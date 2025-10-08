Auto Analysis

FiboPivot TrendLines - Comprehensive Market Analysis Indicator





This powerful indicator combines Fibonacci pivot point analysis with automatic trend line detection, providing traders with a complete technical analysis toolkit in a single tool.





Key Features:

- 🎯 Fibonacci Pivot Points: Automatically calculates and displays R1-R3, Pivot, and S1-S3 levels using previous day's data

- 📈 Fractal-Based Trend Lines: Automatically draws channel trend lines based on fractal patterns

- 📊 Interactive Dashboard: Real-time display of pivot levels, previous session data, and current price zone

- 📅 Daily Range Statistics: Shows today's range, average daily range, and pips from open

- ⏱️ Time Remaining: Displays time left until current bar closes

- 🎨 Fully Customizable: Adjust colors, styles, widths, and dashboard appearance to match your trading style





Perfect For:

- Day traders and swing traders

- Support and resistance level identification

- Trend following strategies

- Multi-timeframe analysis

- Traders who want comprehensive market context at a glance





The indicator intelligently handles weekend gaps and works on all timeframes below D1. All objects are automatically updated with each new tick, ensuring you always have the most current analysis.





