Deriv Intelligence Analyzer

11 Modules Description & Final Analyzer Trading Guide

1. Reaction Engine 2.0

Purpose: Measures market pressure by analyzing tick movements, volume, and speed within a time window. How it works: Calculates weighted price changes, considers tick velocity and volatility, and applies EMA smoothing. Trading use:

  • Strong positive values indicate buying pressure
  • Strong negative values indicate selling pressure
  • Use as confirmation for entry/exit signals

2. Flow Pattern Detector

Purpose: Identifies recurring tick patterns in market flow. How it works: Analyzes sequences of tick movements and matches them against known patterns (Buyer Re-entry, Seller Exhaustion, etc.). Trading use:

  • "Buyer Re-entry" pattern suggests continuation of uptrend
  • "Seller Exhaustion" pattern suggests potential reversal to upside
  • High confidence patterns (>70%) are more reliable

3. Weighted Volume Delta

Purpose: Measures buying vs selling pressure with volume weighting. How it works: Applies exponential weighting to volume and calculates buy/sell imbalance. Trading use:

  • Positive delta indicates accumulation (buying pressure)
  • Negative delta indicates distribution (selling pressure)
  • Divergence with price signals potential reversals

4. Candle Forecast Engine

Purpose: Predicts next candle direction using multiple inputs. How it works: Combines pressure, delta, patterns, TPS, and trend using neural network-like processing. Trading use:

  • Confidence >70% = Strong signal
  • Confidence 40-70% = Evaluate
  • Confidence <40% = Weak signal, avoid trading

5. Adaptive Thresholds

Purpose: Dynamically adjusts risk levels based on market conditions. How it works: Uses ATR and volatility scaling to set appropriate stop loss/take profit distances. Trading use:

  • Higher thresholds in volatile markets
  • Lower thresholds in quiet markets
  • Use for setting SL/TP levels

6. Tick Density Clock

Purpose: Measures market activity and session state. How it works: Counts ticks per second and compares to historical averages. Trading use:

  • High TPS = Active session, good for trading
  • Low TPS = Quiet session, avoid trading
  • Use to filter trades during low activity

7. Market Reaction Memory

Purpose: Learns from past forecast accuracy. How it works: Stores forecast results and compares with actual outcomes. Trading use:

  • Accuracy >65% = System performing well
  • Accuracy <50% = System struggling, reduce position size
  • Bias correction helps adjust for systematic errors

8. Decision Layer

Purpose: Generates final trading recommendations. How it works: Combines all module outputs with risk management rules. Trading use:

  • "Enter Long/Short" = Clear signal
  • "Prepare" = Getting ready, monitor closely
  • "Wait" = No trade, stay out

9. Final Analysis

Purpose: Consolidates all outputs into actionable trading signal. How it works: Synthesizes data from all modules into unified recommendation. Trading use: MAIN TRADING SIGNAL

10. Correlation Analysis (Advanced)

Purpose: Measures relationships between different indicators. How it works: Calculates correlation coefficients between module outputs. Trading use:

  • High correlation (>0.7) confirms signal strength
  • Low/negative correlation suggests conflicting signals
  • Use to gauge signal reliability

11. Volatility Analysis (Advanced)

Purpose: Analyzes current volatility relative to history. How it works: Compares current volatility to historical distribution. Trading use:

  • High volatility = Wider stops, smaller position size
  • Low volatility = Tighter stops, normal position size
  • Avoid trading during extreme volatility

How to Use Final Analyzer for Trading

Step 1: Signal Identification

  • BUY Signal: When Final Analysis shows "BUY" with confidence >60%
  • SELL Signal: When Final Analysis shows "SELL" with confidence >60%
  • WAIT: When signal is "WAIT" or confidence <60%

Step 2: Entry Execution

  • For BUY: Enter at ask price shown in Final Analysis
  • For SELL: Enter at bid price shown in Final Analysis
  • Use limit orders for better fills

Step 3: Risk Management

  • Stop Loss: Use the SL level provided (1.5x ATR away)
  • Take Profit: Use the TP level provided (2x ATR away)
  • Position Sizing:
    • Confidence 60-70%: 1% risk
    • Confidence 70-80%: 1.5% risk
    • Confidence >80%: 2% risk

Step 4: Trade Management

  • Move to BE: When price reaches 1x ATR in profit
  • Partial TP: Close 50% at 1.5x ATR, let rest run to TP
  • Trailing Stop: Use 1x ATR trailing after BE

Step 5: Confirmation Checklist

Before entering any trade, verify:

  1. Signal strength >50%
  2. Volatility not extreme (not in top 10%)
  3. Historical accuracy >60%
  4. R/R ratio >1.5
  5. No major news upcoming

Step 6: Exit Rules

  • Stop Loss Hit: Exit immediately, no questions
  • Take Profit Hit: Take full profit or partial based on plan
  • Signal Reversal: Exit if Final Analysis changes signal
  • Time Exit: Close if no movement after 3 candles

Step 7: Performance Tracking

  • Record all trades with entry/exit, reason, and outcome
  • Monitor system accuracy weekly
  • Adjust position sizes based on performance
  • Review losing trades for improvement

Pro Tips

  1. Best Times: Trade during high TPS (active sessions)
  2. Avoid: News events, low liquidity, extreme volatility
  3. Confirmation: Wait for candle close if uncertain
  4. Patience: Better to miss a trade than take a bad one
  5. Consistency: Follow rules strictly, no emotional decisions

Example Trade Setup

  1. Final Analysis shows:
  2. - Signal: BUY
  3. - Entry: 1.08500
  4. - SL: 1.08250
  5. - TP: 1.09000
  6. - Confidence: 75%
  7. - Strength: 68%
  8. - Volatility: 45%

  10. Action:
  11. 1. Enter BUY at 1.08500 with 1.5% risk
  12. 2. Set SL at 1.08250, TP at 1.09000
  13. 3. Move to BE at 1.08750
  14. 4. Close 50% at 1.08875
5. Let remainder run to TP or signal change
Remember: The Final Analyzer is a powerful tool, but always combine it with your own analysis and risk management rules. No system is 100% accurate - focus on consistent execution and proper risk management.
