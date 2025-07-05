Crash spike mitigation zone pro
- 지표
- Israr Hussain Shah
- 버전: 1.0
📌 Crash Spike Mitigation Zone Pro 📌
A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Crash 500/300/1000 with precision.
This indicator:
✅ Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike)
✅ Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern
✅ Marks the entry price from the middle candle
✅ Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries
✅ Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitigation)
✅ Keeps your charts clean – no repainting, no lag
Use cases:
🔹 Identify Smart Money return-to-zone entries
🔹 Trade spike continuation setups
🔹 Combine with price action or EMA filters
🔹 Perfect for scalpers & zone-based traders
📈 Recommended Chart:
- Symbol: Crash 500 Index
- Timeframe: M1 or M5
🎯 Entry Strategy:
- Wait for the mitigation line (middle candle open) to be reached again
- Enter at mitigation for sniper sell
- Use your own SL/TP or wait for opposite signal
🎨 Customizable:
- Box color, line color, width, and style are adjustable
🔥 No repainting
🔥 Works in Strategy Tester
🔥 Zero lag
🛠️ License:
-5 activation (MQL5 Market Standard)
- No DLL, no external libraries required
Buy once, – become a smarter Crash trader today!