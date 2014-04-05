Deriv boom crash spike killer

2025 Spike Killer Dashboard - Advanced Trading Signals & Market Analytics

🚀 Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Market Insights!

The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard is a powerful MQL5 indicator that combines cutting-edge signal generation with an intuitive crystal dashboard for real-time market analysis. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this all-in-one tool delivers actionable signals and comprehensive market metrics at a glance.

Key Features:

🔥 Dual Signal System

Shved Supply & Demand zone detection for strategic entries

Ichimoku cloud integration ensures signals align with market trend

📊 Crystal Dashboard (3D Effect)

Real-time Supply/Demand zone visualization

Bulls & Bears strength meters

Volatility and spread monitoring

Current price tracking with color-coded alerts

Interactive controls (minimize/close functionality)

⚡ Smart Filtering

Buy signals only in bullish clouds (green)

Sell signals only in bearish clouds (red)

Prevents counter-trend trading for higher accuracy

🔔 Comprehensive Alerts

Email, sound, and push notifications

Customizable alert settings

Zone entry alerts for Supply & Demand

Perfect For:

Scalpers and day traders

M1-M5 timeframe specialists

Traders using Boom & Crash indices

Those who combine technical analysis with price action

Why Choose 2025 Spike Killer? ✅ No license restrictions - works on any account ✅ User-friendly interface with professional design ✅ Real-time market metrics for informed decisions ✅ Versatile for various trading styles ✅ Regular updates and dedicated support

Stop guessing and start trading with confidence! The 2025 Spike Killer Dashboard gives you the edge you need to navigate the markets successfully.

Note: Optimized for M1-M5 timeframes. Best results on Boom/Crash indices and major forex pairs.



