual Refresh: Update trade data on demand with the refresh button

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Language: 100% Native MQL5 (no DLLs or external dependencies)

  • Compatibility: Works with any MT5 broker account

  • Updates: Automatic updates within the MQL5 ecosystem

How It Works

  1. Attach the BNEU Trade Journal to any chart in your MetaTrader 5 terminal

  2. The panel automatically appears and begins loading your trade history

  3. The journal captures your last 100 closed trades from your account history

  4. View your performance metrics in the dashboard section

  5. Scroll through your trade history in the detailed table

  6. Use the export button to save your last 100 trades as a CSV file

Input Parameters

Panel Settings

  • InpPanelX  - Panel X position (default: 20)

  • InpPanelY  - Panel Y position (default: 20)

Trade Capture

  • InpAutoCapture  - Auto capture all trades (default: true)

  • InpMagicNumber  - Magic number filter (0 = all)

  • InpIncludePending  - Include pending orders (default: false)

Display Settings

  • InpRefreshInterval  - Refresh interval in seconds (default: 5)

Export Functionality

CSV Export
The free version includes basic CSV export functionality:

  • Exports your last 100 closed trades to a CSV file

  • Includes trade details: date, time, symbol, type, lots, open/close prices, profit, commission, swap, net profit, pips, duration, result, and comment

  • Files are saved to the MQL5/Files directory by default

  • Format compatible with Excel, Google Sheets, and other spreadsheet applications

Free Version Limitations

  • Trade History: Limited to last 100 closed trades

  • Statistics: Basic performance metrics only

  • Export: CSV format only (no HTML reports)

  • Filtering: Basic magic number filtering only (no date range or symbol filtering)

  • Advanced Metrics: No Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, or Calmar Ratio calculations

  • Goal Tracking: Not available in free version

  • Visualizations: No equity curve or advanced charts

Upgrade to PRO Benefits

For traders needing more advanced features, consider upgrading to BNEU Trade Journal PRO which includes:

  • Unlimited trade history (no 100-trade limit)

  • Advanced analytics (Sharpe, Sortino, Calmar ratios, recovery factor)

  • Professional HTML reports with print-to-PDF capability

  • Goal tracking system with monthly targets

  • Advanced filtering by date range, symbol, and strategy

  • Complete performance statistics and time-based analysis

  • Equity curve visualization and advanced charting

Important Notes

  • This product does not provide trading signals or guarantee profits

  • All calculations are based on your historical trade data

  • Past performance does not indicate future results

  • The tool is a passive analytics utility and does not execute trades

  • For support, use the comments section or private messaging on MQL5.com

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 terminal (build 2000 or higher recommended)

  • MQL5 account for updates and support

  • Sufficient trade history in your MT5 account

Support and Updates

Support for this product is provided through the MQL5.com website via:

  • Product comments section

  • Private messaging system

  • Automatic updates through the MQL5 Market

Disclaimer: Trading financial instruments carries significant risk. This tool is for analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. The developer does not guarantee the accuracy of calculations or profitability of any trading strategy. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and should understand the risks involved in leveraged trading.


