Market secions with volum profile
- 지표
- Israr Hussain Shah
- 버전: 1.0
- 활성화: 5
Market Sessions + Pro Sentiment VP (Full Theme Sync Edition)
The All-in-One Institutional Workspace for MetaTrader.
Elevate your trading environment with a professional-grade toolkit designed for high-precision day trading. This isn't just an indicator; it’s a total chart transformation. The Market Sessions + Pro Sentiment VP replaces cluttered, manual setups with an automated, institutional-style dashboard.
Key Features:
-
Automatic Theme Sync: Instantly transforms your MetaTrader interface into a clean, modern workspace. It applies a curated "Teal & Coral" aesthetic with a white background, optimized for clarity and reduced eye strain during long sessions.
-
Triple Session Overlays: Clearly visualize the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions with customizable, semi-transparent zones. Know exactly when liquidity shifts and volatility spikes.
-
Pro Sentiment Volume Profile: Each session generates its own dynamic Volume Profile, revealing where big money is actually positioned.
-
Institutional Levels (POC/VAH/VAL): Automatically identifies the Point of Control (POC) and the Value Area (70%) for every session, giving you clear targets for mean reversion and breakout setups.
-
Real-Time Sentiment Bar: A vertical "Buy vs. Sell" intensity meter calculated from tick volume, providing an immediate visual pulse of market dominance.
-
Fully Adaptive: Works on any timeframe and adjusts to your broker’s GMT offset to ensure session accuracy.