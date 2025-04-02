Market secions with volum profile

Market Sessions + Pro Sentiment VP (Full Theme Sync Edition)
The All-in-One Institutional Workspace for MetaTrader.

Elevate your trading environment with a professional-grade toolkit designed for high-precision day trading. This isn't just an indicator; it’s a total chart transformation. The  Market Sessions + Pro Sentiment VP replaces cluttered, manual setups with an automated, institutional-style dashboard.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Theme Sync: Instantly transforms your MetaTrader interface into a clean, modern workspace. It applies a curated "Teal & Coral" aesthetic with a white background, optimized for clarity and reduced eye strain during long sessions.

  • Triple Session Overlays: Clearly visualize the Tokyo, London, and New York sessions with customizable, semi-transparent zones. Know exactly when liquidity shifts and volatility spikes.

  • Pro Sentiment Volume Profile: Each session generates its own dynamic Volume Profile, revealing where big money is actually positioned.

  • Institutional Levels (POC/VAH/VAL): Automatically identifies the  Point of Control (POC) and the  Value Area (70%) for every session, giving you clear targets for mean reversion and breakout setups.

  • Real-Time Sentiment Bar: A vertical "Buy vs. Sell" intensity meter calculated from tick volume, providing an immediate visual pulse of market dominance.

  • Fully Adaptive: Works on any timeframe and adjusts to your broker’s GMT offset to ensure session accuracy.


